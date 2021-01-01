« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 258 259 260 261 262 [263] 264   Go Down

Author Topic: Not quite so 'Super' League  (Read 186280 times)

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,202
  • Dutch Class
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10480 on: Today at 12:20:02 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:11:22 pm
You're calling the Sheik of Abu Dhabi a small fry UK investor? I mean they may brush stuff off, but I doubt they'd take too kindly with their decision making in a business they've invested billions in to sports wash their shite being taken away from them!

The lobbying which would go on from these sorts of owners, and influential tory donors investors like the porn barons at WHU, would be astronomical. That's just the PL too - not to mention the lower leagues.

This.

You only need to look at the instances in Germany where a single investor has taken umbrage at not having full control while providing funds.  Also the lobbying from owners would almost certainly push the idea that they would spend less without majority input, that it would deter investment and ultimately it would dent the PL's brand
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,786
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10481 on: Today at 12:25:45 pm »
https://twitter.com/SkyKaveh/status/1385190203028086784

Quote
Owners beginning to sit up and take notice. Hearing one owner close to throwing the towel in and putting his club up for sale
Logged

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,191
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10482 on: Today at 12:27:10 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:11:22 pm
The initial out cry was bigger than most stuff, but the ticket pricing issues have been well protested too.
By football fans. It didn't lead on the evening news, or dominate twitter for several days.

Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:11:22 pm
You're calling the Sheik of Abu Dhabi a small fry UK investor? I mean they may brush stuff off, but I doubt they'd take too kindly with their decision making in a business they've invested billions in to sports wash their shite being taken away from them!

The lobbying which would go on from these sorts of owners, and influential tory donors investors like the porn barons at WHU, would be astronomical. That's just the PL too - not to mention the lower leagues.
Not being taken away from them at all; their ability to act unilaterally in certain matters would be regulated.

His football investment is absolutely small fry in the greater economy (and is a reputational investment: he and the rest will own property in London of higher value than the football clubs, and investments in companies many times higher). I posted a couple of days ago - the 15 richest clubs in Europe were discussing a breakaway league that would bring them - combined - about £4bn in revenue. UK supermarket revenue combined is £200bn. There are bigger sectors still. My company was always on the fringes of the FTSE100 and has greater revenue than the PL combined. Football is not very big business.

The lobbying wouldn't be astronomical by political standards, at all: lobbying is proportionate to the benefits that can be gained. We're discussing measure that might slightly reduce the value of football clubs, by restricting owners' ability to act unilaterally - by the way, only to stop them doing things which should be clearly unethical. So the overall financial impact of this is a fraction of a not particularly significant (financially) industry; offset against the potential political benefits of supporting something which is culturally hugely significant.

For someone who supports the idea, you're very sceptical :).
« Last Edit: Today at 12:31:04 pm by redmark »
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,169
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10483 on: Today at 12:27:51 pm »
Logged

Online diggerling!

  • believes were doomed to be back with the also-rans
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 237
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10484 on: Today at 12:28:21 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 11:26:51 am
Of course it would take a long time. You're suggesting decision making in privately owned businesses is remove from the owners. If you don't think that a. that legislation takes a long time to pass initially, and b. when it does it isn't fought in the courts, then you're in dream world.
It would require a huge grassroots effort to get any legislation passed. If that grassroots support is there, it will not be a good look for club owners to effectively take their own fans to court.

And if it were down to me the clubs would not be privately owned businesses; they'd have a new legal status based around them being community assets that operate on a not-for-profit basis. You can call it dream world if you want, but to me you are dreaming if you think the status quo is sustainable. Do you not see how the bottom of the game is being eaten by the top of it?
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10485 on: Today at 12:29:00 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:25:45 pm
https://twitter.com/SkyKaveh/status/1385190203028086784

Man city haha. Yeah no chance. Only 4 clubs fans are calling for their owners to sell. I wonder which ones aren't.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse "Ridiculously cool" -TAW-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,055
  • Justice for Neda
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10486 on: Today at 12:29:10 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 12:16:17 pm
Elon Musk. Haven`t you heard ?  ;)

Our support, to our credit and and our handicap, require a sniff test worse than Yank Presidential candidates.
Logged
Yul never wore cologne.

