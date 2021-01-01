« previous next »
The Tory Govt have already announced a fan-based review of the footballing ecosystem in this country. This is our chance to claim back control of the game. Join SoS or another Supporters' Trust, find out how things work in Argentina, Brazil, Germany and Scandinavia and hold your MP to account. GET INVOLVED.

Anybody who is not actively engaged in the process to take the clubs out of the control of greedy billionaires has no right to complain about the state of the game and throw a hissy fit next time they try a stunt like this.



The same ones looting the public for their mates are going to be the ones that help us out? We will get a review and the conclusions will be talked about for two days and business as usual will continue.
Surprised they didn't get Morgan Freeman to narrate that statement over a slideshow of a misty Pier Head....missed a trick there ....#foolmeonce
Ive not been on any other sites but does anyone know if the city and Chelsea fans are also calling for their owners to leave the clubs?

I have no intention of looking at their sites but I very much doubt it.
It's important to keep the momentum going now, otherwise we're merely left with the status quo which was deeply unsatisfactory.

I can think of three massive issues that fans across all, or certainly most, clubs could mobilise on.

1. FFP.
2. Ownership - how to move, as the Labour party wants us to, towards the German model.
3. Redistributing money down to the Championship and the Football League (anyone noticed how far ahead Norwich and Watford are from the rest this season, and how all three relegated clubs are likely to bounce straight back to the PL?)

As always, building stuff is less exciting and much more difficult than stopping stuff. But that work needs to be done. A truce has been declared, that's all. The sport never stands still. If supporters want to be prepared for the next battle, they need battle plans of their own.
This is exactly the 3 points I want to see changed.

The redistribution of money is so key, not just down the football pyramid but throughout the different leagues.

The Champions League money has distorted all leagues in Europe and the TV money in England has distorted our leagues and ruined our cup competitions.
Cant believe people are defending FSG wtf. Guessing silently you was wishing for this bastardised setup but didnt have the balls to support it.

Shit on the fans
Shit on the clubs reputation
Shit on Kenny
Shit on the players
Shit on klopp

This sort of thing is so, so unhelpful.

We've just seen pretty clear evidence of the power we can have as a fanbase, particularly when we join up with other fanbases and have support of players, managers and broadcasters. There's a few fucking idiots, pretty obviously WUMS, who are moaning that it didnt go through. Just ignore them and focus on what we can now do to improve things further, rather than wasting your time whinging about a very small minority of posters.
That is a nice idea, but then you should also give the same right to all the customers of all companies. How do you apply it only to football clubs? In front of the law, they are companies like any other ...
How do we get there without any leverage? If you think Boris is going to help you're lost because he just wanted positive headlines whilst his cabinet stole from the country
Funny, two posters who spent two days saying "this is happening, there's nothing you can do about it" now confidently assert that nothing can be done about fan representation within football as if they hadn't just been proven wrong repeatedly already.
The bar for mingebag seems nowadays to be unwilling to speng half a billion of full backs, we've already started as sheik mohammed bin rashid appologists in here.
huh?
Fan control of decisions that affect their club and the game as a whole.

Agreed, only problem is, the only place this has worked it has been in place for over two decades and the only recent example of a takeover in that league came with the rider of changing the clubs name to include an advert for an energy drink.
When it comes to running our football club.

Firstly, that's not true. They haven't broken FFP rules (like City) and they haven't ditched the manager every 12 months when results go badly (like Chelsea).

Secondly, you can't separate the two issues. People are (rightly) upset about what they've done regarding the ESL, but you can't be morally outraged about that but then just shrug off the corruption, organised crime and human rights abuses that the owners of other clubs have been involved with, which are far worse than any 'crimes' committed by FSG. People ideally want owners who understand the club, it's history and culture, and the mindset of the fans - fair enough, but if that's the case, welcoming people who have been involved in actual crimes and caused real human suffering is certainly not the answer. What FSG have done here is a cynical business decision taken with little regard to the fans and culture of the club - no-one has died, they haven't committed a crime, they're haven't been involved in human rights abuses.
So what do we do now, pretend it is all hunky dory because they apologised for getting caught out, and there's seemingly no better alternative. Do we just sit back and say "hey could be worse" and consume their product like it is all fine again.

