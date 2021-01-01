« previous next »
How exactly do you punish the six? I mean they can't deduct points or huge fines, you'll just push them further away and towards it again done properly etc
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:11:22 pm
You're calling the Sheik of Abu Dhabi a small fry UK investor? I mean they may brush stuff off, but I doubt they'd take too kindly with their decision making in a business they've invested billions in to sports wash their shite being taken away from them!

The lobbying which would go on from these sorts of owners, and influential tory donors investors like the porn barons at WHU, would be astronomical. That's just the PL too - not to mention the lower leagues.

Agreed.

I think theres more chance of the Saudis finally getting their hands on Newcastle and muddying the water even further in the domestic game than there is of the clubs/owners granting supporters the kind of representation being discussed.
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 01:11:20 pm
Agreed.

I think theres more chance of the Saudis finally getting their hands on Newcastle and muddying the water even further in the domestic game than there is of the clubs/owners granting supporters the kind of representation being discussed.

Yep, and there wouldn't be a peek of protest up there - if anything the complete opposite.
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:49:54 pm
My money is on a SSN presenter making it up so they have something to speak about  ;D
SSN making up rumours to fill air time? Doubt that's ever happened!

There's always gonna be one or 2 that feel that way which is way it'seasy to put that rumour out there, and it's probably Kroenke for one - his team are nowhere near the CL and he is only in it for the cash so when the cash stops it doesn't work so well.

With Joe Lewis, you knows he has a Levy in charge who can at least run the club properly (from a commercial view).

With all this in mind, we just need to be a bit practical in our dealings with FSG as at this current time, we still need them to run our club well. The key thing is to remind them that, as much as we may need them, they need us just as much. If they think we are customers, then sales 101 tells you that gaining new customers is much harder than keeping old ones, and loyal customers who wont go elsewhere are worth the most.

If they want to earn our trust back, then give us the representation we want.

Changing the rules/regulations are something only the govt and the authorities can help with.
Quote from: redmark on Today at 12:55:54 pm
Ego.

If you can afford to buy a football club, almost any other thing you could spend that money on would be more profitable than football.

"The only way to make a small fortune from football is to start with a large one."


For someone like Henry/FSG, there's also the idea that football was essentially under-commercialised/under-valued; they only spent a few hundred million, and could now realise a multi-billion profit. But that's not a sustainable model, because the growth of football revenues has limits.
Ego?
Aren't these owners just in it for the cold, hard cash?
Why enter a sector that they don't have previous experience and strength in? Also the high risk of the punters/fans turning on you (like what we've just experienced with the ESL).
I don't think John Henry and his lass will be able to set foot around Anfield ever again now. He's burnt his bridges by not understanding his 'customer'.

And if he and other owners didn't realise that football is "not a sustainable model, because the growth of football revenues has limits" then why enter it in the first place? Bad business thinking?

I don't know why a non-fan would want to buy a footy club. It's not a low risk/high profit investment.
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 12:53:57 pm
I would disagree to an extent. As far as I could see a big percentage of season ticket holders still attended games during H&G when there was a clear boycott going on. There was about 5,000 at the pre game protests yet about 40,000 fans in the ground when the match started. I am not having a dig at them but I imagine the evil "internet warriors" who spammed Bank of Scotland were mainly from/on forums. And I think RAWK had a pretty healthy involvement in that!

Also on top of this, I know match going fans who we at protests against H&G, boycotted games but seem a lot less bothered by the ESL furore. I've heard people mention 'hardcore' support being against FSG now but what does that really mean? Lads I know range from late 30's into their 60's. Most have been going regularly for years and years. Some of them put the hard yards in the 70's and 80's following the Reds home and away domestically and in Europe, at a time when away trips were hardly the walk in the park they are now.

All were against H&G at the time. Some protested. Some didn't. In terms of FSG based on what they've said to me their current emotions range from not that a**ed to mildly annoyed. I would hazard a guess none would join any sort of protest against FSG. I'm very conscious that I'm interacting with a small bubble of match going fans, within a certain demographic -  middle to older aged scouse fellas. But equally anyone suggesting the whole match going support is against FSG and it's just people on forums who are in the middle ground or supporting FSG are probably not closer to the truth.

Also from what I'm seeing, even on forums there's a more widespread range of emotions towards FSG than there was towards H&G.

