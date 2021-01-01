« previous next »
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10240 on: Yesterday at 10:16:19 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 05:04:47 pm
To be honest, that is not true. The Super League would have had 15 permanent clubs, and 5 clubs qualifying for it every season. Even in the group stages of Champions League you don't have 25% new clubs every season ...
You either really don't get it or you are in here for a wind up.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10241 on: Yesterday at 10:17:36 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:45:57 pm
Unfortunately, no one will bother listening to them. The fans were "important" until UEFA, the PL and the oil clubs win the war against the traditional big clubs. Now that they control everything, the fans are no longer important ...

Where is this proof that they now control everything?
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10242 on: Yesterday at 10:17:37 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 10:10:03 pm
I don't remember all this anger for Jack Walker when Blackburn (fucking BLACKBURN!) bought the league.

The overriding feeling I get from so many of these posts is that people are jealous of their bottomless pit of money and they wish it was us.

Was the internet even invented then? :D
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10243 on: Yesterday at 10:18:00 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 10:10:03 pm
I don't remember all this anger for Jack Walker when Blackburn (fucking BLACKBURN!) bought the league.

Didn't Kenny have something to do with that?
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10244 on: Yesterday at 10:24:43 pm »
The Moores family changed the landscape in the 60's. The way the oligopolists have now changed it, isn't that different really.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10245 on: Yesterday at 10:26:38 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Yesterday at 09:43:24 pm


Or am alone as being the single un-uproarus-ton on the whole board? :)

You're not alone.

Hasn't bothered me in the slightest
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10246 on: Yesterday at 10:37:40 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 09:57:00 pm
:lmao

I'm trying to form the Tooting National Anti-Referee 7th army


We were going to be an 8th Army, but Jim had to go home and have his tea
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10247 on: Yesterday at 10:37:58 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 10:26:38 pm
You're not alone.

Hasn't bothered me in the slightest

Yeah same here. Been funny watching all these politicians, owners of the uninvited, celebs, ex players going purple in the face about how much they love soccer :-)
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10248 on: Yesterday at 10:38:37 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Yesterday at 09:43:24 pm
I was wondering if I was about the only person not that arsed about most of this.

I know that the country have been in uproar, the fan groups have been in uproar, the papers have been in uproar, the tv stations have been in uproar, the Government have been in uproar, random celebraties have been in uproar, ex players have been in uproar, football shows have been in uproar and some of my friends have been in uproar.

And fair enough.

But there is plenty of other shit going on in the world at the moment and to be honest, I'm too busy to pay much attention to it all.

Maybe it's getting older or maybe all this stuff happening now puts everything into a little bit of perspective.

Or am alone as being the single un-uproarus-ton on the whole board? :)
;D
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10249 on: Yesterday at 10:39:43 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:15:28 pm
You are probably right, mate ...

Maybe it is time to step away a bit from the game where Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, UEFA, the PL, Sky Sports, PSG, Man City and Chelsea are the good guys. Everything is so distorted. At the same time, people are still duying in large numbers, and the lucky ones are left without jobs and income.

I hope that you are all safe and in good health. Take care of yourselves, since this plague is far from over. Just the other day I have lost a close friend (and a LFC supporter), and he was only 48. See you in some match thread, and of course in the transfer thread. Have a good night  :wave

Sorry to hear that mate.

There are a lot of good people who are no longer with us.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10250 on: Yesterday at 10:42:06 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 07:04:57 pm
There's a couple on Bundesliga clubs that totally ignore it too, Hoffenheim & Leipzig, who are widely despised in Germany & boycotted by away fans when they have home matches.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/TSG_1899_Hoffenheim#Controversy

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/RB_Leipzig#Membership
Hoffenheim and Leipzig are two completely different cases, something that in their hotheadedness many in Germany unfortunately ignore. One has a selfmade billionaire guy (and at least we are talking software here instead of oil or dictatorship) pumping money into a club he himself has played for as a kid and which is located in his home town. The other has a ruthless global brand taking over a football club licence effectively creating a new club with the sole aim to earn money and push the brand.
You can criticise what Hopp has done with Hoffenheim and how he has done it, but please do not lump him in with Red Bull Leipzig.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10251 on: Yesterday at 10:45:37 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 10:24:43 pm
The Moores family changed the landscape in the 60's. The way the oligopolists have now changed it, isn't that different really.

