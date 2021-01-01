« previous next »
Author Topic: Breakaway Super League  (Read 161268 times)

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9360 on: Today at 11:01:17 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 10:54:13 am
There's a huge disconnect here. 'Proper channels' is fan-speak for wanting to be included in the discussion and decision-making. While this is something that would have helped, I don't think rich owners of football clubs regards widespread fan consultation as a wise approach to club ownership. On some level they are correct, but the misstep is so big here that their market research is way off the scale

The thing is, many of the owners don't live among the fans in their own jurisdictions, and they're insulated from the daily issues surrounding them at all times. One thing I do find interesting though is that the players were part of the revolt driven by the fans, and that gives me some hope on a few issues. If we can rally behind their support, perhaps it's another avenue to be explored.

There has to be fan representation on a fundamental level, I am inclined to believe that.
Online diggerling!

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9361 on: Today at 11:02:14 am »
Quote from: Sinos on Today at 10:59:19 am
It was ill thought out from the start, but the only way we get meaningful change in the game is if the powerful parties have change imposed upon them.
I knew you'd get there in the end comrade  ;)
Online Sinos

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9362 on: Today at 11:02:45 am »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 11:00:26 am
Yes, that's how all change happens.

We have no pressure points to work on like we did with H and G, the current owners are too well insulated. The banks were scared H and G couldn't service the debt and we don't have anything like that now
Online jillc

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9363 on: Today at 11:03:10 am »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 11:01:17 am
The thing is, many of the owners don't live among the fans in their own jurisdictions, and they're insulated from the daily issues surrounding them at all times. One thing I do find interesting though is that the players were part of the revolt driven by the fans, and that gives me some hope on a few issues. If we can rally behind their support, perhaps it's another avenue to be explored.

There has to be fan representation on a fundamental level, I am inclined to believe that.

Why not someone like Tony Barrett, a local with a good feel for how the club should proceed.
Online sushared

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9364 on: Today at 11:03:26 am »
Totally Agree.

just because our owners made a mistake, let us not join the bandwagons of other club fans and stamp on them. we can be generous in accepting their apologies and also ensure make a fight of the valid points they have raised on revenue distributions.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9365 on: Today at 11:04:15 am »
Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin has welcomed the news that more clubs have withdrawn from the planned breakaway league and appeared to rule out any sanctions...

I said yesterday that it is admirable to admit a mistake and these clubs made a big mistake. But they are back in the fold now and I know they have a lot to offer not just to our competitions but to the whole of the European game.

The important thing now is that we move on, rebuild the unity that the game enjoyed before this and move forward together.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/live/2021/apr/21/european-super-league-updates-after-premier-league-clubs-withdraw-live
Online fucking appalled

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9366 on: Today at 11:05:14 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 10:54:59 am
People aren't seeing the big picture here. Never mind what FSG have done to us or Klopp or the players, that should be enough for everyone to want them out, but sadly it isn't, there is now a stench attached to them and this Super League that will never leave our club until they do.

We will always be associated with it under their ownership. No getting away from it, until they are gone. Anyone thinking otherwise is naïve, to say the least.

Whats the alternative though?

We certainly shouldnt just forget everything, at all. But the options are what? There isn't a multi, multi billionaire Liverpool fan just sitting with a few billion burning a hole in his pocket.
Online redalways

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9367 on: Today at 11:08:02 am »
The club will never revert into fan ownership. If it did we can say goodbye to any trophies bar the odd FA Cup or Carabao. The Owners like the owners of the other 5 misjudged the mood - particularly the Government's mood hence why the thing has collapsed.  FSG have brought nothing but success to our club including the PL and a Champions League. they have grown the value of the Club. I am not going to attack FSG for wanting to increase the value of the club further and to make more money for themselves. Liverpool FC is a global brand. If John Moores had their vision and business acumen we wouldn't have been in this mess. Thank God Steve Morgan didn't get control of the club or we we would be at West Ham's level.

Those who attack FSG should think carefully about who they would like to own us. Given City won their FFP case what else was FSG supposed to do to increase Revenue for the club to enable us to compete ? UEFA have shown themselves inept at governing the finances of the game yet appear stronger now. The biggest mistake with the ESL was giving 15 clubs permanent membership. A 5 up (from domestic league) and 5 down would be a good competition and would likely give the club increased revenue. The problems of football finance haven't gone away.
Online Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9368 on: Today at 11:08:40 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:03:10 am
Why not someone like Tony Barrett, a local with a good feel for how the club should proceed.