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,546
  • Believer
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10487 on: Today at 12:30:25 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 12:27:10 pm
By football fans. It didn't lead on the evening news, or dominate twitter for several days.
Not being taken away from them at all; their ability to act unilaterally in certain matters would be regulated.

His football investment is absolutely small fry in the greater economy. I posted a couple of days ago - the 15 richest clubs in Europe were discussing a breakaway league that would bring them - combined - about £4bn in revenue. UK supermarket revenue combined is £200bn. There are bigger sectors still. My company was always on the fringes of the FTSE100 and has greater revenue than the PL combined. Football is not very big business.

The lobbying wouldn't be astronomical by political standards, at all: lobbying is proportionate to the benefits that can be gained. We're discussing measure that might slightly reduce the value of football clubs, by restricting owners' ability to act unilaterally - by the way, only to stop them doing things which should be clearly unethical. So the overall financial impact of this is a fraction of a not particularly significant (financially) industry; offset against the potential political benefits of supporting something which is culturally hugely significant.

For someone who supports the idea, you're very sceptical :).

Are you our potential saviour then mate ?  ;)
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,034
  • YNWA
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10488 on: Today at 12:31:45 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 12:27:10 pm
By football fans. It didn't lead on the evening news, or dominate twitter for several days.
Not being taken away from them at all; their ability to act unilaterally in certain matters would be regulated.

His football investment is absolutely small fry in the greater economy. I posted a couple of days ago - the 15 richest clubs in Europe were discussing a breakaway league that would bring them - combined - about £4bn in revenue. UK supermarket revenue combined is £200bn. There are bigger sectors still. My company was always on the fringes of the FTSE100 and has greater revenue than the PL combined. Football is not very big business.

The lobbying wouldn't be astronomical by political standards, at all: lobbying is proportionate to the benefits that can be gained. We're discussing measure that might slightly reduce the value of football clubs, by restricting owners' ability to act unilaterally - by the way, only to stop them doing things which should be clearly unethical. So the overall financial impact of this is a fraction of a not particularly significant (financially) industry; offset against the potential political benefits of supporting something which is culturally hugely significant.

I think this is more hope than anything - it's also ignoring the wider football industry and simply looking at the PL club revenues.


Quote
For someone who supports the idea, you're very sceptical :).

Not skeptical. If I was I'd say. I think it's fairly obvious by now that I say what I think on here.

I'm simply pointing out, as I have from the start of this convo, that it would not be a simple or fast thing to happen.
Logged

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,191
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10489 on: Today at 12:32:46 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 12:30:25 pm
Are you our potential saviour then mate ?  ;)
The company I work for ;). And alas, it ended up pretty much German owned anyway. Which is why I know the influence workers' councils can have...
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,034
  • YNWA
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10490 on: Today at 12:33:14 pm »
Quote from: diggerling! on Today at 12:28:21 pm
It would require a huge grassroots effort to get any legislation passed. If that grassroots support is there, it will not be a good look for club owners to effectively take their own fans to court.

And if it were down to me the clubs would not be privately owned businesses; they'd have a new legal status based around them being community assets that operate on a not-for-profit basis. You can call it dream world if you want, but to me you are dreaming if you think the status quo is sustainable. Do you not see how the bottom of the game is being eaten by the top of it?

I've not once suggested that, so it's a weird position to take.
Logged

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,291
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10491 on: Today at 12:34:11 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 11:25:37 am
I think the initial target,  a clear and simple one (as per reclaimourgame) could be: season ticket holders have a vote on any decision involving entering a new competition,  change of facilities,  change of crest / colours,  ticket pricing etc. 

It's up to the club to inform and sell their major decisions on the issues.  After this,  whichever way the vote goes,  you get the club you voted for.

No new funding involved,  just legislation from the government for all clubs. Long term,  we can talk about fan ownership (or not)  but this will start the flow of information on major decisions.

That Kenny type role on the board is a waste of time.
Thats right, I suggested a limited veto last night and I think that would work better than simply allowing a fan representative to veto each and every decision large or small. After all, there are plenty of times they will take decisions we don't necessarily agree with but turn out to be the correct one.

Our aim should not be to take away the control of a club but ensure they have to work within industry regulations (i.e. across the Prem) and that means ensuring that all stakeholders (that word) are involved in major decisions.

We still have to be recognise the way of the world and business and remain attractive propositions to investors whether that be the current or future ones so a balance needs to be struck.

