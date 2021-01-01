« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 254 255 256 257 258 [259]   Go Down

Author Topic: Not quite so 'Super' League  (Read 183481 times)

Online Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 817
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10320 on: Today at 09:30:03 am »
Hold on, people want us to be punished for signing up to leave the CL? We never actually threatened to the leave the PL, they threatened to kick us out because of the 'part of UEFA' thing.

We never missed any games, never withheld any payments to anyone, never played any games in this other tournament.

What have we actually done that deserves official punishment?
Logged

Offline Andar

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 663
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10321 on: Today at 09:30:59 am »
I thought this was a nicely written mail on football365.



In support of FSG
Jamie Carragher is fuelling the rage about our owners but I think its better left in the past personally.

He might not like what they tried to do but essentially they are trying to fill the £130m operating loss that Covid has caused the club. It was obviously a bit sketchy and very poorly thought out but thats the billion pound industry of football that has also brought you multiple handball laws within a single weekend of games and a lack of consistency from VARs that would make Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson blush.

If Im being perfectly honest I still love our owners. Theyre not as rich as Man Citys but dont come with a shady human rights record either. Theyre possibly less commercial than the Glazers but at least theyve invested into the stadium and the area around Anfield. Theyve also brought us success and created a buzz around Liverpool again. Before they took over and even in the early years of their ownership we were basically the same as Arsenal now but were lucky that the league was less competitive. Broadly we were a joke and looked like we would never compete at the top of world football again.

Should they have learnt their lessons after the ticket price scandals or the trademark debacle of last yearprobably. Why did they hire Tony Barrett to be a fan liaison if they werent going to talk to fans about stuff that mattersno idea. But ultimately I dont think there are many owners in world football who Id prefer over FSG. Definitely no thanks to the sportswashing countries which leaves us with devils that we really dont know. Based on the Glazers, Kroenke and Abramovich I think Im pretty happy with the devil Ive got. There arent any white knights out there who just want to pour millions into a football club for no reason other than passion so theres no point pretending there are better options frankly.
Minty, LFC
Logged

Offline J_Kopite

  • Is he or isn't she? Cougar toy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,920
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10322 on: Today at 09:31:34 am »
Quote from: dalarr on Today at 09:24:28 am
Imagine how much good the sport of football could do if just a fraction of the wealth was redistributed to grass roots football. Nice football fields all over the world. Indoor arenas in areas where Winter is cold. Luckily, UEFA saved football and my vision will definitely become true.

Instead of being sarcastic, why don't you recognise this is an unprecedented opportunity to do something about it? Sniping from the sidelines doesn't help anyone.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,221
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10323 on: Today at 09:32:01 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 09:17:27 am
Why the need to be so negative straight away?

The last labour government was 11 years ago and the issues weren't so pronounced then.

Especially as Burnham and Rotheram particularly pushed hardest in parliament to set up the Hillsborough inquiry.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Sharado

  • SAVAGE
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,812
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10324 on: Today at 09:35:50 am »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 09:30:59 am
I thought this was a nicely written mail on football365.



In support of FSG
Jamie Carragher is fuelling the rage about our owners but I think its better left in the past personally.

He might not like what they tried to do but essentially they are trying to fill the £130m operating loss that Covid has caused the club. It was obviously a bit sketchy and very poorly thought out but thats the billion pound industry of football that has also brought you multiple handball laws within a single weekend of games and a lack of consistency from VARs that would make Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson blush.

If Im being perfectly honest I still love our owners. Theyre not as rich as Man Citys but dont come with a shady human rights record either. Theyre possibly less commercial than the Glazers but at least theyve invested into the stadium and the area around Anfield. Theyve also brought us success and created a buzz around Liverpool again. Before they took over and even in the early years of their ownership we were basically the same as Arsenal now but were lucky that the league was less competitive. Broadly we were a joke and looked like we would never compete at the top of world football again.