That's a fact often forgotten that one of the richest families in the UK enabled Shankly to buy St John and Yeats.

I like your use of 'oligopolists' but I would prefer us to be owned by a plutocrat or have they gone out of fashion? :D
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10252 on: Yesterday at 10:47:06 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:15:28 pm
You are probably right, mate ...

Maybe it is time to step away a bit from the game where Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, UEFA, the PL, Sky Sports, PSG, Man City and Chelsea are the good guys. Everything is so distorted. At the same time, people are still duying in large numbers, and the lucky ones are left without jobs and income.

I hope that you are all safe and in good health. Take care of yourselves, since this plague is far from over. Just the other day I have lost a close friend (and a LFC supporter), and he was only 48. See you in some match thread, and of course in the transfer thread. Have a good night  :wave

Sorry to hear that Peter.

RIP to your friend.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10253 on: Yesterday at 10:52:22 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 07:04:55 pm
But the thing is they have done this, so is it that bad because we have and we do have a World Class LFC team, a new training ground, new stand and another on the way. Is it all bad compaired to what may come in to replace them?

And again i want more that a Video apology to get the sour taste of this out f my mouth but FSG are not going anywhere anytime soon i feel.

Of course it's not all bad. Far from it actually. I've also said a number of times in other posts that very few people/organisations in the world can afford us, and none of them will have accrued that financial clout by being nice and principled. Whoever eventually replaces FSG could well be far worse.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10254 on: Yesterday at 10:54:54 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 10:10:03 pm
I don't remember all this anger for Jack Walker when Blackburn (fucking BLACKBURN!) bought the league.

The overriding feeling I get from so many of these posts is that people are jealous of their bottomless pit of money and they wish it was us.

They probably got a bit of a pass due to Kenny and it was a fan bankrolling his home club too, but any club that has bought trophies has been criticised, the reason that there is more for the likes of City and PSG nowadays is the sheer scale of their spending, the way they have got away with the blatant flouting of ffp and the dodginess of the owners.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10255 on: Yesterday at 10:56:19 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 07:27:14 pm
Yet German football has massive fan following both in stadiums (when allowed!), and on tv, its one of the most popular leagues around, has been for years, and likely still will be for years.  I honestly think too much is thought of the Bayern problem. Maybe its cos we are Liverpool fans and expect to be competing at the top. Most fans don't care anywhere near as much. From a German football perspective, I dont give a shit, I support a team (Mainz) who are never going to be challenging at the top. I barely watch Bayern, they dont interest me.
Not too far from Mainz where I am, they are a fun and cool club to support (complete with all the ups and downs a traditional football club has). And it is true, most Germans who follow Bundesliga football, from afar or close, at this point have resigned to the idea that Bayern most of the time will win the league. Is it ideal for the Bundesliga? No. Even my Bayern supporting dad thinks that someone else should win it now and again (or at least that it should be a super close race until the last day of the season and then Bayern wins it, lol). However, it doesn't kill it either: there are enough interesting teams and their fans to make it worthwhile, and the really exciting questions are who will get into CL and Euro League, who will be relegated and who will be promoted (the second Bundesliga actually is quite fun to watch too, the smallish local team I have ties to plays there). I also barely watch Bayern, but will happily check out Mainz vs Frankfurt or Darmstadt vs St. Pauli!
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10256 on: Yesterday at 11:01:13 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 06:39:14 pm
We've been through the hoop of fan ownership once before and it's just not going to happen.
Whilst people are discussing the German model on mainstream platforms like the BBC, I think we have the best chance of getting somewhere with this.

As you say, getting a fan ownership model going would be difficult from a financial and governance perspective, but this is where we should be more innovative and not be held be absolute aims.

For example, we know FSG are open to investment - they have sold 10% to Red Bird. Why couldn't they offer say 20% of Liverpool in shares which could be offered to fans? It could allow a nominated representative to sit on the board and help make decisions. If that person had power of veto over a limited set of decisions (e.g. plans to move the club, change its name, loading debt, etc) then it would still allow owners to run the club with their expertise just under tighter regulations where they need consensus before driving major change.

