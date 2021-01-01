« previous next »
Not quite so 'Super' League

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
This is pretty much the reason i see them selling the club on. Their model is not gonna work unless new regulations are brought in.

Since they joined over 10 years ago people have said this. 

That they just want to sell, but we've seen no evidence of that.  Eventually will they sell?  Probably, every owner will.

I really don't see how our model isn't sustainable.  With FSG we have a clear competitive edge in analytics and I don't see why that can't continue.

It might mean we can't get an Mbappe or Haaland, but then again our fans need to decide what they want.  Morals or spending big bucks.  Hard to do both and if you don't then we need an FSG type owner who will help bridge the financial gap with that analytics belief which has made our recruitment almost flawless & has made us punch above our weight and win.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
I'm not arguing that this isn't something to be pushed for, I'm asking what do the FSG out fans do in the meantime? Force a sale?
Personally, I think focus on the fans' voice, representation, voting rights. It's not as though somebody is going to table a private members' bill and then we wait five years and there's nothing to talk about. In all likelihood changes will be resisted, but incremental steps towards reform will be won/conceded and the fight continues.

FSG is a quandary - I don't trust them, they don't get us, but I agree: they're better than the vast majority of owners and in all likelihood forcing a sale would bring in worse owners - maybe just less competent, rather than more 'evil'. Which highlights the problem and takes us back full circle: the issue isn't who owns the club, it's what they are or are not 'allowed' to do with it, without reference to the fans, the community, and the rest of the football pyramid.
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
There's no reason for it to take that long - bureaucratically it just requires new legislation - but in any case it doesn't really matter how long it takes; as soon as the ball is rolling clubs instantly become less attractive to profiteering owners.

Of course it would take a long time. You're suggesting decision making in privately owned businesses is remove from the owners. If you don't think that a. that legislation takes a long time to pass initially, and b. when it does it isn't fought in the courts, then you're in dream world.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
So we change the Status Quo.

Yes but that's the key point. Not 'sack the board' to be replaced by more of the same. FSG are only a symptom of the problem.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
I also think the calls for FSG to go would largely die out if 50+1 was introduced.
Yeah - they're pretty competent commercially; they've just proven themselves to be inadequate 'custodians', so need some framework to restrict their less sensitive ideas.
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
I think they will sell within 5 years.

And the next TV deal is going to be disappointing, which in a sense was the entire context of the Super League.


FSG have made some big mistakes, huge ones. This latest one does have reputational damage to the club--HOWEVER, as the dust settles, most people will accept that Liverpool's fans, players and manager were not responsible for this farrago.

I'd be in favour of FSG healing the rift for the next few years and investing in the team while we still have Klopp in the seat and then handing over to 'right and proper' owners; who they would be and if they would make us truly happy is the 2 Billion Dollar question.

I agree.  At first I was livid, still am, and I wanted FSG out.  My stance hasn't really changed that much, but after listening to the TAW podcast and reading other articles, some valid points were made.  FSG made a huge error and lets hope that they can learn from this mistake.  It's the same old saying, you can learn more from mistakes you make.  Let's hope they start the healing process and try to build bridges with the fans and people who they employ. 

What happens if they do sell, who comes in?  I think we're all living in a dream world if we think that someone who has the financial capacity to buy and invest in LFC will be a dream owner.  Do we want the club to be owned and run by an Arab country?  We'd turn into the next PSG and City, FFP would go out the window.  What about a Russian oil tycoon, or some Far Eastern firm where human rights is non existent.  We could end up with the next Glaziers  :'(

FSG seem to be far from ideal at the minute, but the grass isn't always greener.  Let's see what the squad investment looks like in the summer and how they go about building bridges with the fans, Klopp, players and staff at LFC.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Of course it would take a long time. You're suggesting decision making in privately owned businesses is remove from the owners. If you don't think that a. that legislation takes a long time to pass initially, and b. when it does it isn't fought in the courts, then you're in dream world.
Restricted Regulated, not removed. Decision making in private businesses is constantly restricted regulated: health and safety, employment law, environmental regulations, financial standards, accountability, etc.
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Wonder how much money the club would collect if every Red worldwide contributed the equivalent of £3 each. I know that these days, there are far more deserving causes but l think any money collected would dwarf whatever Shitty has in their transfer kitty.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Personally, I think focus on the fans' voice, representation, voting rights. It's not as though somebody is going to table a private members' bill and then we wait five years and there's nothing to talk about. In all likelihood changes will be resisted, but incremental steps towards reform will be won/conceded and the fight continues.

FSG is a quandary - I don't trust them, they don't get us, but I agree: they're better than the vast majority of owners and in all likelihood forcing a sale would bring in worse owners - maybe just less competent, rather than more 'evil'. Which highlights the problem and takes us back full circle: the issue isn't who owns the club, it's what they are or are not 'allowed' to do with it, without reference to the fans, the community, and the rest of the football pyramid.


This is where I'm at. It's a realistic aim and one that could drive supporter orientated changes in English football. It's also an aim I think 99% of supporters could buy into at all clubs.