If I had to guess I think there will be a small protest against FSG at some point. Mainly to drive home the level of feeling to the ESL piece on top of some other decisions. I don't think many of those will be massively protesting about transfer spend which seems to be the main gripe in certain sections of the fanbase. I just don't see that there will be a desire to have a concerted effort within the fanbase to remove FSG. I think Klopp will likely dampen this down in his press conference tomorrow and ask for unity and a building of bridges. Given he's normally a practical human and someone who many think has his finger on the pulse of the club and the city's values, I suspect most fans will listen to Klopp. The press conference will be interesting tomorrow though.
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Today at 12:43:33 pm
Is there any talk of what leverage exists at present vs FSG?

Just to name a few

1.  Current PR disaster
2.  History of PR disasters
3.  The pandemic finances of the club (clubs need fans to continue to buy merch)
4.  Ticket sales for 2021-22
5.   Possibly - more political will opportunity in the moment (after ESL debacle)

Things to keep in mind

1.   Anfield Rd Project
2.   Other projects subject to funding and need (SPAC-RedByrd)
3.   The desire by most to challenge FIFA/UEFA/FA corruption

*** feel free to add this is off the cuff

Keep the conversation going - its important.

Thanks for the post - sets out the position on leverage and the challenges nicely. Totally agree we need to keep the conversation going and the thread seems to have developed into a good discussion which I am enjoying and engaged with. Lot of good people on here with very valid and sensible opinions.
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 01:48:17 pm
Ego?
Aren't these owners just in it for the cold, hard cash?

And if he and other owners didn't realise that football is "not a sustainable model, because the growth of football revenues has limits" then why enter it in the first place? Bad business thinking?

I don't know why a non-fan would want to buy a footy club. It's not a low risk/high profit investment.
Ego/reputation - for Abramovich and Mansour, definitely.

On the bolded bit, he recognised that it was under-commercialised/under-valued and he's made an impressive on-paper profit to date. But from now, there is a limit to further revenue growth. The next TV PL deal (post-COVID) is expected to be lower, not higher. How much more can be squeezed out of ticket and shirt sales? Not much. The remaining opportunity, they believe, is in direct control of their own broadcasting rights - one of the drivers for the ESL. But that would take money away from the league-wide revenues, so isn't 'growth' across the industry as a whole.

On the last point - exactly. Either it's undervalued and a profit can be made (done - not much room for further growth) or it's ego.

Where does club ownership go from here, if the revenue boom is finished? Either 'sportswashing' of blood-soaked regimes and/or ego-playthings; or a more sustainable, patient, low-growth profit model - basically, what most medium sized companies do most of the time outside of football. Ironically/annoyingly, I think that's what a lot of us thought we were getting from FSG. But they got greedy/impatient.
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 01:48:17 pm
Ego?
Aren't these owners just in it for the cold, hard cash?
Why enter a sector that they don't have previous experience and strength in? Also the high risk of the punters/fans turning on you (like what we've just experienced with the ESL).
I don't think John Henry and his lass will be able to set foot around Anfield ever again now. He's burnt his bridges by not understanding his 'customer'.

And if he and other owners didn't realise that football is "not a sustainable model, because the growth of football revenues has limits" then why enter it in the first place? Bad business thinking?

I don't know why a non-fan would want to buy a footy club. It's not a low risk/high profit investment.
Then there's Liverpool in 2010. Only just started to realise their commercial potential. Worldwide fanbase, recent success, just needed to be run properly. 10 years later around 500% return. Assuming someone buys it for +500% of course.
I am finding pretty hard to stomach the UEFA stance following the failure of the ESL. Of course it was a shocking idea and one that all the clubs involved should be ashamed of. But for UEFA to come out and try to pretend they are some kind of good guy in this is a joke. Threatening to punish the clubs as if they are some righteous custodian of the game.

This is the same organisation that annually trousers millions, fines clubs £10 and and a quick slap for racism, has allowed FFP to fall apart spectacularly, leaving the Oil states and oligarchs to do whatever they like, hosts competition finals in tiny stadia including places like Ukraine and Kazakstan (thank god we weren't in that one) and in these finals allocates a pathetic amounts of tickets to fans in order to serve the UEFA family. Yeah right these are the good guys.
Quote from: vicar on Today at 02:00:18 pm
I am finding pretty hard to stomach the UEFA stance following the failure of the ESL. Of course it was a shocking idea and one that all the clubs involved should be ashamed of. But for UEFA to come out and try to pretend they are some kind of good guy in this is a joke. Threatening to punish the clubs as if they are some righteous custodian of the game.

