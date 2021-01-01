« previous next »
Offline Demo

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9600 on: Today at 12:44:41 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 10:19:55 am
I think people need to have a good think about how they want all this to play out, and simple cries of Yanks out, sell now etc. needs more thought. Mainly around what they are replaced with.

We have a fanbase that mostly wants us to compete at the highest level of the game. In order to do that we need a strong stable squad, and as our accounts have shown, that costs. The champions league is a route to increased revenue, but in England there are 6 clubs going for 4 places. Two have enough financial firepower to dominate the rest as a result of ownership. Another, despite their ownership has enough financial firepower to mean that they should always be in that top 4. That leaves 1 place for 3 teams who also have to contend with clubs like Everton, Villa, Leicester, Wolves etc who have owners that are spending far more than the clubs make.

If you need to have high fixed costs to compete, you can hardly blame people for wanting to guarantee as much revenue as possible, so things like places based on historical coefficients etc will appeal for clubs like us.

We then have the failure of UEFA to enforce any of their own financial regulations, followed by a pandemic which for clubs not relying on unlimited ownership funding has been a disaster.

We then have Perez and Agnelli coming up with this idea and the question is, do you join or do you risk getting left behind?

All in all it is not difficult to see how this thing came about, but there should have been warning signs;

For me, the lopsided nature of the ESL with 6 English clubs including the 2 clubs at the root of the problems was a big issue. Surely any restructure should be aimed at excluding those clubs, not including them and expecting them to toe the line. It's like inviting the fox into the new ultra secure hen house and expecting it to just behave because it had been invited in. Also, if you were picking a list of European heavyweights, it would not include City, Chelsea, Arsenal or Spurs.

The other key one was the elimination of sporting jeopardy and that leads to a couple of points. One is where we effectively give up on competing because we are just happy to be there and take the money knowing we'll never be the biggest spenders. The other is the assumption that zero jeopardy football would continue to be a commercial draw, which for legacy fans would be a huge no, but who knows for the future market of new fans seduced by big names and anaesthetised by lack of historical knowledge of the game. I think anyone pushing this model as a serious alternative is showing scant regard for the game.

Then there was the lack of consultation and briefing. Surely they must have known the reaction?

So the question is if FSG leave, what are we left with, especially if we want to compete?

For me, because of our earning capacity, we are at more risk than ever of a Glazer style takeover, and we've seen how that worked out before.
Benevolent billionaires? Good luck with that.
A state or individual wanting to do a bit of sportswashing, well we saw the reaction when Tony Evans broke that non story.
50+1. A lovely idea, but the how is more difficult. We didn't get much traction with the last attempt at fan ownership. Also call me a cynic, but there would be no shortage of groups that would hijack the fan section of the ownership for their own ends. For it to be successful it would need people of the utmost integrity and business/football experience to be the fans representatives.

Beyond that, the governance of the game needs an urgent overhaul, and the likes of Burnham and Barnes have alluded to this. It would be playing into Abu Dhabi, Ambramovich, Sky, UEFA's hands if all this pent up anger died down. It all feels a bit "as you where" with the same snouts back in the trough. As long as you've got your game back Gary eh? Lets blow smoke up the arse of unlimited spending and tell us that they've set the standards and we all have to catch up.

The game's fucked, I'm not really that arsed any more, but I'm tired of seeing the simplistic one line posts that ignore the nuances. I'm tired of our own fans that time and again buy the media lines and call for sanctions that damage the people that have actually delivered what many of us thought we'd never see again, i.e. Klopp and the players.

The true enemy here are the regulators that have allowed the game to be hijacked by countries and gangsters. The same regulators that have allowed European finals and domestic semi finals in unsafe grounds - ignoring advice from the clubs taking part. The regulators that give pitiful allocations to fans, send them to the arse end of the continent and then keep all the hotel rooms for themselves. If we carry on lying down, nothing will ever change.

