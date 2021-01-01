« previous next »
Re: Breakaway Super League
The transfer market needs regulating by UEFA. Oil clubs inflate the Market others put them selves at risk trying to compete in the market. FFP or some other such system needs to be put in place again with no loop holes. Agents fees need to be standardized across the board. Full financial audits every year with points deductions for irregularities, or delays etc etc.
Re: Breakaway Super League
Nauseous to see usual suspects make capital out of this; Neville and government being two.  Government straight out this morning declaring victory.

No idea what the fallout will be on us, both from an FSG and governing bodies perspective.

Of course it was the correct decision in the end, but what a shitshow.  Dont think this is all over either.  Will either be reignited in a different format and/or will force action by governing bodies.
Re: Breakaway Super League
What happens now then? Do we go back to complaining about State owned clubs, oligarch owned clubs, var and referees and the powers that be doing fuck all about any of it?
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:35:35 am
What happens now then? Do we go back to complaining about State owned clubs, oligarch owned clubs, var and referees and the powers that be doing fuck all about any of it?

Essentially. With less say in the matter because we've thrown away any leverage or goodwill we've had in the space of two days
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:35:35 am
What happens now then? Do we go back to complaining about State owned clubs, oligarch owned clubs, var and referees and the powers that be doing fuck all about any of it?
FSG burned any kind of leverage they had against Uefa with this debacle.
It will be harder than ever to get any changes now, so probably yes.
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:35:35 am
What happens now then? Do we go back to complaining about State owned clubs, oligarch owned clubs, var and referees and the powers that be doing fuck all about any of it?


Yes!
Quote from: Cu Chulainn on Yesterday at 03:51:37 pm
The Premier League is far from perfect and we all know that. Deflecting everything onto "but the PL / UEFA / FA / FIFA are bad too!" spectacularly misses the point.

I agree, but now we need to rise up against that lot with the same ferociousness as against the ESL. Will we? Doubt it. Why?
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 07:20:43 am
Seriously? A vague threat from an incompetent PM who will say literally anything if he thinks it will make him more popular?

I don't think the clubs were expecting that backlash. And yes, goverment threatening to step it probably made them shit themselves. I doubt they were expecting that. They completely misread the mood of the country. This would have seriously damaged the PL, which is one of countries greatest cultural exports that majority in this county have some interest in.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 07:33:02 am
The game badly needed reform, but this wasn't it.

Whatever chance of reform there was, if likely gone now.

Our owners have trashed any goodwill and influence we had.

It'll just go tribal again. From reading social media (cesspit I know) the only desire for change is to punish the clubs involved. Points deductions, CL disqualification etc.
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:35:35 am
What happens now then? Do we go back to complaining about State owned clubs, oligarch owned clubs, var and referees and the powers that be doing fuck all about any of it?

Hopefully this can be the event that pushes on for some real change. Fix the Man City shite, fix the bloating of the CL, crap referees, owners that milk out profits and don't care about the supporters, etc, etc.
Quote from: OOS on Today at 07:42:30 am
I don't think the clubs were expecting that backlash. And yes, goverment threatening to step it probably made them shit themselves. I doubt they were expecting that. They completely misread the mood of the country. This would have seriously damaged the PL, which is one of countries greatest cultural exports that majority in this county have some interest in.

Well if they were not expecting that backlash then what kind of research had they done beforehand? This backlash was basically the same as what we had in October when Project Big Picture came into view.

My guess is that this was rushed through just before the UCL changes came into play, as a last throw of the dice. The format of the ESL was what the American owned-clubs have always wanted ie a competition which protects their investment by maximising their revenues whilst eliminating their risk. They can't get their head around why relegation exists or how a 6-time European Champion is not guaranteed a place in the Champions League every year.

It was rushed through, it didn't work and now they are left to deal with this mess.
They need to fuck off the changes to the champions league which uefa brought in on Monday now too. Theyre not much better, guaranteed places for a couple of top teams who fail in the league is bollocks
Quote from: stara on Today at 05:35:49 am
I don't know if this is already posted on these pages, but I really like Milan Ultras take on this turgid affair

https://www.football-italia.net/169459/milan-ultras-claim-super-league-criticism-hypocritical

This for me is the best piece I have read throughout the whole debacle, hits the nail firmly on the head & when you have the UEFA chief welcoming back City with open arms you just know fuck all is going to change with these corrupt bastards in charge
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 07:34:12 am
The transfer market needs regulating by UEFA. Oil clubs inflate the Market others put them selves at risk trying to compete in the market. FFP or some other such system needs to be put in place again with no loop holes. Agents fees need to be standardized across the board. Full financial audits every year with points deductions for irregularities, or delays etc etc.