Of course, we use to have ordinary fans as shareholders under Moores and as far as I can remember they didn't have too much power but they could make their case heard at AGMs.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10257 on: Yesterday at 11:03:09 pm »
Quote from: lamad on Yesterday at 10:56:19 pm
Not too far from Mainz where I am, they are a fun and cool club to support (complete with all the ups and downs a traditional football club has). And it is true, most Germans who follow Bundesliga football, from afar or close, at this point have resigned to the idea that Bayern most of the time will win the league. Is it ideal for the Bundesliga? No. Even my Bayern supporting dad thinks that someone else should win it now and again (or at least that it should be a super close race until the last day of the season and then Bayern wins it, lol). However, it doesn't kill it either: there are enough interesting teams and their fans to make it worthwhile, and the really exciting questions are who will get into CL and Euro League, who will be relegated and who will be promoted (the second Bundesliga actually is quite fun to watch too, the smallish local team I have ties to plays there). I also barely watch Bayern, but will happily check out Mainz vs Frankfurt or Darmstadt vs St. Pauli!

thats exactly how I see it too, there is always something going on! Right now there is the relegation battle for the ages going on which of course is holding most of my interest. Second Bundesliga is also fun too you are right, I catch a few games here and there. Its one of the least predicatble leagues around, impossible to figure it out most of the time!
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10258 on: Yesterday at 11:05:45 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 07:13:10 pm
I wonder if they share a scriptwriter.

Glazer.

"We failed to show enough respect for its deep-rooted traditions," Glazer said in an open letter to fans.

The 50-year-old admitted efforts "in seeking to create a more stable foundation for the game" did not honour the conventions of promotion and relegation within the wider football pyramid.

"For that we are sorry," he said. "This is the world's greatest football club and we apologise unreservedly for the unrest caused during these past few days.

"Manchester United has a rich heritage and we recognise our responsibility to live up to its great traditions and values."

Glazer said they will work to "rebuild relationships" across football "with a view to working together on solutions to the long-term challenges facing the football pyramid".

"We also realise that we need to better communicate with you, our fans, because you will always be at the heart of the club," he continued.

Henry.

I want to apologise to all the fans and supporters of Liverpool Football Club for the disruption I caused over the past 48 hours.

It goes without saying but should be said that the project put forward was never going to stand without the support of the fans. No-one ever thought differently in England. Over these 48 hours you were very clear that it would not stand. We heard you. I heard you.

And I want to apologise to Jürgen, to Billy, to the players and to everyone who works so hard at LFC to make our fans proud. They have absolutely no responsibility for this disruption. They were the most disrupted and unfairly so. This is what hurts most. They love your club and work to make you proud every single day.

I know the entire LFC team has the expertise, leadership and passion necessary to rebuild trust and help us move forward. More than a decade ago when we signed up for the challenges associated with football, we dreamed of what you dreamed of. And weve worked hard to improve your club. Our work isnt done. And I hope youll understand that even when we make mistakes, were trying to work in your clubs best interests. In this endeavour Ive let you down.

Again, Im sorry, and I alone am responsible for the unnecessary negativity brought forward over the past couple of days. Its something I wont forget. And shows the power the fans have today and will rightly continue to have.

If theres one thing this horrible pandemic has clearly shown, its how crucial fans are to our sport and to every sport. Its shown in every empty stadium. Its been an incredibly tough year for all of us; virtually no-one unaffected. Its important that the Liverpool football family remains intact, vital and committed to what weve seen from you globally, with local gestures of kindness and support. I can promise you I will do whatever I can to further that.

Thanks for listening.

Apologies for picking out such a tiny fraction of your post, Al.

It's just that this particular line has been said a few times by those who were looking to form this freakshow league, and it really bugs me.

I know that pretty much every business on the planet bar funeral services has been hit by the pandemic, but pandemic aside, football is a business absolutely drowning in money. We have had recent talk of the first million quid a week footballer. The money raked in by the game is absolutely staggering. Average journeyman players are living in million quid mansions and driving Lamborghinis. Wage bills and agents fees are astronomical.

