« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 213 214 215 216 217 [218]   Go Down

Author Topic: Breakaway Super League  (Read 149027 times)

Online Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,144
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8680 on: Today at 02:15:36 am »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Today at 02:07:53 am
100% mate.  We cannot just go about our business and let UEFA/PL/FIFA off with a close scare.

And then we sort out our next generation owners --- preferably us, the supporters.

Another vote for this. The ESL has been defeated, but we cant let that become a victory for the odious UEFA who need a spanking too.

Where the hell do we go as a club now?

Unless the sugar daddy clubs are reined in, its just a matter of time until we are Aston Villa.
Logged

Online wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,229
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8681 on: Today at 02:15:43 am »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Today at 02:02:02 am
We need our own ownership group - from supporters.  Think about how much money global fans have spent buying LFC products over the last decade (surely, we could save that collectively and buy our club back?)

No more outside hero's with big bank accounts or exotic deep pockets to tickle our fantasy budgets.  This is a club more than any I know that needs to be run by the supporters, the people of Liverpool, and labor in conjunction with capital, but not subservient to it.

In an ideal world, perhaps, but I think a club of our size would quickly become another Barcelona, where board members and club managers become politicians and bad financial decisions are driven by thousands of shareholders. The German model might work better for us. FSG run the club very well, but the supporters need representation at the board level. It probably would have stopped these Super League shenanigans, or the furlough decision, or the ticket price hikes.
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,950
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8682 on: Today at 02:16:39 am »
These horrible, old, and greedy men need to go. The German model for ownership would be hugely popular with the electorate.







Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,301
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8683 on: Today at 02:18:09 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 01:54:15 am
Again, I agree with much of that. Yes, much of what we had already has been taken from us and abused, but we do still hold some of what we had. Entry into that abomination would have been the end of even that. I believe we should still protect what little is left if we can.

I'm definitely all for reform in the game, but it has to be sympathetic rather than destructive. I'd have been overjoyed if the sportswash vehicles were pulling out and starting their own league elsewhere. They are killing the game, so we'd all be glad to see the back of them. Yes, I know even those were built by ordinary people and supported by local communities for generations, but if appears the vast majority of their followers are happy and content being owned by monsters, so let them go if they wish. I'd rather we had no part in that though.

A major problem is that some owners should never have passed the fit and proper test. Also, strict fair play rules needed setting out and enforced from the off. Sadly, the genie was let out of the bottle and left to create havoc, and putting her back in the bottle is so difficult without major action. The game is now suffering because of that lame leadership and apathy.

Anyway, I think my gist is that just because we have been robbed of 75% of what once belonged to us doesn't mean we should just give up the last 25%.

I respect that you believe those 25% can be saved. Personally, I have lost that little hope I had left, the moment UEFA were bullied by Man City's lawyers. I think that Man City, PSG and Chelsea are just the beginning. The Saudis failed in getting Newcastle, but they will eventually get some club. The same goes for the Chinese. The Premier League is such a nice venue for sportswashing, I am afraid that it will only get worse ...
Logged

Offline Sammy5IsAlive

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,659
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8684 on: Today at 02:19:07 am »
Quote from: Redcap on Today at 01:54:04 am
You're going to get absolutely eviscerated, but before you do..

A Super League idea has been in existence since about forever, but it's been pie in the sky until more recently. The most recent example with saw of a power grab was the Big Picture Project last year, and I think that was the closest thing we've seen to an actual attempt at a breakaway from a subset of big clubs to protect their own interests.

There's a big difference between something being kicked about as an idea and a very shitty, cynical version of that idea being launched overnight with no consultation or warning.

And I think the latter point is key. There was a version of this where the backlash would not have been as fierce, if they had consulted the fans and come up with something that was marginally less heinous as a result. It still would have likely been amoral, but the sense of betrayal would not have been as extreme.

That's one of the really interesting things about FSG which I find fascinating. In so many ways they've been a model for how to run club without unlimited funds. They've been commercially incredibly smart, and invested wisely on the sporting side to achieve success on the pitch. When we would the CL and certainly when we won the league, we were the toast of Europe because so many pieces of the puzzle were carefully and cleverly assembled.

But now we've had this. An unmitigated PR cluster - Henry and Hogan would have had to take a dump on the Hillsborough Memorial for it to be much worse. If you had told anyone that 12 clubs would attempt an overnight coup of football, I think most would have told you that it would be met with about as much outrage as it's been met with. It's not rocket science. And yet FSG, some of the smartest operators in European football over the past 5 years, were a party to this? It's very, very strange.