I'm not sure what real power someone like Tony Barrett will have, and to have it concentrated on an individual level I think is conducive to the potential of corruption.

We struggled for the '96 because of the work of supporters trusts. Having them as part of the framework in PL decision making as a matter of course is paramount. Having representation on club boards is even better, but I think the latter is not necessarily workable due to ownership issues. But if the PL is beholden to our supporters trusts, and have them impose on clubs a framework driven by crowd sourced supporter rights, that would probably be the most achievable solution.
Offline alonsoisared

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9369 on: Today at 11:08:57 am »
I've criticised FSG on here many times but I thought his response was a good one. While I have criticised them, they also have done a lot of things right and their work certainly played a part in our recent successes, even if you just boil that down to appointing the right people at the right time.

In the present structure of football it is a case of be careful what you wish for. Hound them out now and who knows who would replace them. The dream scenario is that there is proper reform now which involves the fans being in a position of control. Until then I'd be happy with FSG as long as they stop making such stupid fucking mistakes without reading the room first. The amount of u-turns over stuff like this surely tells them they need to get opinion first before proceding.

That's the biggest problem with the whole project for me and is what shows the huge gulf between what fans want and what owners want. Come to us first, put the feelers out, get a bit of a negotiation in place, make the arguments against FIFA/UEFA, show us how the changes could benefit the wider game, and they might be on to something. Throwing those mad, anti-sport ideas out there without any proper comment or explanation was just utterly stupid and ensured they were totally doomed to fail.
Online lukeb1981

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9370 on: Today at 11:09:09 am »
Sky pushing that we should be held responsible and that city , Spurs and Chelsea were just tagging along .
Online Bergersleftpeg

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9371 on: Today at 11:09:18 am »
Quote from: sushared on Today at 10:59:05 am
.

as Liverpool fans, we need to come out of this mentality of only fans going to stadium are fans, there are millions outside who are no less fans than the stadium going ones. we should actually plan a ground movement to have differentiated revenues depending on the broadcasting revenues we earn and bring in the revenue rules.

for me it is sickening that other teams are using our name to earn the revenue they dont deserve and vomit on us.

the best option should be that we should negotiate our broadcasting revenues and get tied with the also rans.

Excellent post. This is the answer. Clubs like Everton can screech all they like, but they only continue to exist because clubs like Man Utd and Liverpool bring in so much cash. Nobody is tuning into watch Everton. The status quo is extraordinarily generous to these clubs who do nothing to earn it.

Split more of the money by audience share and you would probably start to see better football too. Nobody is going to start tuning in to watch West Brom, but Southampton might draw some eyeballs.
Online diggerling!

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9372 on: Today at 11:10:10 am »
Quote from: sushared on Today at 11:03:26 am
Totally Agree.

just because our owners made a mistake, let us not join the bandwagons of other club fans and stamp on them. we can be generous in accepting their apologies and also ensure make a fight of the valid points they have raised on revenue distributions.
Whilst there are currently better uses of our energy than going after the owners, they absolutely need to be held accountable. Their apology means nothing when the official stance of the ESL is that the members are now 'reshaping the project'.
Online Jayo10

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9373 on: Today at 11:11:04 am »
Interesting to see what happens now. When you strip back all the hysteria and triumphalism (mainly on the part of a particular broadcaster) there are still significant issues.

Everyone looks after their own fiefdom, Sky/BT didn't want to lose influence, exclusivity of their product (which is what they see football, their product lest not forget), UEFA/FIFA/Premier League didn't want a threat to their control of the game, Henry/Glazer/Kroenke wanted guaranteed revenues based on their reputation rather than achievement.

Would be great to see the fans go even further in "tackling the greed" and "making the game about supporters", by now turning their ire towards the likes of UEFA, FIFA and the broadcasters who talk out of both sides of their mouths.

Some of the issues that make me so cynical that "fans best interests" need to be protected:

1) UEFA don't give a damn about the domestic game. An expanded CL has seen the cup competitions in England lose all fanfare.

2) Overplaying of players in these new structures means there will be burnout. World club cups at stupid times, super cups, expanded european competitions, world cups, african nations, european championships, nations league, friendlies, confederations cups et al, don't kid yourself that the governing bodies give 2 damns about player welfare either. As many games as possible to cream as much sponsorship out of it.