This is the same organisation that annually trousers millions, fines clubs £10 and and a quick slap for racism, has allowed FFP to fall apart spectacularly, leaving the Oil states and oligarchs to do whatever they like, hosts competition finals in tiny stadia including places like Ukraine and Kazakstan (thank god we weren't in that one) and in these finals allocates a pathetic amounts of tickets to fans in order to serve the UEFA family. Yeah right these are the good guys.


And Gary Neville. Don't forget him. He saved us all.
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 02:02:33 pm
And Gary Neville. Don't forget him. He saved us all.

The daft c*nt wasn't so loud about Glazers when they were winning and dominating the league.
Quote from: redmark on Today at 01:57:01 pm
Ego/reputation - for Abramovich and Mansour, definitely.

On the bolded bit, he recognised that it was under-commercialised/under-valued and he's made an impressive on-paper profit to date. But from now, there is a limit to further revenue growth. The next TV PL deal (post-COVID) is expected to be lower, not higher. How much more can be squeezed out of ticket and shirt sales? Not much. The remaining opportunity, they believe, is in direct control of their own broadcasting rights - one of the drivers for the ESL. But that would take money away from the league-wide revenues, so isn't 'growth' across the industry as a whole.

On the last point - exactly. Either it's undervalued and a profit can be made (done - not much room for further growth) or it's ego.

Where does club ownership go from here, if the revenue boom is finished? Either 'sportswashing' of blood-soaked regimes and/or ego-playthings; or a more sustainable, patient, low-growth profit model - basically, what most medium sized companies do most of the time outside of football. Ironically/annoyingly, I think that's what a lot of us thought we were getting from FSG. But they got greedy/impatient.

I think IF is the operative word here. There is a widespread assumption that we are at the peak of a 'boom' of sorts, and of course Covid has amplified that, but at some point a return to normality is going to happen in terms of attendances and viewing etc. I am not sure whether the boom is over or not. I can see that that FSG view future viewing habits and control of your own broadcasting is an extension of that but that is going to be to the detriment of others. I very genuinely don`t know if the boom is over, or even if possibly in the grand scheme of things it has a long way to go with emerging markets and so on.

But this all ties in with control of football and how your club is run. I think the owners of most clubs now know that to allow hugely inflated costs of attendance at games is not going to wash anymore, and if anything need to come down. The broadcasting rights does seem to me to be the really difficult question. How can you balance in any other way than current the distribution equitably yet still want your club to earn their "fair share". It's a tough question and some tough truths are needed on what fans actually want. Simply saying "lower costs" is too simplistic.

It comes back around to fans at least having a proper say. It may be a poor comparison but to me it's a bit like the question would you willingly pay a little more tax to fund the NHS better ? or is it just going into a big pot but big earners are not paying their fair share.

I am rambling a bit so apologies.
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 02:16:49 pm
The daft c*nt wasn't so loud about Glazers when they were winning and dominating the league.
To be fair to Gary Neville (that's one of those phrases you don't expect to write), he is/was involved in the 'Our Beautiful Game' proposals for changes in football governance and financing initiated last year, so before he could blame FSG for the ESL.
Quote from: Qston on Today at 02:17:30 pm
I am not sure whether the boom is over or not. I can see that that FSG view future viewing habits and control of your own broadcasting is an extension of that but that is going to be to the detriment of others. I very genuinely don`t know if the boom is over, or even if possibly in the grand scheme of things it has a long way to go with emerging markets and so on.

But this all ties in with control of football and how your club is run. I think the owners of most clubs now know that to allow hugely inflated costs of attendance at games is not going to wash anymore, and if anything need to come down. The broadcasting rights does seem to me to be the really difficult question. How can you balance in any other way than current the distribution equitably yet still want your club to earn their "fair share". It's a tough question and some tough truths are needed on what fans actually want. Simply saying "lower costs" is too simplistic.
Completely agreed. I suppose what matters is that at some point consideration of the decisions to be made - what's a fair split between those clubs people want to watch and the rest of the pyramid? Are we prepared for ad breaks because that's what broadcasters want? Do we want 15 minute quarters to appeal to Perez's 'young' audience? Are we happy to pay players half a million a week? - need to involve the fans. And it's not going to involve the fans unless we have a seat at the table.
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:09:41 am
They won't. Liverpool will be blamed and rightly blamed if we fail to protest.

