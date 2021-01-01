I think we're conflating a few different issues.



The competitive nature of the PL means we will never be a Bayern. There's no way that even in the best of all universes version of events that could happen.



So the operating environment of English football can only change so much, and that means we simply won't be winning the league every season. Won't happen.



Respectfully, youve completely missed the point of what I said.I agree that when it comes to the commercial side of things and recruitment we are exceptionally well run. We also have one of the greatest managers English football has ever seen. Despite all these advantages, it took a. unprecedented run of form for us to win the league. 99 points is astounding. Less than 12 months later we are scrapping for fourth and miles off the top.Why? Because the only way we can compete is to be almost perfect and to be lucky. Last year we had a few injuries, but the front three and Virgil we are available for what, 90% of our games?This isnt sustainable. You cant be lucky indefinitely and you cant sustain the levels we saw for 2 years indefinitely.Thats a problem, not because we have a divine right to win every year, but because it means we are constantly on a knife edge. Chelsea went out and spent 250m this summer. City spent 140m. Their net spends where around 150 and 85m respectively. We couldnt even spend that when we were CL and then PL champions.If we miss out on CL one year, it is very difficult to get back in. If we miss out two, three, four years then the club is in real trouble.I am not saying I want us to be as dominant as Bayern are in their league (well, I do want that, but not because the deck is stacked against everyone else) I am saying we exist in a world where Chelsea, City, PSG, Madrid, Barca and Bayern are the competition and they have unfair advantages.I want Liverpool and other well-run clubs to be rewarded for being well run, but we arent. We dont even get properly rewarded for the fact that the TV deals are so big because people want to watch us and Man Utd.FFP should have been the answer, but its been killed.The only hope I see is to close the gap on Man Utd commercially (which we have been doing) but the distorting effect of CL money makes that difficult too. Miss out even one year and you take a huge hit.This will also probably mean having to swallow things like higher ticket prices and more corporate boxes.