We've heard it said that this ESL plan was about ''saving the game.'' But saving it from who and what? If the game is in trouble, it's an inside job. If the game needs saving, it needs saving from those currently running it. The wealth is there, but how it's used and distributed is all wrong. Those running the show need to start looking towards themselves if they want to ''save the game.'' Like I said, football is drowning in money. It has everything it needs to have stability and sustainability. It just chooses to carry on with this utterly insane race towards self-destruction.

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10259 on: Yesterday at 11:06:11 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:54:41 pm
As I said in my other post, we just went 30 long years without winning the league but we at least had a chance on a few occasions so that keeps people (well me anyway) hooked. When it becomes an virtual impossibility then I am not sure that interest would remain.
But you support your club regardless? I mean there are teams who never have and never will compete for a big title, or any title really, and everyone knows it, but they still have supporters who are ecstatic about a derby win after six losses or a win against a way better opposition team?
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10260 on: Yesterday at 11:11:06 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 11:01:13 pm
Whilst people are discussing the German model on mainstream platforms like the BBC, I think we have the best chance of getting somewhere with this.

As you say, getting a fan ownership model going would be difficult from a financial and governance perspective, but this is where we should be more innovative and not be held be absolute aims.

For example, we know FSG are open to investment - they have sold 10% to Red Bird. Why couldn't they offer say 20% of Liverpool in shares which could be offered to fans? It could allow a nominated representative to sit on the board and help make decisions. If that person had power of veto over a limited set of decisions (e.g. plans to move the club, change its name, loading debt, etc) then it would still allow owners to run the club with their expertise just under tighter regulations where they need consensus before driving major change.

Of course, we use to have ordinary fans as shareholders under Moores and as far as I can remember they didn't have too much power but they could make their case heard at AGMs.

They could and probably would but that would be close to £400m and if we couldn't raise enough to buy us before FSG there's not much chance of us raising even more now.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10261 on: Yesterday at 11:14:22 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 10:10:03 pm
I don't remember all this anger for Jack Walker when Blackburn (fucking BLACKBURN!) bought the league.

The overriding feeling I get from so many of these posts is that people are jealous of their bottomless pit of money and they wish it was us.

Maybe the difference was that he was a lifelong Blackburn fan who made good and put his money into his club?
Not saying that's a good or bad thing but it's a million miles from the varying motives that the owners of the "elite" clubs have now.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10262 on: Yesterday at 11:17:06 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:45:37 pm
That's a fact often forgotten that one of the richest families in the UK enabled Shankly to buy St John and Yeats.

I like your use of 'oligopolists' but I would prefer us to be owned by a plutocrat or have they gone out of fashion? :D

And High Horse FC became the first millionaire club, off the back of the plutocrat's gambling empire.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10263 on: Yesterday at 11:23:06 pm »
Quote from: rubber soul on Yesterday at 11:14:22 pm
Maybe the difference was that he was a lifelong Blackburn fan who made good and put his money into his club?
Not saying that's a good or bad thing but it's a million miles from the varying motives that the owners of the "elite" clubs have now.

Plus they did not break any FFP rules and spent less than the Mancs over the same period.

Cant be compared to the farce with Abu Dhabi PR FC and PSG.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10264 on: Yesterday at 11:38:59 pm »
I'd forgive John. H. The only owner I've heard to outright say that it was his fault. It goes to show no matter how much money you make you can still be ignorant. A humbling lesson for those involved. Apart from this shit show the owners as a whole have been great in the last decade. Bringing in Jurgen, increased stadium capacity, new training ground and investment made to get world class players which helped us win the league.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10265 on: Yesterday at 11:41:48 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 10:10:03 pm
I don't remember all this anger for Jack Walker when Blackburn (fucking BLACKBURN!) bought the league.

The overriding feeling I get from so many of these posts is that people are jealous of their bottomless pit of money and they wish it was us.

Jack Walker bought a place at the table, Kenny did the rest

The Blackburn first XI cost £14.7m, United's cost £19.3 and even the 1994/5 spend of United outstripped Blackburn.

Blackburn's entire back four cost less than Newcastle paid for Darren Peacock and less than half of the sum required to bring Phil Babb and John Scales to Liverpool. In Carlton Palmer, Leeds United spent more on a single midfielder than Rovers did across their starting midfield four.

