The ultimate changes need to be made higher up. I don't care how much fan involvement there is, if UEFA, the FA, the PL, etc. all continue to be as shite (at best) or as corrupt (at worst) then it'll matter for very little.



I'm totally for more fan involvement at club level though (and even at levels higher up - the running of the PL for example). I'm not sure ownership is doable personally, I think if that's what the energy is put into it will fail.



Is a majority voting right doable? Possibly. However I could see it being a lot more limited when it came to fruition than some would want/demand. It would be a long road to go down too before change actually came about.



You have been very present during the last few days asking for more details imo., which is good. And when Alan X posted his experience 10 from years ago -- that really served as the background many of us needed to put into context the battle.And you may be correct that change needs to instituted at higher levels to make any real substantive change. My points here compliment your view, andalmost exclusively have been that we need to build three structures to get some say:1. Leadership structure --- someone or some local group who can make good decisions, knows the game from the inside, and is trusted (not sure what the history of the people who have taken on the mantle for voting rights, or partial ownership) - but Alan chronicles this battle well.2. Supporter Voting Rights/Board Representation Goal --- again I do not know about the history of this but the groups who have advocated for this; we need to go beyond stakeholders/legacy fans and into the realm of having our representatives be voting board members3. Long term Ownership Plans -- now I know Alan spelled out this mess quite clearly and I am not saying this has to be an urgent priority, but clubs ebb and flow as do economies and political regimes --- all I am saying here is that when the next financial hit happens (and it will because that is what hyper-capitalism does --- it creates bubbles machines like the ones we see in the PL, we should have a long-term agenda to save now on behalf of supporters, profit from the rise of the LFC during the good times as well, and build up resources so that one day when capital is vulnerable we have resources to influence the next generation of ownership. Plans like those start now --- not when the crisis happens. And furthermore, the issue also becomes have people you can trust to be a steward and not sabotage the public interest in a project like this.Again, as Alan X showed so well in his post, this kind of planning may never come to fruition and would like incur the kind of resistance (politically, within the PL, plus the difficulty in overestimating our ability to raise funds -----> but will all long term projects that have vision, if we have good leadership, save for a rainy, and build momentum, there will come a day --- when the impossible becomes possible, but we have to plan for things that are likely and unlikely (imo).I would have little problem donating money for the long term wealth of the club, if I knew that the people who were in charge of a project like this were: committed to Shankly's vision of the club, were honest and trustworthy, and had a soccer background in the club/Liverpool.Not everyone can do that. But it does seem our club sells a great deal of product --- if we started taking a portion of the monies that go to our own consumption and divert it into a longterm project -- in 10 or 15 years it could be a substantial amount of money.So, it is something to consider, in light of Alan's fine post about the history of people considering the exact same thing. For me, there has to be realization of collective action here to challenge the abuses of power in all of these institutions we are up against (and each needs a plan of its own)I do love the passion and focus I am reading here from Redmark, Quston and many others -- I have not had time yet, but has anyone looked into the organizational leaders of ShareLFC? Finding those leaders may add to this knowledge. Alan might be another resource although he has plainly spelled out the issues from then and now.