Apologies for picking out such a tiny fraction of your post, Al.
It's just that this particular line has been said a few times by those who were looking to form this freakshow league, and it really bugs me.
I know that pretty much every business on the planet bar funeral services has been hit by the pandemic, but pandemic aside, football is a business absolutely drowning in money. We have had recent talk of the first million quid a week footballer. The money raked in by the game is absolutely staggering. Average journeyman players are living in million quid mansions and driving Lamborghinis. Wage bills and agents fees are astronomical.
We've heard it said that this ESL plan was about ''saving the game.'' But saving it from who and what? If the game is in trouble, it's an inside job. If the game needs saving, it needs saving from those currently running it. The wealth is there, but how it's used and distributed is all wrong. Those running the show need to start looking towards themselves if they want to ''save the game.'' Like I said, football is drowning in money. It has everything it needs to have stability and sustainability. It just chooses to carry on with this utterly insane race towards self-destruction.
Excellent post SOS. You've put into words just why i stopped watching the game i grew up with about 6 months ago, this last year has put so much in perspective for me and i'm afraid modern football and all it represents was one of the casualties, people are dying in their millions across the globe and I find it harder and harder to care about a sport that sold it's soul 30 years ago and gets more and more tawdry by the day. This last week has in effect proven the decision i made back then was the right one, seemingly everyone involved at the business end of football is a massive hypocrite and completely divorced from reality, what the so called big 6 did was utterly appalling but i refuse to be lectured by the Neville's, Sky TV, Premier League etc as it's these same people who have slowly but surely driven me, and i'm sure many others away from the game we once loved, and i am certainly not gonna take lessons on morality from the murdering c*nt Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.
In all of this I feel a little sorry for the players and management at all clubs, i'm one who thought this season should have been scrapped altogether, I honestly don't know how footballers can be asked to play so many games at such a time of pain and suffering in the world, a lot of these players are away from their countries of birth and must have spent most of the last year in constant worry about their loved ones, mentally i'm sure a lot of them aren't in the right frame of mind to be playing, yet the PL and UEFA must have their cash cow, why wasn't the season shortened, why weren't FA Cup and League Cup games scrapped, why weren't the players consulted about how the season if it did go ahead would be mapped out, no thought or care was shown which is par for the course for those organisations.