I remember how bad it was under H&G, the club almost went under. They were stripping us and the parts piece by piece. That's was terrible.

FSG are systematically trying to take the soul out of the club. Sure it brings success but it fundamentally changes who we are. This thing that I have held in my heart for 20 years there is a very large part of it being corrupted into something I hate, something which isn't Liverpool.

The alternatives of a state ownership or oil barons isn't better either.

But that's doesn't mean we just quiet down now and accept this as the least evil. Whatever changes we need to fight for to adjust this imbalance in our club and in football, we have to fight for it. Even if it is a long shot, I find it much better than just accepting these blood suckers as the best of a shitty bunch.

Well said.

The potential alternative is staring us all in the face. We are in a privileged position of having an almost unrivalled fanbase, both within the city and outside it, in terms of both numbers and passion held for the club. While there would always need to be an associated bankroller in order for us to continue to compete at the top, surely there's a lot of our fans out there who would be happy to dip into our pocket a bit more if it meant having more control and more of a voice in how our football club acts?
The Tory Govt have already announced a fan-based review of the footballing ecosystem in this country. This is our chance to claim back control of the game. Join SoS or another Supporters' Trust, find out how things work in Argentina, Brazil, Germany and Scandinavia and hold your MP to account. GET INVOLVED.

Anybody who is not actively engaged in the process to take the clubs out of the control of greedy billionaires has no right to complain about the state of the game and throw a hissy fit next time they try a stunt like this.

The government (and the opposition) will not, nor did they intend, to do anything of substance. Coming out against the ESL was free political points scoring, and when nothing happens they can still say they tried.
Also, seeing as he has taken personal responsibility and has distanced the club from the decision one would hope, or rather expect, that if were sued for damages by that looney Perez or fined for any reason he would take care of it rather than have the club pay it.

I mean that is what personal responsibility is, after all, isnt it?
How do you mean mate?

All the parties with any power in the game don't want to see fans given a voice so how do we achieve any of that?
I mean, since when do fans get to pick who the owners should be? Isnt it down to the owners to choose the alternative if they wish to sell?

Precisely. I'd love to be able to wind the clock back, and tell Moores what would happen.

Who knows what he'd do.

Oh and to the other poster it's cowardly to call someones arguement out yet offer no alternative.

If you can give me an alternative to FSG who are viable and ethical I'll sign up now.

huh?

They've invested in the stadium, training ground, academy, broken the clubs highest transfer fees repeatedly, most expensive defender ever.

But ye... Mingebags.
Im happy to have been proven wrong, I really didnt think there was a way back from that debacle.

John Henry has taken responsibility, the manager and players conducted themselves with great class and solidarity and took a visible stand alongside the supporters and now hopefully we can just get on with the football and focus on finishing a difficult season as strongly as possible.

The anger at the ownership wont go away, but neither will the ownership - regardless of whats happened, I dont want to see this club fall into the hands of a sheikh or an oligarch, or a soulless, faceless consortium, and become everything I detest about certain other PL clubs. I can only speak for myself, and I will never forget whats happened and the damage done since Sunday, but Ill move on and look ahead to what will hopefully be further success and prosperity on the pitch next season and beyond.

I only hope that this never happens again.
After doing the media rounds today, what time is John Barnes going on Sky Sports to give his views?  Or don't they fit the narrative for them?
So we just throw ethics out the window then?

Yeah proper ethical FSG arent they have shat on our fans for years and treated us like shit when it is OUR club.
We don't need 51% ownership. We need 51% of the voting rights.
Yep.
If we are hoping this government steps in NOW to help football fans, some people on here would do well to remind themselves of the past 32 years or so.

