Author Topic: Not quite so 'Super' League

Online jambutty

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10280 on: Today at 02:22:58 am
Quote from: StigenKeegan on Today at 12:13:47 am
You're on a roll, lad, keep it up.
Yul never wore cologne.

Offline ep1987

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10281 on: Today at 03:39:42 am
I put together a potential CL reform that's definitely better than what has been proposed (not too difficult obviously).

The sticking point is that i'm assuming that teams further down the European pyramid don't care much for being in the CL when it entails beginning qualifying in June and never actually getting near the group stage.

Full details: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1SP_ra0ei2tH8riHP1CeUj65ANKIQ1hGAlpNW8Jiypeg/edit#gid=0
Offline Zeb

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10282 on: Today at 04:35:37 am
I'm still trying to wrap my head around the fact that the owners of some of the biggest clubs on the planet decided to charge on with this, after three years of work according to Perez, and only had an agreement with JP Morgan for an advance on tv revenue to show everyone else. It's just missing the Jonathan Frakes 'We made this one up' ending.

"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline free_at_last

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10283 on: Today at 04:55:09 am
"Liverpool and Man Utd in talks over playing each other in lucrative pre-season friendlies"
https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/liverpool-man-utd-talks-over-23953807
Is this the start of the Virtual Mini Super League? Nobody can stop us arranging friendlies against Real Madrid, Barcelona and other non-oil clubs.
We could arrange them a day before FA or League Cup ties and play the kids in the cups(like we were forced to do before the World Club Cup). We can keep a note of the virtual points(we would not be allowed a separate official competition) and we would all know the winners of the virtual trophy(a bit like the virtual trophies that the Ev win). :)
Seriously, it looks like the oil-clubs(for want of a better term) are doubling down now and UEFA may drop the proposal for the new Champions League format where clubs with a high coefficient can be invited as wild cards. I don't agree with that proposal anyway but it looks like that is the punishment that UEFA is handing out to the super league clubs.
 So the man city and PSG cashed up johny-come-latelys have basically wrested control of UEFA(PSG chairman is now head of ECA) and can continue their rampant spending while making the rules.
Meanwhile Liverpool and Manu who have by far the largest global fan bases and whom Sky live off will effectively be subsidising the oil clubs(City have virtually no fan base). Of course the other 14 EPL clubs are happy for City to buy the title every year as they  probably weren't in the mix for it anyway and they probably benefit indirectly from the billions that City pour in so they are also happy to be subsidised by us(while abusing us).
So, should we(gulp) co-operate with manu to fight the oil-clubs. We both despise each other(and long may that continue) but "you shouldn't cut off your nose to spite your face" and "my enemy's enemy is my friend" apply here.
Manu are the nation's and the media's sweetheart and we are the nation's sewer rats so I suppose the PR side of thing kind of cancels itself out but surely with our combined global support we can influence things in some way(not sure how as yet) so that at least we get a semblance of FFP(for example) introduced and wrest some of the control back from the money-is-no-object interlopers.
Online decosabute

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10284 on: Today at 05:58:38 am
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 10:54:54 pm
They probably got a bit of a pass due to Kenny and it was a fan bankrolling his home club too, but any club that has bought trophies has been criticised, the reason that there is more for the likes of City and PSG nowadays is the sheer scale of their spending, the way they have got away with the blatant flouting of ffp and the dodginess of the owners.

This.
People trying to compare PSG/City with us in the 60s or Blackburn are on shaky ground. Firstly, in those earlier cases, the enormous spending was quite short-lived and didn't continue. Blackburn basically spent pretty big for 2 or 3 years, won a single league title and then quickly slid back into mediocrity. If it had continued for more than 10 years, totally distorting football in the long term, then people wouldn't have had any time for it then either. The ridiculous scale and length of time this stuff goes on for are important distinctions. Even Chelsea didn't take the piss for more than 5 years, before easing off a little bit with the crazy sums being paid.

Secondly, there are actual rules against this sort of shit now, which there wasn't in the past, even as recently as Chelsea's spending explosion from 2003-2007. City and PSG have taken the absolute piss out of those rules, with City delighting in rubbing everyone's noses in it after getting away without a ban on pure technicalities alone.

Lastly, why the fuck would anyone on here want to somehow defend or apologise for the practices of these shitbag oil clubs by comparing it to us buying a couple of players in the 60s? Find it weird.

Still think these clubs are completing a coup in slow motion, using the chaos of ESL as a diversion. In 5-10 years they'll be totally dominant and totally unchecked (let's face it, they are already) and the only competition will be other state-owned clubs. People will accept it and let it happen because it'll be gradual and incremental rather than the sudden jolt of ESL, but it'll be every bit as bad (if not worse) for the game.
Online ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10285 on: Today at 06:05:33 am
As Digger said in his interview, this is a power struggle. I am only paraphrasing here...

Quote
The groups that have been making money, were threatened by the emergence of a new group that could see them losing money. And that this has never been about helping the grassroots level of football, and the ESL will also not have been the same.

I think the clubs and owners make money because we are giving them an opportunity. Basic rules of demand and supply.