In normal business, many investments groups are happy to own only 60% of the company (sometimes less than 50%), it doesn't stop them wanting to buy and run those companies. That's the way of the world for a plc (not that we want to become a plc).
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,191
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10492 on: Today at 12:34:16 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:31:45 pm
I'm simply pointing out, as I have from the start of this convo, that it would not be a simple or fast thing to happen.
Nothing worth doing ever is. But plenty of more difficult reforms have been won, against far greater financial interests and resistance.
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Online diggerling!

  • believes were doomed to be back with the also-rans
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 237
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10493 on: Today at 12:39:40 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:33:14 pm
I've not once suggested that, so it's a weird position to take.
Happy to be corrected, apologies. Are you in favour of some sort of third way - what's your position as you don't seem persuaded by the likes of Al666, redmark or myself?
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,034
  • YNWA
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10494 on: Today at 12:40:17 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 12:34:16 pm
Nothing worth doing ever is. But plenty of more difficult reforms have been won, against far greater financial interests and resistance.

And hopefully this one will.

Still brings me back to my original question - what do the ones shouting FSG out do until this comes through? Do they push for a sale of the club in the hope that the grass is greener?
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,876
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10495 on: Today at 12:42:49 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:40:17 pm
And hopefully this one will.

Still brings me back to my original question - what do the ones shouting FSG out do until this comes through? Do they push for a sale of the club in the hope that the grass is greener?

If you scream it loud enough they might just listen to your other concerns. Namely fan representation on the board etc.

Can be used as a negotiating tactic for now.

After all we know they love an apology and olive branch.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,989
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10496 on: Today at 12:42:51 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:25:45 pm
https://twitter.com/SkyKaveh/status/1385190203028086784

I wonder if this is FSG.  The Glazers and Kroenke don't really seem to be involved really do they?  No chance it's City or Chelsea and there really hasn't been much backlash for Spurs right? 

This is the 2nd time in a year that FSG has put forward proposals that they think are good for the club that they've received pretty substantial backlash for.  And, don't forget, some members of FSG weren't that keen on buying the club in the first place.  So, very well could be that Henry and co are sick of everything and ready to move on? 
Logged

Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,882
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10497 on: Today at 12:43:33 pm »
Is there any talk of what leverage exists at present vs FSG?

Just to name a few

1.  Current PR disaster
2.  History of PR disasters
3.  The pandemic finances of the club (clubs need fans to continue to buy merch)
4.  Ticket sales for 2021-22
5.   Possibly - more political will opportunity in the moment (after ESL debacle)

Things to keep in mind

1.   Anfield Rd Project
2.   Other projects subject to funding and need (SPAC-RedByrd)
3.   The desire by most to challenge FIFA/UEFA/FA corruption

*** feel free to add this is off the cuff

Keep the conversation going - its important.
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,106
  • Kloppite
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10498 on: Today at 12:43:36 pm »
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,034
  • YNWA
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10499 on: Today at 12:44:33 pm »
Quote from: diggerling! on Today at 12:39:40 pm
Happy to be corrected, apologies. Are you in favour of some sort of third way - what's your position as you don't seem persuaded by the likes of Al666, redmark or myself?

The ultimate changes need to be made higher up. I don't care how much fan involvement there is, if UEFA, the FA, the PL, etc. all continue to be as shite (at best) or as corrupt (at worst) then it'll matter for very little.

I'm totally for more fan involvement at club level though (and even at levels higher up - the running of the PL for example). I'm not sure ownership is doable personally, I think if that's what the energy is put into it will fail.

Is a majority voting right doable? Possibly. However I could see it being a lot more limited when it came to fruition than some would want/demand. It would be a long road to go down too before change actually came about.

Logged

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,191
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10500 on: Today at 12:47:46 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:42:51 pm
I wonder if this is FSG.  The Glazers and Kroenke don't really seem to be involved really do they?  No chance it's City or Chelsea and there really hasn't been much backlash for Spurs right? 

