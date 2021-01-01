On the whole this is a fairly reasonable post. But its central pillar - the one I've quoted - is very shaky indeed.



It is a 'closed shop', or as near as one can get to one. I also looked at the last 15 years of the Champions League. It may surprise you to know (it did me) that in those 15 years the excluded clubs (ie those excluded from the closed shop) reached the quarter finals of the competition 38 times. On 9 separate occasions these clubs reached the semi finals.



So was this just a handful of clubs that achieved this feat multiple times? Not really. I counted 23 different clubs. Twenty-three! These 23 clubs are now being told to eff off.



Indeed, there has been a trend since 2015 for more 'unfashionable' clubs to reach the quarters and semis of the Champions League - and I don't mean Tottenham. I'm confining myself to those clubs excluded from the closed shop. Last year, for example, two of them reached the semis (Lyon and Leipzig) and a third (Atalanta) reached the quarters.



It doesn't take a cynic to imagine that one of the reasons that the ESL appealed to most of the invitees was to stop this kind of competition. It was becoming intolerable that clubs like Atalanta and Lyon were knocking them out of 'their' competition before the final, and even worse that they were occasionally preventing the power-houses from qualifying for the Champions League in the first place. West Ham and Leicester (possibly both) may qualify for the CL this season. I agree with Jurgen Klopp when he says he's happy with the theory behind this. It makes us all better in the end, after all. The closed shop was designed to stop it. That's the reason it stuck in the craw of almost every football supporter in Europe.



Thank you for taking the time to look into the stats for "other" clubs in the CL. It's certainly an interesting perspective and you're making a good point about the performance of these teams. First of all I'm not sure that I myself consider the above statement to be the "central pillar" of my post, but anyway... If there were 9 of these teams in the semi finals over the last 15 years wouldn't that equal 15% of the total semifinalists? With the ESL proposal 25% of the participants would be from non-founding members. Assuming that these clubs actually were competing on an equal footing as the others (in a sporting sense) then statistically they would get 15 (25%) of the semifinalists over the next 15 years no? If you look at the numbers for the quarterfinals then it's 31.5%. At 25% that would be 30 (?). Since you mention RBL that is off course an interesting club in this discussion. A very controversial club in Germany. Bending a lot of rules over there to get to where they are now and arguably on their way to becoming Germany's no.2 club. With the money behind RBL, in the future we can probably assume that they will be competing at this level frequently. So most likely they could still qualify for the ESL somehow (we don't know the details of the qualifying stages for the ESL). Same goes for Lyon, one of the richest clubs in France (Also last year was obviously an exceptional year in the CL as well as everywhere else). With 5 different clubs qualifying there could, in theory be 75 different clubs competing in the ESL over a 15 yr period. It is not unthinkable that you'd get somewhere like 15+ different clubs in the playoffs during that time.But I do agree that the reason the ESL upset so many people was the thought of a closed shop. But one of my main points was that this idea was not an accurate picture of the actual proposal. It was NOT a closed shop.I think Skipper747 makes an excellent point on page 256 saying this is NOT about the Reals and Juves being scared of the Atalantas, but rather about stopping the likes of PSG and City. If I am remembering this correctly, in the leaked emails from PSG, someone in the PSG hierarchy actually talks about using their unlimited resources to destroy the marked making sure that no one can compete with them financially. Looking at the state of Barca/Real one might argue that they've come a long towards that goal already. THAT'S what at stake here, that is what these clubs are fighting against. They're making a semi-closed shop to avoid someone burning down the whole shopping mall. Just look at how PSG and City have been positioning themselves over the last few days...