Not quite so 'Super' League

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10160 on: Today at 08:14:53 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 08:08:13 pm
Stop talking sense.

Who invited him in? The tit, with all this balance and rational.


Piss off.
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10161 on: Today at 08:17:13 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 08:01:46 pm
So PSG's Nasser El-Khelaifi is now the president of the European Club Association. I'm so glad we could get rid of all those capitalist so we could put some real honest-to-goodness people in charge.

PSG at the head of the table, Man City welcomed back by Ceferin (who tried to ban them a year ago) like long lost brothers. ESL might've been awful, but this return to 'normality' is a steaming crock of shit.

Can I change my mind now and say bring back the ESL?

Fuck me, when you put it the way you have thats depressing isnt it.
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #10162 on: Today at 08:18:35 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:30:44 pm
Sorry mate  dont mean to disagre with everything you say but incresing revenue streams shouldnt be classed as greed and thats one thing FSG have been great in

Commercially, off the scale. But they keep fucking up on big issues. They can't seem to get it right there. On these big issues if they'd have gone to the fans first they wouldn't be in this mess, wouldn't have made the mistakes. Do they deserve hanging out to dry for it? Nah, not for me, put them in the last chance saloon, with a fans presence in the boardroom. They don't wanna sell Liverpool. I'd keep them. Some fucking scumbags out there who'd fuck us over.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10163 on: Today at 08:18:37 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 08:14:53 pm
Who invited him in? The tit, with all this balance and rational.


Piss off.

He was one of the 5 lucky ones we allowed in.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10164 on: Today at 08:19:44 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 08:04:00 pm
Neither can spend on similar levels to City.
Man City have access through their owners to trillions of dollars, I dont understand why people think any other club can spend what they can, apart from PSG of course.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10165 on: Today at 08:22:29 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 07:40:33 pm
I can't speak to fan sentiment but I consistently hear how "cheap" it is to go to a German game as to why they do so well with attendance.  Think you could get a ticket, brat and beer for a Dortmund game for like 16 rather recently if not still (fans pending return obviously).

I think it's the other way round. As I said in the 50+1 post, the history and culture of German football comes from sports clubs with membership and the membership controlling prices.

English Football Clubs have a different history and culture, especially in recent years.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10166 on: Today at 08:22:38 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 06:51:28 pm
I think this sort of thing is massively over-estimated. Did Manchestr United ever get over this:



Of course there will be plenty of fans of other clubs who will go on about it but they're probably at matches singing how they all hate scousers anyway.

That was a different time though. In this time with the internet so prevalent and 24/7 sports coverage this won't be going away for a long time.

I'd wager it's a bit more serious than one team skipping one FA Cup game as well.

We shall see I suppose.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10167 on: Today at 08:24:58 pm
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 08:12:14 pm
Playing even more devils advocate if Chelsea and City hadn't come along how many more titles would United have won?

I have made that point previously. Its a very uncomfortable thought, but not completely irrational either.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10168 on: Today at 08:25:15 pm

Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 08:01:35 pm
It's those green stars - 6 of them - scary, very scary

You're right, I'd never noticed that before.


Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 08:14:53 pm
Who invited him in? The tit, with all this balance and rational.


Piss off.

Well said. We certainly don't need that type of thing going on. What next? Common sense?
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10169 on: Today at 08:25:39 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:15:51 pm
Well find out in about 9 years when city have won 10 in a row.

We were top of the league and cruising this year until having no fit senior centre backs caught up with us, The defeatist attitude of some is hilarious.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10170 on: Today at 08:25:53 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:19:44 pm
Man City have access through their owners to trillions of dollars, I dont understand why people think any other club can spend what they can, apart from PSG of course.

They can if half the league gets taken over by Middle Eastern oil regimes and the league becomes a friendly competition between on-field representatives of the planets super rich, which seems to be the direction UEFA is happy to see the game go.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10171 on: Today at 08:26:10 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 08:22:29 pm
I think it's the other way round. As I said in the 50+1 post, the history and culture of German football comes from sports clubs with membership and the membership controlling prices.

English Football Clubs have a different history and culture, especially in recent years.

Right, so the members set the prices cheap so the members can keep going to the game.  I have no first hand knowledge and was just speaking about their high attendance.  If most aren't going to watch expecting to lift a trophy then they're probably going because it's affordable and they can hang out with their fellow members (friends) and family. 
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10172 on: Today at 08:27:47 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:14:39 pm
Looks like UEFA may scrap the rule which gives teams entry based on past performance. So the likes of us, Utd, Chelsea in particular will have shot ourselves in the foot.

We shot ourselves in the foot by that abject performance on Monday night, we shouldnt need coefficients to qualify for the Champions League FFS.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10173 on: Today at 08:29:19 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 07:26:39 pm
Had it been said anywhere he didn't know? I'd be surprised if he didn't to be honest.
John Henry apologised to Billy in his video.