3) The broadcasters are also the ones unhealthily expanding this ludicrous bubble, they have been fleecing fans for years. EPL make you pay for 4 or 5 subscriptions in order to watch your team (BT, Sky, Amazon) on top of paying for tickets to actually go and watch. No wonder they were worried about fans interests, when there was prospect of fans paying one source (probably their own club channel) to watch all their club games at a lower price. They couldn't have that.

4) Grass roots was mentioned by UEFA aswell, the same crowd who used fans money to purchase votes for international hosting - that is money taken directly out of the game. UEFA and FIFA have not been held accountable. Fans should be more up in arms about their teams continuing to support the likes of FIFA and UEFA even though they have been found guilty numerous times of bribery and other criminal activity.Not to mention, the human rights issues around some of the world cup bids is there for all to see.

5) Last but not least is this soft touch regulation. Gary Neville has called for a regulator in English football, but not for the reason its needed. He seems to have an issue with businesses running clubs, but turns a blind eye to the likes of City, Chelsea and PSG (ironically the 3 clubs this stupid SL was envisaged to hinder) blatantly financially doping the last 5-10 years. Rules FIFA/UEFA have in place but are never actually properly followed because no doubt these oligarch/state owned clubs seem to straighten things out with no more than a slap on the wrist for their indiscretions.

You have the likes of Erling Haaland touring Europe with his father and Mina Raiola (whilst his own team are struggling), trying to figure out which club will make him the first £1 million per week (after tax) footballer at 20 years of age. Where does this all end? But that kind of carry on is actually encouraged and chasing the clubs that can afford to squander that kind of money will result in this bubble bursting.

The remaining 14 clubs have been playing in a different league for last 10 years (i'd argue the remaining 18 clubs including Liverpool and Man utd) have been operating in a different league to City and Chelsea, this proposal would have actually just made it official.

Nobody supported the SL, and rightly so, the pyramid needs to be joined up and based on merit, but for real fairness in the game, clubs should be penalised for spending beyond what they earn. A salary cap is the way forward to protect the game, and no bogus sponsorship deals where your owners funnel their own money in to make it look like your turnover is double what it is.

If the message now is "its business as usual" then the game is trully f*cked.
Online Rush 82

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9374 on: Today at 11:11:28 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 09:01:48 am
Well, get together with Rush 82 and make an FSG banner. I reckon itll go down a storm on the Kop. The last two days didnt happen.
;D


Jedi mind tricks young padawan
Online jillc

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9375 on: Today at 11:12:10 am »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 11:08:40 am
I'm not sure what real power someone like Tony Barrett will have, and to have it concentrated on an individual level I think is conducive to the potential of corruption.

We struggled for the '96 because of the work of supporters trusts. Having them as part of the framework in PL decision making as a matter of course is paramount. Having representation on club boards is even better, but I think the latter is not necessarily workable due to ownership issues. But if the PL is beholden to our supporters trusts, and have them impose on clubs a framework driven by crowd sourced supporter rights, that would probably be the most achievable solution.

He is someone who can at least advise the club on matters such as these, they need people in there who know the fans and know exactly the decisions to avoid. Does he have enough people around of that nature at the moment. It doesn't appear so to me.
Online diggerling!

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9376 on: Today at 11:12:10 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 11:09:18 am
Clubs like Everton can screech all they like, but they only continue to exist because clubs like Man Utd and Liverpool bring in so much cash. Nobody is tuning into watch Everton. The status quo is extraordinarily generous to these clubs who do nothing to earn it.
You have zero understanding of how the game in this country got to this point if that's what you think.
Online Rush 82

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9377 on: Today at 11:12:13 am »
Quote from: Thomas on Today at 09:03:41 am
"It's easier to ask forgiveness than it is to get permission"  ?
Ain't that the damn truth  8)
Online Dull Tools

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9378 on: Today at 11:12:26 am »
Quote from: lukeb1981 on Today at 11:09:09 am
Sky pushing that we should be held responsible and that city , Spurs and Chelsea were just tagging along .
Who could have seen that coming
Online J_Kopite

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9379 on: Today at 11:12:35 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 11:00:41 am

Touched a nerve there with the brexit gammon  :lmao

Said I was pessimistic, nothing more. Seriously mate you need a break from your keyboard.

