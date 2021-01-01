« previous next »
Online Trendisnotdestiny

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10560 on: Today at 03:25:43 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 03:14:19 pm
Good luck.

A cabal of billionaire capitalists, a Russian oligarch and a sheikh from Abu Dhabi arent going give up what they have, and it would take millions, at the least, to grab any sort of power and influence from them. And lets see if the government that some here want to intervene on their behalf can resist the temptation to smooth the way for the Saudis to belatedly join the club, no doubt in return for a generous backhander and a pat on the head from the Crown Prince.

Taking some degree of power back from the owners is a great idea, Id be all for it. But I dont think that there is any hope of it happening, regardless of how many, and how vociferously, supporters campaign.

You do not embark on this because of hope.  Hope is a false Fowler.  It relies upon the emotion of now and is quickly diminished when confronted by the work ahead. 

You embark on a journey to wrestle some power back from owners because it is the right thing to do -- ethically, developmentally, and structurally throughout the club.   If not us, then who?  Shankly spells it out quite well, and Kloppo embodies this ethic.  We know the right answer here, but we need leaders, organization and a real purpose to accomplish (over the long term).  As Redcap is saying quite eloquently, power never cedes it position.   It has to be fought over and won --- applying pressure to the weaknesses of capital while not ruining the relationship it has with the larger ecosystems.   This means we need tactical, temporal strength to be patient enough and prepared enough to act at the right moments. 

Hope is not a factor, it is a deterrent as it leads to false or unprepared optimism or a lack of hope can cause people to lose focus and attention on the real goal - with many crumbling to a new found sense of the practical.

We should focus upon the desire to go through process regardless of outcome; this should be the deciding factor to any worthwhile endeavor.
Offline Oskar

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10561 on: Today at 03:27:41 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 03:18:42 pm
Three days ago you didn't think there was any chance of those same billionaires backing down from the ESL, either. In this very thread.


I didnt and I was wrong, Ive said previously that I was glad to be so.

It doesnt alter the reality of where the club, and football in this country, has found itself. Power belongs to the billionaires - how exactly are FSG, Abramovich, the Glazers and Abu Dhabi going to be compelled to just give up anything theyve spent years and inordinate amounts of money cultivating? Do you really think this government is going step up and side with supporters and take on the cabal?

The Saudis are still pushing for their takeover, lets see what happens there. They want the government in their corner, lets see whether Boris and his minions newfound love of the game and desire to stand with working class supporters across the country can be swayed by yet another billionaire regime looking to force their way in.
Online redmark

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10562 on: Today at 03:28:48 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 03:27:41 pm
I didnt and I was wrong, Ive said previously that I was glad to be so.

It doesnt alter the reality of where the club, and football in this country, has found itself. Power belongs to the billionaires - how exactly are FSG, Abramovich, the Glazers and Abu Dhabi going to be compelled to just give up anything theyve spent years and inordinate amounts of money cultivating? Do you really think this government is going step up and side with supporters and take on the cabal?

The Saudis are still pushing for their takeover, lets see what happens there. They want the government in their corner, lets see whether Boris and his minions newfound love of the game and desire to stand with working class supporters across the country can be swayed.
If the power is with the billionaires, why did a plan they'd worked on for months or years collapse within 48 hours?
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10563 on: Today at 03:33:27 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 03:28:48 pm
If the power is with the billionaires, why did a plan they'd worked on for months or years collapse within 48 hours?


This makes absolutely no sense at all...
Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10564 on: Today at 03:34:02 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 01:11:14 pm
How exactly do you punish the six? I mean they can't deduct points or huge fines, you'll just push them further away and towards it again done properly etc

I reckon that if we got a massive points deduction, got banned from Europe for 5 years, got banned from the cups and/or relegated then in one swift move, the entire fanbase would want to leave the English game.
Online Original

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10565 on: Today at 03:34:27 pm »
Babuyagu makes some great points in his thread on twitter
Offline Oskar

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10566 on: Today at 03:36:31 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 03:28:48 pm
If the power is with the billionaires, why did a plan they'd worked on for months or years collapse within 48 hours?

Because it was a bad plan that they tried to implement at the wrong time. And it might not have gone away forever.

