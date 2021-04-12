« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 240 241 242 243 244 [245] 246   Go Down

Author Topic: Breakaway Super League  (Read 167569 times)

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,264
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9760 on: Today at 02:01:02 pm »
Quote from: eddymunster on Today at 01:59:35 pm
FSG have always said they're end goal was to sell though haven't they?

Have they?
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,894
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9761 on: Today at 02:01:06 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:58:47 pm
FSG would have had no incentive to sell if the Super League went through. Now, they have every incentive to sell to the highest bidder from the East, no matter what our fans think about it. That is the real problem, not my "desire" to watch some plastic Super League ...

They would have even more incentive to sell because thus far they havent taken money from the club. They will get paid when they sell and cash in their chips. Increase revenue, increase value, make more money.

If their plan is was to start taking money out the club then that would make them shit owners.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,336
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9762 on: Today at 02:01:39 pm »
Quote from: eddymunster on Today at 01:59:35 pm
FSG have always said they're end goal was to sell though haven't they?

Not really. We have always assumed that, but they have never actually said it ...
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,764
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9763 on: Today at 02:02:08 pm »
Realistically who apart from Middle Eastern, Asian or Mac's Azerbaijani friends would buy us in this climate? Plus evrey single one of them are dodgy as fuck in some way.
Logged

Online eddymunster

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,828
  • JFT96
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9764 on: Today at 02:02:19 pm »
Logged
Brexit (n) - "The undefined being negotiated by the unprepared in order to get the unspecified for the uninformed."

Online JackBauer

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,993
    • Some statistics
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9765 on: Today at 02:03:24 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:59:29 pm
The money Liverpool makes is FSG's money too though because they own Liverpool.

If I owned a business that made money, it wouldn't be the business' money, it'd be my money.

Not if you owned a company that made money, like LFC. The money belongs to the company and the shareholders can't just help themselves.
Logged
DAMMIT!

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,596
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9766 on: Today at 02:03:36 pm »
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Today at 09:50:45 am
Went to sleep really worried about the future of our club last night.

Thought it was a superb and reassuring statement by John Henry and everything I wanted to hear.  He took full responsibility, accountability and apologised.  I think an apology goes a long way personally.  Wish more leaders, owners and decision makers were more willing to have such an approach (Brexit springs to mind), willing to reverse a decision rather than stubbornly seeing it through. 

I don't think it is realistic to expect Billionaire owners to be perfect.  I don't think it is realistic for anyone to be perfect actually (although Jurgen Klopp comes pretty dam close).  Mistakes will happen, especially over 10 years and when you were new to the sport.  I don't mind mistakes, I would if they were followed out and the fans weren't listened to.  But a mistake which you don't follow through isn't even really a full mistake as you don't see it out.  Having said that, they have lost a lot of the trust they had been building up.  I think they have missed what the fans want in the future of our game and boy do they know we will not accept such events happening.  The critics of FSG will rightly say that the mistake shouldn't have happened in the first place.  I agree, I can't even get my head around why they wouldn't consult Klopp (or maybe Dalglish) about this before confirming it.  That was wrong and the players / Klopp shouldn't have been facing the questions on the subject, the owners should have been facing it. 

I personally think it's really encouraging we have owners who do listen eventually.  That's the third time they have listened to the fans and reversed their decision.  That shows that the club is in good hands, as when FSG do make a mistake our fans still have the power to let them know it is not OK.
I think as fans we can accept if we don't spend bucket loads, especially when we were trying to comply with FFP and have been more than competitive with the approach we have taken (thanks to Klopp, Edwards, analytics).  We've been boxing clever for a while and if you don't breach FFP or spend bucket loads, as I say I think the reasonable fans can accept that, given the success we've had and the squad we have & hiring the best manager around.

