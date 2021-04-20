« previous next »
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10760 on: Today at 10:11:12 pm
Quote from: redmark on Today at 10:02:09 pm
I don't think it does: the money didn't stack up. The ESL cash was lower than the PL cash - and was anticipated in addition to the PL cash. A new ESL would have to be worth more than double what was anticipated for those clubs just to break even. Of course, expulsion would destroy the PL and the other 14, too.

Thing is, if I understand it correctly, this ESL was intended to run alongside the PL. But I think next time they try it on it will be about the major clubs leaving their leagues altogether anyway. The money will always follow them.

If they come up with a format the fans (in the main) feel they might be able to get onboard with, I think the top clubs will be off. As I said, the money will always follow these clubs.

I just feel that this new ultimatum will make sure the next time the ESL come back, they will have done their homework and the proposals will be more palatable.

Also, we only have to see the massive levels of discontent with the status quo to see that if the alternative is right, many would jump at it.

I could well be totally wrong and seeing this all wrong too. Who knows?
Legacy Fan And Proud Of It.

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10761 on: Today at 10:11:48 pm
Surely first item in the agenda if the fans sit around the table with FSG is that fucking awful green kit!
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10762 on: Today at 10:14:20 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 10:02:29 pm
I think it will happen eventually. They messed up on a few fronts, but those things can be rectified. Including the sportswash vehicles was a massive, massive mistake. So too was it being pretty much a closed shop without relegation.

Next time I expect them to have learned a few lessons and to have rectified the things that had so many throwing their hands up in horror. Thing is, as it stands the game is a horrible, corrupt mess of epic proportions. At some point, a more attractive alternative will present itself and change will happen. If they'd not made such a pig's ear of these proposals then I dare say they might just have pulled it off.

This is the most frustrating part.  It was clear for a while now the negotiated CL changes were bad and a compelling alternative would probably do well.

Same for Project Big Picture.  You negotiate the 10% thats bad and take the W but somehow they fucked that up as well and if anything I cant see how the football pyramid wont be worse off.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10763 on: Today at 10:15:05 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 10:11:12 pm
Thing is, if I understand it correctly, this ESL was intended to run alongside the PL. But I think next time they try it on it will be about the major clubs leaving their leagues altogether anyway. The money will always follow them.

If they come up with a format the fans (in the main) feel they might be able to get onboard with, I think the top clubs will be off. As I said, the money will always follow these clubs.

I just feel that this new ultimatum will make sure the next time the ESL come back, they will have done their homework and the proposals will be more palatable.

Also, we only have to see the massive levels of discontent with the status quo to see that if the alternative is right, many would jump at it.

I could well be totally wrong and seeing this all wrong too. Who knows?
Yeah, I edited with the idea that it might push them towards a 'real' league - 2 divisions, a bit of the missing ESL jeopardy, 32-40 teams, which undoubtedly would attract enough revenue. But would fans go far a complete break with national leagues?
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10764 on: Today at 10:15:39 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 08:36:07 pm
there is a lot more going on than meets the eye here.

wouldnt be surprised if City and Chelsea saw it as an opportunity to fuck over pretty much all over their competition at once. pretend to be for it and then leave the rest hanging at the end.
Those two have played a blinder on this.

Both owners are sportswashers. Both looking to launder a very poor image and reputation. Both desperately wanting to look like the good guys. Hey presto, I think they read this one well and played a blinder. The repugnant now look like the heroes. Sportswashing in action.
Legacy Fan And Proud Of It.

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10765 on: Today at 10:18:41 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 10:15:39 pm
Those two have played a blinder on this.

Both owners are sportswashers. Both looking to launder a very poor image and reputation. Both desperately wanting to look like the good guys. Hey presto, I think they read this one well and played a blinder. The repugnant now look like the heroes. Sportswashing in action.


Only in the eyes of morons.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10766 on: Today at 10:19:53 pm
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 10:11:48 pm
Surely first item in the agenda if the fans sit around the table with FSG is that fucking awful green kit!
No. The socks. It has to be the socks.  ;)
Legacy Fan And Proud Of It.

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10767 on: Today at 10:20:01 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 10:11:12 pm
Thing is, if I understand it correctly, this ESL was intended to run alongside the PL. But I think next time they try it on it will be about the major clubs leaving their leagues altogether anyway. The money will always follow them.

If they come up with a format the fans (in the main) feel they might be able to get onboard with, I think the top clubs will be off. As I said, the money will always follow these clubs.

I just feel that this new ultimatum will make sure the next time the ESL come back, they will have done their homework and the proposals will be more palatable.

Also, we only have to see the massive levels of discontent with the status quo to see that if the alternative is right, many would jump at it.

I could well be totally wrong and seeing this all wrong too. Who knows?

I feel like the big Italian and Spanish clubs will eventually breakaway first and start a Super League. There is a reason Real, Barca, Juve and AC Milan haven't yet pulled out of the ESL and are only saying the project is postponed.

Now they know the reaction, so they can start with the PR campaign (the reaction in Italy and Spain was not even that bad, most of the media was neutral), make a few changes to the format and build up mass support. If they can add more clubs like Porto, Ajax etc. they will get more credibility. I feel they will leave by 2024 when the new CL format starts.

If the ESL becomes successful enough to rival CL/PL, the top English/German/French clubs will join eventually. Or CL will become a Super League essentially by end of this decade.
True North Strong

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10768 on: Today at 10:22:27 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/apr/22/after-the-super-league-fiasco-five-reforms-that-could-save-the-game

David Conn: After the Super League fiasco: five reforms that could save the game

1 Fairer distribution of money
2 Golden share in clubs for supporters
3 Supporter representatives on club boards
4 Strengthened and continual fit and proper persons test
5 An independent regulator

(Discussion of each in the article)
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10769 on: Today at 10:23:56 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 10:15:39 pm
Those two have played a blinder on this.

Both owners are sportswashers. Both looking to launder a very poor image and reputation. Both desperately wanting to look like the good guys. Hey presto, I think they read this one well and played a blinder. The repugnant now look like the heroes. Sportswashing in action.

I posted this before City and Chelsea pulled out.

Quote from: Al 666 on April 20, 2021, 01:27:27 am
Wouldn't be surprised if Henry and the Glazers haven't been played here. We put our name to it, they then become the good guys who bring the game back from the brink.

One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10770 on: Today at 10:24:53 pm
Quote from: redmark on Today at 10:22:27 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/apr/22/after-the-super-league-fiasco-five-reforms-that-could-save-the-game

David Conn: After the Super League fiasco: five reforms that could save the game

1 Fairer distribution of money
2 Golden share in clubs for supporters
3 Supporter representatives on club boards
4 Strengthened and continual fit and proper persons test
5 An independent regulator

(Discussion of each in the article)

Who could possibly disagree with those points.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10771 on: Today at 10:25:50 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:23:56 pm
I posted this before City and Chelsea pulled out.
Seems quite possible. With Levy probably as the unnamed executive quoted as saying "we were lied to" (presumably full 15 including Bayern/Dortmund/PSG all on board) a couple of days ago.
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.
