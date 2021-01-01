Having heard Henrys apology and me trying to take a mature attitude towards it, I believe he is genuinely sorry about this sorry episode. He didnt hide behind a written statement with nobodys name against it, he fronted up, camera on him and apologised in person. Thats more than the owners of the other clubs did, and shows a bit of respect to us as fans and the staff who work for him.



The fact he took ownership of the situation and personal responsibility for this mess is another positive, and I believe will end up seeing him melt into the background now and we wont see him representing the club in the media, at meetings or even commenting on the club. I believe he will take on the roll of silent partner whilst another FSG member takes a more prominent role at the top.



Playing devils advocate, he wanted what is best for Liverpool in terms of having the finances to compete with oligarchs and sheikhs, and felt this was the best or only way we could. A classic cant see the wood for the trees moment where he only wanted to financially compete without taking into account what it would cost the club in non-monetary terms.



I still think FSG should remain as our owners, but Henry must step back and the group must learn from this mistake. Listening to the fans and the football people at the club has to be the way forward, and at some point they need to realise that football is not all about money, its a far richer game than that.