But when they do such game changing decisions, influencing the whole of English & European football, to not consult our world class manager (or even research he was against it in the past), or tap into the knowledge of a Dalglish at the club, it is wrong and baffling.  I can sort of understand why they wouldn't listen to the fans initially.  Not sure how they'd even do that.  A poll? Don't think many (if any) owners do that for such things.  If what John Henry says is true, that this was never happening without the fans support and I believe that as it just wouldn't make business sense or sense for anyone, then they still knew the fans had to come on board, so not as concerned as much that we weren't consulted, more that Klopp wasn't.  Honestly the players get paid massively, don't see why they shouldn't be involved much either, but asking them wouldn't have hurt anyone and could have helped see that it was a non starter.

I think we need to be really careful as fans as what we want to do now.  I personally think seeking owners better than FSG is almost a pipe dream.  Could we get another City or Chelsea type billionaire?  Possibly.  Do we even want that?  I personally loved it how we were complying with FFP (I know that has pretty much disappeared now) and it made winning the CL and PL titles the last few years even sweeter for me personally.  I just don't see how making it toxic for the club or owners helps us. 

The fans have won here.  We should take the victory and move on I think personally.  If we don't like decisions in the future we should be vocal as FSG clearly listen and the fans still have huge power.  I think that's extremely reassuring from both ends. 

I just hope FSG are serious about continuing to make us progress and that means backing Klopp this summer.  I hope we continue signing world class players like Salah, Alisson, Van Dijk etc.  But most of all Klopp is happy, as we have to keep him and FSG need to do everything in their power to do that.  I suspect they'll be lots of vocal anger about FSG, some wanting them out (they did even before this).  Some I think will be watching carefully to see their actions in the next few months and summer to repair this damage.  I think the pitch forks need to go down personally.  As I said as fans we won.  John Henry has listened and apologised (which goes a long way in my eyes).  Now I think we sit tight, calm down a little (as Klopp asked for us to do) and hope FSG back our amazing manager, they make him happy with backing and we continue to have success.

Be careful what you wish for calling for FSG OUT.  We as fans should know this better than anyone.  FSG aren't perfect, they will make mistakes (as everyone does), but I think that they do listen and reverse decisions after our fans disproval is very encouraging and good leadership / decision making personally.

I'll be watching FSG's actions closely, but I still think they are probably the best type of owners we can realistically get and let's not forget they good they have done in all this anger.

I don't see how making the club toxic, aimed at FSG does anyone any favours.  Let's take the win, John Henry clearly saw that we won't accept such a thing and now hope he's serious in repaying us (& Klopp) making up for this.  By backing our fantastic manager in the transfer market, keep listening to our fans, keep expanding Anfield, keep being part in bringing success to the club and next time you do such a game changing decision, at least consult with Klopp, Dalglish and people who understand the game.

They know the fans need to be fully on board going forwards, we should be encouraged and be proud of what we did the last few days.  But I think now it's time to wait and see what they do next.

YNWA       
Well said.



Logged

Online eddymunster

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,828
  • JFT96
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9767 on: Today at 02:04:37 pm »
Quote from: JackBauer on Today at 02:03:24 pm
Not if you owned a company that made money, like LFC. The money belongs to the company and the shareholders can't just help themselves.

Isn't that what dividends are for? Are they capped?
Logged
Brexit (n) - "The undefined being negotiated by the unprepared in order to get the unspecified for the uninformed."

Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,336
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9768 on: Today at 02:04:59 pm »
Quote from: lamad on Today at 02:00:48 pm
The Super League would have streamlined these processes and made everything even worse faster. If you seriously think this abimonation would have been the thing to stop this I don't really know what to say to you. And that's without talking about the (non) competitive sports aspect of it, which would have sent all emotional link to meaningful results down the drain.

Like I said, we will see how it goes in the coming years. The more and more new owners of the PL clubs coming from the East are not exactly filling me with confidence ...
Logged

Online upthereds95

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 177
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9769 on: Today at 02:06:05 pm »
Does anyone think that  the club are going to still be willing to invest now there plans have been scuppered. I cannot see it they always go on about needing revenue to spend i think they will lose interest very quickly now.
Logged

Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,856
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9770 on: Today at 02:06:07 pm »
Quote from: KiNki on Today at 12:05:12 pm
It's been a long time since i've posted anything.

