Specific supporter issues can't successfully be requested from the existing power brokers piecemeal.



#2 EMPOWER SUPPORTERS WITH IMMEDIATE 50+1 LAW

Given the threat to our clubs remains real, we need to provide immediate safeguards for supporters to be able to act to protect the best interests of their clubs. We call on the Government to legislate to require all English clubs to secure a 51% majority of their registered season ticket holders on any major decision that fundamentally affects the clubs identity or future (for instance: a change of competition or league; a change of home ground; a change of name, club colours or badge).



#3 CREATE A LEGISLATIVE FRAMEWORK TO PROMOTE GREATER SUPPORTER OWNERSHIP OF CLUBS, MOVING TOWARDS THE GERMAN 50+1 MODEL

While we cant move to a German model overnight, we call on the Government and the games authorities to adopt it as the long-term direction and create a legislative framework to support it. Where clubs shares are being sold, either by shareholders or through new share issues, the legislation should require vendors to make shares available on a first refusal basis to recognised, democratically-controlled supporters trusts. This rule would apply until trusts own 51% of club shares. The effect would mean that any prospective owner would need the consent of the supporters. The Government should consider other tax and financial incentives to help trusts build up the shareholding.





With those in place, supporters have actual power to implement FFP regulations and direct control over 'fit and proper' owners.



A few things that this post has spurred and others like it:1. This year has been a bright red siren for change (this ESL was just the final salvo in the realization that supporters need more control over the decisions in their club).2. We need to limit the reactionary/oblivious responses to current events - "FSG out" or "I think they deserve another chance" focuses convolute where the focus should be --- which is building coalitions, alliances, and structures from which supporters begin to form their own management of the club (or at least decision-making power). The is a long-term next-generation project based upon current valuations. The rest above is speculation and gossip... We have neither the power yet to throw anyone out, nor should we re-align with FSG in some sort of fake partnership to get back to where we were before. Their behavior here is NOT a mistake or a series of mistakes --- they are not a bug, but a feature of Hedge Fund billionaires from America. Don't believe me? Just remind yourself that they wanted to impose an NFL model onto the existing European structure -- using FIFA/UEFA's corruption as a wedge, in secret talks - screwing over our manager-players.*** this means we need to start planning our future, each day -- moving away from the outside hero billionaire model and do it our way. There will be problems, but they will be ours and not that of people who have no clue or attachment to the culture, the community, or the people of Liverpool.3. It is possible to change. The Germans have decided to do it long ago-- so as Jurgen says -- if it is possible, maybe we should try it. And even further, in this process of believing and trying for the dream of supporter control -- we might find our own way, the Liverpool way to do things that feels right and just and helps align all of the different parts of our club into one fist of collective power. Building something like this is much more exciting than sitting back and let the neoliberal hyper-capitalists tell us our transfer budget or raise ticket prices...Its a simple message, when you realize you no longer need the people who drag you down, you realize that with the help of your friends -- that a different life is possible.