This is the 2nd time in a year that FSG has put forward proposals that they think are good for the club that they've received pretty substantial backlash for.  And, don't forget, some members of FSG weren't that keen on buying the club in the first place.  So, very well could be that Henry and co are sick of everything and ready to move on? 
'His' club - my guess would be Spurs; wouldn't entirely rule out Chelsea. Spurs got quite a bit of backlash, in that no-else-notices-Spursy kind of way.
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,034
  • YNWA
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10501 on: Today at 12:49:54 pm »
My money is on a SSN presenter making it up so they have something to speak about  ;D
Logged

Online Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,579
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10502 on: Today at 12:51:01 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 12:27:10 pm
By football fans. It didn't lead on the evening news, or dominate twitter for several days.
Not being taken away from them at all; their ability to act unilaterally in certain matters would be regulated.

His football investment is absolutely small fry in the greater economy (and is a reputational investment: he and the rest will own property in London of higher value than the football clubs, and investments in companies many times higher). I posted a couple of days ago - the 15 richest clubs in Europe were discussing a breakaway league that would bring them - combined - about £4bn in revenue. UK supermarket revenue combined is £200bn. There are bigger sectors still. My company was always on the fringes of the FTSE100 and has greater revenue than the PL combined. Football is not very big business.

The lobbying wouldn't be astronomical by political standards, at all: lobbying is proportionate to the benefits that can be gained. We're discussing measure that might slightly reduce the value of football clubs, by restricting owners' ability to act unilaterally - by the way, only to stop them doing things which should be clearly unethical. So the overall financial impact of this is a fraction of a not particularly significant (financially) industry; offset against the potential political benefits of supporting something which is culturally hugely significant.

For someone who supports the idea, you're very sceptical :).
If there's relatively not that much money to be made in football, why do these billionaire's buy the clubs?
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,555
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10503 on: Today at 12:52:30 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:42:51 pm
I wonder if this is FSG.  The Glazers and Kroenke don't really seem to be involved really do they?  No chance it's City or Chelsea and there really hasn't been much backlash for Spurs right? 

This is the 2nd time in a year that FSG has put forward proposals that they think are good for the club that they've received pretty substantial backlash for.  And, don't forget, some members of FSG weren't that keen on buying the club in the first place.  So, very well could be that Henry and co are sick of everything and ready to move on? 

I can't see why they'd be sick of it at all
I'm sure the last week has been horrendous but this has been an incredibly successful project/investment/time in charge for them and why wouldn't the big clubs be worth more 5 years from now
The opportunity of an increasing global audience for our games hasn't gone away and hasn't been harnessed properly yet so I can't see what would be optimal about selling now 
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,876
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10504 on: Today at 12:52:43 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:49:54 pm
My money is on a SSN presenter making it up so they have something to speak about  ;D


Correct.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,910
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10505 on: Today at 12:53:11 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:49:54 pm
My money is on a SSN presenter making it up so they have something to speak about  ;D
No shit. This guy is a bellend of the highest order.
Logged

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,191
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10506 on: Today at 12:53:28 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:44:33 pm
The ultimate changes need to be made higher up. I don't care how much fan involvement there is, if UEFA, the FA, the PL, etc. all continue to be as shite (at best) or as corrupt (at worst) then it'll matter for very little.
This I think is the really important bit: no significant helpful change is going to come from higher up. This thread demonstrates the one argument for the ESL - no one trusts UEFA or FIFA to reform themselves.

We need bottom up reform.

Fan veto - all clubs - on those defined decisions: will include, or come to include, redistribution of finances, and clubs' positions in negotiation of competition and association structures - governance, FFP, restricting total wage spend to a sustainable proportion of revenues, etc.

Fan -> Club -> Competition -> Association.

If ESL demonstrates anything, it's that the only top-down reform we're ever likely to see will be worse, not better.
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Online Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,722
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10507 on: Today at 12:53:57 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 11:20:43 am
Thankfully (though sadly) RAWK on a whole is a nowhere near a physical reflection of actual match going fans/people who will vocally protest in the flesh.

I would disagree to an extent. As far as I could see a big percentage of season ticket holders still attended games during H&G when there was a clear boycott going on. There was about 5,000 at the pre game protests yet about 40,000 fans in the ground when the match started. I am not having a dig at them but I imagine the evil "internet warriors" who spammed Bank of Scotland were mainly from/on forums. And I think RAWK had a pretty healthy involvement in that!
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,150
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10508 on: Today at 12:54:01 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:25:45 pm
https://twitter.com/SkyKaveh/status/1385190203028086784


Not wanting to nit pick but there are 20 clubs in the PL, so am sure at any one point theres someone thinking about selling up, and it doesnt even say which league this club is in. Any twat (Im talking about the guy from Sky Sports obviously) could post that.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,106
  • Kloppite
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10509 on: Today at 12:54:59 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 12:47:46 pm
'His' club - my guess would be Spurs; wouldn't entirely rule out Chelsea. Spurs got quite a bit of backlash, in that no-else-notices-Spursy kind of way.