Should they have learnt their lessons after the ticket price scandals or the trademark debacle of last yearprobably. Why did they hire Tony Barrett to be a fan liaison if they werent going to talk to fans about stuff that mattersno idea. But ultimately I dont think there are many owners in world football who Id prefer over FSG. Definitely no thanks to the sportswashing countries which leaves us with devils that we really dont know. Based on the Glazers, Kroenke and Abramovich I think Im pretty happy with the devil Ive got. There arent any white knights out there who just want to pour millions into a football club for no reason other than passion so theres no point pretending there are better options frankly.
Minty, LFC

That's probably about where I am with FSG now I've calmed down a bit. I don't like them, but I'll have to go along with them [to quote peter o hanrahanrahan]. The biggest thing for me is that everyone understands what motivates them, and understand that they just don't care about the 'legacy fans' and little people, and don't pretend otherwise. Don't defend them if the shit they do is indefensible and stand up against the bad decisions they make - because god knows this won't be the last. They may be at the better end of billionaire football club owners, but that doesn't make them 'good'. As owners, or more importantly, as people.

As for FIFA, UEFA, Sky and the rest coming out of this like 'the good guys'. I don't really have anything to add to what's already been said there. If you think football was in any way 'saved' the other day then good luck to you.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Online Higgins79

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,007
  • return of the king
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10325 on: Today at 09:37:51 am »
Apologies if this has already been discussed, but presumably now that Henry has taken personal responsibility for this shambles, confirming that this had nothing to do with the 'Club', he or FSG will be paying any penalty clauses or fines that might come our way and not saddling the 'Club' with it?
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,221
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10326 on: Today at 09:39:24 am »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 09:30:59 am
I thought this was a nicely written mail on football365.



In support of FSG
Jamie Carragher is fuelling the rage about our owners but I think its better left in the past personally.

He might not like what they tried to do but essentially they are trying to fill the £130m operating loss that Covid has caused the club. It was obviously a bit sketchy and very poorly thought out but thats the billion pound industry of football that has also brought you multiple handball laws within a single weekend of games and a lack of consistency from VARs that would make Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson blush.

If Im being perfectly honest I still love our owners. Theyre not as rich as Man Citys but dont come with a shady human rights record either. Theyre possibly less commercial than the Glazers but at least theyve invested into the stadium and the area around Anfield. Theyve also brought us success and created a buzz around Liverpool again. Before they took over and even in the early years of their ownership we were basically the same as Arsenal now but were lucky that the league was less competitive. Broadly we were a joke and looked like we would never compete at the top of world football again.

Should they have learnt their lessons after the ticket price scandals or the trademark debacle of last yearprobably. Why did they hire Tony Barrett to be a fan liaison if they werent going to talk to fans about stuff that mattersno idea. But ultimately I dont think there are many owners in world football who Id prefer over FSG. Definitely no thanks to the sportswashing countries which leaves us with devils that we really dont know. Based on the Glazers, Kroenke and Abramovich I think Im pretty happy with the devil Ive got. There arent any white knights out there who just want to pour millions into a football club for no reason other than passion so theres no point pretending there are better options frankly.
Minty, LFC

There's something especially galling about Carragher calling for the heads of FSG after his actions in 09/10 during an ownership who were destroying the club.

I'm long since sick of FSG's PR disasters but Carragher on the wrong side again by demanding they leave. What's the alternative exactly? Fanning the flames by saying if Klopp walks then they're history. What if Klopp backs them? They aren't bad people.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,636
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10327 on: Today at 09:40:21 am »
That guy from India on The Anfield Wrap was spot on.
Logged

Offline dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,605
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10328 on: Today at 09:41:17 am »
Quote from: J_Kopite on Today at 09:31:34 am
Instead of being sarcastic, why don't you recognise this is an unprecedented opportunity to do something about it? Sniping from the sidelines doesn't help anyone.
It was a genuine thought that I needed to get off my chest, mate. This whole debacle has convinced me that the greed and corruption will never end. Its all about the big boys fighting over profits.
UEFA, FIFA and the twelve owners do not care about grassroots football.
Ill delete it since it doesnt live up to the usual RAWK standard.
Logged

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,165
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10329 on: Today at 09:41:50 am »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 09:30:59 am
I thought this was a nicely written mail on football365.



In support of FSG
Jamie Carragher is fuelling the rage about our owners but I think its better left in the past personally.

He might not like what they tried to do but essentially they are trying to fill the £130m operating loss that Covid has caused the club. It was obviously a bit sketchy and very poorly thought out but thats the billion pound industry of football that has also brought you multiple handball laws within a single weekend of games and a lack of consistency from VARs that would make Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson blush.

