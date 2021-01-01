Went to sleep really worried about the future of our club last night.



Thought it was a superb and reassuring statement by John Henry and everything I wanted to hear. He took full responsibility, accountability and apologised. I think an apology goes a long way personally. Wish more leaders, owners and decision makers were more willing to have such an approach (Brexit springs to mind), willing to reverse a decision rather than stubbornly seeing it through.



I don't think it is realistic to expect Billionaire owners to be perfect. I don't think it is realistic for anyone to be perfect actually (although Jurgen Klopp comes pretty dam close). Mistakes will happen, especially over 10 years and when you were new to the sport. I don't mind mistakes, I would if they were followed out and the fans weren't listened to. But a mistake which you don't follow through isn't even really a full mistake as you don't see it out. Having said that, they have lost a lot of the trust they had been building up. I think they have missed what the fans want in the future of our game and boy do they know we will not accept such events happening. The critics of FSG will rightly say that the mistake shouldn't have happened in the first place. I agree, I can't even get my head around why they wouldn't consult Klopp (or maybe Dalglish) about this before confirming it. That was wrong and the players / Klopp shouldn't have been facing the questions on the subject, the owners should have been facing it.



I personally think it's really encouraging we have owners who do listen eventually. That's the third time they have listened to the fans and reversed their decision. That shows that the club is in good hands, as when FSG do make a mistake our fans still have the power to let them know it is not OK.

I think as fans we can accept if we don't spend bucket loads, especially when we were trying to comply with FFP and have been more than competitive with the approach we have taken (thanks to Klopp, Edwards, analytics). We've been boxing clever for a while and if you don't breach FFP or spend bucket loads, as I say I think the reasonable fans can accept that, given the success we've had and the squad we have & hiring the best manager around.



But when they do such game changing decisions, influencing the whole of English & European football, to not consult our world class manager (or even research he was against it in the past), or tap into the knowledge of a Dalglish at the club, it is wrong and baffling. I can sort of understand why they wouldn't listen to the fans initially. Not sure how they'd even do that. A poll? Don't think many (if any) owners do that for such things. If what John Henry says is true, that this was never happening without the fans support and I believe that as it just wouldn't make business sense or sense for anyone, then they still knew the fans had to come on board, so not as concerned as much that we weren't consulted, more that Klopp wasn't. Honestly the players get paid massively, don't see why they shouldn't be involved much either, but asking them wouldn't have hurt anyone and could have helped see that it was a non starter.



I think we need to be really careful as fans as what we want to do now. I personally think seeking owners better than FSG is almost a pipe dream. Could we get another City or Chelsea type billionaire? Possibly. Do we even want that? I personally loved it how we were complying with FFP (I know that has pretty much disappeared now) and it made winning the CL and PL titles the last few years even sweeter for me personally. I just don't see how making it toxic for the club or owners helps us.



The fans have won here. We should take the victory and move on I think personally. If we don't like decisions in the future we should be vocal as FSG clearly listen and the fans still have huge power. I think that's extremely reassuring from both ends.



I just hope FSG are serious about continuing to make us progress and that means backing Klopp this summer. I hope we continue signing world class players like Salah, Alisson, Van Dijk etc. But most of all Klopp is happy, as we have to keep him and FSG need to do everything in their power to do that. I suspect they'll be lots of vocal anger about FSG, some wanting them out (they did even before this). Some I think will be watching carefully to see their actions in the next few months and summer to repair this damage. I think the pitch forks need to go down personally. As I said as fans we won. John Henry has listened and apologised (which goes a long way in my eyes). Now I think we sit tight, calm down a little (as Klopp asked for us to do) and hope FSG back our amazing manager, they make him happy with backing and we continue to have success.



Be careful what you wish for calling for FSG OUT. We as fans should know this better than anyone. FSG aren't perfect, they will make mistakes (as everyone does), but I think that they do listen and reverse decisions after our fans disproval is very encouraging and good leadership / decision making personally.



I'll be watching FSG's actions closely, but I still think they are probably the best type of owners we can realistically get and let's not forget they good they have done in all this anger.



I don't see how making the club toxic, aimed at FSG does anyone any favours. Let's take the win, John Henry clearly saw that we won't accept such a thing and now hope he's serious in repaying us (& Klopp) making up for this. By backing our fantastic manager in the transfer market, keep listening to our fans, keep expanding Anfield, keep being part in bringing success to the club and next time you do such a game changing decision, at least consult with Klopp, Dalglish and people who understand the game.



They know the fans need to be fully on board going forwards, we should be encouraged and be proud of what we did the last few days. But I think now it's time to wait and see what they do next.



YNWA