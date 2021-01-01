« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 243 244 245 246 247 [248]   Go Down

Author Topic: Not quite so 'Super' League  (Read 169880 times)

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,304
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9880 on: Today at 03:37:02 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 03:28:36 pm
Its also the brazen nature of it. Lets take over this club and join up with fellow buyers who have only just bought these clubs outside their own country, with all this history, and then lets completely change it and ruin the fabric of everything its a part of. For what? Even more money?

They were the action of a gang of c*nts and they illustrated an insular view that was only prevalent in the fellow old, white, rich men that they share the table with.

I agree with some elements of what they wanted and I wasn't as against the concept of ESL as most, but this version was so extreme and reaffirmed to me what I would prefer when watching football.

Which is a bit baffling why Spurs aren't getting more heat. English owner and English chairman in Levy

I mean, I guess we know it's because it's so stupid they were even involved we can't blame them for accepting... But still...
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,663
  • Justice.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #9881 on: Today at 03:39:10 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 03:37:02 pm
Which is a bit baffling why Spurs aren't getting more heat. English owner and English chairman in Levy

I mean, I guess we know it's because it's so stupid they were even involved we can't blame them for accepting... But still...

As a Spurs supporting friend said last night, "You're surprised the man who wanted to move us to Stratford didn't think this all the way through?". Mea culpa.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,487
  • Seis Veces
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9882 on: Today at 03:40:39 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 01:59:05 pm
In FSG we have solid owners. Sure they're out of touch at times, but then how can you expect billionaires in Massachusetts to always have their finger on the pulse? I like John Henry also. I think he's a pretty decent and articulate guy. I want to see him take the lesson and drive improvement as a result of this fiasco, not throw out all the great work they've overseen over the last decade. That experience and knowledge is hard to acquire, and we shouldn't take it for granted.

Hmmm, sounds like something John W. Henry would say

 ;D
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,419
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9883 on: Today at 03:43:11 pm »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 02:52:06 pm
Its the nature of the beast.

I worked for more than one American hedge fund manager/owner in an earlier incarnation.

I discovered they are much smarter than the average bear, extremely analytical, and have an ability to focus like chess players. But the one overriding characteristic they share is that they are insanely competitive.

When Henry took over Red Sox he said he would make them winners. When he took over LFC  same. He delivered on both counts.

But one thing I also discovered is that they many of them lack what is referred to as social intelligence or emotional intelligence. They dont know how they appear to others. They lack self-awareness.

I doubt Henry harbors an iota of ill will or contempt towards LFC fans. He would have been genuinely bewildered at the reaction to this breakaway plan.  Because people like Henry live to compete with others, not to commune with them, or understand them.

I dont know what type of owner fans are looking for. But if they are looking for someone who just gets us, the billionaire hedge fund manager set is probably not the dating pool you need  be fishing in. 

LFC is probably of the top four football clubs in the world. So we can find the money.

But the money cant buy us love.

This guy gets it.

Henry saw this an opportunity to turn us into a global behemoth. In all honesty, he probably doesnt even know the dynamics of fan support and what sentiment would look like towards this. He hasnt got the time to get involved in those kinds of details. All he knows is opportunity, growth and innovation.

Its likely this wont be the end of it either. This was an obviously tactless and aggressive attempt - he and the other owners will likely work together to continue towards an alternative solution - some of the financial controls & revenue sharing plans included in the ESL proposal were genuinely progressive and would be good for the game. Hopefully the next attempt is much more palatable.

Hes the owner you want at the club for me.
Logged

Online diggerling!

  • believes were doomed to be back with the also-rans
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 213
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9884 on: Today at 03:44:51 pm »
Quote from: upthereds95 on Today at 03:13:53 pm
This sounds like the one compromise that i could accept with them but i doubt that FSG would ever allow that to happen sadly. They have shown time and again the interests of the fans are an after thought now, they will continue on now until they make there next PR disaster or sell if they dont get their way with regards to financial fair play.
This won't be something they have a say in. It's beyond their remit.
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,151
  • Meh sd
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #9885 on: Today at 03:50:55 pm »
When it comes to the actual football, FSG are smart enough to understand that they know nothing about the game. Instead, they just hired the best manager they could find. This is probably the single best thing they have done. There are so many owners that meddle with the football itself, and it never ends well.

Too bad they haven't recognized their own cluelessness regarding the cultural and political side of football.
I mean, football is far more political in many european countries, UK is not some sort of extreme, but it's still very different from the US. FSG should have learned by now.
Logged

Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,866
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9886 on: Today at 03:54:23 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 03:18:19 pm
It's not about whether FSG or the Glazers or this or that oligarch 'allow' it or not. They won't. We demand it - of all clubs. There's a groundswell of 'something must be done' this time around, which needs building on and taking to the next level.

https://spiritofshankly.com/
https://thefsa.org.uk/join/
https://reclaimourgame.com/
https://www.ourbeautifulgame.co.uk/proposal

Well said.
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer
Pages: 1 ... 243 244 245 246 247 [248]   Go Up
« previous next »
 