If Im being perfectly honest I still love our owners. Theyre not as rich as Man Citys but dont come with a shady human rights record either. Theyre possibly less commercial than the Glazers but at least theyve invested into the stadium and the area around Anfield. Theyve also brought us success and created a buzz around Liverpool again. Before they took over and even in the early years of their ownership we were basically the same as Arsenal now but were lucky that the league was less competitive. Broadly we were a joke and looked like we would never compete at the top of world football again.

Should they have learnt their lessons after the ticket price scandals or the trademark debacle of last yearprobably. Why did they hire Tony Barrett to be a fan liaison if they werent going to talk to fans about stuff that mattersno idea. But ultimately I dont think there are many owners in world football who Id prefer over FSG. Definitely no thanks to the sportswashing countries which leaves us with devils that we really dont know. Based on the Glazers, Kroenke and Abramovich I think Im pretty happy with the devil Ive got. There arent any white knights out there who just want to pour millions into a football club for no reason other than passion so theres no point pretending there are better options frankly.
Minty, LFC
There's a lot of truth in this, and bits in the posts on here defending FSG or at least in pointing out that the next owners could be worse.

But it's still quite a meek response, like putting up with a terrible boss because he's not as bad as your mate's boss. The solution isn't to hope and trust in the benevolence of the boss, but to establish workers' rights.

What matters is not who the boss is, but formal restrictions on what any boss can and can't do. If this saga - and the causes of this saga - have taught us anything, it's that we can't rely on top-down reform, from the clubs, the competition structures or the association authorities. So let's try bottom-up reform.
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Online Gerrard#1

  • Playing goalie would combat his decreasing mobility, and vastly improve distribution at the back. Somebody's watching me.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,663
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10330 on: Today at 09:42:17 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:29:42 am
I think this whole sorry mess has shown just how many people are using football for their own ends. None of them give a shit about the game or the fans, just how much money they can make. FIFA, with their corrupt awarding of world cups , Uefa with their champions league which is so fixed that only big clubs will ever win it, with more and more games to make more and more money for their shareholders. The PL whos only concern is to keep the tv rights money coming in , the 14 clubs whose only concern was losing money if the big six left. The big six who just want to keep all the money for themselves. Sky tv and their puppets who shit themselves at losing people who subscribe to sky to watch the PL. At the bottom of the pile are the fans, who are continually fleeced for more and more money to watch their team play more and more games. The game belongs to the fans? Dont make me laugh.
What an absolute shit show football has become.
Its not just football its how our entire world works.
Logged
Quote from: jillc
If you ask Gerrard #1 he'll probably be able to tell us who we're getting. I hear he is good with the crystal ball.

Quote from: Gerrard#1
Coutinho is our best player he will be world class one day and will end up playing for Barca or Real.

Online upthereds95

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10331 on: Today at 09:46:47 am »
It looks like peoples viewpoints on FSG are split when i first posted ok here i thought the majority reaction would be the same as my twitter which is mainly young Scouse Liverpool fans. Literally every lad i know who goes that match is finished with FSG and wants them out the club. I think there is a ideological difference between scousers and other sections of our fanbase some fans are willing to forgive FSG but i cant see the viewpoint changing among the demographic i am in.

The vast majority of lads who i go the match with would have stopped going all together if this would have went through. People in the city cant not stand seeing rich people like John Henry try and rinse the fans time and time again it is an unforgivable act for alot of us. I understand other fans might see the good in what FSG have done and will be happy to forgive them but for some people what Liverpool means to them is more than just football and more than us just winning trophies and the club ideology is far more important and once its been tarnished it will be hard to ever forget this.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,533
  • Believer
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10332 on: Today at 09:50:23 am »
Quote from: upthereds95 on Today at 09:46:47 am
It looks like peoples viewpoints on FSG are split when i first posted ok here i thought the majority reaction would be the same as my twitter which is mainly young Scouse Liverpool fans. Literally every lad i know who goes that match is finished with FSG and wants them out the club. I think there is a ideological difference between scousers and other sections of our fanbase some fans are willing to forgive FSG but i cant see the viewpoint changing among the demographic i am in.

