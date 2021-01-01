What an absolute shitshow these past couple of days has been. I've felt like giving up on football altogether. And to be honest, the bad taste this has left in my mouth will not go away in a hurry. More than that, the aftermath is possibly even more nauseating than the proposal itself. UEFA welcoming Man City back to the football family nearly made me vomit. The football family, truly a family, but only in the same sense as the fucking Camorra.
And Sky Sports, the Premier League and all their apostles (Neville, Carragher, Lineker, et al.), are now in a rush to sell this as a massive victory for the fans. Like Sky Sports has ever given a single shit about the fans, apart from creating atmosphere for their broadcasts? Theyll be quick to tell us that we can now go back to watch the game we all love [
and its live]. And that the sooner we put this whole mess behind us, the better.
They might even lightly critique the new Champions League format, which is basically 80% similar to the Super League, for a few minutes. But with about 1 per cent of the venom theyve shown these past 48 hours. Why? Because they hold the rights to this particular tournament. And soon theyll all be wanking themselves silly in the buildup to the much-anticipated semifinal battle between the unofficial national teams of Abu Dhabi and Qatar. Two of Europe's finest!
All of them: UEFA, FIFA, Sky and the rest will want fans to celebrate this victory and then quickly go back to throwing shit at each other on social media. Fans fighting among themselves as soon as possible, back to arguing about fucking ridiculous offside calls, fully distracted. LiVARpool, VARchester United, lol, Aubas terrible fashion sense. A bit of banter. A few memes. Lets forget this whole thing happened, because not one of them want the spotlight to shine on them next.
Or indeed, they will want fans to focus on the owners. Now, Im not saying there shouldnt be a great deal of anger directed toward those responsible for this whole debacle. They can truly fuck off. But make no mistake, FIFA, UEFA, Sky and the PL will be more than happy if all football fans turn inwards to blame the greed in football on a few scapegoats, however much they deserve the scapegoating. Manchester United fans will probably be happy and content that Ed Woodward is finally gone. Like he was the decease and not the symptom.
Meanwhile, the World Cup is still being played in the winter, on the graves of thousands of poor immigrant workers. Criminals and human rights violators will still be seated in the directors boxes around Europe. Three out of the four semifinal teams in the CL were built on oil money, straight out of the pockets of criminals. The fourth is Real Madrid. How nice it is with true competition, with sporting integrity, and most of all, that the greed in football didnt win.
What a resounding victory for the fans. Now we can finally focus on the football again.