What i'm thinking too.

Robbo🏃🗑
@JOHNROB79

  Spurs gross debt totals £831mill,with £140mill owed in transfer debt,£96mill in tax debt,£9mill in trade creditors and £102mill in other creditors equalling the total of £1.177bn

https://mobile.twitter.com/johnrob79/status/1384608760354594819
Logged

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,191
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10510 on: Today at 12:55:54 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 12:51:01 pm
If there's relatively not that much money to be made in football, why do these billionaire's buy the clubs?
Ego.

If you can afford to buy a football club, almost any other thing you could spend that money on would be more profitable than football.

"The only way to make a small fortune from football is to start with a large one."


For someone like Henry/FSG, there's also the idea that football was essentially under-commercialised/under-valued; they only spent a few hundred million, and could now realise a multi-billion profit. But that's not a sustainable model, because the growth of football revenues has limits.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:57:57 pm by redmark »
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,034
  • YNWA
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10511 on: Today at 12:56:22 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 12:53:28 pm
If ESL demonstrates anything, it's that the only top-down reform we're ever likely to see will be worse, not better.

Not sure anyone suggested only top down reform. I didn't anyway.

Likewise, bottom-up only won't work. It'll have little to no impact on UEFA, or FIFA, for example (plenty of top clubs outside the PL are fan owned already).
Logged

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,191
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10512 on: Today at 12:59:07 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:56:22 pm
Not sure anyone suggested only top down reform. I didn't anyway.

Likewise, bottom-up only won't work. It'll have little to no impact on UEFA, or FIFA, for example (plenty of top clubs outside the PL are fan owned already).
We're part of UEFA; and the richest part, as things stand. It's not coincidence that six of the ESL clubs were English.
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,034
  • YNWA
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10513 on: Today at 01:02:24 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 12:59:07 pm
We're part of UEFA; and the richest part, as things stand. It's not coincidence that six of the ESL clubs were English.

Yet all six couldn't influence UEFA to get a CL they wanted, or FFP rules they (mostly!) wanted, or for those FFP rules to be properly policed. That included with the help of Real (fan owned), Barca (fan owned), Bayern + the other German clubs (majority fan owned).
Logged

Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,882
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10514 on: Today at 01:04:42 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:44:33 pm
The ultimate changes need to be made higher up. I don't care how much fan involvement there is, if UEFA, the FA, the PL, etc. all continue to be as shite (at best) or as corrupt (at worst) then it'll matter for very little.

I'm totally for more fan involvement at club level though (and even at levels higher up - the running of the PL for example). I'm not sure ownership is doable personally, I think if that's what the energy is put into it will fail.

Is a majority voting right doable? Possibly. However I could see it being a lot more limited when it came to fruition than some would want/demand. It would be a long road to go down too before change actually came about.

You have been very present during the last few days asking for more details imo., which is good.   And when Alan X posted his experience 10 from years ago -- that really served as the background many of us needed to put into context the battle.
And you may be correct that change needs to instituted at higher levels to make any real substantive change.   My points here compliment your view, and
 almost exclusively have been that  we need to build three structures to get some say:

1.  Leadership structure --- someone or some local group who can make good decisions, knows the game from the inside, and is trusted (not sure what the history of the people who have taken on the mantle for voting rights, or partial ownership) - but Alan chronicles this battle well.

2. Supporter Voting Rights/Board Representation Goal ---  again I do not know about the history of this but the groups who have advocated for this; we need to go beyond stakeholders/legacy fans and into the realm of having our representatives be voting board members

3.  Long term Ownership Plans -- now I know Alan spelled out this mess quite clearly and I am not saying this has to be an urgent priority, but clubs ebb and flow as do economies and political regimes --- all I am saying here is that when the next financial hit happens (and it will because that is what hyper-capitalism does --- it creates bubbles machines like the ones we see in the PL,  we should have a long-term agenda to save now on behalf of supporters, profit from the rise of the LFC during the good times as well, and build up resources so that one day when capital is vulnerable we have resources to influence the next generation of ownership.   Plans like those start now --- not when the crisis happens.    And furthermore, the issue also becomes have people you can trust to be a steward and not sabotage the public interest in a project like this.
Again, as Alan X showed so well in his post, this kind of planning may never come to fruition and would like incur the kind of resistance (politically, within the PL, plus the difficulty in overestimating our ability to raise funds -----> but will all long term projects that have vision, if we have good leadership, save for a rainy, and build momentum, there will come a day --- when the impossible becomes possible, but we have to plan for things that are likely and unlikely (imo).