Imagine a fan from another Club coming in here and seeing poster after poster defending Henry. It is nauseating. The worst bit though is that we will fail to stand up for all fans because our owners are slightly less shit than most other clubs.

It is truly nauseating. Many were quiet while FSG were pushing the ESL agenda and then suddenly spring to life to protect and defend the not so good name of their overlords. Mostly the same supporters that were happy when FSG failed to support the manager at a time of crisis in January. Failed to refresh the playing squad when warned that you improve from a position of strength.

Ticket prices, furlough, lack of investment, and now this.

FSG have damaged the reputation of this club repeatedly. They don't give a damn about the wishes of the supporters. Time to let FSG know who they are dealing with. The actions of these supporters helped them to get this amazing club at a price way below its value. Time to remind them who we are.

Quote from: redmark on Today at 02:23:55 pm
Completely agreed. I suppose what matters is that at some point consideration of the decisions to be made - what's a fair split between those clubs people want to watch and the rest of the pyramid? Are we prepared for ad breaks because that's what broadcasters want? Do we want 15 minute quarters to appeal to Perez's 'young' audience? Are we happy to pay players half a million a week? - need to involve the fans. And it's not going to involve the fans unless we have a seat at the table.

Tough questions aren`t they. My understanding from everything I have read, and people I have spoken to, is that FSG were getting really pissed off with voting rights at the EPL and also UEFA over issues that weren`t actually directly related to finance in the sense of share of income. So from our clubs perspective did their recent endeavour simply expose that as not true i.e it was driven by greed ? or is the truth it was a combination of everything including greed/increased income ? I suspect the latter. That is really the starting point for an internal debate about FSG but still then leaves the much bigger questions about governance of the sport.

We keep coming back to it, and I know a lot of us are agreed, but this starts with proper meaningful involvement of fans in senior positions at all clubs and also those groups involvement in the wider questions for the whole of football re: distribution, scheduling, ticket prices, subscriptions and so on. I believe most fans accept that if they want to watch football day in day out they have to pay for it in some way (not necessarily the current way !). People seem to forget that until the advent of the premier league, and even when it first started, broadcasting remained very limited. We have very quickly become use to what has been the norm over the past 12 months with a constant stream of ALL premier league games.

There also needs to be proper joined up thinking as between the domestic, european and worldwide authorities. You don`t want a situation where british clubs are unfairly disadvantaged against european clubs for example otherwise the big european clubs will just hoover up all the talent. That playing field was only initially re balanced with the start of the PL, but then in turn the PL has become the dominant financial force.
Quote from: Qston on Today at 02:33:43 pm
Tough questions aren`t they. My understanding from everything I have read, and people I have spoken to, is that FSG were getting really pissed off with voting rights at the EPL and also UEFA over issues that weren`t actually directly related to finance in the sense of share of income. So from our clubs perspective did their recent endeavour simply expose that as not true i.e it was driven by greed ? or is the truth it was a combination of everything including greed/increased income ? I suspect the latter. That is really the starting point for an internal debate about FSG but still then leaves the much bigger questions about governance of the sport.

We keep coming back to it, and I know a lot of us are agreed, but this starts with proper meaningful involvement of fans in senior positions at all clubs and also those groups involvement in the wider questions for the whole of football re: distribution, scheduling, ticket prices, subscriptions and so on. I believe most fans accept that if they want to watch football day in day out they have to pay for it in some way (not necessarily the current way !). People seem to forget that until the advent of the premier league, and even when it first started, broadcasting remained very limited. We have very quickly become use to what has been the norm over the past 12 months with a constant stream of ALL premier league games.

There also needs to be proper joined up thinking as between the domestic, european and worldwide authorities. You don`t want a situation where british clubs are unfairly disadvantaged against european clubs for example otherwise the big european clubs will just hoover up all the talent. That playing field was only initially re balanced with the start of the PL, but then in turn the PL has become the dominant financial force.

This!!!
Amount of naive people defending the owners still how can you not see what right in front off you. Do people honestly think John Henry cares about Liverpool he just sees it a as complete money making investment for himself. He wants the league ran his own way because he thinks hes entitled to extra money because he bought out football club which was great before he came and will be great after he leaves.

Some people will fall for anything amount of people commenting on his apology video dont worry john we forgive you need to get a grip how soft can you be.
