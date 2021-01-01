« previous next »
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10640 on: Today at 06:19:47 pm »
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10641 on: Today at 06:21:43 pm »
Quote from: jymbojetset on Today at 03:56:46 pm
Try this

https://twitter.com/babuyagu/status/1385207569090809856

Most of that is bang on the money. I do miss his posts on here. Shame he doesn't post anymore along with quite a few others. What we do all need is sabu's take on all this.
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10642 on: Today at 06:22:03 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 06:07:05 pm
I don't know, this just doesn't sound right to me. Clubs should have freedom to choose what they want for their best interests. Just like Swansea and Cardiff.

What a great time to be an LFC fan.

On the one side of us we have oligarchs and sheiks who the authorities continue to do sweet fa to confront.

And on the other side of us, we have the - who I will now call the "5 subs?? Fuck off Klopp" group of 14.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10643 on: Today at 06:30:06 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:14:15 pm
Home of socialism and we can't come up with some good old industry regulation and high tax revenue sharing?  What happened to you people?  The social safety net just sucks that much?  The ultimate answer is you need the wealthy to share with the not wealthy more than they are.  You need to incentive them for doing so by changing the structure of how the game operates.  None of this is being addressed at all.
It is being addressed, as Zeb points out with attempts to enforce an independent regulator.

But the fan-involvement is another tool toward the same goal - it is absolutely 'changing the structure of how the game operates'. When the PL is coming up with plans regarding proposals for revenue sharing with lower leagues, the input of individual clubs into those discussions involves accredited fan groups - not you or me or any other random poster from RAWK who's more worried about Liverpool signing Mbappe.

Ultimately, there's a much better chance of the decisions taken by PL clubs - and thus the PL as a body - being in the interests of the whole of football if those decisions are influenced by co-operative fan groups (with broadly, though not precisely, common interests), than taken by a Boston hedge fund vs a sovereign state vs a Russian money launderer.
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10644 on: Today at 06:39:38 pm »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 09:30:03 am
Hold on, people want us to be punished for signing up to leave the CL? We never actually threatened to the leave the PL, they threatened to kick us out because of the 'part of UEFA' thing.

We never missed any games, never withheld any payments to anyone, never played any games in this other tournament.

What have we actually done that deserves official punishment?


The same few who were crying out for the Gov to take over Clubs & supported us being kicked out of the "pyramid"
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10645 on: Today at 06:39:42 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 06:30:06 pm
It is being addressed, as Zeb points out with attempts to enforce an independent regulator.

But the fan-involvement is another tool toward the same goal - it is absolutely 'changing the structure of how the game operates'. When the PL is coming up with plans regarding proposals for revenue sharing with lower leagues, the input of individual clubs into those discussions involves accredited fan groups - not you or me or any other random poster from RAWK who's more worried about Liverpool signing Mbappe.

Ultimately, there's a much better chance of the decisions taken by PL clubs - and thus the PL as a body - being in the interests of the whole of football if those decisions are influenced by co-operative fan groups (with broadly, though not precisely, common interests), than taken by a Boston hedge fund vs a sovereign state vs a Russian money launderer.

That is it in a nutshell.

If the likes of the government, the 14 other Premier League clubs and the governing bodies can condemn the actions of the ESL clubs. Can talk about it being against the spirit of the game and above all talk about not consulting with fans then they haven't got a leg to stand on.

The game needs reforming and that means involving all stakeholders. Above all that simply has to prioritize two main things the good of the game and the fans.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10646 on: Today at 06:40:55 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 05:55:34 pm
Yeah, I'd love to see them actually try and expel the "top 6". The broadcasters and sponsors would be onto the PL the next second demanding most their money back as the viewing figures would drop massively.

I mean how many people worldwide are really tuning in to see a new top 4 clash between West Ham and Everton?
Not got a Times subscription, but it just looks like an extension/clarification of the L9 rule we discussed last night, doesn't it? - plus stating an explicit punishment. So instead of the muddy waters of whether 'planning/joining' a breakaway equates to 'entering a competition' or not, this would make clear that it does: and that the punishment is expulsion.

