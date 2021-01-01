Please no.
This could be a disaster.
Let's see what FSG do to repay the fans & Klopp, before saying such things like this.
With regards to the rest of your post, I agree - let's fight for the change in the game.
I'm not going to be an FSG out ultra. As I said, they're the symptom and not the disease, and replacing them with another billionairre or worse a nation state is not going to solve anything.
But I can't see a scenario where we get everything we want now, 50+1, proper fit and proper person tests, FFP, an independent regulator, better financial distribution, all that stuff, and FSG are still here. If the game becomes more equal then billionairres aren't going to want to invest in it.
We're going to have to accept that some things that are good for football will be bad for LFC.