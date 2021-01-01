Ego?
Aren't these owners just in it for the cold, hard cash?
And if he and other owners didn't realise that football is "not a sustainable model, because the growth of football revenues has limits" then why enter it in the first place? Bad business thinking?
I don't know why a non-fan would want to buy a footy club. It's not a low risk/high profit investment.
Ego/reputation - for Abramovich and Mansour, definitely.
On the bolded bit, he recognised that it was
under-commercialised/under-valued and he's made an impressive on-paper profit to date. But from now
, there is a limit to further revenue growth. The next TV PL deal (post-COVID) is expected to be lower, not higher. How much more can be squeezed out of ticket and shirt sales? Not much. The remaining opportunity, they believe, is in direct control of their own broadcasting rights - one of the drivers for the ESL. But that would take money away from the league-wide revenues, so isn't 'growth' across the industry as a whole.
On the last point - exactly. Either it's undervalued and a profit can be made (done - not much room for further growth) or it's ego.
Where does club ownership go from here, if the revenue boom is finished? Either 'sportswashing' of blood-soaked regimes and/or ego-playthings; or a more sustainable, patient, low-growth profit model - basically, what most medium sized companies do most of the time outside of football. Ironically/annoyingly, I think that's what a lot of us thought we were getting from FSG. But they got greedy/impatient.