Makes my fucking blood boil
same arguments where made when H&G where owners. Its a cowardly argument.

No they weren't. H&G almost bankrupted the club, no-one was saying 'be careful what you wish for'.
The Tory Govt have already announced a fan-based review of the footballing ecosystem in this country. This is our chance to claim back control of the game. Join SoS or another Supporters' Trust, find out how things work in Argentina, Brazil, Germany and Scandinavia and hold your MP to account. GET INVOLVED.

Anybody who is not actively engaged in the process to take the clubs out of the control of greedy billionaires has no right to complain about the state of the game and throw a hissy fit next time they try a stunt like this.

Yeah and an inquiry into the lobby scandal  ::)

The Super League is stopped, they have their win. They protested to preserve the PL as it is. Just like Sky Sports.
They've invested in the stadium, training ground, academy, broken the clubs highest transfer fees repeatedly, most expensive defender ever.

But ye... Mingebags.
the club itself is paying for that stuff.

They are giving interest free loans which we (the fans) are paying off.

In return, their asset is growing in value. Dont act like they are doing a Roman and just chucking money at us.
All the parties with any power in the game don't want to see fans given a voice so how do we achieve any of that?
It happens elsewhere, why are we so unique?
And how do we get that when nobody with any power involved in this whole saga wants to see that?
"How do we get the right to vote/unionise/better working conditions/better pay when nobody with any power involved wants to see that?"
Yeah proper ethical FSG arent they have shat on our fans for years and treated us like shit when it is OUR club.

Jesus wept. Context lad.
Went to sleep really worried about the future of our club last night.

Thought it was a superb and reassuring statement by John Henry and everything I wanted to hear.  He took full responsibility, accountability and apologised.  I think an apology goes a long way personally.  Wish more leaders, owners and decision makers were more willing to have such an approach (Brexit springs to mind), willing to reverse a decision rather than stubbornly seeing it through. 

I don't think it is realistic to expect Billionaire owners to be perfect.  I don't think it is realistic for anyone to be perfect actually (although Jurgen Klopp comes pretty dam close).  Mistakes will happen, especially over 10 years and when you were new to the sport.  I don't mind mistakes, I would if they were followed out and the fans weren't listened to.  But a mistake which you don't follow through isn't even really a full mistake as you don't see it out.  Having said that, they have lost a lot of the trust they had been building up.  I think they have missed what the fans want in the future of our game and boy do they know we will not accept such events happening.  The critics of FSG will rightly say that the mistake shouldn't have happened in the first place.  I agree, I can't even get my head around why they wouldn't consult Klopp (or maybe Dalglish) about this before confirming it.  That was wrong and the players / Klopp shouldn't have been facing the questions on the subject, the owners should have been facing it. 

I personally think it's really encouraging we have owners who do listen eventually.  That's the third time they have listened to the fans and reversed their decision.  That shows that the club is in good hands, as when FSG do make a mistake our fans still have the power to let them know it is not OK.
I think as fans we can accept if we don't spend bucket loads, especially when we were trying to comply with FFP and have been more than competitive with the approach we have taken (thanks to Klopp, Edwards, analytics).  We've been boxing clever for a while and if you don't breach FFP or spend bucket loads, as I say I think the reasonable fans can accept that, given the success we've had and the squad we have & hiring the best manager around.

But when they do such game changing decisions, influencing the whole of English & European football, to not consult our world class manager (or even research he was against it in the past), or tap into the knowledge of a Dalglish at the club, it is wrong and baffling.  I can sort of understand why they wouldn't listen to the fans initially.  Not sure how they'd even do that.  A poll? Don't think many (if any) owners do that for such things.  If what John Henry says is true, that this was never happening without the fans support and I believe that as it just wouldn't make business sense or sense for anyone, then they still knew the fans had to come on board, so not as concerned as much that we weren't consulted, more that Klopp wasn't.  Honestly the players get paid massively, don't see why they shouldn't be involved much either, but asking them wouldn't have hurt anyone and could have helped see that it was a non starter.