Just posting to remind people - "At a football club, there's a holy trinity - the players, the manager and the supporters. Directors don't come into it."

When i first became a fan john smith and peter robinson ran the show and although they oversaw a sustained successful period of our history they also oversaw tragedies when the lack of relationship between club and fans was exposed. There was a separation between church and state so to speak. 

On the board of directors was Noel White who was completely dismissive of the value of supporters and all about chasing sponsorship money.

When david moore took over with rick parry - they utterly detested dealing with supporters at agm's - despite numerous - "we hear you" "we understand were your coming from"

I think we've all bought into a notion that from top to bottom the owners & club are one.  Relationships have improved, no longer kept outside, more fan engagement, and I can fully understand why we buy into it - cos that's how we'd like it to be.

Don't be fooled. They are not and never will be cuddly custodians, they are not supporters, they do not understand what is like to be you, a supporter, who wakes up thinking about lfc and goes to sleep thinking about lfc, and eats, drinks, breaths all things lfc, scrape together money to watch lfc, risk relationships and form relationships due to lfc.   That's not them.

They are business people here to do a job.  Holding them to account at every stage is not going to war with the club.    It's our duty as supporters. 

Whether fsg leave tomorrow or in five years, whether redbird push on buying more shares, go for a total takeover as they originally wanted or we are put on the market for someone else and become their plaything.  If the last 48 hours haven't made abundantly clear to you - the owners and the club are two different things. 

Just remember Shanks was right there's a holy trinity.

Appreciate this!
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,594
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9771 on: Today at 02:06:47 pm »
Quote
Let's take the win, John Henry clearly saw that we won't accept such a thing and now hope he's serious in repaying us (& Klopp) making up for this.

He clearly saw it after a number of other clubs started pulling out. If he had clearly seen it, he would have pulled out first. [let alone tried this to begin with]
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,336
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9772 on: Today at 02:06:55 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 02:01:06 pm
They would have even more incentive to sell because thus far they havent taken money from the club. They will get paid when they sell and cash in their chips. Increase revenue, increase value, make more money.

If their plan is was to start taking money out the club then that would make them shit owners.

Why sell a club that is making hundreds of millions of profit? It makes no sense. You only sell a club that is not making a profit, and that is what we are ...
Logged

Online diggerling!

  • believes were doomed to be back with the also-rans
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 209
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9773 on: Today at 02:06:59 pm »
Quote from: eddymunster on Today at 02:04:37 pm
Isn't that what dividends are for? Are they capped?
They will be when we're in charge Eddy. At zero.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,070
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9774 on: Today at 02:07:41 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:02:08 pm
Realistically who apart from Middle Eastern, Asian or Mac's Azerbaijani friends would buy us in this climate? Plus evrey single one of them are dodgy as fuck in some way.

Well, we're valued at over $4 billion so...

What's Bill Gates up to? Maybe he's bored with trying to eradicate malaria in Africa. Might fancy some real football instead :D
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Floydy

  • G is for grumpy. It is modest understatement.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,404
  • Hidden in the shadows, Orchestrating life
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9775 on: Today at 02:08:06 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 02:01:02 pm
Have they?
maybe not in so many words Tone but that's the model of these capital vultures. They buy low build up and sell high.  They have no affiliation with the club, city or fans.  The closest we had was David Moores and he was run out of town the moment the mancs and Chelsea were nearly over the hill and far away. The moral of the story= be careful what you wish for.  A thirst for a shiny new stadium(to compete with others) landed us H&G, now we have this lot.
Logged
Condemnation without investigation is the height of ignorance.  Albert Einstein.  
Wakey Wakey Smell the Tyranny

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,070
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9776 on: Today at 02:09:14 pm »
Quote from: upthereds95 on Today at 02:06:05 pm
Does anyone think that  the club are going to still be willing to invest now there plans have been scuppered. I cannot see it they always go on about needing revenue to spend i think they will lose interest very quickly now.