Me, I've said this before. but I'd love the whole bubble to be deflated. The game would still be there, there would be a bit of a transition, but the game would be better for it. But we can't do it unilaterally.



I have to say this is one of the best posts i've ever read on this forum,well played Charlie Adams fried egg !
Online Fruity

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9601 on: Today at 12:45:06 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 12:30:34 pm
Seems to be a large crossover of the people saying oh great we're back to the status quo now and then in their next post saying we should just accept the status quo when it comes to FSG owning us. Weird take.

Lets look at the status quo of FSG? They have invested in the club which we wanted owners to do (Main stand / training facilities). They did make us successful again as well. They have also made a few mistakes. Truth is for me there are bigger fish to fry. I have never really trusted the owners or thought these guys are great. I have always been pretty cynical about them. I believe when the right offer comes along they will probably sell for a huge profit and then we might be left with something worse. Who knows. But whatever the case it's not going to be ideal.

But we may never have got into this position, if Abramovich wasn't allowed to spend spend spend back in 2004/5. If City were also stopped from doing the same. If H&G were not allowed to purchase the club on a Bank of Scotland Mortgage etc. If the football authorities that we have saved today did their jobs properly it might never have had to come to this. So for me they are the bigger problem we find ourselves in.
Online Sarge

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9602 on: Today at 12:45:13 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:43:37 pm
If people think there's going to be a lot of spending in the summer then they're going to be sorely disappointed.  We've just lost 100's of millions of pounds the last year and that money isn't coming back in to the club anytime soon. 

My point was not just about speni g, maybe I should have been more clear on thst.
Online redmark

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9603 on: Today at 12:45:24 pm »
Quote from: Sinos on Today at 12:41:12 pm
I have said that the only realistic path to change for fans is if one of the powerful parties that run the game invite us in. You can run every campaign under the sun but we don't have the leverage to force any change from the status quo.
Right. Your 'realistic' path is that we're too weak to demand change from the powerful, but one of the powerful within the status quo might take pity and give us change. Right.

People have provided several analogies from other social and political campaigns, which you've ignored. Which is fine.

Do you have one example from any sphere of society, of the powerful willingly giving up their power without pressure from below? Anything?

Online Bergersleftpeg

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9604 on: Today at 12:45:32 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 12:39:46 pm
funny how people here are championing the other '14' (whomever they maybe at any season) then we've got fan groups who campaigned against project big picture on behalf of the 14. Yes they did that on behalf of the 14 because if you asked the fucking rest of the football pyramid, they were all for project big picture.

Yep. They dont seem to have a problem with the reward for failure that is parachute payments either and the distorting effect on competition that has. Funny that.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9605 on: Today at 12:46:10 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 12:42:12 pm
;D ;D ;D ;D

I didn't know Kenny was on the board. Sure thing. You know exactly what I know and don't know. Your wisdom knows no bounds.

No what actually happened was I used a phrase that is known the world over to mean the owners of a football club, but you go on reaching there pal.

Meanwhile the rest of us might continue a discussion on how we can make something positive from this shitshow.

Well, if you knew that Kenny is on the Board, and still stand by your statement that you don't respect the Board, shame on you ...
Online Sarge

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9606 on: Today at 12:46:11 pm »
Quote from: Sinos on Today at 12:44:07 pm
I have been around a lot longer than you so don't tell me what I witnessed at games and in pubs

How can he tell you what you witnessed, he was not present.
Online Agent99

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9607 on: Today at 12:46:19 pm »
Online Andypandimonium

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9608 on: Today at 12:46:26 pm »
The 51% ownership model sounds fine in theory, but leaving aside how fans might acquire 51% of a multi-billion pound business, what if the season ticket holders vote to accept a Sheikh Mansour type investment and blow any level playing field out of the water for immediate success? I get that it hasn't happened in Germany, but surely at some point, some club's fans will tire of Bayern's supremacy and chance their arms?
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9609 on: Today at 12:46:59 pm »
Quote from: eddymunster on Today at 09:48:31 am
They've invested in the stadium, training ground, academy, broken the clubs highest transfer fees repeatedly, most expensive defender ever.