I think we need to be really careful as fans as what we want to do now.  I personally think seeking owners better than FSG is almost a pipe dream.  Could we get another City or Chelsea type billionaire?  Possibly.  Do we even want that?  I personally loved it how we were complying with FFP (I know that has pretty much disappeared now) and it made winning the CL and PL titles the last few years even sweeter for me personally.  I just don't see how making it toxic for the club or owners helps us. 

The fans have won here.  We should take the victory and move on I think personally.  If we don't like decisions in the future we should be vocal as FSG clearly listen and the fans still have huge power.  I think that's extremely reassuring from both ends. 

I just hope FSG are serious about continuing to make us progress and that means backing Klopp this summer.  I hope we continue signing world class players like Salah, Alisson, Van Dijk etc.  But most of all Klopp is happy, as we have to keep him and FSG need to do everything in their power to do that.  I suspect they'll be lots of vocal anger about FSG, some wanting them out (they did even before this).  Some I think will be watching carefully to see their actions in the next few months and summer to repair this damage.  I think the pitch forks need to go down personally.  As I said as fans we won.  John Henry has listened and apologised (which goes a long way in my eyes).  Now I think we sit tight, calm down a little (as Klopp asked for us to do) and hope FSG back our amazing manager, they make him happy with backing and we continue to have success.

Be careful what you wish for calling for FSG OUT.  We as fans should know this better than anyone.  FSG aren't perfect, they will make mistakes (as everyone does), but I think that they do listen and reverse decisions after our fans disproval is very encouraging and good leadership / decision making personally.

I'll be watching FSG's actions closely, but I still think they are probably the best type of owners we can realistically get and let's not forget they good they have done in all this anger.

I don't see how making the club toxic, aimed at FSG does anyone any favours.  Let's take the win, John Henry clearly saw that we won't accept such a thing and now hope he's serious in repaying us (& Klopp) making up for this.  By backing our fantastic manager in the transfer market, keep listening to our fans, keep expanding Anfield, keep being part in bringing success to the club and next time you do such a game changing decision, at least consult with Klopp, Dalglish and people who understand the game.

They know the fans need to be fully on board going forwards, we should be encouraged and be proud of what we did the last few days.  But I think now it's time to wait and see what they do next.

YNWA         
I'd put VAR right near the top.

You can make any changes you want to the game but why pay to go to a match if you can't celebrate a goal?
VARs terrible bit its not really in the same category as those issues you quoted.
Yep.

And how do we get there?
It's important to keep the momentum going now, otherwise we're merely left with the status quo which was deeply unsatisfactory.

I can think of three massive issues that fans across all, or certainly most, clubs could mobilise on.

1. FFP.
2. Ownership - how to move, as the Labour party wants us to, towards the German model.
3. Redistributing money down to the Championship and the Football League (anyone noticed how far ahead Norwich and Watford are from the rest this season, and how all three relegated clubs are likely to bounce straight back to the PL?)

As always, building stuff is less exciting and much more difficult than stopping stuff. But that work needs to be done. A truce has been declared, that's all. The sport never stands still. If supporters want to be prepared for the next battle, they need battle plans of their own.

Definitely! The best organisers in the world, whether it's workers or migrants rights, talk about building and leveraging power. Moving from activists to organisers. We need to ally with other fans, across classes, and put aside tribalism for this fight. We've got a bit of experience with ticketing price movements, but this needs to be much more inclusive.

For point 2 I think we need national legislators on board, i.e. the government. Seizing community assets from wealthy businessmen is hard at the best of times (unless we get out the guillotine). This new breed of tories love a certain type of working class vote. If we build enough bridges between different fan groups, we may have enough power to push the government to act. The Labour 2019 manifesto would have moved us on this path, but we can't look back.