The vast majority of lads who i go the match with would have stopped going all together if this would have went through. People in the city cant not stand seeing rich people like John Henry try and rinse the fans time and time again it is an unforgivable act for alot of us. I understand other fans might see the good in what FSG have done and will be happy to forgive them but for some people what Liverpool means to them is more than just football and more than us just winning trophies and the club ideology is far more important and once its been tarnished it will be hard to ever forget this.

I don`t know how old you or your mates are, and this is in no way a slight against you and them and is a genuine question, but do you think that there is a divide between younger and perhaps older fans ? I am not saying that all older fans have wisdom but there is perhaps more life experience and a wider view than the narrower view of the younger fans with less experience ?
« Last Edit: Today at 09:52:58 am by Qston »
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,153
  • Meh sd
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10333 on: Today at 09:51:44 am »
"in the past"? They pulled out less than 2 days ago
Logged

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,165
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10334 on: Today at 09:54:35 am »
Quote from: upthereds95 on Today at 09:46:47 am
It looks like peoples viewpoints on FSG are split when i first posted ok here i thought the majority reaction would be the same as my twitter which is mainly young Scouse Liverpool fans. Literally every lad i know who goes that match is finished with FSG and wants them out the club. I think there is a ideological difference between scousers and other sections of our fanbase some fans are willing to forgive FSG but i cant see the viewpoint changing among the demographic i am in.

The vast majority of lads who i go the match with would have stopped going all together if this would have went through. People in the city cant not stand seeing rich people like John Henry try and rinse the fans time and time again it is an unforgivable act for alot of us. I understand other fans might see the good in what FSG have done and will be happy to forgive them but for some people what Liverpool means to them is more than just football and more than us just winning trophies and the club ideology is far more important and once its been tarnished it will be hard to ever forget this.
Doesn't appear to be as cleanly split as that, on here. Plenty of those most opposed to the ESL, and disgusted by the actions of FSG, aren't scousers; while some of those defending the very idea of the ESL and FSG's role are. A few regular match goers here seem to be of the view that they just want to see the best Liverpool team possible, on an even footing with City/Chelsea/PSG, winning as much as possible - and not particularly concerned how we get there, or what that means for other clubs.
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,001
  • YNWA
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10335 on: Today at 09:57:51 am »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 09:54:35 am
Doesn't appear to be as cleanly split as that, on here. Plenty of those most opposed to the ESL, and disgusted by the actions of FSG, aren't scousers; while some of those defending the very idea of the ESL and FSG's role are. A few regular match goers here seem to be of the view that they just want to see the best Liverpool team possible, on an even footing with City/Chelsea/PSG, winning as much as possible - and not particularly concerned how we get there, or what that means for other clubs.

Agreed, its a whole mix.

Then again loads of upthereds posts the last few days have been trying to divide locals and OOTers so its not surprising hes still going that way.
Logged

Online upthereds95

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10336 on: Today at 09:58:04 am »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 09:50:23 am
I don`t know how old you or your mates are, and this in in way a slight against you and them and is a genuine question, but do you think that there is a divide between younger and perhaps older fans ? I am not saying that all older fans have wisdom but there is perhaps more life experience and a wider view than the narrower view of the younger fans with less experience ?

When i say young i am talking 18-30 years old and i see what your saying maybe older people are more level headed. But this is something that just will not wash no longer with the lads I go the match and the ones i follow on Twitter or see at games. Everyone ive spoken to has been majority FSG out or at very least saying that they will never be forgiven.

FSG have done some good things since being here but some of us see them taking the club in a direction that further alienates the likes of us more and more. We have always known the club arent bothered abar fans but the fact they market the atmosphere around the world, stupid slogans like this means more ect proper grates on you when you know they dont give a shit.

This has been the final nail on the coffin for most people i know, i have seen alot of fans arguin with them on twitter saying what about the new main stand or the fact they got Klopp in but to me and many others what FSG have done now is the ultimate sin as they essentially in our view tried to destroy the fabric and ethos of our local club which is bigger than any trophy we have ever won.
Logged

Online Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,636
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10337 on: Today at 09:58:55 am »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 09:30:59 am
I thought this was a nicely written mail on football365.



In support of FSG
Jamie Carragher is fuelling the rage about our owners but I think its better left in the past personally.

He might not like what they tried to do but essentially they are trying to fill the £130m operating loss that Covid has caused the club. It was obviously a bit sketchy and very poorly thought out but thats the billion pound industry of football that has also brought you multiple handball laws within a single weekend of games and a lack of consistency from VARs that would make Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson blush.