Any other aims (including ousting FSG) are pie in the sky at the moment. That's not to say people shouldn't be angry with FSG (or the respective owners at other clubs) but using the current momentum to swing the pendulum a little bit back in favour of the fans should be the primary aim.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
If you're a common shareholder of a major company,   on average you get a few emails a year,  to vote only on specific issues. As an example,  I only had to vote twice on issues for a certain company in the last financial year - a)  approve CEO pay b)  approve a subsidiarisation.

I think the initial target,  a clear and simple one (as per reclaimourgame) could be: season ticket holders have a vote on any decision involving entering a new competition,  change of facilities,  change of crest / colours,  ticket pricing etc. 
Exactly.
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reading back through the last few pages or so, and having been reading for the last few days, it does seem that a broad consensus is forming and that is some form of representation at board level as a starting point. It is pleasing to see so many posters who are perhaps a little less reactionary and applying some really good logic to the situation. Including you Al ! (meant in jest - I know, I know, you have been warning us all for a long time  ;))
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Thankfully (though sadly) RAWK on a whole is a nowhere near a physical reflection of actual match going fans/people who will vocally protest in the flesh.

I am all for protesting vocally in the flesh. The owners should now and always be made aware of the strength of feeling and that they are on permanantly thin ice.

That is still different from making our focus the forcing out of the ownership at the current time though. This moment is bigger then that, and unless we sort out the underlying structures affecting football first forcing out the owners is useless.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
I know ive been calling for them out. But does anyone else think it is likely FSG sell now anyway. There whole model was based on financial fair play being brought in and working and now thats dead in the water. They have had the super league plans scuppered and now the club is worth billions compared to when they took over i think this is the time they will be looking to sell genuinely.

I feel like they will be sick of the backlash from fans people saying we need fans on the board i agree but would FSG ever allow that to happen probably not especially when they know fans on the board would potentially veto them on most of their bright ideas?

They would make a huge profit if they sell now.

Who buys them out other than the bloody Saudis? No thanks, FSG have been damn good owners despite their seemingly annual foot swallowing,  and, as much as it pains me, I'm prepared to accept they went along with this debacle just to keep us competitive with the oil cheats.  In much the same way as it wasn't going to get any worse than H&G I can't see it getting any better than FSG (I just don't believe 51% will happen until the money dries up a lot).   What I'd like to see happen is an independent body (with fan groups on board) set up to oversee a proper, fit for purpose, fit and proper ownership test. 

I'm totally against their proposed ESL but I hate the status quo almost as much.  I reckon it will have to get worse before it gets better tho'! :(
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Shit boss. There's a concept i can get behind.

St. Daltry sang about that years ago.

a CL run by the clubs or uefa, im telling you  im not arsed. Only the closed shop idea was odius, otherwise whoever does a better job on ffp trickledown and refs. on the face of it it should be the clubs with maybe an administration fee or something. its bass ackwards at the moment you can see the owners (all 12 and candidates) point big time at 3x the money when they pay the freight as it is. its not like UEFA is adding great value or anything.

So stupid to include the closed shop its mind boggling. Other than that UEFA is basically skimming from us large and fell down on ffp wheres the anger? Thats the existential threat atm. Mbappe is gonna play for UEFA i guess.

look at the final 4 and see the future of football.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Restricted Regulated, not removed. Decision making in private businesses is constantly restricted regulated: health and safety, employment law, environmental regulations, financial standards, accountability, etc.

None of those go to a group committee of their fans though to be judged depending on their opinion. They are legal guidelines all businesses in that sector(s) have to abide by.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Our owners are slightly less shit than most other clubs.

This is key for me at the moment.  FSG fucked up royally but even with that, they're still far from the worst owners we could have and it's going to be nigh on impossible for a club our size to get new owners who wouldn't have a tonne of skeletons in the closet or are just here to fleece us.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
None of those go to a group committee of their fans though to be judged depending on their opinion. They are legal guidelines all businesses in that sector(s) have to abide by.
Not in the UK, perhaps - but plenty of European businesses have to run certain types of internal corporate decisions through workers' councils. But then we don't need a precise legal precedent for every detail, either. The point was that the restriction/regulation of private companies' abilities to do whatever they like is very well established.
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
The whole ESL story should remind fans about the things that are still much better here than in the US.

PL and CL are still open tournaments. It's not fair and some clubs have huge advantages, but every match starts 0-0.
Uefa or FA won't allow the club to be moved to another city, country or continent.
Football is still played 2x45 min without commercial breaks and a lot of commercial nonsense.

The state of football could be a lot, lot worse.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
The whole ESL story should remind fans about the things that are still much better here than in the US.

PL and CL are still open tournaments. It's not fair and some clubs have huge advantages, but every match starts 0-0.
Uefa or FA won't allow the club to be moved to another city, country or continent.
Football is still played 2x45 min without commercial breaks and a lot of commercial nonsense.

The state of football could be a lot, lot worse.

I know there is no relegation and the whole ownership and franchise thing is mad, but isnt the American sports more competitive?