And I agree with him. The lower league are fighting for survival and this is what they come up with. The entire footballing world needs to go back to their drawing board to figure out a way to implement a working pyramid model that benefits the bottommost of the clubs. If anything this has taught me, support your local club even if it means paying 30 quid annual subscription. Thats 6-8 beers where I stay. I can surely sacrifice that for the sake of the survival of an honest John football club than to throw in a hundred quid on a jersey produced by sweatshops and slavery for a club that is synonymous with leeches and vultures.

Their mask is all out. And this is the straw that broke my back.
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10286 on: Today at 06:33:08 am
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 04:35:37 am
I'm still trying to wrap my head around the fact that the owners of some of the biggest clubs on the planet decided to charge on with this, after three years of work according to Perez, and only had an agreement with JP Morgan for an advance on tv revenue to show everyone else. It's just missing the Jonathan Frakes 'We made this one up' ending.

This is what I don´t get as well.

And not just 1 owner, but 12 of them, all in management of £1 billion+ institutions.

No focus groups? No testing the waters as to whether people thought this was a good idea? Springing it on people mid-season? Not even informing their own employees?

It seems the attitude really was - "oh well even if this is unpopular, it is such a brilliant idea that people will come around to it!"

In what world was this ever going to be a good idea? It just goes to show these people really are on a different planet.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:35:40 am by Indomitable_Carp »
Online decosabute

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10287 on: Today at 06:40:40 am
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 06:33:08 am
This is what I don´t get as well.

And not just 1 owner, but 12 of them, all in management of £1 billion+ institutions.

No focus groups? No testing the waters as to whether people thought this was a good idea? Springing it on people mid-season? Not even informing their own employees?

In what world was this ever going to be a good idea? It just goes to show these people really are on a different planet.

The way they've done it is so haphazard and fucked up that I'm almost wondering if there isn't something else going on. I mean I realise it's probably just mad conspiracy theories and that in reality it almost certainly is simply delusion and extreme arrogance on the part of these owners, but ever since it started to collapse, I've had the feeling: 'what is this distracting from?'. I've said elsewhere that City's and especially PSG's positions seem to have been strengthened amidst the chaos of this, but that's hardly something the old money clubs would've wanted.

Find the whole thing very strange. The only part that's certain is that not a single one of these people care about supporters.
Offline naka

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10288 on: Today at 07:08:47 am
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:35:39 am
Speaking to a few match going mates and family tonight and that was the general vibe. These are lads whove followed us for years, home, away and in Europe. Theyve been round the block and know the score when it comes to the club and the culture of the city.

Unanimous in disliking the ESL idea but no-one was spitting feathers about FSG. Mildly perturbed would be the best way to describe it. More anger towards hypocrisy of SKY and worry about how City are the biggest benefactors going forward. I think the realisation was there that going the game will still be enjoyable (when allowed) but challenging City going forward is going to be sporadic at best rather than something we or any other team will be able to do consistently under the current status quo and against the backdrop of a global pandemic.
Actually how I feel about it
For me wherever Liverpool are playing I will be watching
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10289 on: Today at 07:32:09 am
Honestly, if you weren't giving up your season ticket under Hicks and Gillett you ain't staying away because of the ESL.
Offline stara

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10290 on: Today at 07:52:38 am
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 04:35:37 am
I'm still trying to wrap my head around the fact that the owners of some of the biggest clubs on the planet decided to charge on with this, after three years of work according to Perez, and only had an agreement with JP Morgan for an advance on tv revenue to show everyone else. It's just missing the Jonathan Frakes 'We made this one up' ending.

What Is a Vulture Fund?

A vulture fund is an investment fund that seeks out and buys securities in distressed investments, such as high-yield bonds in or near default, or equities that are in or near bankruptcy. The goal is to 'swoop in' and pick up underpriced shares that are perceived to have been oversold to make high-risk but potentially high-reward bets.

A vulture capitalist is a type of venture capitalist who specifically looks for opportunities to make money by buying poor or distressed firms (AC Milan and covid-ridden big clubs). They are also known for taking control over someone else's innovations (Champions League) and, as a result, the money that person would have acquired from those innovations (football pyramid)

Altough Perez is the face of ELS, I bet this dude was egging it behind closed doors. Others came along the ride either out of fear or greed.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JMbBXG1FRoc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JMbBXG1FRoc</a>
50+1. Real FFP rules. Now.

Offline TepidT2O

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10291 on: Today at 08:04:11 am
Somewhat concerned over uefa plans to punish the 12 clubs...

Because ultimately they will punish the fans and players who fought so hard to stop this.

I think I read yesterday that each club had put in £8m to start the scheme... weve already been punished!
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline jepovic

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10292 on: Today at 08:04:50 am
Owners have been throwing money into their clubs since forever, it's just the scale that has changed.  If an owner wants to pour money into a club, how do you stop it? It's not that easy. You can set up rules, but it's not hard for billionaire businessmen to find loopholes (build faciilities for free, monstrous sponsor agreements, pension funds abroad for players...). They manage to evade all taxation, yet we expect FA and UEFA to stop them?
Unlike the American clubs, the Uefa clubs can juggle with 50-ish legal systems.