Weve inflated transfer fees too. We are part of the problem. The big clubs hold far too much resources, it's anti-competitive. FFP was crap because it kept inequalities in place, there needs to be a new system which redistributes money around the game more fairly, and robust rules in a place so if you try to cheat the system, owners asset strip or take money out of the club, you get penalised. Neither happens, so we are stuck in this wild west race to the bottom which isn't sustainable. Ideally, you want UEFA to enforce this, but they'd happily let a fox in the henhouse if you give them a fiver.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:45:05 am
It'll just go tribal again. From reading social media (cesspit I know) the only desire for change is to punish the clubs involved. Points deductions, CL disqualification etc.

Yeah, mainly from fans in a top 4 battle whos owners would probably have jumped at the chance of being involved had they been asked.

That Kaveh knobhead was on Sky last night acting very smug and indignant about it all. Think it was Neil on TAW who mentioned how Sky fetishise heavy spending with their deadline day circus. Plus their PPV antics and now theyre also at the top of the moral high ground saying how the good guys have won.

The whole thing was a bit laughable. The debate about changing things as they are was a valid one, but the ham fisted way they went about it means weve lost a ton of goodwill, damaged relationships in the club and externally too and have weakened our future position in terms of influencing those conversations about reform. Good work all round.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 07:33:02 am
The game badly needed reform, but this wasn't it.

Whatever chance of reform there was, if likely gone now.

Our owners have trashed any goodwill and influence we had.

They will all jump back in bed together, because thats what the wealthy and powerful do.

Look at the statement that UEFA guy made fawning over City after they backed out of the Super League, they are all best buddies again even though City are probably more responsible for the ESL then any other club due to their distortion of the market.

Give it a few months and this will all be forgotten about and everything will carry on as before because the truth is they all feed off the same teat.
Quote from: Socratease on Yesterday at 10:33:24 pm
Football is the sport of the people and not the tiny minority who wish to enhance their millions of dollars.

,


That's what UEFA think too, as evidenced by the ticket allocation to fans of the CL finals teams. Less than 50 %, the rest to sponsors and corporate. If that doesn't scream "for the fans", nothing does.
The biggest own goal in the history of football !
Looking forward to the next fuck up, just to see how fast they climb down again
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:35:35 am
What happens now then? Do we go back to complaining about State owned clubs, oligarch owned clubs, var and referees and the powers that be doing fuck all about any of it?
Its a hollow victory
Chelsea and city will spend more
United will go into more debt to compete
UEFA and the epl dont give a fk
The game is broken
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 06:49:43 am
So, are we still in the Super League as it stands?

No, the club released a very short statement last night to say we've pulled out.
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 05:51:53 am
Very pleased this is over, the club has been dragged through the mud thanks to our greedy selfish bastard owners.

Dont underestimate the role the government has played in this. Its telling that the 6 English clubs withdrew sharpish, and I can only imagine the government promised to make their lives a living hell if they went through with the ESL. This government stood to potentially lose billions from a weaker footballing pyramid and were never going to stand for that. Now they need to start looking at legislation for club ownership and try to bring fans on board, a la Germany.

To be honest, I don't think that this UK government is really interested in well-being of the football pyramid in England. The way they handled the pandemic, with most of the non-PL clubs on the brink of bankruptcy, shows how much they care about the game of football in general. On the other hand, they were probably horrified by the possibility of their mates at Sky losing billions. To summarize, this was not a win for the fans over the greedy owners of the 12 clubs. This was a win for SkySports and beIN Sports, and by beating the big clubs, they will continue to milk the fans for their last penny, if they want to watch their club ...
Quote from: naka on Today at 08:00:34 am
Its a hollow victory
Chelsea and city will spend more
United will go into more debt to compete
The game is broken
We need to focus on UEFA now.

They need to come back from the change in rules which was done to satisfy the ESL clubs.

This is the perfect time to get this reform as the likes of Juve and Real aren't in bed with UEFA.

The main issue is the PSG guy is well and truly in bed with them now.
John Henry has done a video apology

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1384763846557147142
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:53:08 am
Apologies if posted before...


Seems the ESL will be back soon to try again:-



^ from https://twitter.com/fraporzio95/status/1384652995363852288
A couple of things on this..

Was there not outrage on the same level in Italy and Spain? Interesting if not.

Whilst this was not the way forwards and money was the only driver here, it is correct that European football needs reform.  Are UEFA capable of it? Only if you give them bribes.