They basically bought Shearer and Sutton.


Plus, Walker was a fan, he used his own money to achieve a lifelong ambition, not to make more, launder cash or use for buying influence and publicity. You might argue he was a capitalist who used his wealth but he was Blackburn born, left school at 13 to be a Sheet Metal worker and used his money (or our taxes depending on how you view him) to enjoy his last years (even if he was a tax dodger).
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10266 on: Yesterday at 11:45:29 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:11:06 pm
They could and probably would but that would be close to £400m and if we couldn't raise enough to buy us before FSG there's not much chance of us raising even more now.
That's true, though obviously when you are talking about a full (or even 50+1) buyout you need all the cash straight away in order to do the deal. If we were talking about a shares scheme available there could be less pressure on timescales, i.e. people could buy when they want (assuming they don't all get sold).

Either way, we need to find a way to allow people to invest in football but ensure that they cannot simply run it for their own selfish interests to the detriment of the club.

We already had such a system in place for years, the problem was that the majority shareholder was incompetent as a businessman. If we had that arrangement now it would work better as FSG know how to run the club well, they would still benefit from a certain amount of control but wouldn't be allowed to just fuck the fans over.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10267 on: Yesterday at 11:49:20 pm »
Quote from: RedMan89 on Yesterday at 11:38:59 pm
I'd forgive John. H. The only owner I've heard to outright say that it was his fault. It goes to show no matter how much money you make you can still be ignorant. A humbling lesson for those involved. Apart from this shit show the owners as a whole have been great in the last decade. Bringing in Jurgen, increased stadium capacity, new training ground and investment made to get world class players which helped us win the league.

On the other hand they've tried to trademark the word, "Liverpool", tried to trademark the Liverbird, ignored a ticketing committee they set up then tried to charge £77, furloughed staff, had staff on zero hour contracts, refused to donate to foodbanks, flied Kenny over to Boston to sack him, and I could go on.

Don't get me wrong, in some ways I think they're the best owners we've had. But he's shit on us too many times.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10268 on: Yesterday at 11:57:06 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 10:52:22 pm
Of course it's not all bad. Far from it actually. I've also said a number of times in other posts that very few people/organisations in the world can afford us, and none of them will have accrued that financial clout by being nice and principled. Whoever eventually replaces FSG could well be far worse.

I was kinda agreeing with you ;D But yes i agree.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10269 on: Today at 12:01:40 am »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 11:57:06 pm
I was kinda agreeing with you ;D But yes i agree.
Take no notice of me. My head's cabbaged with it all.  :rollseyes  :D
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10270 on: Today at 12:06:36 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:01:40 am
Take no notice of me. My head's cabbaged with it all.  :rollseyes  :D

Was the same yesterday.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10271 on: Today at 12:07:45 am »
In reading these Florentino Perez quotes the only reason this didn't work is that man is a moron.  HalaMadrid.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10272 on: Today at 12:13:47 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:47:42 pm
On the whole this is a fairly reasonable post. But its central pillar - the one I've quoted - is very shaky indeed.

It is a 'closed shop', or as near as one can get to one. I also looked at the last 15 years of the Champions League. It may surprise you to know (it did me) that in those 15 years the excluded clubs (ie those excluded from the closed shop) reached the quarter finals of the competition 38 times. On 9 separate occasions these clubs reached the semi finals. 

So was this just a handful of clubs that achieved this feat multiple times? Not really. I counted 23 different clubs. Twenty-three! These 23 clubs are now being told to eff off.

Indeed, there has been a trend since 2015 for more 'unfashionable' clubs to reach the quarters and semis of the Champions League - and I don't mean Tottenham. I'm confining myself to those clubs excluded from the closed shop. Last year, for example, two of them reached the semis (Lyon and Leipzig) and a third (Atalanta) reached the quarters.