It would ward off the threat of a secret breakaway group. It wouldn't prevent discussion/creation of new competitions with agreement and approval.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10647 on: Today at 06:42:25 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 06:40:55 pm
Not got a Times subscription, but it just looks like an extension/clarification of the L9 rule we discussed last night, doesn't it? - plus stating an explicit punishment. So instead of the muddy waters of whether 'planning/joining' a breakaway equates to 'entering a competition' or not, this would make clear that it does: and that the punishment is expulsion.

It would ward off the threat of a secret breakaway group. It wouldn't prevent discussion/creation of new competitions with agreement and approval.

Well as long as the likes of Burnley and the tory porn barons approve we can all rest happy!
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10648 on: Today at 06:44:10 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 06:42:25 pm
Well as long as the likes of Burnley and the tory porn barons approve we can all rest happy!
Point being, it's a clarification of a rule we already signed up to.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10649 on: Today at 06:46:42 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:29:10 am
When the Red Sox wanted rid of Terry Francona after he had won them 2 World Series they leaked stories about Francona being addicted to prescription medication. They said he was letting the players drink beer between innings in the clubhouse. The leaks were to the Boston Globe then owned by a FSG partner and now owned by Henry himself.

Henry isn't a nice guy he is completely ruthless and no longer speaks to the Red Sox fans. Remember what he did to Kenny getting him to fly to Boston to make a case for his job when he later admitted they were always going to sack Kenny. They then took Steve Clarke to a ball game and tried to sweet talk him into knifing Kenny in the back and staying on.

A nice guy wouldn't have thrown Klopp under the bus with the media soon after he lost his mother. A nice man would not of insisted Rodger sack his assistants if he wanted to keep his job.

There is nothing nice about Henry.


True or a lie ?
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10650 on: Today at 06:47:26 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 01:11:14 pm
How exactly do you punish the six? I mean they can't deduct points or huge fines, you'll just push them further away and towards it again done properly etc
Also, punishing the clubs is not the answer anyway.

It wasn't the clubs who conspired behind the scenes to get the ESL off the ground. The clubs are the manager, the players and the supporters, not the opportunists who went behind the backs of those who are the fabric of the club. Those who need punishing are not the teams, the managers and the fans, it's the snakes who all conspired together who need looking at.

Liverpool went to Leeds and the manager and players got a dog's abuse despite being as in the know as the Leeds fans where on the whole thing. The Liverpool coach should have been applauded rather than abused. Everyone knew even at that stage the manager, the team and the fans (so, the club) were totally against the ESL. The fella who should have been getting the abuse was probably sitting at home in Boston smoking a cigar.

All this ''dock points or relegate them'' nonsense is so badly thought out. The other 14 clubs were whingeing because they know how much they need the really big clubs. The other day it was all ''we want them to remain, it's terrible that they are going.''  Now they are back it's, ''they should fuck right off, we don't need them. Dock them points or relegate them.''  Funny too, because some of the fans of the 14 are now indulging in the very same opportunism they accused the Big Two, Arsenal, Spurs, Abramovich and Abu Dhabi of, because they know if the big two and those others are relegated or have points docked, they have a better chance of unearned success by default.

Honestly, the stench of hypocricy on show the last few days is stronger than the stench of Sandon Dock sewage plant on a hot summer's day.

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10651 on: Today at 06:48:26 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:37:12 am
Funny how legal challenges are a problem for the fans. Mad how the scab six thought they could set up a super league basically overnight. For me it is simple we use the energy from the fan protests and demand fan representation on the Clubs and the Premier League board. We want a say in TV scheduling and ticket prices, we want a level playing field and a strict form of financial regulation.

If not we continue protesting.


And ignore UEFAs role in all this shit.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10652 on: Today at 06:51:20 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:39:42 pm
That is it in a nutshell.

If the likes of the government, the 14 other Premier League clubs and the governing bodies can condemn the actions of the ESL clubs. Can talk about it being against the spirit of the game and above all talk about not consulting with fans then they haven't got a leg to stand on.

The game needs reforming and that means involving all stakeholders. Above all that simply has to prioritize two main things the good of the game and the fans.