No, even if for selfish reasons, they need the club to be competitive and successful in order to have a good asking price if/when the time comes to sell.
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,182
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9777 on: Today at 02:10:34 pm »
Forcing owners out is a lot easier when the price is a few hundred million and there's a few obviously interested buyers....

We're pretty good at the old internet terrorism, but I'm not sure how successful we'd be at drumming up interest in a billion pound asset that doesnt currently exist.....
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online JackBauer

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,993
    • Some statistics
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9778 on: Today at 02:10:54 pm »
Quote from: eddymunster on Today at 02:04:37 pm
Isn't that what dividends are for? Are they capped?

Yes, but it's the directors who decide whether they get paid or not. Granted these are often the same people as the shareholders, or are representatives of the shareholders. However there are rules on what monies can be used to pay them and you can't pay them if the company is or would be insolvent as a result.
Logged
DAMMIT!

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,973
  • YNWA
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9779 on: Today at 02:11:08 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:10:34 pm
Forcing owners out is a lot easier when the price is a few hundred million and there's a few obviously interested buyers....

What's Peter Lim up to these days?  :-X
Logged

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,123
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9780 on: Today at 02:11:19 pm »
Quote from: upthereds95 on Today at 01:45:09 pm
There is nothing they could do to repair this for me and alot of other fans.
Formal supporter representation and veto on all major commercial, financial, competition and governance issues. I'd take that.
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,834
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9781 on: Today at 02:11:22 pm »
Quote from: eddymunster on Today at 01:37:38 pm
Don't be sorry it's a football forum!  ;D

Have you read the whole back and forth of that convo though?

My point is simple, I only want FSG out if we can improve on them as owners, now under their ownership we have;

a league title
champions league title
Jurgen Klopp
a well run football club financially speaking
New stand
new accademy
new training facilities

becasue of the above, I beleive an improvement is far from a given. I don't even think it's likely, borderline impossible.

I tend to agree.

I don't want to be in the "better the devil you know" camp, but I am in the "be careful what you wish for" camp.  There are owners out there far worse - but who is better?

Who is better, and could afford to buy the club?  And please don't say fan ownership, because there's no plan to achieve that.

Did FSG sign up to this so they could earn money, or so the club could?  Whole thing is a bloody mess regardless.

Is this thing well and truly dead now?  Will the ESL look to press on without English clubs?  The revamped UEFA competitions are little better in terms of the number of games we would have to play - is anybody kicking up a fuss over that?

(This thread is moving too fast for me to keep track of developments, so I have no realistic impression of what is happening.)

EDIT: Noting SoS' statement, there's a lot that makes sense there.  FSG needs to do more than apologise or hand wringing.  They need to show a genuine willingness to engage with the community fanbase and be open and transparent.  We are a fantastic resource if only they would be willing to work with us.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:15:31 pm by Red Berry »
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,167
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9782 on: Today at 02:11:33 pm »
Oof.  245 pages.

Re Henry:

You run into a guy accidentally and apologise -  logic.  You plan something (badly) for months,  coordinate with others,  don't inform key parties... An apology has no basis in logic. It's calculated, it's meant,  this is valuable,
actionable information on you.

A few good things came out of this:
- useful information for a number of fanbases on their respective owners
- government interest / scrutiny
- a taste of the power of effective collective action for those who haven't felt it before.  Fans played a key part, anyone dealing in generalisations isn't looking at the context of the situation. This is a half baked plan significantly dependent on fan buy in for revenue as well as keeping a clean,  controversy free front with the creditor,  JPM.   The protests hit both pressure points, very early on.

We need to manage,  control the outcomes,  the same way FSG attempted to lower risk.  The key bit is getting a plan like #reclaimourgame or a related proposal off the ground imo,  and the government will be the biggest factor,  how much you can get out of them. Fan groups like SOS and fan campaigns can provide the pathways,  the plan,  but ultimately,  if we are to have access,  the possibility of scrutiny of the board,  the government holds the power to set it up.