Brexit gammon? I really would love to know where insult has come from in regards to me!
Online Sinos

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9380 on: Today at 11:13:14 am »
Quote from: diggerling! on Today at 11:10:10 am
Whilst there are currently better uses of our energy than going after the owners, they absolutely need to be held accountable. Their apology means nothing when the official stance of the ESL is that the members are now 'reshaping the project'.

If they offered fans a voice in the planning meetings would you still be opposed?
Online OOS

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9381 on: Today at 11:13:50 am »
Quote from: J_Kopite on Today at 10:47:27 am
Thing is, I don't think you do - there's quite a few people on here that seem to enjoy telling everyone how nothing can be changed, football is never going to be what you want so don't try improving it, or that we can't celebrate fans, players, pundits etc uniting even when they do achieve something. Its pure defeatism.

You're not "thick as shit" though, are you? That's just other people...

Football is one of the few things that unites people in the country, inner cities, old pit towns, rural villages, commuter towns ect...Football clubs are the heartbeat of places up and down the country. It's one of the few areas that crosses generation and class divides.

I'm hopeful something good will come out of this.
Online Dull Tools

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9382 on: Today at 11:14:00 am »
Quote from: diggerling! on Today at 11:12:10 am
You have zero understanding of how the game in this country got to this point if that's what you think.
The payments should be spread out like they are but at the same time the teams who are receiving this money need to do better than blocking the subs rule because they think it gets them an advantage.
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9383 on: Today at 11:14:24 am »
Quote from: lukeb1981 on Today at 11:09:09 am
Sky pushing that we should be held responsible and that city , Spurs and Chelsea were just tagging along .
So nothing to do with Utd then?

One thing that comes out of this for me is that Liverpool's PR prior to and during FSG's ownership is fucking lamentable.

We also allow whoever to say whatever about us with no fear of any reprecussion.
Online Rush 82

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9384 on: Today at 11:14:26 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:04:37 am
Moores was a village idiot that led us to a 30 year title drought. Any credit FSG had for ending that drought has gone this week.
Can we keep the trophies though...'cos I kinda like them....
Online Higgins79

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9385 on: Today at 11:14:31 am »
Quote from: scared_person on Today at 10:50:40 am
I'm ashamed to say that I let my Spirit Of Shankly membership lapse after we got rid of H&G. I won't make that mistake again, I've just rejoined (and made a donation to the 'Help is Here' campaign. I'd urge everyone else to do the same

https://spiritofshankly.com/

Same. Just re-joined.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9386 on: Today at 11:14:52 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:50:41 am
He should have gone through the proper channels then. The best bit is how he feigns that he is shocked by the fans reactions time and time. The solution is quite simply how about consulting with the fans before each failed power play and PR disaster.


Not disagreeing, and I'm certainly not defending the ESL shitfest. But if they'd have consulted with fans, this would have leaked.

Such was the farcical way this was presented, I'm not convinced that a leak wasn't imminent anyway and they tried to pre-empt it with the ham-fisted announcement.

We don't know the details of previous discussions about reform that the top tier clubs have had with UEFA, but this ESL plan should have been used behind the scenes as leverage.

The fact remains that RM, Barca, AM, Man U , Liverpool, Arsenal, Juve, AC Milan have realised that they don't have the finances to continue to compete with the financially-doped clubs. The two solutions they have are either a strictly-enforced FFP (which UEFA have given up on); or substantially raising their own incomes (by grabbing a bigger and guaranteed share of the money pot) to make the difference in spending power far less impactful.

Now, as others have said, we're back to square one. The financially-doped clubs will continue to dominate in their domestic leagues, and increasingly in the CL.

Online J_Kopite

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9387 on: Today at 11:14:58 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 11:12:26 am
Who could have seen that coming

Its true though, apart from Spurs perhaps. Everything points to the American owners of the clubs pushing this and the oil clubs reluctantly going along with it. Its not Bad Sky Sports have it in for Liverpool.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9388 on: Today at 11:15:06 am »
https://www.forbes.com/soccer-valuations/list/#tab:overall

Apparently we're valued at $4.1 billion, just about $100 million less than United  :o

That's over 11 times what FSG bought us for in...well, less than 11 years
Online Sinos

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9389 on: Today at 11:15:19 am »
Quote from: diggerling! on Today at 11:12:10 am
You have zero understanding of how the game in this country got to this point if that's what you think.