Edit: To the point about consultation, if indeed football does need saving in the way that they claim that it does (and let's face it, it has a few issues), why not lead with that and try to build consensus around what the problem is first? Few would disagree that there significant systemic inequities with how it's run. From there, you can start to push for some sort of a solution. I don't think anyone would accept the version of the solution they've put forward, which fundamentally destroys the sport in Europe, and perhaps globally. But at least it would have been a common understanding from which a conversation can begin.

Great post mate. Pretty much sums up where I'm at with this whole thing.
Logged

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,190
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8685 on: Today at 02:20:15 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 02:01:32 am
I'd just like to clarify that I mentioned China in a tongue-in-cheek way earlier. I've not noticed China mentioned by anyone else, although it's a big thread and I might have missed it.
Anyway, if it was my comment you saw, I was far from serious.

Wasn't you, I enjoy your posts actually, you speak from the heart.
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,260
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8686 on: Today at 02:22:16 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 02:16:39 am
These horrible, old, and greedy men need to go. The German model for ownership would be hugely popular with the electorate.

The tories have got their pr from this. Nothing will change.

They will claim they saved football at the next election and will stay in power even after the things theyve done which make the likes of fsg look like Jesus and Buddha combined.
Logged

Offline SOHC

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 138
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8687 on: Today at 02:31:49 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 02:16:39 am
These horrible, old, and greedy men need to go. The German model for ownership would be hugely popular with the electorate.




Those Glazer family genetics...oof.
Logged

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,762
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8688 on: Today at 02:32:39 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 02:04:44 am
Have their colours ever changed, it has always been about increasing the value of the club, including on the field success in competitions with some degree of ffp, so uefa's ongoing cowardice with regards to the policy will have been a significant factor in their willingness to break from the CL.
Well, i think they did say that fans are priority or something to that extent. Is it now?
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,849
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8689 on: Today at 02:34:34 am »
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 02:15:43 am
In an ideal world, perhaps, but I think a club of our size would quickly become another Barcelona, where board members and club managers become politicians and bad financial decisions are driven by thousands of shareholders. The German model might work better for us. FSG run the club very well, but the supporters need representation at the board level. It probably would have stopped these Super League shenanigans, or the furlough decision, or the ticket price hikes.

I think that is always a possibility, and large groups make poor decisions as easily as good ones, but Liverpool have a few things on their side. 

The city's history, the club's history (especially Shankly), and the fight to rid themselves of owners who do not understand the ethos.  A global network of supporters does not hurt.

The 50% + 1 German model mission is about bringing in the community (not as a PR stunt) but real leaders to make tough decisions along side capital.  We need the Scouse Kloppo to rise to leadership, someone well versed in footy, scouse, the city and competing at a world class level while attending to the supporters.

Also, you make a good point -- you want to avoid the typical "business suit" leadership style type (politicians and wealthy benefactors) for leadership.
These are things that you can attach to a charter of ownership --- leaders must have experience with ___________ (values that align with supporters, and people of LFC).

Ultimately, what FSG were trying to do is create a monopoly using the LFC brand.   The people could do the very same, except not for profit only, but for long term control of the club's decision making ---   nothing guarantees success or failure, but there are few places that are more educated about footy than Liverpool.   This resource needs to be used.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:36:29 am by Trendisnotdestiny »
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,483
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8690 on: Today at 02:35:38 am »
Quote from: Cu Chulainn on Today at 01:36:05 am
Yep. Well Lineker's already said "we've got our game back", as though everything's rosy in the garden again. Not sure the working-class people who can't afford the £60 or whatever it costs to watch their clubs would agree.

We've seen such an incredible non-partisan energy in England over the last few days, and now's the time to use it to clean the game up and get a better deal for fans. Would be a real shame if it just ebbed away now the Super League is dead.

While the ESL was clearly the wrong solution to the problem, it is laughable to think that the game wasn't broken before it and remains broken after the u-turn.

Typically short-sighted replies to his tweet with a number of people coming out with drivel like the six sides should be fined and relegated from the pl, conveniently ignoring the fact that the tv companies would never allow such a response since it would crash the value of their broadcasting rights without the likes of us and united.
Logged

Online Bjornar

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 803
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8691 on: Today at 02:36:17 am »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 11:54:57 pm
People might fairly disagree with what I am about to write, and I'm interested to see what others think.

For all the talk of "fan power," I think this was almost entirely a result of extreme media backlash (front page news, constant discussion on Sky, HoC etc). I think the idea of a ESL was awful so not defending that for a second, but it's a shame the reaction to clubs like City and PSG doing what they want and being owned by states doesn't come with the same level of tenacity.

