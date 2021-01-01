« previous next »
jacobs chains

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #8720 on: Today at 03:54:54 am
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 11:29:42 pm
The good news now is the mask is off. Everyone knows their contempt. We don't have to dilly dally

No more of this fawning and deference over the likes of John Henry.

Exactly. They didn't misread the room, they just didn't give a fuck about what we thought.

I think we'll see a bit of a backlash over the coming months. The stadium development mothballed. A tightening of the transfer purse strings. Ticket prices going up. Maybe even a transfer of debt. They wont have to pretend anymore.

I remember when Ian Ayre said 'Be careful what you wish for..' and we all thought he was twat. Maybe he actually had a better understanding of the owners than the rest of us.
Trendisnotdestiny

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #8721 on: Today at 03:57:47 am
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 03:12:36 am
I don't know about that. It depends whats involved in self-governance. If we're talking about the German 50+1 model, then not really.

I'm actually a member of a German club. The only difference is that you get an invite to the AGM every year, where the club leadership is elected. They then sit on a board with the club's commercial partners to actually run the club. Involvment as a member is minimal, and the chance to influence what is happening about as big as in general politics.

When German fans are unhappy with their club, they will still protest much in the way British fans do (ie with marches, letters, banners etc, not via the member's structure of their clubs.

Thanks mate for the clarification.   Maybe you could share more of your experience, I know I would find it valuable.

My comment stems from the perception that creating something new that did not exist before (Liverpool's version of the German Model) would look different and have different obstacles than those where the entire culture has agreed (which they have Germany) to allow for worker led union participation on boards, committees, and decision-making entities.

Thus, the conclusion is that it would involve more work (because of the factors governing England at moment as well as the competitors being led by oil magnates).
4pool

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #8722 on: Today at 04:17:30 am
When I left yesterday as I was travelling home, this thread was on page 50. Now it's on page 219.

What did I miss.. ;D


I also missed the Special Once getting sacked again.. :lmao
wenlock

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #8723 on: Today at 04:39:04 am
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:17:30 am
When I left yesterday as I was travelling home, this thread was on page 50. Now it's on page 219.

What did I miss.. ;D


I also missed the Special Once getting sacked again.. :lmao

That's some drive home.
stara

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #8724 on: Today at 05:35:49 am
I don't know if this is already posted on these pages, but I really like Milan Ultras take on this turgid affair

https://www.football-italia.net/169459/milan-ultras-claim-super-league-criticism-hypocritical
Passmaster Molby

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #8725 on: Today at 05:51:53 am
Very pleased this is over, the club has been dragged through the mud thanks to our greedy selfish bastard owners.

Dont underestimate the role the government has played in this. Its telling that the 6 English clubs withdrew sharpish, and I can only imagine the government promised to make their lives a living hell if they went through with the ESL. This government stood to potentially lose billions from a weaker footballing pyramid and were never going to stand for that. Now they need to start looking at legislation for club ownership and try to bring fans on board, a la Germany.
Bergersleftpeg

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #8726 on: Today at 06:00:29 am
Quote from: Redcap on Today at 03:35:53 am
I think we're conflating a few different issues.

The competitive nature of the PL means we will never be a Bayern. There's no way that even in the best of all universes version of events that could happen.

So the operating environment of English football can only change so much, and that means we simply won't be winning the league every season. Won't happen.

Respectfully, youve completely missed the point of what I said.

I agree that when it comes to the commercial side of things and recruitment we are exceptionally well run. We also have one of the greatest managers English football has ever seen. Despite all these advantages, it took a. unprecedented run of form for us to win the league. 99 points is astounding. Less than 12 months later we are scrapping for fourth and miles off the top.

Why? Because the only way we can compete is to be almost perfect and to be lucky. Last year we had a few injuries, but the front three and Virgil we are available for what, 90% of our games?

This isnt sustainable. You cant be lucky indefinitely and you cant sustain the levels we saw for 2 years indefinitely.

Thats a problem, not because we have a divine right to win every year, but because it means we are constantly on a knife edge. Chelsea went out and spent 250m this summer. City spent 140m. Their net spends where around 150 and 85m respectively. We couldnt even spend that when we were CL and then PL champions.

If we miss out on CL one year, it is very difficult to get back in. If we miss out two, three, four years then the club is in real trouble.

I am not saying I want us to be as dominant as Bayern are in their league (well, I do want that, but not because the deck is stacked against everyone else) I am saying we exist in a world where Chelsea, City, PSG, Madrid, Barca and Bayern are the competition and they have unfair advantages.

I want Liverpool and other well-run clubs to be rewarded for being well run, but we arent. We dont even get properly rewarded for the fact that the TV deals are so big because people want to watch us and Man Utd.

FFP should have been the answer, but its been killed.

The only hope I see is to close the gap on Man Utd commercially (which we have been doing) but the distorting effect of CL money makes that difficult too. Miss out even one year and you take a huge hit.