In life you're going to have to work with multiple parties you may not care for,  to get things done. Fsg or any other owner is secondary to getting this next move done.  You cannot be the last party to know of major decisions if you're to safeguard what you care about.








Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,070
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9783 on: Today at 02:12:21 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:10:34 pm
Forcing owners out is a lot easier when the price is a few hundred million and there's a few obviously interested buyers....

We're pretty good at the old internet terrorism, but I'm not sure how successful we'd be at drumming up interest in a billion pound asset that doesnt currently exist.....

Multi-billion, unfortunately (or fortunately, depending on where you stand)

https://www.forbes.com/sites/mikeozanian/2021/04/12/the-worlds-most-valuable-soccer-teams-barcelona-on-top-at-48-billion/?sh=793e902016ac
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,198
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9784 on: Today at 02:12:35 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:02:08 pm
Realistically who apart from Middle Eastern, Asian or Mac's Azerbaijani friends would buy us in this climate? Plus evrey single one of them are dodgy as fuck in some way.

As Barnes said this morning the English game welcomes billionaire owners and then expects to tell them what to do, which doesn't wash.

You can't have it both ways.  Unless clubs are fan owned, or 50+1 at least, then fans will always be an afterthought in decision making.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,336
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9785 on: Today at 02:12:42 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:02:08 pm
Realistically who apart from Middle Eastern, Asian or Mac's Azerbaijani friends would buy us in this climate? Plus evrey single one of them are dodgy as fuck in some way.

They are not my friends. It is a disgusting regime that would love to invest their oil billions into a sportswashing project ...
Logged

Online Pradan

  • Sarcastic besserwisser. Would certainly pick a fight with himself in an empty room.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,164
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9786 on: Today at 02:13:08 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:02:08 pm
Realistically who apart from Middle Eastern, Asian or Mac's Azerbaijani friends would buy us in this climate? Plus evrey single one of them are dodgy as fuck in some way.

Not many ownerships have the sort of money required to buy out FSG unless they're state owned or an oligarch. 

We're talking serious money here for a new takeover. So the many shouting FSG OUT, just think things over and the likely alternative if they were to sell. It's a shit reality and not one worth thinking about.

To become a club of the ilk of a City or PSG brings me chills.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,070
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9787 on: Today at 02:14:59 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:11:22 pm
The revamped UEFA competitions are little better in terms of the number of games we would have to play - is anybody kicking up a fuss over that?

(This thread is moving too fast for me to keep track of developments, so I have no realistic impression of what is happening.)

The new format also has a backdoor entry for two teams based on previous coefficients. So we could in theory qualify even if we finished 5th.

Not too sure about all the details beyond that though
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,182
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9788 on: Today at 02:15:09 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 02:11:08 pm
What's Peter Lim up to these days?  :-X

Not sure if he'd have enough. But potentially rope in Thaksin Shinawatra and we could have a deal (as long as he's not in prison.....he's in prison, isn't he?)
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,661
  • Justice.
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9789 on: Today at 02:15:14 pm »
Quote from: eddymunster on Today at 02:04:37 pm
Isn't that what dividends are for? Are they capped?

Used to be capped. Was maximum of 5% of face value of shares under FA regulations. And to stop owners cashing out by closing down a club to sell it off piecemeal the rule was that any money raised doing that had to go to either a local charity or another sports club. Started to change from early 80s. Actually don't know if Premier League limits it - kind of a rare thing for a club to pay a dividend to shareholders these days.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,198
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9790 on: Today at 02:15:54 pm »
Quote from: Pradan on Today at 02:13:08 pm
Not many ownerships have the sort of money required to buy out FSG unless they're state owned or an oligarch. 

We're talking serious money here for a new takeover. So the many shouting FSG OUT, just think things over and the likely alternative if they were to sell. It's a shit reality and not one worth thinking about.

To become a club of the ilk of a City or PSG brings me chills.