If Im being perfectly honest I still love our owners. Theyre not as rich as Man Citys but dont come with a shady human rights record either. Theyre possibly less commercial than the Glazers but at least theyve invested into the stadium and the area around Anfield. Theyve also brought us success and created a buzz around Liverpool again. Before they took over and even in the early years of their ownership we were basically the same as Arsenal now but were lucky that the league was less competitive. Broadly we were a joke and looked like we would never compete at the top of world football again.

Should they have learnt their lessons after the ticket price scandals or the trademark debacle of last yearprobably. Why did they hire Tony Barrett to be a fan liaison if they werent going to talk to fans about stuff that mattersno idea. But ultimately I dont think there are many owners in world football who Id prefer over FSG. Definitely no thanks to the sportswashing countries which leaves us with devils that we really dont know. Based on the Glazers, Kroenke and Abramovich I think Im pretty happy with the devil Ive got. There arent any white knights out there who just want to pour millions into a football club for no reason other than passion so theres no point pretending there are better options frankly.
Minty, LFC

I agree with this.

Also, I like John Henry a lot more than Jamie Carragher. He can fuck off. Get FSG out of our club? Get Carragher out of his 1 million pound a year salary with Sky.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,912
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10338 on: Today at 09:59:43 am »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 09:58:55 am
I agree with this.

Also, I like John Henry a lot more than Jamie Carragher.

Do you know John Henry?
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,001
  • YNWA
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10339 on: Today at 10:00:33 am »
Quote from: upthereds95 on Today at 09:58:04 am
When i say young i am talking 18-30 years old and i see what your saying maybe older people are more level headed. But this is something that just will not wash no longer with the lads I go the match and the ones i follow on Twitter or see at games. Everyone ive spoken to has been majority FSG out or at very least saying that they will never be forgiven.

FSG have done some good things since being here but some of us see them taking the club in a direction that further alienates the likes of us more and more. We have always known the club arent bothered abar fans but the fact they market the atmosphere around the world, stupid slogans like this means more ect proper grates on you when you know they dont give a shit.

This has been the final nail on the coffin for most people i know, i have seen alot of fans arguin with them on twitter saying what about the new main stand or the fact they got Klopp in but to me and many others what FSG have done now is the ultimate sin as they essentially in our view tried to destroy the fabric and ethos of our local club which is bigger than any trophy we have ever won.

Do you think your young 18-30 scouse mates would connect better with a despot Saudi sheik?
Logged

Online eddymunster

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,833
  • JFT96
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10340 on: Today at 10:02:39 am »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 09:50:23 am
I don`t know how old you or your mates are, and this is in no way a slight against you and them and is a genuine question, but do you think that there is a divide between younger and perhaps older fans ? I am not saying that all older fans have wisdom but there is perhaps more life experience and a wider view than the narrower view of the younger fans with less experience ?

I think younger fans will be understandably more likely to want rid of FSG as the H&G debacle was 11 years ago. An early twenties fan will not in my mind have the same understanding of someone that actively followed the courtcase from the previous owners and what the implications could have been for the club.

This, if you didn't experience the last shit show, does seem like the moral end of these owners, but for many it won't compare with what was almost the literal end of LFC as a top flight club.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:08:47 am by eddymunster »
Logged
Brexit (n) - "The undefined being negotiated by the unprepared in order to get the unspecified for the uninformed."

Online Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,636
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10341 on: Today at 10:03:40 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:59:43 am
Do you know John Henry?

I don`t know Jamie Carragher either. I just get the vibe that John Henry is a decent guy. Maybe a business guy who wants to earn money, but still a decent guy within that world. Jamie Carragher just comes across as a blabbering knob who on one hand acts like he is a "man of the people", while at the same time a hypocrite of the highest order. Way too big for his boots. Legend my arse. One of the most overrated players in our history.
Logged

Online upthereds95

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10342 on: Today at 10:04:11 am »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 09:54:35 am
Doesn't appear to be as cleanly split as that, on here. Plenty of those most opposed to the ESL, and disgusted by the actions of FSG, aren't scousers; while some of those defending the very idea of the ESL and FSG's role are. A few regular match goers here seem to be of the view that they just want to see the best Liverpool team possible, on an even footing with City/Chelsea/PSG, winning as much as possible - and not particularly concerned how we get there, or what that means for other clubs.

