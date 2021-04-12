Oof. 245 pages.
Re Henry:
You run into a guy accidentally and apologise - logic. You plan something (badly) for months, coordinate with others, don't inform key parties... An apology has no basis in logic. It's calculated, it's meant, this is valuable,
actionable information on you.
A few good things came out of this:
- useful information for a number of fanbases on their respective owners
- government interest / scrutiny
- a taste of the power of effective collective action for those who haven't felt it before. Fans played a key part, anyone dealing in generalisations isn't looking at the context of the situation. This is a half baked plan significantly dependent on fan buy in for revenue as well as keeping a clean, controversy free front with the creditor, JPM. The protests hit both pressure points, very early on.
We need to manage, control the outcomes, the same way FSG attempted to lower risk. The key bit is getting a plan like #reclaimourgame or a related proposal off the ground imo, and the government will be the biggest factor, how much you can get out of them. Fan groups like SOS and fan campaigns can provide the pathways, the plan, but ultimately, if we are to have access, the possibility of scrutiny of the board, the government holds the power to set it up.
In life you're going to have to work with multiple parties you may not care for, to get things done. Fsg or any other owner is secondary to getting this next move done. You cannot be the last party to know of major decisions if you're to safeguard what you care about.