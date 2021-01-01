I thought this was a nicely written mail on football365.







In support of FSG

Jamie Carragher is fuelling the rage about our owners but I think its better left in the past personally.



He might not like what they tried to do but essentially they are trying to fill the £130m operating loss that Covid has caused the club. It was obviously a bit sketchy and very poorly thought out but thats the billion pound industry of football that has also brought you multiple handball laws within a single weekend of games and a lack of consistency from VARs that would make Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson blush.



If Im being perfectly honest I still love our owners. Theyre not as rich as Man Citys but dont come with a shady human rights record either. Theyre possibly less commercial than the Glazers but at least theyve invested into the stadium and the area around Anfield. Theyve also brought us success and created a buzz around Liverpool again. Before they took over and even in the early years of their ownership we were basically the same as Arsenal now but were lucky that the league was less competitive. Broadly we were a joke and looked like we would never compete at the top of world football again.



Should they have learnt their lessons after the ticket price scandals or the trademark debacle of last year probably. Why did they hire Tony Barrett to be a fan liaison if they werent going to talk to fans about stuff that matters no idea. But ultimately I dont think there are many owners in world football who Id prefer over FSG. Definitely no thanks to the sportswashing countries which leaves us with devils that we really dont know. Based on the Glazers, Kroenke and Abramovich I think Im pretty happy with the devil Ive got. There arent any white knights out there who just want to pour millions into a football club for no reason other than passion so theres no point pretending there are better options frankly.

Minty, LFC