I know and that why i was genuinely shocked because i honestly thought when this happened that everyone would have the same position but seems the fanbase is spilt. Obviously though i am just basing this of people i know which are mainly young lads that are militant, who dont like the way football is going anyway and who are increasingly becoming disillusioned that Liverpool are going further and further away from our roots.

I think most of us aswell believe that this will all just happen again on a couple of years time as the club have never learnt from this before.

These are lads who were all there at northampton at home when hodgson was manager kyriakos was captain and we got beat on pens and there the same lads who were at dortmund, barca, city and roma creating the atmosphere the club want to market around the world but then do absolutely nothing to get us onside with them.
Logged

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,926
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10343 on: Today at 10:05:08 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:59:43 am
Do you know John Henry?

We know Carragher.

His head was in the sand and passively supporting Hicks and Gillett when they were about to sack Rafa
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Online upthereds95

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10344 on: Today at 10:07:15 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 09:57:51 am
Agreed, its a whole mix.

Then again loads of upthereds posts the last few days have been trying to divide locals and OOTers so its not surprising hes still going that way.

I am not bothered if people from out of town support the club but i still believe that the club is literally Liverpool local team and therefore the owners should respect the ideology's and ethos of the local people who essentially helped make the club what it is today. It obviously grew over the years but the club forget their roots time and again.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,912
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10345 on: Today at 10:08:10 am »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 10:03:40 am
I don`t know Jamie Carragher either. I just get the vibe that John Henry is a decent guy. Maybe a business guy who wants to earn money, but still a decent guy within that world. Jamie Carragher just comes across as a blabbering knob who on one hand acts like he is a "man of the people", while at the same time a hypocrite of the highest order. Way too big for his boots. Legend my arse. One of the most overrated players in our history.

Carragher is clearly an idiot. But what has Henry done that would make you like him? At best be indifferent, because we know fuck all about him. Him and FSG hardly ever engage with the fans anymore, we know he is part of a hedge fund, we know that he has made a number of high profile cock ups which have led to him apologizing, including one idea fueled by utter greed and utter arrogance and belief in destroying the fabric of European football.

What exactly has he done or illustrated that means anyone should like him? He clearly doesn't care enough to bother understanding what his actions have.
Logged

Online FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,657
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10346 on: Today at 10:10:09 am »
Quote from: J_Kopite on Today at 09:28:35 am
Trying to claim pre 1989 everything was great in football, or that the "working persons culture" served everyone is the height of nostalgia-indcued revisionism. You're right that the fans never controlled the game though, remember Peter Swales?

Also, how safe or modern were the stadiums? How many women and children who loved football attended matches?

Witour excusing the insane scale its gotten to, some of the money that came into the game was necessary to improve it, and I'm glad it did.


For starters i never said it was great ..you said I did so your argument falls flat cos you make things up...I wouldn't want your as a part owners if thats how you work....unless your a billionaire then you can be in board...

Your missing my..jokey ..point..and if you knew the refrences youd get the hidden message...The Road End,?...the game/ fan culture moved substantially  from being one type of culture to another it came at a price tthat everyone has bought into....inc me and you and everyone else.. to scream foul now is some what a late calll ( VAR it?)..

the idea that fan ownership is a panacea is flawed in so many ways....everyone cites Germany....well it certainly works for Bayern



Logged

Online Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,636
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10347 on: Today at 10:11:23 am »
He reminds me of George McFly.
Logged

Online upthereds95

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10348 on: Today at 10:11:32 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 10:00:33 am
Do you think your young 18-30 scouse mates would connect better with a despot Saudi sheik?

People love saying the saudi sheik shout and no they wouldnt. But answer me this everyone likes FSG and the way they have ran the club, why is it so hard for you to believe that there isnt other people out there with money who could buy the club run it properly and still not treat the fans like shit?

Ideally i would rather the government just bring in reforms that allowed the fans to have a majority share. My views my be different to some people i would rather us be owned by someone who isnt as wealthy but understands and respects the traditions of the club and looks out for our fans, i am not interested in signing mbappe i would be at the game regardless who is on the pitch.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 254 255 256 257 258 [259]   Go Up
« previous next »
 