That is what the league has become. The other 14 teams have the same chance of domestic silverware as a conference team
Online Rob Dylan

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9390 on: Today at 11:16:02 am »
Quote from: upthereds95 on Today at 10:27:04 am
Anyone who can still defend FSG after that is a bootlicker simple as that. I am assuming the people defending him have never been to Liverpool in there lives and do not understand the culture of the city and our local fanbase. All you see online seem to be American fans and overseas fans praising them but this latest thing they've done is the worst in a long list of horrible things they have done to supporters.

It is indefensible

It's all absolutes with you isn't it - 'they're evil', 'simple as that', 'I don't care what anyone says...', etc etc. It's oversimplistic and immature.

And no, you don't get to decide who is a proper Liverpool fan or who 'gets it'.
Online d.arn

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9391 on: Today at 11:16:11 am »
What an absolute shitshow these past couple of days has been. I've felt like giving up on football altogether. And to be honest, the bad taste this has left in my mouth will not go away in a hurry. More than that, the aftermath is possibly even more nauseating than the proposal itself. UEFA welcoming Man City back to the football family nearly made me vomit. The football family, truly a family, but only in the same sense as the fucking Camorra.

And Sky Sports, the Premier League and all their apostles (Neville, Carragher, Lineker, et al.), are now in a rush to sell this as a massive victory for the fans. Like Sky Sports has ever given a single shit about the fans, apart from creating atmosphere for their broadcasts?  Theyll be quick to  tell us that we can now go back to watch the game we all love [ and its live]. And that the sooner we put this whole mess behind us, the better.

They might even lightly critique the new Champions League format, which is basically 80% similar to the Super League, for a few minutes. But with about 1 per cent of the venom theyve shown these past 48 hours. Why? Because they hold the rights to this particular tournament. And  soon theyll all be wanking themselves silly in the buildup to the much-anticipated semifinal battle between the unofficial national teams of Abu Dhabi and Qatar. Two of Europe's finest!

All of them: UEFA, FIFA, Sky and the rest will want fans to celebrate this victory and then quickly go back to throwing shit at each other on social media. Fans fighting among themselves as soon as possible, back to arguing about fucking ridiculous offside calls, fully distracted. LiVARpool, VARchester United, lol, Aubas terrible fashion sense. A bit of banter. A few memes. Lets forget this whole thing happened, because not one of them want the spotlight to shine on them next.   

Or indeed, they will want fans to focus on the owners. Now, Im not saying there shouldnt be a great deal of anger directed toward those responsible for this whole debacle. They can truly fuck off. But make no mistake, FIFA, UEFA, Sky and the PL will be more than happy if all football fans turn inwards to blame the greed in football on a few scapegoats, however much they deserve the scapegoating. Manchester United fans will probably be happy and content that Ed Woodward is finally gone. Like he was the decease and not the symptom.

Meanwhile, the World Cup is still being played in the winter, on the graves of thousands of poor immigrant workers. Criminals and human rights violators will still be seated in the directors boxes around Europe. Three out of the four semifinal teams in the CL were built on oil money, straight out of the pockets of criminals. The fourth is Real Madrid. How nice it is with true competition, with sporting integrity, and most of all, that the greed in football didnt win.

What a resounding victory for the fans. Now we can finally focus on the football again.
Online glewis93

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9392 on: Today at 11:16:48 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 10:48:57 am
Declaring "you just don't get it" when another fan (who probably definitely does 'get it') has a different opinion is just more of this sanctimonious naval gazing that pretty much hijacks intelligent debate.

Nobody has copyright of 'getting it'. Obviously.

What I'm failing to see from those who want FSG out is a viable alternative. The options are owners who treat the club as a business and attempt to maximise profits in every way possible in order to compete with option number 2, state owned oil clubs.

Quite clearly the ineffective FFP implementation is a huge problem for football as a whole, the Super League idea wasn't the way to fix that but I can see why club owners would love the idea of guaranteed high income every season to 'balance the books'. Maybe if the same effort was put into implementing a legitimately fair system that was put into denouncing the breakaway over the last few days we might see a growth in truly self sustainable clubs.

Finding an owner with enough financial backing to keep us competitive whilst completely putting the values of the club before profit is an extreme longshot. FSG have got things wrong, but always listened to fan concerns and backed down where necessary. They were getting slated last night for a lack of an apology, this morning we get a video apology from an owner who is barely seen. That's way more than any of the other clubs owners have done.

