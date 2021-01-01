"Liverpool and Man Utd in talks over playing each other in lucrative pre-season friendlies"Is this the start of the Virtual Mini Super League? Nobody can stop us arranging friendlies against Real Madrid, Barcelona and other non-oil clubs.We could arrange them a day before FA or League Cup ties and play the kids in the cups(like we were forced to do before the World Club Cup). We can keep a note of the virtual points(we would not be allowed a separate official competition) and we would all know the winners of the virtual trophy(a bit like the virtual trophies that the Ev win).Seriously, it looks like the oil-clubs(for want of a better term) are doubling down now and UEFA may drop the proposal for the new Champions League format where clubs with a high coefficient can be invited as wild cards. I don't agree with that proposal anyway but it looks like that is the punishment that UEFA is handing out to the super league clubs.So the man city and PSG cashed up johny-come-latelys have basically wrested control of UEFA(PSG chairman is now head of ECA) and can continue their rampant spending while making the rules.Meanwhile Liverpool and Manu who have by far the largest global fan bases and whom Sky live off will effectively be subsidising the oil clubs(City have virtually no fan base). Of course the other 14 EPL clubs are happy for City to buy the title every year as they probably weren't in the mix for it anyway and they probably benefit indirectly from the billions that City pour in so they are also happy to be subsidised by us(while abusing us).So, should we(gulp) co-operate with manu to fight the oil-clubs. We both despise each other(and long may that continue) but "you shouldn't cut off your nose to spite your face" and "my enemy's enemy is my friend" apply here.Manu are the nation's and the media's sweetheart and we are the nation's sewer rats so I suppose the PR side of thing kind of cancels itself out but surely with our combined global support we can influence things in some way(not sure how as yet) so that at least we get a semblance of FFP(for example) introduced and wrest some of the control back from the money-is-no-object interlopers.