Yes, this was less about morality (although the proposal as it was was immoral also) and more about an extremely inept attempt at changing the power balance IMO. Can't believe that they didn't even seem to realise and prepare properly for the fact there would a PR war, just as damning IMO as any other type of criticism that could be levelled at FSG how inadequate they turned out to be at preparing that part. Staggering, but good that this nightmare seems to be over.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:39:47 am by Bjornar »
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,252
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8692 on: Today at 02:37:33 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:18:09 am
I respect that you believe those 25% can be saved. Personally, I have lost that little hope I had left, the moment UEFA were bullied by Man City's lawyers. I think that Man City, PSG and Chelsea are just the beginning. The Saudis failed in getting Newcastle, but they will eventually get some club. The same goes for the Chinese. The Premier League is such a nice venue for sportswashing, I am afraid that it will only get worse ...

I understand your feelings. I don't blame you for them or anyone else feeling the same.

We can only try, I suppose.
Logged
Legacy Fan And Proud Of It.

Online idontknow

  • idonowknowicanchangethisijustfoundouticould
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,333
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8693 on: Today at 02:38:27 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:23:00 am
How many local fans you think have a spare grand?
Read that as gran first, and thought, well ...
Logged
It is a machine. It is more stupid than we are. It will not stop us from doing stupid things.

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,483
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8694 on: Today at 02:39:39 am »
Quote from: Bjornar on Today at 02:36:17 am
Yes, this was less about morality (although the proposal as it was was immoral also) and more about an extremely inept attempt at changing the power balance IMO. Can't believe that they didn't even seem to realise and prepare properly for the fact there would a PR war, just as damning IMO as any other type of criticism that could be levelled at FSG how inaduquate they turned out to at preparing that part. Staggering, but good that this nightmare seems to be over.

Zero chance that this nightmare will be over, merely pushed back until the point where the state-backed entities (calling them clubs would be inaccurate) take the piss sufficiently enough for it to start costing the big clubs money and this idea returns once more, but with better prepared pr.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,252
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8695 on: Today at 02:40:49 am »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 02:20:15 am
Wasn't you, I enjoy your posts actually, you speak from the heart.
Thanks for the reply.  :)

I should remember to use the tongue-in-cheek emoji at times though.
Logged
Legacy Fan And Proud Of It.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,252
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8696 on: Today at 02:46:56 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 02:35:38 am
While the ESL was clearly the wrong solution to the problem, it is laughable to think that the game wasn't broken before it and remains broken after the u-turn.

Typically short-sighted replies to his tweet with a number of people coming out with drivel like the six sides should be fined and relegated from the pl, conveniently ignoring the fact that the tv companies would never allow such a response since it would crash the value of their broadcasting rights without the likes of us and united.

I love the logic.

Punish the owners of clubs who wanted to leave the PL .... by relegating them from the PL.  :duh

Punish the clubs who provide the most interest in the PL (Liverpool and United) and attract the most revenue to it .... by relegating them from the PL.  :duh
Logged
Legacy Fan And Proud Of It.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,252
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8697 on: Today at 02:49:48 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 02:39:39 am
Zero chance that this nightmare will be over, merely pushed back until the point where the state-backed entities (calling them clubs would be inaccurate) take the piss sufficiently enough for it to start costing the big clubs money and this idea returns once more, but with better prepared pr.
If they'd have excluded the sportswash vehicles they might have got away with it this time too. Starting over without those killing competition is very attractive to a lot of people.
Logged
Legacy Fan And Proud Of It.

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,483
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8698 on: Today at 02:51:23 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 02:46:56 am
I love the logic.

Punish the owners of clubs who wanted to leave the PL .... by relegating them from the PL.  :duh

Punish the clubs who provide the most interest in the PL (Liverpool and United) and attract the most revenue to it .... by relegating them from the PL.  :duh

Clearly from the same petty spite that resulted in "null and void" shouts last season and the lesser clubs blocking 5 subs this season despite the bloated schedule making it more necessary.
Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,282
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8699 on: Today at 02:51:41 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 10:56:24 pm
Liverpool Football Club can confirm that our involvement in proposed plans to form a European Super League has been discontinued.

In recent days, the club has received representations from various key stakeholders, both internally and externally, and we would like to thank them for their valuable contributions.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/431956-liverpool-football-club-statement-20-april-2021

Had to catch up on 20 pages to find that!

Good riddance.

But fucking hell, why did it not occure to them to talk to those "stakeholders" before going ahhead with the plan?!?
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,282
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8700 on: Today at 02:53:54 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 02:49:48 am
If they'd have excluded the sportswash vehicles they might have got away with it this time too. Starting over without those killing competition is very attractive to a lot of people.