By default it'll take billionaires to buy out FSG. If you're lucky you'll get some benevolent benefactor who puts the fans first, if you're unlucky you'll get a despotic regime or Hicks & Gillett. FSG are more in the middle and in some respects we've struck lucky and others not so.

I've always been ambivalent to FSG, but it's certainly a case of be careful what you wish for if we want to try and force them out.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Norse Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 578
  • Forever Red!
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9791 on: Today at 02:16:19 pm »
Im not buying the apology from Mr. Henry in that video statement.
Like stated from other posters here, these greedy men have shit the bed several times:

- Liverpool/Liver Bird Trademark battle
- £77 tickets walk out
- Furlong LFC staff

And by the way, you just have to laugh when Henry talks about the pandemic in that video, just like a multi-millionaire knows anything about misery and such, yeah rightffs its pathetic.

Logged

Online nico 8

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,583
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9792 on: Today at 02:16:35 pm »
Quote from: upthereds95 on Today at 01:45:09 pm
The point was if the trust is broken between fans and the club were prepared to move us out of our league without consulting anyone not even the manager it is a huge breach of trust and not for the first time so how could anyone still trust them to not do it again.

There is nothing they could do to repair this for me and alot of other fans. Even the apology video was another bare faced lie, saying that the ESL wasnt going to happen without fan approval is a massive lie we only pulled out of it once half the teams had folded it was a disgrace and an embarrassment we will have to deal with for years. They have crossed a line and this time took it too far.

Just to be clear- which league are you referencing? Whilst I didn't agree with the super league, there was no indication that they wanted to leave the Premier League. The concern was the devaluation of it.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,336
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9793 on: Today at 02:17:14 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:12:21 pm
Multi-billion, unfortunately (or fortunately, depending on where you stand)

https://www.forbes.com/sites/mikeozanian/2021/04/12/the-worlds-most-valuable-soccer-teams-barcelona-on-top-at-48-billion/?sh=793e902016ac

Yup, FSG have really fucked us up, by increasing our value to the level where only the Chinese or the Saudi government can afford us ...
Logged

Online wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,231
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9794 on: Today at 02:17:19 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 02:11:19 pm
Formal supporter representation and veto on all major commercial, financial, competition and governance issues. I'd take that.

Im not sure a veto would fly, but supporter representation on the board with a vote could be enough to stop easily avoidable mistakes.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,834
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9795 on: Today at 02:18:07 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:14:59 pm
The new format also has a backdoor entry for two teams based on previous coefficients. So we could in theory qualify even if we finished 5th.

Not too sure about all the details beyond that though

I'm aware of that.  The issue is the revamp is essentially just as shit as the ESL, and just as money based.  People need to be protesting against that too.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online blago

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 204
  • Oh when the reds...........
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9796 on: Today at 02:19:06 pm »
Obviously the owners got this very wrong. To even think of making this move without consultation with the fans, players and the managers is very wrong. I've always thought FSG took a strictly business approach to Liverpool FC from the very start. It's what you expect from most owners in fairness. They took a while to get to grips with some things but they have learned and improved. Transfers, the manager, expandiing the stadium have all been good moves and this has been borne out by  success in terms of the EC and PL trophies.

This is a shocker from them and it's not good that they failed to consult. Unless they are really stupid, they had to know the vast majority of fans would not be sold on the idea. It is troubling that they would commit to this and not give a rats ass about the opinions of the supporters. If there was better owners who were not only competent and experienced but also fans I would be happy for us to be sold. I just don't see it as a realistic venture at this point.

The best we can hope for is that they learn their lesson, realise the club is about us, and continue to run the club well and invest in improving the squad and making us successful. Maybe in time better owners will come but it may not happen soon.
Logged

Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,856
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9797 on: Today at 02:19:39 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 12:11:22 pm
You're missing the point.

Specific supporter issues can't successfully be requested from the existing power brokers piecemeal.