I would have little problem donating money for the long term wealth of the club, if I knew that the people who were in charge of a project like this were:  committed to Shankly's vision of the club, were honest and trustworthy, and had a soccer background in the club/Liverpool.
Not everyone can do that.  But it does seem our club sells a great deal of product --- if we started taking a portion of the monies that go to our own consumption and divert it into a longterm project -- in 10 or 15 years it could be a substantial amount of money. 

So, it is something to consider, in light of Alan's fine post about the history of people considering the exact same thing.  For me, there has to be realization of collective action here to challenge the abuses of power in all of these institutions we are up against (and each needs a plan of its own)

I do love the passion and focus I am reading here from Redmark, Quston and many others -- I have not had time yet, but has anyone looked into the organizational leaders of ShareLFC?   Finding those leaders may add to this knowledge.   Alan might be another resource although he has plainly spelled out the issues from then and now.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:08:08 pm by Trendisnotdestiny »
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,191
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10515 on: Today at 01:05:23 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:02:24 pm
Yet all six couldn't influence UEFA to get a CL they wanted, or FFP rules they (mostly!) wanted, or for those FFP rules to be properly policed. That included with the help of Real (fan owned), Barca (fan owned), Bayern + the other German clubs (majority fan owned).
But what they wanted ran contrary to the interests of 99% of the rest of the UEFA members. A fan-focused PL bloc would have different goals and common ground with a far greater proportion of other clubs - in the English pyramid and across Europe.
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Online diggerling!

  • believes were doomed to be back with the also-rans
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 237
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10516 on: Today at 01:06:44 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:44:33 pm
The ultimate changes need to be made higher up. I don't care how much fan involvement there is, if UEFA, the FA, the PL, etc. all continue to be as shite (at best) or as corrupt (at worst) then it'll matter for very little.
Ultimately Govt legislation is required and that has to be the battleground. The PL and FA are incompetent but they are acting within an existing legal framework that is designed to favour big business. They are very limited, legally, by what they can do due to existing laws.

My scepticism about retaining the existing legal status of clubs as businesses is that they will always have recourse to the existing competition, investment, etc, laws that are built to protect corporate interests. The Govt is not going to change those laws, so it will be easier to change the status of clubs. Give them a new legal status and create new legislation that protects that status and sets out the framework in which they must operate. Job done.

Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,919
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10517 on: Today at 01:08:47 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:17:54 pm
It's a closed shop but fairer system for those within that closed shop. Theoretically everyone should have a chance of winning plus it's really difficult to for one team to dominate without consistently brilliant coaching and strategy.

In the PL and European football the disparity in resources is much bigger between teams in the same competition. It's not a closed shop per se, but equally the chances of any team outside a few winning is minimal.

Also worth bearing in mind that in the US sports are massive. On a broad sense NFL to Americans is bigger than what football is to us. Just take a look at their TV viewing figures every year. You'll get 80-90 of the most watched TV shows over the course of a year being sports with a dash of Dancing with the Stars, a presidential debate and NCIS. Those 80-90 top watched sports shows are hugely dominated by NFL.

It's not necessarily correct but the closed shop but fairer system in the US drives huge interest with commercially and as a viewing spectacle. The sheer size of the latest NFL contract shows that. It probably drives at some of the porting difference between US and Europe and what some fans may include as important.

Too bad that the sports are utter shite.
Logged

Online Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,722
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10518 on: Today at 01:09:40 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 12:51:01 pm
If there's relatively not that much money to be made in football, why do these billionaire's buy the clubs?

There probably is money to be made in selling. Certainly for FSG anyway.
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,919
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10519 on: Today at 01:09:59 pm »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 258 259 260 261 262 [263] 264   Go Up
« previous next »
 