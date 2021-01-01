Its the nature of the beast.



I worked for more than one American hedge fund manager/owner in an earlier incarnation.



I discovered they are much smarter than the average bear, extremely analytical, and have an ability to focus like chess players. But the one overriding characteristic they share is that they are insanely competitive.



When Henry took over Red Sox he said he would make them winners. When he took over LFC  same. He delivered on both counts.



But one thing I also discovered is that they many of them lack what is referred to as social intelligence or emotional intelligence. They dont know how they appear to others. They lack self-awareness.



I doubt Henry harbors an iota of ill will or contempt towards LFC fans. He would have been genuinely bewildered at the reaction to this breakaway plan. Because people like Henry live to compete with others, not to commune with them, or understand them.



I dont know what type of owner fans are looking for. But if they are looking for someone who just gets us, the billionaire hedge fund manager set is probably not the dating pool you need be fishing in.



LFC is probably of the top four football clubs in the world. So we can find the money.



But the money cant buy us love.



This guy gets it.Henry saw this an opportunity to turn us into a global behemoth. In all honesty, he probably doesnt even know the dynamics of fan support and what sentiment would look like towards this. He hasnt got the time to get involved in those kinds of details. All he knows is opportunity, growth and innovation.Its likely this wont be the end of it either. This was an obviously tactless and aggressive attempt - he and the other owners will likely work together to continue towards an alternative solution - some of the financial controls & revenue sharing plans included in the ESL proposal were genuinely progressive and would be good for the game. Hopefully the next attempt is much more palatable.Hes the owner you want at the club for me.