Online Dull Tools

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10293 on: Today at 08:09:48 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:04:11 am
Somewhat concerned over uefa plans to punish the 12 clubs...

Because ultimately they will punish the fans and players who fought so hard to stop this.

I think I read yesterday that each club had put in £8m to start the scheme... weve already been punished!
Same happens if a club goes into administration.
Online Fromola

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10294 on: Today at 08:15:24 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:04:11 am
Somewhat concerned over uefa plans to punish the 12 clubs...

Because ultimately they will punish the fans and players who fought so hard to stop this.

I think I read yesterday that each club had put in £8m to start the scheme... weve already been punished!

We couldn't afford to buy a CB in Jan though which will cost them another 100 mill from a lost CL place.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Fromola

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10295 on: Today at 08:18:08 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:41:48 pm
Jack Walker bought a place at the table, Kenny did the rest

The Blackburn first XI cost £14.7m, United's cost £19.3 and even the 1994/5 spend of United outstripped Blackburn.

Blackburn's entire back four cost less than Newcastle paid for Darren Peacock and less than half of the sum required to bring Phil Babb and John Scales to Liverpool. In Carlton Palmer, Leeds United spent more on a single midfielder than Rovers did across their starting midfield four.

They basically bought Shearer and Sutton.


Plus, Walker was a fan, he used his own money to achieve a lifelong ambition, not to make more, launder cash or use for buying influence and publicity. You might argue he was a capitalist who used his wealth but he was Blackburn born, left school at 13 to be a Sheet Metal worker and used his money (or our taxes depending on how you view him) to enjoy his last years (even if he was a tax dodger).

In 93 Kenny was desperate for Roy Keane but United made sure they got him and he was the cornerstone of their success for the next 10 years. Shearer was very much Blackburn's star and left himself in 96 for another Prem team.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Dull Tools

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10296 on: Today at 08:18:56 am
So have the Spurs, Chelsea, Arsenal and City owners apologised yet? Have only seen something from us and Utd.
Offline TSC

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10297 on: Today at 08:21:14 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:04:11 am
Somewhat concerned over uefa plans to punish the 12 clubs...

Because ultimately they will punish the fans and players who fought so hard to stop this.

I think I read yesterday that each club had put in £8m to start the scheme... weve already been punished!

Dont think there are any plans.  UEFA saying lets move forward together apparently.
Online John C

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10298 on: Today at 08:22:59 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:04:11 am
Somewhat concerned over uefa plans to punish the 12 clubs...

Because ultimately they will punish the fans and players who fought so hard to stop this.

Spot on, like the 12 clubs Uefa haven't anticipated the supporters backlash against ill-considered actions. They remain part of a problem so they'd be daft to exasperate it.
Online FLRed67

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10299 on: Today at 08:28:37 am
Quote from: stara on Today at 07:52:38 am
What Is a Vulture Fund?

A vulture fund is an investment fund that seeks out and buys securities in distressed investments, such as high-yield bonds in or near default, or equities that are in or near bankruptcy. The goal is to 'swoop in' and pick up underpriced shares that are perceived to have been oversold to make high-risk but potentially high-reward bets.

A vulture capitalist is a type of venture capitalist who specifically looks for opportunities to make money by buying poor or distressed firms (AC Milan and covid-ridden big clubs). They are also known for taking control over someone else's innovations (Champions League) and, as a result, the money that person would have acquired from those innovations (football pyramid)

Altough Perez is the face of ELS, I bet this dude was egging it behind closed doors. Others came along the ride either out of fear or greed.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JMbBXG1FRoc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JMbBXG1FRoc</a>

Haven't seen the documents, obviously, but most likely the ESL financing was more like a straightforward bank loan for a new venture, collateralized by the future revenue stream from TV contracts that the Gang of 12 were expected to sign.

A vulture fund takes over some or all of the remaining assets, usually debt obligations and physical plant and equipment, of a bankrupt or near-bankrupt firm. In so doing they effectively take over the firm, and install their own management. There is no "equity" to take over because in such a situation the equity has evaporated.

I doubt JPM taking control of Real Madrid or Barcelona in the event they cannot pay back was even discussed in the financing documents. I'm not even sure it would be possible, given their ownership structure.
Offline Qston

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10300 on: Today at 08:35:14 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:04:11 am
Somewhat concerned over uefa plans to punish the 12 clubs...

Because ultimately they will punish the fans and players who fought so hard to stop this.

I think I read yesterday that each club had put in £8m to start the scheme... weve already been punished!

That's a concern of mine as well. UEFA, EPL etc need to separate out the owners of the clubs and the actual club including employees and fans who have done absolutely nothing wrong, and in fact with the outrage, everything right for those organisations.

They are part of the problem as well as the owners so it would be hypocrisy to start punishing the club and fans.
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online Dull Tools

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10301 on: Today at 08:39:05 am
https://reclaimourgame.com/

Just giving this a bump for everyone to sign. The website is working well again.

I am sure all your partners feel strongly about this issue too and want to sign up.