#2 EMPOWER SUPPORTERS WITH IMMEDIATE 50+1 LAW
Given the threat to our clubs remains real, we need to provide immediate safeguards for supporters to be able to act to protect the best interests of their clubs. We call on the Government to legislate to require all English clubs to secure a 51% majority of their registered season ticket holders on any major decision that fundamentally affects the clubs identity or future (for instance: a change of competition or league; a change of home ground; a change of name, club colours or badge).

#3 CREATE A LEGISLATIVE FRAMEWORK TO PROMOTE GREATER SUPPORTER OWNERSHIP OF CLUBS, MOVING TOWARDS THE GERMAN 50+1 MODEL
While we cant move to a German model overnight, we call on the Government and the games authorities to adopt it as the long-term direction and create a legislative framework to support it. Where clubs shares are being sold, either by shareholders or through new share issues, the legislation should require vendors to make shares available on a first refusal basis to recognised, democratically-controlled supporters trusts. This rule would apply until trusts own 51% of club shares. The effect would mean that any prospective owner would need the consent of the supporters. The Government should consider other tax and financial incentives to help trusts build up the shareholding.


With those in place, supporters have actual power to implement FFP regulations and direct control over 'fit and proper' owners.

A few things that this post has spurred and others like it:


1. This year has been a bright red siren for change (this ESL was just the final salvo in the realization that supporters need more control over the decisions in their club).

2. We need to limit the reactionary/oblivious responses to current events - "FSG out" or "I think they deserve another chance" focuses convolute where the focus should be --- which is building coalitions, alliances, and structures from which supporters begin to form their own management of the club (or at least decision-making power).   The is a long-term next-generation project based upon current valuations.   The rest above is speculation and gossip...   We have neither the power yet to throw anyone out, nor should we re-align with FSG in some sort of fake partnership to get back to where we were before.  Their behavior here is NOT a mistake or a series of mistakes --- they are not a bug, but a feature of Hedge Fund billionaires from America.      Don't believe me?  Just remind yourself that they wanted to impose an NFL model onto the existing European structure -- using FIFA/UEFA's corruption as a wedge, in secret talks - screwing over our manager-players.   

*** this means we need to start planning our future, each day -- moving away from the outside hero billionaire model and do it our way.   There will be problems, but they will be ours and not that of people who have no clue or attachment to the culture, the community, or the people of Liverpool.

3.  It is possible to change.  The Germans have decided to do it long ago-- so as Jurgen says -- if it is possible, maybe we should try it.  And even further, in this process of believing and trying for the dream of supporter control -- we might find our own way, the Liverpool way to do things that feels right and just and helps align all of the different parts of our club into one fist of collective power.  Building something like this is much more exciting than sitting back and let the neoliberal hyper-capitalists tell us our transfer budget or raise ticket prices...

Its a simple message, when you realize you no longer need the people who drag you down, you realize that with the help of your friends -- that a different life is possible.

« Last Edit: Today at 02:24:55 pm by Trendisnotdestiny »
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online diggerling!

  • believes were doomed to be back with the also-rans
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 209
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9798 on: Today at 02:19:56 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:11:22 pm
And please don't say fan ownership, because there's no plan to achieve that.
Fan 'ownership' does not mean we all club together and buy a share from FSG. It means we 'own' the voting rights and have control over the big decisions the club makes. The financial value of the club rests with the owners, while we have a say on things that affect us and the wider game.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,783
  • The first five yards........
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9799 on: Today at 02:20:59 pm »
Quote from: upthereds95 on Today at 02:06:05 pm
Does anyone think that  the club are going to still be willing to invest now there plans have been scuppered. I cannot see it they always go on about needing revenue to spend i think they will lose interest very quickly now.

What! You actually think they'll deliberately allow their asset to depreciate?

I'm dumbfounded by some of the attitudes being struck in this forum. It seems so out of place on a Liverpool website. Very much like those working-class Tories who start quaking at the thought of trade unions ("Oooh, they might close the factory down if you start to organise").
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.
Pages: 1 ... 240 241 242 243 244 [245] 246   Go Up
« previous next »
 