Scrapping the ESL after becoming the pariahs of the game is one thing, removing the owners or taking away any modicum of their power and hold over these clubs is another entirely.
Online redmark

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10567 on: Today at 03:37:11 pm »
Quote from: tinner777 on Today at 03:33:27 pm
This makes absolutely no sense at all...
If the billionaire owners are all powerful and able to resist pressure for fan representation in decision making - why did their 'save football' plan collapse under pressure?
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Online OOS

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10568 on: Today at 03:37:16 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 01:11:14 pm
How exactly do you punish the six? I mean they can't deduct points or huge fines, you'll just push them further away and towards it again done properly etc

You could target directors of the clubs, strip them of their directorships ect... but I don't know the regulations and law. Probably a forgotten regulation bringing the game into disrepute or whatever
Offline Pistolero

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10569 on: Today at 03:38:15 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 01:11:14 pm
How exactly do you punish the six? I mean they can't deduct points or huge fines, you'll just push them further away and towards it again done properly etc

Punishing the breakaway sides severely - as many a media/football shitehawk has suggested - would be a disastrous move imo...setting aside the reality of it being the fans of the clubs who would suffer the brunt of it, it would only serve to bolster the resolve of those clubs involved, and make them uber-determined to resurface a rejigged, more legally robust ESL scheme sooner rather than later - only this time with the fans of said clubs being onboard with the owners, full of indignation at the evil punitive empire of FA/PL/UEFA/Fifa...it'd be football's very own treaty of Versailles....in fact the more I think about it, the more I suspect that may have the MO all along...
Online redmark

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10570 on: Today at 03:38:33 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 03:36:31 pm
Scrapping the ESL after becoming the pariahs of the game is one thing, removing the owners or taking away any modicum of their power and hold over these clubs is another entirely.
That isn't the demand. But that should be enough for one day of arguing with people who don't read what people are actually suggesting.
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Online tinner777

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10571 on: Today at 03:39:56 pm »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 03:37:16 pm
You could target directors of the clubs, strip them of their directorships ect... but I don't know the regulations and law. Probably a forgotten regulation bringing the game into disrepute or whatever
I'm agreeing with your latter point, that it makes no sense they would put so much effort into a scheme that fell apart in days..
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10572 on: Today at 03:44:20 pm »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 03:37:16 pm
You could target directors of the clubs, strip them of their directorships ect... but I don't know the regulations and law. Probably a forgotten regulation bringing the game into disrepute or whatever

They've broken no laws for this to happen.
Online diggerling!

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10573 on: Today at 03:45:28 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 03:14:19 pm
Good luck.

A cabal of billionaire capitalists, a Russian oligarch and a sheikh from Abu Dhabi arent going give up what they have, and it would take millions, at the least, to grab any sort of power and influence from them. And lets see if the government that some here want to intervene on their behalf can resist the temptation to smooth the way for the Saudis to belatedly join the club, no doubt in return for a generous backhander and a pat on the head from the Crown Prince.

Taking some degree of power back from the owners is a great idea, Id be all for it. But I dont think that there is any hope of it happening, regardless of how many, and how vociferously, supporters campaign.
So you think it's a great idea and you're all for it, but you're not going to get involved because there is no hope of it happening? Pathetic.
Online RainbowFlick

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10574 on: Today at 03:46:30 pm »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 03:37:16 pm
You could target directors of the clubs, strip them of their directorships ect... but I don't know the regulations and law. Probably a forgotten regulation bringing the game into disrepute or whatever

They've broken new laws. You could argue the existing system is anti-competitive in the first place.

I think the Government will look to introduce regulation around things like this, but I don't think it's really in the interest of the fans - it's in the interest of them conserving the status quo. I think they'll look to try solidify the position of the FA->UEFA->FIFA system and existing broadcasters rather than actually try to give power to fans.

All the government wants is to prevent the 'power' being shifted to away from the UK. Not a good look for the Brexiteers.
Online lobsterboy

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10575 on: Today at 03:48:16 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 02:16:49 pm
The daft c*nt wasn't so loud about Glazers when they were winning and dominating the league.

Or his paymasters at SKY (who lets not forget owned shares in Man Utd) when they did the same thing to form the EPL which brought about the rampant greed they've fuelled for decades.
Online Trendisnotdestiny

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10576 on: Today at 03:48:20 pm »
Quote from: Original on Today at 03:34:27 pm
Babuyagu makes some great points in his thread on twitter

Can you provide the link mate?
Online OOS

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10577 on: Today at 03:53:01 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 03:44:20 pm
They've broken no laws for this to happen.