But ye... Mingebags.

but not with their own money
Online Fromola

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9610 on: Today at 12:47:02 pm »
Quote from: Sinos on Today at 12:37:07 pm
You seem to forget most of our own fans blamed Rafa for the mess and not H&G. The only person trapped in an echo chamber is you.

The difference was the media told them to blame Rafa. We were mocked as cranks for protesting (remember that Jim White interview on Sky with SOS as an example or Keys and Gray's relentless campaign). Now it suited the media and Sky to have a huge backlash against capitalist opportunism when it threatened their own monopoly on English football. They don't care about LFC.
Offline Red Ol

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9611 on: Today at 12:47:15 pm »
Quote from: Sinos on Today at 12:37:07 pm
You seem to forget most of our own fans blamed Rafa for the mess and not H&G. The only person trapped in an echo chamber is you.

Utter crap
Online fucking appalled

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9612 on: Today at 12:48:00 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:46:10 pm
Well, if you knew that Kenny is on the Board, and still stand by your statement that you don't respect the Board, shame on you ...

Peter, the only person who might be arsed with this line of 'debate' is FlashGordon....and he's just told you he's not either :D
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9613 on: Today at 12:48:12 pm »
Most of our own fans did not blame Rafa for the mess, that is utter drivel.
Offline Lusty

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9614 on: Today at 12:48:28 pm »
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Today at 12:01:48 pm
Please no.

This could be a disaster.

Let's see what FSG do to repay the fans & Klopp, before saying such things like this. 

With regards to the rest of your post, I agree - let's fight for the change in the game.
I'm not going to be an FSG out ultra.  As I said, they're the symptom and not the disease, and replacing them with another billionairre or worse a nation state is not going to solve anything.

But I can't see a scenario where we get everything we want now, 50+1, proper fit and proper person tests, FFP, an independent regulator, better financial distribution, all that stuff, and FSG are still here.  If the game becomes more equal then billionairres aren't going to want to invest in it.

We're going to have to accept that some things that are good for football will be bad for LFC.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9615 on: Today at 12:48:46 pm »
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Today at 12:46:26 pm
The 51% ownership model sounds fine in theory, but leaving aside how fans might acquire 51% of a multi-billion pound business, what if the season ticket holders vote to accept a Sheikh Mansour type investment and blow any level playing field out of the water for immediate success? I get that it hasn't happened in Germany, but surely at some point, some club's fans will tire of Bayern's supremacy and chance their arms?

You mean, like a multi-billion international business (maybe Red Bull?) bending the rules?
Online Jono69

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9616 on: Today at 12:49:01 pm »
This thread is mental . Let's lighten things up . What we all do if we had an Apache Helicopter

Personally Id just like to fly a helicopter all around Norfolk. You know, swoop down over a field. Scare a donkey so that it falls into a river. Hover over one of those annoying families that go on holidays on bikes. And shout at them get out of the area! and watch them panic!
Online Sinos

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9617 on: Today at 12:49:36 pm »
Quote from: Red Ol on Today at 12:47:15 pm
Utter crap

The Kop was fucking poisonous at times because of the arguments between factions, and don't try tell me different
Online Sarge

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9618 on: Today at 12:50:03 pm »
Quote from: Jono69 on Today at 12:49:01 pm
This thread is mental . Let's lighten things up . What we all do if we had an Apache Helicopter

Personally Id just like to fly a helicopter all around Norfolk. You know, swoop down over a field. Scare a donkey so that it falls into a river. Hover over one of those annoying families that go on holidays on bikes. And shout at them get out of the area! and watch them panic!