They definitely need to change, fan representation on the board might be a good start to avoid some of these mistakes. Unfortunately until legislation backs up the German fan ownership model that won't be possible.

I think demanding they leave is naive, demanding they change is the correct way forward. I'd much rather be owned by businessmen than countries attempting to sportswash.
Online Bergersleftpeg

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9393 on: Today at 11:17:01 am »
Quote from: diggerling! on Today at 11:12:10 am
You have zero understanding of how the game in this country got to this point if that's what you think.

Yeah okay. Youre right. You know it all. No need for you to listen to anyone elses opinion so you may as well just jog on.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9394 on: Today at 11:17:29 am »
Quote from: Sinos on Today at 11:15:19 am
That is what the league has become. The other 14 teams have the same chance of domestic silverware as a conference team

Whos your money on in the FA Cup final?
Online upthereds95

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9395 on: Today at 11:17:32 am »
Quote from: sushared on Today at 10:59:05 am
I am of the opinion ESL is a very bad idea and backlash on FSG is huge because of two things

1. the company we kept ( joining hands with Juv, RM,etc)
2. we are Liverpool - the sheer jealous can be seen they way we have been targeted.

we should also ensure we fight against our name being dragged unnecessarily or more prominently.

but I am dead against going back to status quo. the respect for FSG went couple of notches down after this episode but there are couple of things they have been highlighting and fallen to donkey's ears.

1. implementation of Fairplay rules - you can spend only what you can earn. there has been blatant violations across board especially from Chelsea and City, nobody is even bothered to raise a hand against this nonsense.

2. higher revenue from broadcasting - let me give you example. I am from India, one of the biggest markets  for broadcasting rights. here people don't really bother to watch a match, say if West Ham is playing against Leicester currently in the top 5. but let us say a Liverpool match is on say with Sheffield United, the audience is massive as it is a Liverpool match. Broadcasting revenues cannot be split equally among the teams. they have to earn that.

to be very frank the way the other 14 teams closed ranks and started the crap press releases (the one from Everton made me vomit, they dont have a fan following even within UK) and blame games, it was more or less to ensure they have better bargaining power over the 6 teams and see whether they can condemn us further.

as Liverpool fans, we need to come out of this mentality of only fans going to stadium are fans, there are millions outside who are no less fans than the stadium going ones. we should actually plan a ground movement to have differentiated revenues depending on the broadcasting revenues we earn and bring in the revenue rules.

for me it is sickening that other teams are using our name to earn the revenue they dont deserve and vomit on us.

the best option should be that we should negotiate our broadcasting revenues and get tied with the also rans.

Claiming that you want fairplay but then moaning that we dont get more broadcast revenue because noone wants to watch everton. This is why people say fans who only watch on tele do not have a clue, the football system on this country has been going for over a 100 years these clubs you say noone wants to watch have loads of fans. The problem is people who are from these places who decide not to support there local sides therefore creating a gulf that is hard for them to break. The tv money should be spilit equally to give each side a chance to compete and there needs to be a transfer cap. Football isnt about watching on the TV for most people going the game and the ethos of the club and the community aspect is much more important than money.
Offline johnybarnes

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9396 on: Today at 11:17:34 am »
What is the apology count up to now? 4-5? They always seek forgiveness rather than permission.

Can someone run an AI through all the apologies, pretty sure we can formulate the next one before it is required - always 'listening' but not hearing a fucking word.

No coming back for me.
Online Sinos

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9397 on: Today at 11:18:24 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:17:29 am
Whos your money on in the FA Cup final?

I have no idea who is left.
Online Andy82lfc

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9398 on: Today at 11:19:10 am »
Quote from: J_Kopite on Today at 11:12:35 am
Brexit gammon? I really would love to know where insult has come from in regards to me!

K'nell mate, was a wind up hence the laughing emoji.

Like I said take a break or just stop looking for conflict so much in peoples posts.
Online diggerling!

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #9399 on: Today at 11:19:17 am »
Quote from: Sinos on Today at 11:13:14 am
If they offered fans a voice in the planning meetings would you still be opposed?
I'd be all in if the fan bloc had the deciding vote, and every other club's fan bloc had the same.

It's not right that 6 clubs get to decide on something that affects every other club.