As i said, I don't know. Someone asked how would punish the six without punishing the players and fans.

Personally I don't think there will be any 'consequences' for this, probably get a strongly worded letter. I think what the owners have done, is 'morally' wrong. I wouldn't be suprised if we see a Club World Cup in the alternative years of the Euros/ World Cup, which is backed by big money, while having the existing European Cup competitions during the season. Whether that falls under Fifa or the clubs breakaway tournament, fuck knows.
Online lobsterboy

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10578 on: Today at 03:56:38 pm »
Quote from: upthereds95 on Today at 02:57:04 pm
Because theres people in here happy to forget whats gone on because we have had a bit of success under them.

FSG, they are what they are, corporate greed merchants and all about the money but describing two champion league finals, number six and number 19 as a bit of success is nonsense.
Its not like we've won the league cup or the "put the pressure on" trophy Spurs usually win is it?
Not to mention they bought us on the brink of financial ruin, stabilized us and then oversaw our commercial growth and stadium re-development. No weetabix in sight either.
Plus as a bonus they don't appear to torture or murder business rivals, dissidents and "subjects" like that fella down the road in Manchester or over in Paris who now appear to be UEFA's favourite owners.
Online jymbojetset

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10579 on: Today at 03:56:46 pm »
Offline Samie

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10580 on: Today at 03:57:34 pm »
Why isn't BabyYogurt posting on here now?
Online Dim Glas

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10581 on: Today at 04:00:35 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:57:34 pm
Why isn't BabyYogurt posting on here now?

he posts a lot on Twitter and seems to do a fair bit of writing for various footy websites and the stats website he helps run. Im guessing that takes up his time football-wise!
Online Chakan

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10582 on: Today at 04:03:31 pm »
Online Chakan

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10583 on: Today at 04:04:05 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:57:34 pm
Why isn't BabyYogurt posting on here now?
Probably the same reason PhaseOfPlay isn't.
Offline Samie

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10584 on: Today at 04:05:58 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:00:35 pm
he posts a lot on Twitter and seems to do a fair bit of writing for various footy websites and the stats website he helps run. Im guessing that takes up his time football-wise!

Oh I know mate. RAWK made him and now he disappears.  ;D
Offline Samie

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10585 on: Today at 04:06:28 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 04:04:05 pm
Probably the same reason PhaseOfPlay isn't.

PoP's is a diffrent matter mate.
Online Chakan

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10586 on: Today at 04:08:09 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:06:28 pm
PoP's is a diffrent matter mate.

Nope, Babu was getting all kinds of shit from people.
Online Andy82lfc

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10587 on: Today at 04:08:34 pm »
Quote from: jymbojetset on Today at 03:56:46 pm
Try this

https://twitter.com/babuyagu/status/1385207569090809856

Well that was pretty well said wasnt it!

Kind of sums up my feelings the last few days.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10588 on: Today at 04:08:39 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:05:58 pm
Oh I know mate. RAWK made him and now he disappears.  ;D

You'll soon be fucking off to your SportsMole twitter full time too I bet.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10589 on: Today at 04:10:18 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 04:08:09 pm
Nope, Babu was getting all kinds of shit from people.

Babu wasnt patronising though, he dealt with it just fine (as far as I recall!), if you cant handle stick - you dont go and set up home on Twitter  ;D  He handles it all well. He just genuinely seems really busy with his stats website and work.
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10590 on: Today at 04:13:38 pm »
Online aw1991

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10591 on: Today at 04:14:28 pm »
Quote from: upthereds95 on Today at 02:57:04 pm
Because theres people in here happy to forget whats gone on because we have had a bit of success under them.
I think it's going to take a long time, if ever, for people to forget this to FSG. But it's not like they were the only ones who signed up. Every big side in England, Spain and Italy did.

Despite the bad taste this whole thing left, I'd still take them over the other PL owners. Hardly covered with glory.
Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10592 on: Today at 04:17:56 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 04:08:39 pm
You'll soon be fucking off to your SportsMole twitter full time too I bet.

Ha! You'll all be gutted when I fuck off to Fat Stupid bastards.com

:)