Yes, this is how political change works.

We laugh the cynic's laugh, quite rightly, at Sky Sports when their pundits speak of 'the working-class game' and the importance of football 'not selling its soul'. But the fact is they have put that argument out there now and made it respectable. It has suddenly become valuable currency. And now it can be used against the status quo. In fact practically everything that Neville and Carragher said against the ESP can be said against the Premier League and the existing UEFA competitions. That gives us a weapon.

A whole new area of possibility has opened up since Sunday. In making their case against the ESP the Premier League and UEFA have, necessarily, made themselves more vulnerable to criticism too. It's up to football supporters and their (genuine) political friends to exploit the opportunity.

 
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10653 on: Today at 06:53:32 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 01:57:01 pm
Ego/reputation - for Abramovich and Mansour, definitely...

Many people who have accrued the kind of wealth those have are narcissists and psychopaths. Ego/reputation is big with them. Also look at Trump for an example outside of football. He's a prime example of a narcissistic psychopath.
« Reply #10654 on: Today at 06:55:45 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 06:47:26 pm
It wasn't the clubs who conspired behind the scenes to get the ESL off the ground. The clubs are the manager, the players and the supporters, not the opportunists who went behind the backs of those who are the fabric of the club. Those who need punishing are not the teams, the managers and the fans, it's the snakes who all conspired together who need looking at.
I agree with this - but the same argument could be put by fans of any EFL team which has been deducted points for financial mismanagement and insolvency. There's an argument about the severity of the 'offence' of course (and whether we ever actually committed one, though we clearly intended to), but the underlying principle - and reason for the penalty - is about the integrity of the league. Did our proposed actions threaten the integrity of the PL? This thread has plenty to say on that argument.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10655 on: Today at 06:57:55 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:46:42 pm

True or a lie ?

It is pretty irrelevant if the leaks were true or not. The point is that you simply do not operate like that. If those things were happening, and it is up for debate then you deal with it in an appropriate way. You intervene directly. What you don't do is launch a whispering campaign to sully someone's reputation with no right of reply.

It is very reminiscent of what happened to Rodgers when the Club was leaking stuff to the media against their own manager. Personally I find it both reprehensible and inexcusable.   
« Reply #10656 on: Today at 06:58:57 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:46:42 pm

True or a lie ?

Boston players admitted they drank beer in the clubhouse, I know that much!
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10657 on: Today at 06:59:20 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:51:20 pm
Yes, this is how political change works.

We laugh the cynic's laugh, quite rightly, at Sky Sports when their pundits speak of 'the working-class game' and the importance of football 'not selling its soul'. But the fact is they have put that argument out there now and made it respectable. It has suddenly become valuable currency. And now it can be used against the status quo. In fact practically everything that Neville and Carragher said against the ESP can be said against the Premier League and the existing UEFA competitions. That gives us a weapon.

A whole new area of possibility has opened up since Sunday. In making their case against the ESP the Premier League and UEFA have, necessarily, made themselves more vulnerable to criticism too. It's up to football supporters and their (genuine) political friends to exploit the opportunity.

Already been trying that on a number of twitter accounts of certain journalists, let's see if anyone actually bites.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10658 on: Today at 07:00:54 pm »
Read somewhere today that UEFAs new FFP includes a squad wide wage cap/limit. I dont condone anything UEFA are doing but thats not such a bad idea. Yes go sign Messi but you just used half your wage budget. Obvs gotta be monitored properly which UEFA wouldnt do.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10659 on: Today at 07:01:38 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:57:55 pm
It is pretty irrelevant if the leaks were true or not. The point is that you simply do not operate like that. If those things were happening, and it is up for debate then you deal with it in an appropriate way. You intervene directly. What you don't do is launch a whispering campaign to sully someone's reputation with no right of reply.

It is very reminiscent of what happened to Rodgers when the Club was leaking stuff to the media against their own manager. Personally I find it both reprehensible and inexcusable.

I just wanted to know if that was true.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10660 on: Today at 07:02:45 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:51:20 pm
Yes, this is how political change works.