So what is the way forwards? As Ive said before, I can see the format working.  Extend it to three or four tiers with promotion and relegation within them. 

Im not against a European league per se, just it cannot be like that. You cannot have European competitions without Ajax or Porto (or whoever) having a chance.

Someone noted that it was just super league, not European super league.  This of course might mean appearances from South American sides.  And maybe guest appearances like this might be fun? Maybe they could really spice things up?  Imagine an away to Boca?!

So theres things we should maybe consider out if all this

Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:06:14 am
A couple of things on this..

Was there not outrage on the same level in Italy and Spain? Interesting if not.

Whilst this was not the way forwards and money was the only driver here, it is correct that European football needs reform.  Are UEFA capable of it? Only if you give them bribes.

So what is the way forwards? As Ive said before, I can see the format working.  Extend it to three or four tiers with promotion and relegation within them. 

Im not against a European league per se, just it cannot be like that. You cannot have European competitions without Ajax or Porto (or whoever) having a chance.

Someone noted that it was just super league, not European super league.  This of course might mean appearances from South American sides.  And maybe guest appearances like this might be fun? Maybe they could really spice things up?  Imagine an away to Boca?!

So theres things we should maybe consider out if all this

Youve drank the Kool aid. We can just play Boca in a pre season friendly if you are desperate for Boca away.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:45:05 am
It'll just go tribal again. From reading social media (cesspit I know) the only desire for change is to punish the clubs involved. Points deductions, CL disqualification etc.

Yeah any further change is not going to happen as tribalism is again ruling.

My favourite is all the Newcastle fans saying the best way to punish the big 6 is to allow the Saudis to takeover! There is zero chance of any meaningful reform
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 08:02:59 am
We need to focus on UEFA now.

They need to come back from the change in rules which was done to satisfy the ESL clubs.

This is the perfect time to get this reform as the likes of Juve and Real aren't in bed with UEFA.

The main issue is the PSG guy is well and truly in bed with them now.
Reality is though
We are one club, esl had all fans involved
This time around city, PSG, Chelsea etc are happy with the status quo
Ah the annual "we're sorry", "we hear you" apology...and 'we'll see you next year same time same place'. Lovely stuff.
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 08:03:04 am
John Henry has done a video apology

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1384763846557147142

Should have done this last night.
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 08:07:50 am
Youve drank the Kool aid. We can just play Boca in a pre season friendly if you are desperate for Boca away.
There is nothing wrong with that suggestion. There should be more games between these teams. We play the same sport but can't face each other.
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 08:03:04 am
John Henry has done a video apology

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1384763846557147142

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/15HTd4Um1m4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/15HTd4Um1m4</a>
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:34:45 am

I hope thats not true much as I might smirk at the thought of real and Barcelona getting nothing. That money should be not be provided to clubs who tried to break away, its almost encouraging them to try it again
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:30:33 am
So carragher and Neville are calling for FSG and the Glazers to leave Liverpool and Utd. Why are they not also calling for Abu Dhabi and Abramovich to leave? This has worked out beautifully for city and Chelsea. Their two main rivals are now in disarray whilst they will not give a fuck and will now sweep up every trophy going between them. Im so disappointed with how the whole thing has played out. FSG have made themselves( and LFC)  into the c*nts of the PL. how the fuck do we come back from this?

Probably because Neville and Carragher are speaking on the behalf of Sky, and they would love for FSG and Glazers to be replaced by some entities from China or Saudi Arabia, desperate to invest billions in a sportswashing project in England. Do you think it is a coincidence Abramovich and Mansour never get criticized? Of course it isn't. And it will only get worse, when the Chinese and the Saudis arrive ...
"The project put forward was never going to stand without the fans"

So we tried to do it behind your backs anyway.

Fuck off.
Quote from: Tommy Torres on Today at 08:10:37 am
Should have done this last night.
Would have been worlds better than that joke of a statement they put on the club website. I think Arsenal were the only team to put a bit of effort into their apology statement
While I am glad(!) this travesty is now behind us, I am still seething how FA and UEFA let dubious players such as oil states and oligarchs take over what were decent clubs for their own sports washing purposes.

This did not start 48 hrs ago. Don't get me wrong, thank god it did not play out. But we still have the PSGs and Man Citys with another saga pf dubious players looming over the Newcastle UFC ownership.
« Reply #8799 on: Today at 08:15:05 am »
Quote from: JayH93 on Today at 08:12:06 am
"The project put forward was never going to stand without the fans"

So we tried to do it behind your backs anyway.

Fuck off.

And only let Klopp and the players know roughly the same time everyone else found out.

Fuck off.
