I don't think it does: the money didn't stack up. The ESL cash was lower than the PL cash - and was anticipated in addition to the PL cash. A new ESL would have to be worth more than double what was anticipated for those clubs just to break even. Of course, expulsion would destroy the PL and the other 14, too.



Thing is, if I understand it correctly, this ESL was intended to run alongside the PL. But I think next time they try it on it will be about the major clubs leaving their leagues altogether anyway. The money will always follow them.If they come up with a format the fans (in the main) feel they might be able to get onboard with, I think the top clubs will be off. As I said, the money will always follow these clubs.I just feel that this new ultimatum will make sure the next time the ESL come back, they will have done their homework and the proposals will be more palatable.Also, we only have to see the massive levels of discontent with the status quo to see that if the alternative is right, many would jump at it.I could well be totally wrong and seeing this all wrong too. Who knows?