When it comes to the actual football, FSG are smart enough to understand that they know nothing about the game. Instead, they just hired the best manager they could find. This is probably the single best thing they have done. There are so many owners that meddle with the football itself, and it never ends well.
Too bad they haven't recognized their own cluelessness regarding the cultural and political side of football.
I mean, football is far more political in many european countries, UK is not some sort of extreme, but it's still very different from the US. FSG should have learned by now.