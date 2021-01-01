I would disagree to an extent. As far as I could see a big percentage of season ticket holders still attended games during H&G when there was a clear boycott going on. There was about 5,000 at the pre game protests yet about 40,000 fans in the ground when the match started. I am not having a dig at them but I imagine the evil "internet warriors" who spammed Bank of Scotland were mainly from/on forums. And I think RAWK had a pretty healthy involvement in that!



Also on top of this, I know match going fans who we at protests against H&G, boycotted games but seem a lot less bothered by the ESL furore. I've heard people mention 'hardcore' support being against FSG now but what does that really mean? Lads I know range from late 30's into their 60's. Most have been going regularly for years and years. Some of them put the hard yards in the 70's and 80's following the Reds home and away domestically and in Europe, at a time when away trips were hardly the walk in the park they are now.All were against H&G at the time. Some protested. Some didn't. In terms of FSG based on what they've said to me their current emotions range from not that a**ed to mildly annoyed. I would hazard a guess none would join any sort of protest against FSG. I'm very conscious that I'm interacting with a small bubble of match going fans, within a certain demographic - middle to older aged scouse fellas. But equally anyone suggesting the whole match going support is against FSG and it's just people on forums who are in the middle ground or supporting FSG are probably not closer to the truth.Also from what I'm seeing, even on forums there's a more widespread range of emotions towards FSG than there was towards H&G.If I had to guess I think there will be a small protest against FSG at some point. Mainly to drive home the level of feeling to the ESL piece on top of some other decisions. I don't think many of those will be massively protesting about transfer spend which seems to be the main gripe in certain sections of the fanbase. I just don't see that there will be a desire to have a concerted effort within the fanbase to remove FSG. I think Klopp will likely dampen this down in his press conference tomorrow and ask for unity and a building of bridges. Given he's normally a practical human and someone who many think has his finger on the pulse of the club and the city's values, I suspect most fans will listen to Klopp. The press conference will be interesting tomorrow though.