It doesn't take a cynic to imagine that one of the reasons that the ESL appealed to most of the invitees was to stop this kind of competition. It was becoming intolerable that clubs like Atalanta and Lyon were knocking them out of 'their' competition before the final, and even worse that they were occasionally preventing the power-houses from qualifying for the Champions League in the first place.  West Ham and Leicester (possibly both) may qualify for the CL this season. I agree with Jurgen Klopp when he says he's happy with the theory behind this. It makes us all better in the end, after all. The closed shop was designed to stop it.  That's the reason it stuck in the craw of almost every football supporter in Europe.

Thank you for taking the time to look into the stats for "other" clubs in the CL. It's certainly an interesting perspective and you're making a good point about the performance of these teams. First of all I'm not sure that I myself consider the above statement to be the "central pillar" of my post, but anyway... If there were 9 of these teams in the semi finals over the last 15 years wouldn't that equal 15% of the total semifinalists? With the ESL proposal 25% of the participants would be from non-founding members. Assuming that these clubs actually were competing on an equal footing as the others (in a sporting sense) then statistically they would get 15 (25%) of the semifinalists over the next 15 years no? If you look at the numbers for the quarterfinals then it's 31.5%. At 25% that would be 30 (?). Since you mention RBL that is off course an interesting club in this discussion. A very controversial club in Germany. Bending a lot of rules over there to get to where they are now and arguably on their way to becoming Germany's no.2 club. With the money behind RBL, in the future we can probably assume that they will be competing at this level frequently. So most likely they could still qualify for the ESL somehow (we don't know the details of the qualifying stages for the ESL). Same goes for Lyon, one of the richest clubs in France (Also last year was obviously an exceptional year in the CL as well as everywhere else). With 5 different clubs qualifying there could, in theory be 75 different clubs competing in the ESL over a 15 yr period. It is not unthinkable that you'd get somewhere like 15+ different clubs in the playoffs during that time.

But I do agree that the reason the ESL upset so many people was the thought of a closed shop. But one of my main points was that this idea was not an accurate picture of the actual proposal. It was NOT a closed shop. 

I think Skipper747 makes an excellent point on page 256 saying this is NOT about the Reals and Juves being scared of the Atalantas, but rather about stopping the likes of PSG and City. If I am remembering this correctly, in the leaked emails from PSG, someone in the PSG hierarchy actually talks about using their unlimited resources to destroy the marked making sure that no one can compete with them financially. Looking at the state of Barca/Real one might argue that they've come a long towards that goal already. THAT'S what at stake here, that is what these clubs are fighting against. They're making a semi-closed shop to avoid someone burning down the whole shopping mall. Just look at how PSG and City have been positioning themselves over the last few days...
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10273 on: Today at 12:19:28 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:01:40 am
Take no notice of me. My head's cabbaged with it all.  :rollseyes  :D

Lettuce pray you get it all figured out...
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10274 on: Today at 12:21:19 am »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 12:19:28 am
Lettuce pray you get it all figured out...

Hopefully something positive will sprout up.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10275 on: Today at 12:24:15 am »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 11:49:20 pm
On the other hand they've tried to trademark the word, "Liverpool", tried to trademark the Liverbird, ignored a ticketing committee they set up then tried to charge £77, furloughed staff, had staff on zero hour contracts, refused to donate to foodbanks, flied Kenny over to Boston to sack him, and I could go on.

Don't get me wrong, in some ways I think they're the best owners we've had. But he's shit on us too many times.
That's where we need to be able to rein them in rather than simply kick them out. Some of those things you mentioned have been done by many companies (good ones not just the evil ones) up and down the country so they are not alone in type of business behaviour (not condoning it btw).

Fan representation in the boardroom would at least stop some of this shit we've had.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10276 on: Today at 12:29:09 am »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 12:19:28 am
Lettuce pray you get it all figured out...



 :)
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10277 on: Today at 12:35:39 am »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 10:26:38 pm
You're not alone.

Hasn't bothered me in the slightest

Speaking to a few match going mates and family tonight and that was the general vibe. These are lads whove followed us for years, home, away and in Europe. Theyve been round the block and know the score when it comes to the club and the culture of the city.

Unanimous in disliking the ESL idea but no-one was spitting feathers about FSG. Mildly perturbed would be the best way to describe it. More anger towards hypocrisy of SKY and worry about how City are the biggest benefactors going forward. I think the realisation was there that going the game will still be enjoyable (when allowed) but challenging City going forward is going to be sporadic at best rather than something we or any other team will be able to do consistently under the current status quo and against the backdrop of a global pandemic.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10278 on: Today at 12:59:44 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 11:05:45 pm
Apologies for picking out such a tiny fraction of your post, Al.