We laugh the cynic's laugh, quite rightly, at Sky Sports when their pundits speak of 'the working-class game' and the importance of football 'not selling its soul'. But the fact is they have put that argument out there now and made it respectable. It has suddenly become valuable currency. And now it can be used against the status quo. In fact practically everything that Neville and Carragher said against the ESP can be said against the Premier League and the existing UEFA competitions. That gives us a weapon.

A whole new area of possibility has opened up since Sunday. In making their case against the ESP the Premier League and UEFA have, necessarily, made themselves more vulnerable to criticism too. It's up to football supporters and their (genuine) political friends to exploit the opportunity.

 

Couldn't agree more Yorky.

The likes of Sky and the government have shone a massive spotlight on the issue, and we need to act before they skulk off back in to the shadows.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10661 on: Today at 07:04:07 pm »
Quote from: vicar on Today at 02:00:18 pm
I am finding pretty hard to stomach the UEFA stance following the failure of the ESL. Of course it was a shocking idea and one that all the clubs involved should be ashamed of. But for UEFA to come out and try to pretend they are some kind of good guy in this is a joke. Threatening to punish the clubs as if they are some righteous custodian of the game.

This is the same organisation that annually trousers millions, fines clubs £10 and and a quick slap for racism, has allowed FFP to fall apart spectacularly, leaving the Oil states and oligarchs to do whatever they like, hosts competition finals in tiny stadia including places like Ukraine and Kazakstan (thank god we weren't in that one) and in these finals allocates a pathetic amounts of tickets to fans in order to serve the UEFA family. Yeah right these are the good guys.

It is genuinely nauseating, isn't it.

A lot of people seem to be thinking that football has been saved and everything in the garden is all rosy again. Well it isn't, and they are wrong.

With UEFA and the PL at the helm, football was in the frying pan with the heat turned up to maximum. The ESL would have been jumping out of the pan and into the fire. Now everyone has pulled back from the brink, football is still well and truly burning in the frying pan. It would be a dereliction of duty if football carries on now as though its problems have miraculously gone away.
« Reply #10662 on: Today at 07:05:00 pm »
BT pushing full on their new agenda: SANCTIONS!

These things are so produced now its funny. Also sad as like everything the media will drive the narrative and the knuckledragging fume bearers will follow.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10663 on: Today at 07:05:11 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 06:55:45 pm
I agree with this - but the same argument could be put by fans of any EFL team which has been deducted points for financial mismanagement and insolvency. There's an argument about the severity of the 'offence' of course (and whether we ever actually committed one, though we clearly intended to), but the underlying principle - and reason for the penalty - is about the integrity of the league. Did our proposed actions threaten the integrity of the PL? This thread has plenty to say on that argument.
Yep, fair point. Complicated, isn't it.  :-\
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10664 on: Today at 07:07:32 pm »
Even the players are starting to talk in public now...

Ilkay Gündogan
@IlkayGuendogan
·
2m
With all the Super League stuff going on... can we please also speak about the new Champions League format?  More and more and more games, is no one thinking about us players?
The new UCL format is just the lesser of the two evils in comparison to the Super League...
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10665 on: Today at 07:08:31 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 07:05:00 pm
BT pushing full on their new agenda: SANCTIONS!

These things are so produced now its funny. Also sad as like everything the media will drive the narrative and the knuckledragging fume bearers will follow.
In terms of sanctions, what rules have the clubs actually broken?

Ive yet to see any definitive answer
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10666 on: Today at 07:09:51 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 07:05:00 pm
BT pushing full on their new agenda: SANCTIONS!

These things are so produced now its funny. Also sad as like everything the media will drive the narrative and the knuckledragging fume bearers will follow.
Strange that from BT, are they thinking that UEFA should suspend the 12 teams from European competitions? 

The same competitions that they promote constantly during the PL games that they broadcast?  They'll soon see that is a mad idea when their subscriptions get cancelled and their viewing figures go through the floor as the 12 teams are the ones that people pay to watch, aside possibly from Bayern Munich and Dortmund.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10667 on: Today at 07:13:36 pm »
It sounds like there is a lot of cutting noses off to spite faces now.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10668 on: Today at 07:14:03 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:01:38 pm
I just wanted to know if that was true.

