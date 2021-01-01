I think the challenge is that different clubs will have different ways to achieve similar goals. While there are some goals all supporters would like (e.g. more affordable ticket prices, more community involvement from the club), there's no unified way to solve it. That's part of the reason everything has continued to progress the way it has. For example, if Sheikh Mansour keeps prices low and invests in the local community, do you force him to sell? For what it's worth, 50+1 could very popular among a lot of clubs, but maybe not so at others. There's also the removal of the possibility of some rich billionaire bankrolling a team to the top. With what we've seen in the English game, it's pretty obvious money matters, and money keeps you at the top. No matter what people on a forum might say, Chelsea have become a "big team," as much as we don't want to admit that. With the current climate, maybe it's not the Saudis, but a Newcastle/West Ham/Everton/Villa could still have dreams of competing at the very top when they get that investment. When you go to 50+1, you're asking everyone to accept that this mass infusion of money (actual or theoretical) will likely not happen ever (who's going to invest hundreds of millions to end up at 49.9% and not make key decisions?). It then comes down to how you run your club, which is heavily skewed towards the biggest clubs in terms of supporter base, commercial revenue, etc. The Bundesliga is the example of that. In the PL, you'd still have the Bayern of the league, except it would just be 3/4 of them, and then everyone else.



We can have lower ticket prices, supporter-approved decision-making, and a more sustainable game. But, clubs outside the top will have to accept that they're almost certainly never to compete for trophies. That they can never elevate themselves (like Chelsea and City did) and get a consistent seat at the top table within a short of amount of time.



Which leads to: the more stringent enforcement of FFP. City fans went paranoid about the "cartel" last year, but some supporters outside the top clubs might see FFP as a way for the existing top clubs to keep their financial advantage. In addition to everything else that's beneficial about fan ownership, limits on sustainable spending would be great for us, but look at our commercial advantage. How does a Newcastle ever hope to compete with us?



The thing is, it was a more equitable game back in the 60s/70s/80s. Plenty of teams had aspirations and dreams, and some (like Forest notably) achieved crazy things. Even with our great run, many clubs had a chance at the championship, the FA Cup, and even European trophies. When you had Sky and the advent of the PL, you noticed very quickly the explosive commercial growth. And the commercial growth was especially obvious for Manchester United (and us and Arsenal behind them). If you enforce limits on spending that's based on revenue, you will likely gatekeep the top. The fact that Chelsea and City broke through by spending billions and literally cheating FFP (or in Chelsea's case, ignoring losses before any limits were put in place) only serves to show football supporters outside the top clubs that the only way to compete consistently is to have money pumped in. Jack Walker's Blackburn Rovers were an early example of this in the PL era also.



So, it's easy for us to say: fan ownership and FFP. If that works for us, it will still likely keep us near the top (not like FSG was pumping in their own money anyway). But how would the rest of the PL react to us telling them that they must abandon the current model, must abandon any hope of money being pumped in (despite the fact that in the PL era, that's been about the only way clubs have broken through at the top), and must adapt a model that clears benefits the top clubs in both the short-term and long-term.



I see that supporters have many interests aligned. But I don't know if we can get to those same interests the same way. The supporters at LFC, United, and Arsenal may like the German model, but would everybody else sign up for it? Some would, but I'm willing to bet a lot of clubs' supporters currently owned by billionaires might object (City and Chelsea being obvious here) and those that are hoping for major investment may also want to hold off (Newcastle supporters would probably love to take the club off Ashley's hands, but would they also be interested in a billionaire consortium that promised megabucks?).



It does feel like we can get a groundswell of support at least on key issues football supporters face, but tribalism and the hope for competitive improvement may hinder progress towards legislation quite a bit.



I'd like to see more engagement all around from supporters in England and beyond on 1) what the key issues are and 2) also how they may want to get there. If we're in a period of change, we might as well see what can be done (and if differences can be overcome).



I don't want the conversation on the football environment to end just because the ESL has collapsed.