;D

I like it.
Online FlashGordon

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9619 on: Today at 12:51:23 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 12:45:06 pm
Lets look at the status quo of FSG? They have invested in the club which we wanted owners to do (Main stand / training facilities). They did make us successful again as well. They have also made a few mistakes. Truth is for me there are bigger fish to fry. I have never really trusted the owners or thought these guys are great. I have always been pretty cynical about them. I believe when the right offer comes along they will probably sell for a huge profit and then we might be left with something worse. Who knows. But whatever the case it's not going to be ideal.

But we may never have got into this position, if Abramovich wasn't allowed to spend spend spend back in 2004/5. If City were also stopped from doing the same. If H&G were not allowed to purchase the club on a Bank of Scotland Mortgage etc. If the football authorities that we have saved today did their jobs properly it might never have had to come to this. So for me they are the bigger problem we find ourselves in.

They haven't though have they? They've provided us loans that the club has to repay or used profits accrued by the club. Can you show me where they invested their own money?
Online Fromola

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9620 on: Today at 12:51:27 pm »
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Today at 12:46:26 pm
The 51% ownership model sounds fine in theory, but leaving aside how fans might acquire 51% of a multi-billion pound business, what if the season ticket holders vote to accept a Sheikh Mansour type investment and blow any level playing field out of the water for immediate success? I get that it hasn't happened in Germany, but surely at some point, some club's fans will tire of Bayern's supremacy and chance their arms?

Why would a Sheikh Mansour want a minority stake in a football club, with a minority of voting rights and then pump fortunes into it? Yeah you can get still investment, but it's not like in England.
Online Sarge

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9621 on: Today at 12:51:30 pm »
Quote from: Sinos on Today at 12:49:36 pm
The Kop was fucking poisonous at times because of the arguments between factions, and don't try tell me different

It was and I remember tbe fat Spanish waiter calls from fans, it was horrible but to blame rafafor it all is disgusting. Plus those fans were bang out of order.
Online Sinos

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9622 on: Today at 12:52:27 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 12:51:30 pm
It was and I remember tbe fat Spanish waiter calls from fans, it was horrible but to blame rafafor it all is disgusting. Plus those fans were bang out of order.

And all the online bullshit about backhanders and Owen Brown.
Online FlashGordon

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9623 on: Today at 12:53:22 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:46:10 pm
Well, if you knew that Kenny is on the Board, and still stand by your statement that you don't respect the Board, shame on you ...

You're something else  ;D

If you cared to read the post you quoted properly you will have seen I made the distinction.

Spent enough time engaging with you now, enjoy your day.
Online redmark

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9624 on: Today at 12:53:33 pm »
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Today at 12:46:26 pm
The 51% ownership model sounds fine in theory, but leaving aside how fans might acquire 51% of a multi-billion pound business, what if the season ticket holders vote to accept a Sheikh Mansour type investment and blow any level playing field out of the water for immediate success? I get that it hasn't happened in Germany, but surely at some point, some club's fans will tire of Bayern's supremacy and chance their arms?
A 50+1 principle applied at club level translates to those clubs' input to competition (e.g. PL) and association (e.g. FA) governance and rules. The only way to implement real 'fit and proper' rules - and FFP, and ticketing issues, etc etc - with teeth is for it to be demanded and enforced by fan representation - at club level, feeding up to competitions, associations and governance.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9625 on: Today at 12:53:38 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:48:00 pm
Peter, the only person who might be arsed with this line of 'debate' is FlashGordon....and he's just told you he's not either :D

People should be careful what they are saying even in anger. It is OK to be angry with FSG, by why pull the Board and other structures of the club into the debate? Henry has clearly accepted the blame ...
Online Fromola

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9626 on: Today at 12:53:41 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 12:48:12 pm
Most of our own fans did not blame Rafa for the mess, that is utter drivel.

How many ex-players came out against the owners before the very end? Very few. John Barnes, Mcateer. There was no shortage of them queuing up to slate the manager.