It's just that this particular line has been said a few times by those who were looking to form this freakshow league, and it really bugs me.

I know that pretty much every business on the planet bar funeral services has been hit by the pandemic, but pandemic aside, football is a business absolutely drowning in money. We have had recent talk of the first million quid a week footballer. The money raked in by the game is absolutely staggering. Average journeyman players are living in million quid mansions and driving Lamborghinis. Wage bills and agents fees are astronomical.

We've heard it said that this ESL plan was about ''saving the game.'' But saving it from who and what? If the game is in trouble, it's an inside job. If the game needs saving, it needs saving from those currently running it. The wealth is there, but how it's used and distributed is all wrong. Those running the show need to start looking towards themselves if they want to ''save the game.'' Like I said, football is drowning in money. It has everything it needs to have stability and sustainability. It just chooses to carry on with this utterly insane race towards self-destruction.



Excellent post SOS. You've put into words just why i stopped watching the game i grew up with about 6 months ago, this last year has put so much in perspective for me and i'm afraid modern football and all it represents was one of the casualties, people are dying in their millions across the globe and I find it harder and harder to care about a sport that sold it's soul 30 years ago and gets more and more tawdry by the day. This last week has in effect proven the decision i made back then was the right one, seemingly everyone involved at the business end of football is a massive hypocrite and completely divorced from reality, what the so called big 6 did was utterly appalling but i refuse to be lectured by the Neville's, Sky TV, Premier League etc as it's these same people who have slowly but surely driven me, and i'm sure many others away from the game we once loved, and i am certainly not gonna take lessons on morality from the murdering c*nt Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.

In all of this I feel a little sorry for the players and management at all clubs, i'm one who thought this season should have been scrapped altogether, I honestly don't know how footballers can be asked to play so many games at such a time of pain and suffering in the world, a lot of these players are away from their countries of birth and must have spent most of the last year in constant worry about their loved ones, mentally i'm sure a lot of them aren't in the right frame of mind to be playing, yet the PL and UEFA must have their cash cow, why wasn't the season shortened, why weren't FA Cup and League Cup games scrapped, why weren't the players consulted about how the season if it did go ahead would be mapped out, no thought or care was shown which is par for the course for those organisations.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10279 on: Today at 02:08:46 am »
Quote from: gritsvanilla on Today at 12:59:44 am
Excellent post SOS. You've put into words just why i stopped watching the game i grew up with about 6 months ago, this last year has put so much in perspective for me and i'm afraid modern football and all it represents was one of the casualties, people are dying in their millions across the globe and I find it harder and harder to care about a sport that sold it's soul 30 years ago and gets more and more tawdry by the day. This last week has in effect proven the decision i made back then was the right one, seemingly everyone involved at the business end of football is a massive hypocrite and completely divorced from reality, what the so called big 6 did was utterly appalling but i refuse to be lectured by the Neville's, Sky TV, Premier League etc as it's these same people who have slowly but surely driven me, and i'm sure many others away from the game we once loved, and i am certainly not gonna take lessons on morality from the murdering c*nt Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.

In all of this I feel a little sorry for the players and management at all clubs, i'm one who thought this season should have been scrapped altogether, I honestly don't know how footballers can be asked to play so many games at such a time of pain and suffering in the world, a lot of these players are away from their countries of birth and must have spent most of the last year in constant worry about their loved ones, mentally i'm sure a lot of them aren't in the right frame of mind to be playing, yet the PL and UEFA must have their cash cow, why wasn't the season shortened, why weren't FA Cup and League Cup games scrapped, why weren't the players consulted about how the season if it did go ahead would be mapped out, no thought or care was shown which is par for the course for those organisations.

I was hoping the pandemic might just have given football a reality check. It's done that for most people, but it seems football is intent on doubling down on its own insanity. So many people have recalibrated their priorities after coming through the past year, but football carries on, seemingly in a parallel universe.