A paper owned by an FSG partner and now owned by Henry himself with Linda running the paper.

https://www.bostonglobe.com/sports/2011/10/11/red-sox-unity-dedication-dissolved-during-epic-late-season-collapse/KL4IT0morzpzJR0TsO1LsI/story.html


This article is based on a series of interviews the Globe conducted with individuals familiar with the Sox operation at all levels. Most requested anonymity out of concern for their jobs or potential damage to their relationships in the organization. Others refused to comment or did not respond to interview requests.

The clubhouse activities of three pitchers were emblematic of the troubles.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

I just know that playing in Boston, youre required to play your tail off every day to try to win ballgames for this city, Pedroia said. Thats what hurt so much as a player, that we not only let each other down in the clubhouse but we let the city down.

By numerous accounts, manager Terry Francona lost his ability to prevent some of the lax behavior that characterized the collapse. Team sources said Francona, who has acknowledged losing influence with some former team leaders, appeared distracted during the season by issues related to his troubled marriage and to his health.

Francona spent the season living in a hotel after he moved out of the Brookline home he shared with Jacque, his wife of nearly 30 years. But he adamantly denied his marital problems affected his job performance.


It makes me angry that people say these things because Ive busted my [butt] to be the best manager I can be, Francona said. I wasnt terribly successful this year, but I worked harder and spent more time at the ballpark this year than I ever did.

Team sources also expressed concern that Franconas performance may have been affected by his use of pain medication, which he also vehemently denied. Francona said he has taken pain medicine for many years, particularly after multiple knee surgeries. He said he used painkillers after knee surgery last October and used them during the season to relieve the discomfort of doctors draining blood from his knee at least five times.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10669 on: Today at 07:15:56 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:08:31 pm
In terms of sanctions, what rules have the clubs actually broken?

Ive yet to see any definitive answer

The clubs are supposed to act in good faith with each other is about as it gets to an actual breaking of the rules.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10670 on: Today at 07:17:32 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 06:30:06 pm
It is being addressed, as Zeb points out with attempts to enforce an independent regulator.

But the fan-involvement is another tool toward the same goal - it is absolutely 'changing the structure of how the game operates'. When the PL is coming up with plans regarding proposals for revenue sharing with lower leagues, the input of individual clubs into those discussions involves accredited fan groups - not you or me or any other random poster from RAWK who's more worried about Liverpool signing Mbappe.

Ultimately, there's a much better chance of the decisions taken by PL clubs - and thus the PL as a body - being in the interests of the whole of football if those decisions are influenced by co-operative fan groups (with broadly, though not precisely, common interests), than taken by a Boston hedge fund vs a sovereign state vs a Russian money launderer.

Adding another voice to the decision making process doesn't change the incentive structure of the clubs.  It's complete pie in the sky type thinking.  Why hasn't the Bundesliga or "mas que un club" done this already if it that was the case?
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10671 on: Today at 07:17:43 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:08:31 pm
In terms of sanctions, what rules have the clubs actually broken?

Ive yet to see any definitive answer
The rule in question (PL) is L9, though whether we've actually broken it or not is another matter.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10672 on: Today at 07:18:35 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:14:03 pm



You know what I was asking Al ffs.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10673 on: Today at 07:19:39 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:18:35 pm

You know what I was asking Al ffs.

You have lost me mate.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10674 on: Today at 07:20:02 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:08:31 pm
In terms of sanctions, what rules have the clubs actually broken?

Ive yet to see any definitive answer

Sorry it's the Echo website, but in this piece  https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/new-premier-league-rule-expel-20446573   it says this...

''One club insider said rule L9 was clearly broken as any Premier League member club needs prior written approval by the board to enter a new competition, and therefore the rebel clubs should face sanctions.''

The actual story is about the PL now changing the rules so that any club pulling this stunt again will face instant expulsion.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10675 on: Today at 07:22:26 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:19:39 pm
You have lost me mate.

Makes a change.

How does it feel ?   ;D