This will also probably mean having to swallow things like higher ticket prices and more corporate boxes.
free_at_last

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #8727 on: Today at 06:11:32 am
Quote from: stara on Today at 05:35:49 am
I don't know if this is already posted on these pages, but I really like Milan Ultras take on this turgid affair

https://www.football-italia.net/169459/milan-ultras-claim-super-league-criticism-hypocritical
"Football did belong to the people even when some clubs were allowed to circumvent Financial Fair Play, while others with less influential Presidents were penalised."

Then UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin on City's withdrawal:
"I am delighted to welcome City back to the European football family.
They have shown great intelligence in listening to the many voices - most notably their fans - that have spelled out the vital benefits that the current system has for the whole of European football......".

Given that the abandonment of FFP was probably one of the causes of this sorry episode are we just going to go back to ignoring the elephant in the room.
 I have never once heard the slightest criticism(even implied) of City's spending by Sky and it's pundits, the EPL  or the English media in general - you can only assume that they are benefiting from City's largesse in some way.
 The fact that they still jumped ship to the ESL must surely be noted by their friends in the media.
But I expect LFC to take the majority of the flak for this(because we are who we are) and City(largesse) and the mancs(because they are who they are) will get a pass while the London clubs are from London so "they were led astray"
decosabute

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #8728 on: Today at 06:20:49 am
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 03:54:54 am
Exactly. They didn't misread the room, they just didn't give a fuck about what we thought.

I think we'll see a bit of a backlash over the coming months. The stadium development mothballed. A tightening of the transfer purse strings. Ticket prices going up. Maybe even a transfer of debt. They wont have to pretend anymore.

I remember when Ian Ayre said 'Be careful what you wish for..' and we all thought he was twat. Maybe he actually had a better understanding of the owners than the rest of us.

While the cat is obviously out of the bag now and trust is irreparably damaged between owners and fanbase (sorry, 'key stakeholders'), I don't necessarily think those things will happen. And that's not because of anything virtuous on FSG's part - it's more because they've only ever done those positive things because they also suited them. Giving just enough money to build a winning team helps profits and marketability. Expanding and improving an iconic, historic stadium increases revenue in the long run and makes the whole asset more valuable. Deep down they'd happily increase ticket prices too, but they know as well as anyone this fanbase won't stand for much and will mobilise and take extreme action if they take the piss.

I think these reasons (profitability and fear of the fanbase) will keep them in check, even though there's no pretending they care anymore.
Kashinoda

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #8729 on: Today at 06:27:45 am
From the Chelsea protest :lmao

AmanShah21

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #8730 on: Today at 06:29:00 am
Super Conspiracy theory - Now that Real is still in the Super League, will they be banned? If so, Does Chelsea get a bye or Real's QF opponents (i.e Us) get to take their place?
JRed

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #8731 on: Today at 06:30:33 am
So carragher and Neville are calling for FSG and the Glazers to leave Liverpool and Utd. Why are they not also calling for Abu Dhabi and Abramovich to leave? This has worked out beautifully for city and Chelsea. Their two main rivals are now in disarray whilst they will not give a fuck and will now sweep up every trophy going between them. Im so disappointed with how the whole thing has played out. FSG have made themselves( and LFC)  into the c*nts of the PL. how the fuck do we come back from this?
him_15

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #8732 on: Today at 06:35:56 am
The shortest league life.
MrBernard

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #8733 on: Today at 06:36:12 am
So what FSG managed to do was to distract the team during a very important game and soil the name of the club. For what? A horrific idea that lasted a day and some hours. Could be the most unprofessional Ive ever witnessed.
whiteboots

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #8734 on: Today at 06:39:32 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 08:47:47 pm
I would have thought the entire purpose of the ESL would have been to exclude the greedy tw@tting oil clubs who have repeatedly ear-fucked FFP whilst UEFA has just sat off holding its own dick in its hand.  Made no sense inviting them onboard to my naive brain.
The purpose was to make more money per club for the owners.

It was FFP as constructed which was ridiculous - no fan wants their owners to spend less money on the club.

No European tournament would wish to exclude  the players that PSG and Man City have.
RedorRed

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #8735 on: Today at 06:40:24 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:30:33 am
So carragher and Neville are calling for FSG and the Glazers to leave Liverpool and Utd. Why are they not also calling for Abu Dhabi and Abramovich to leave? This has worked out beautifully for city and Chelsea. Their two main rivals are now in disarray whilst they will not give a fuck and will now sweep up every trophy going between them. Im so disappointed with how the whole thing has played out. FSG have made themselves( and LFC)  into the c*nts of the PL. how the fuck do we come back from this?
I think most decent fans know it had nothing to do with the club itself...... Like everything in football it will all be forgotten.
The-Originals

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #8736 on: Today at 06:41:06 am
what time today is the apology
royhendo

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #8737 on: Today at 06:48:32 am
Theyve burned off the majority of their goodwill on the re-entry to reality. If they think theyll get the benefit of any doubt from here theyve a shock coming.

If Klopp goes...