I stopped watching live games after the Goodison derby. Now, I just catch up on the score afterwards and maybe check out any goals on YouTube. To be honest, the sport I used to enjoy so much was actually impacting negatively on my already fraught mental health, so I had to pull back from it. Strangely enough, these last few days have rekindled my determination to back Klopp and the team even more, but in what way that manifests I don't even know, because I still have no interest in live games. Maybe that will change when fans are back though?

I'll be honest, when Sky came in all those years ago I didn't really understand what it would mean for football. It seemed to be packaged as a way of taking football back from the hooligan scum that had tried to destroy it in the 70s and 80s. All about making football accessible to families and, yes, sanitising it to a degree. But anyone who attended games in the 70s and 80s will know that things needed to change, because people were turning away from it in droves. You took your life in your hands going to games in many places. It was a jungle. The Sky age was pushed as a new dawn for the game. It also came at a time when the world was changing.

In the 80s we had Thatcherism, and that pushed the ideology that greed is good. Success at any cost, and stepping on others to achieve your goal. The age of selfishness, greed and superficiality really did dawn as we entered the 90s, and Sky arrived just at the right time to cash in on it. They had their media darlings at Old Trafford lined up as star attraction too. A club more adept at selling branded pencil cases in club stores than winning major trophies throughout the 70s and 80s. A superficial, glam entity without real substance where it mattered; on the pitch.

All the stars aligned though. The media darlings got it right just at the right time. A superficial club for a superficial age that was dawning. Sky came in and rode the crest of the superficial wave and milked it for all it was worth. Thatcherism had made selfishness and greed acceptable, and we were all about to see where that would take us. We had dumbed down stuff like Soccer AM and all kinds of new 'fans' crawled out of the woodwork. 'Soccer' was now fashionable again. It's new followers were a rich, exploitable resource, and the old school fans were pretty much told they weren't wanted anymore and got priced out. It's been open season ever since. Supporters getting rinsed from every angle. They price you out of attending games at the ground, then they price you out of being able to even watch on your television. But hey, greed is good, right?

Yes, it's been incredible as well as depressing getting lectured by so many who are part of the problem over the last few days. Even more depressing that we sort of had to get into bed with them to fend off the ESL. Now we have hypocrites pretending they are actually heroes. Sadly, this tells me absolutely nothing has been learned through this fiasco. The hands of Abu Dhabi, Abramovich, Qatar St-Germain and even Boris Fucking Johnson have been strengthened through it, whilst Liverpool have taken the majority of the flak for it.

So many have been pretending they are fighting to save the game, but all they were really doing was looking to secure their own place on the gravy train. The ESL was about to move the trough their noses were in, and they didn't like that one bit. I understand that. It's self preservation, and that's a very human thing, but the pretense that it was all about saving the game was stomach churning. The game is awash with money, and all it needs saving from these days is itself or, more accurately, those running it and milking it to death.

This season? I'm with you here. I don't really think it should have been played. It's been played out when the world has been in an even worse situation that it was when the game was halted last season. It was pushed as being good for the mental health of the nation, so the season should go ahead, but I don't know a single person who has enjoyed it. I know loads who it's impacted negatively on though, and plenty who have now walked away from it. Football is just mirroring society.

Here we are. Over a year into a deadly, tragic pandemic. Most of us have lost loved ones or know someone who has died. Millions have been out of work and worrying about their futures. Yet here is football, looking to milk the cow even further. The cow is on life-support, but as long as it has a pulse these leeches will milk it. There is talk of offering even more insane wages to players who are already on fantasy money. The possibility of the first million quid a week player. Yet here we are, being told we need a ESL in order to put football on a steady financial footing when it's already drowning in cash. Here we are being lectured by multi-millionaire pundits looking to protect their place at the trough alongside their paymasters who got this whole sorry ball rolling in the first place.

Well we all know why the season was gone ahead with. Of course - money. Mental health of the nation? Oh please!
It's been an absolute horror show of a season too. Too many games forced into too short a time. The madness of keeping the cups going as well. Even worse, internationals going ahead too, in a global pandemic. But as Thatcherism taught us; economics over human beings. Money comes before people. It's the way of the world currently, and we see the results of it in all aspects of life now.

