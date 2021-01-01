Excellent post SOS. You've put into words just why i stopped watching the game i grew up with about 6 months ago, this last year has put so much in perspective for me and i'm afraid modern football and all it represents was one of the casualties, people are dying in their millions across the globe and I find it harder and harder to care about a sport that sold it's soul 30 years ago and gets more and more tawdry by the day. This last week has in effect proven the decision i made back then was the right one, seemingly everyone involved at the business end of football is a massive hypocrite and completely divorced from reality, what the so called big 6 did was utterly appalling but i refuse to be lectured by the Neville's, Sky TV, Premier League etc as it's these same people who have slowly but surely driven me, and i'm sure many others away from the game we once loved, and i am certainly not gonna take lessons on morality from the murdering c*nt Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.



In all of this I feel a little sorry for the players and management at all clubs, i'm one who thought this season should have been scrapped altogether, I honestly don't know how footballers can be asked to play so many games at such a time of pain and suffering in the world, a lot of these players are away from their countries of birth and must have spent most of the last year in constant worry about their loved ones, mentally i'm sure a lot of them aren't in the right frame of mind to be playing, yet the PL and UEFA must have their cash cow, why wasn't the season shortened, why weren't FA Cup and League Cup games scrapped, why weren't the players consulted about how the season if it did go ahead would be mapped out, no thought or care was shown which is par for the course for those organisations.



I was hoping the pandemic might just have given football a reality check. It's done that for most people, but it seems football is intent on doubling down on its own insanity. So many people have recalibrated their priorities after coming through the past year, but football carries on, seemingly in a parallel universe.I stopped watching live games after the Goodison derby. Now, I just catch up on the score afterwards and maybe check out any goals on YouTube. To be honest, the sport I used to enjoy so much was actually impacting negatively on my already fraught mental health, so I had to pull back from it. Strangely enough, these last few days have rekindled my determination to back Klopp and the team even more, but in what way that manifests I don't even know, because I still have no interest in live games. Maybe that will change when fans are back though?I'll be honest, when Sky came in all those years ago I didn't really understand what it would mean for football. It seemed to be packaged as a way of taking football back from the hooligan scum that had tried to destroy it in the 70s and 80s. All about making football accessible to families and, yes, sanitising it to a degree. But anyone who attended games in the 70s and 80s will know that things needed to change, because people were turning away from it in droves. You took your life in your hands going to games in many places. It was a jungle. The Sky age was pushed as a new dawn for the game. It also came at a time when the world was changing.In the 80s we had Thatcherism, and that pushed the ideology that greed is good. Success at any cost, and stepping on others to achieve your goal. The age of selfishness, greed and superficiality really did dawn as we entered the 90s, and Sky arrived just at the right time to cash in on it. They had their media darlings at Old Trafford lined up as star attraction too. A club more adept at selling branded pencil cases in club stores than winning major trophies throughout the 70s and 80s. A superficial, glam entity without real substance where it mattered; on the pitch.All the stars aligned though. The media darlings got it right just at the right time. A superficial club for a superficial age that was dawning. Sky came in and rode the crest of the superficial wave and milked it for all it was worth. Thatcherism had made selfishness and greed acceptable, and we were all about to see where that would take us. We had dumbed down stuff like Soccer AM and all kinds of new 'fans' crawled out of the woodwork. 'Soccer' was now fashionable again. It's new followers were a rich, exploitable resource, and the old school fans were pretty much told they weren't wanted anymore and got priced out. It's been open season ever since. Supporters getting rinsed from every angle. They price you out of attending games at the ground, then they price you out of being able to even watch on your television. But hey, greed is good, right?Yes, it's been incredible as well as depressing getting lectured by so many who are part of the problem over the last few days. Even more depressing that we sort of had to get into bed with them to fend off the ESL. Now we have hypocrites pretending they are actually heroes. Sadly, this tells me absolutely nothing has been learned through this fiasco. The hands of Abu Dhabi, Abramovich, Qatar St-Germain and even Boris Fucking Johnson have been strengthened through it, whilst Liverpool have taken the majority of the flak for it.So many have been pretending they are fighting to save the game, but all they were really doing was looking to secure their own place on the gravy train. The ESL was about to move the trough their noses were in, and they didn't like that one bit. I understand that. It's self preservation, and that's a very human thing, but the pretense that it was all about saving the game was stomach churning. The game is awash with money, and all it needs saving from these days is itself or, more accurately, those running it and milking it to death.This season? I'm with you here. I don't really think it should have been played. It's been played out when the world has been in an even worse situation that it was when the game was halted last season. It was pushed as being good for the mental health of the nation, so the season should go ahead, but I don't know a single person who has enjoyed it. I know loads who it's impacted negatively on though, and plenty who have now walked away from it. Football is just mirroring society.Here we are. Over a year into a deadly, tragic pandemic. Most of us have lost loved ones or know someone who has died. Millions have been out of work and worrying about their futures. Yet here is football, looking to milk the cow even further. The cow is on life-support, but as long as it has a pulse these leeches will milk it. There is talk of offering even more insane wages to players who are already on fantasy money. The possibility of the first million quid a week player. Yet here we are, being told we need a ESL in order to put football on a steady financial footing when it's already drowning in cash. Here we are being lectured by multi-millionaire pundits looking to protect their place at the trough alongside their paymasters who got this whole sorry ball rolling in the first place.Well we all know why the season was gone ahead with. Of course - money. Mental health of the nation? Oh please!It's been an absolute horror show of a season too. Too many games forced into too short a time. The madness of keeping the cups going as well. Even worse, internationals going ahead too, in a global pandemic. But as Thatcherism taught us; economics over human beings. Money comes before people. It's the way of the world currently, and we see the results of it in all aspects of life now.