For a lot of rival fans, we are probably one of those clubs now they could do without.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,950
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8701 on: Today at 02:55:49 am »
From the flags and banners thread  ;D

Quote from: Only Me on Yesterday at 11:14:46 pm


Yer Tarts only with you
For your cash
You greedy arl fucking lizard


Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,483
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8702 on: Today at 02:56:01 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 02:49:48 am
If they'd have excluded the sportswash vehicles they might have got away with it this time too. Starting over without those killing competition is very attractive to a lot of people.

Presumably the thinking there was that it was better to have them there with more robust ffp rules in place rather than leaving them to continue their unchecked spending in the CL.

City and Chelsea probably only went along with the plan in the first place as they know how little of an audience they really have and that they need us, even if they still want to take the piss and continue with their unlimited spending, they were quick to reverse course once they saw that uefa would prevail and they would have no ffp to fear.
Logged

Online Redcap

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,959
  • You wrote a bad song Petey!
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8703 on: Today at 02:58:52 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 02:51:41 am
Had to catch up on 20 pages to find that!

Good riddance.

But fucking hell, why did it not occure to them to talk to those "stakeholders" before going ahhead with the plan?!?

The best that I can guess is:

1. Real and Barca are in deep financial trouble and need money now, and more importantly
2. The new CL arrangements may be seen by the Big 12 as locking in an unfavourable operating environment for the medium term, so they needed to act before those arrangements were agreed.

But these new CL arrangements would have been consulted on and discussed for months if not years in advance. I don't think it would make very much sense that they would have failed to consult on an alternative way forward over the same period, except that they just hadn't actually thought through the details.

Which brings us back to the question - if you haven't thought through the details, why go ahead an expose yourself to the risk of the epic catastrof*ck they've gotten themselves, and our club into?
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,252
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8704 on: Today at 02:59:03 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 02:53:54 am
For a lot of rival fans, we are probably one of those clubs now they could do without.
But that would just be their spite and bitterness talking. They can hate all they like, but they know full well the PL needs us and the red Mancs more than any other clubs. It's games against us two and between us two that are the box office draws and bring in the TV money.
Logged
Legacy Fan And Proud Of It.

Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,849
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8705 on: Today at 02:59:27 am »
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 02:05:49 am
Do you think this is something that could genuinely happen? Seems like clubs of our size aren't usually fan owned.

I do think so.   

Ultimately, this year has proven LFC supporters are doing a lot of work behind the scenes already --- and the need to align this work ethic with making decisions and ridding ourselves of outsiders who care neither for the community nor for the vast majority of supporters is a healthy enterprise.  Call it collectivization -- where we grow as a group into a more healthy version of ourselves - but together.


3 Reasons why club size is not the only factor:

1.  LFC is so embedded into the culture of Liverpool, NW England, and Global Footy that people will want to be a part of freeing up the club from the clutches of rich billionaires
      (Operation Save Liverpool FC) -

2.  The size of the club is a resource to public ownership, not an inhibitor.  The number of supporters can influence all sorts of issues, if directed and led properly

3.  Liverpool never do things the easy way (on or off the pitch) - tell them they can't do it is the best motivation possible (German model is doable, but resistance will come from traditional sources - Media/Finance/English Clubs unwilling to consider the idea.


****  the biggest problem running a club via self-governance is it is much harder than just showing up to matches or the usual supporter role. 
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,483
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8706 on: Today at 03:00:31 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 02:53:54 am
For a lot of rival fans, we are probably one of those clubs now they could do without.

That's because they mistakenly think that the tv deals would still remain at their current levels and not immediately plummet with the absence of the headline acts like us or united.
Logged

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,806
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8707 on: Today at 03:01:59 am »
I hope the fans carry this momentum to take FA and UEFA to task now too. We really need change.

The media, sky and all their talking heads obviously now fall in line and tell us everything is fine now, since its to their financial benefit. But we really cant allow them to control the narrative.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,252
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8708 on: Today at 03:03:10 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 02:56:01 am
Presumably the thinking there was that it was better to have them there with more robust ffp rules in place rather than leaving them to continue their unchecked spending in the CL.

City and Chelsea probably only went along with the plan in the first place as they know how little of an audience they really have and that they need us, even if they still want to take the piss and continue with their unlimited spending, they were quick to reverse course once they saw that uefa would prevail and they would have no ffp to fear.

Maybe so.

It's just a pity the PL didn't say today, ''ok, we'll have you back, but you have to agree to sign up to a new set of fair play rules.''  :)
Logged
Legacy Fan And Proud Of It.

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,133
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8709 on: Today at 03:05:49 am »
I think the challenge is that different clubs will have different ways to achieve similar goals.  While there are some goals all supporters would like (e.g. more affordable ticket prices, more community involvement from the club), there's no unified way to solve it.  That's part of the reason everything has continued to progress the way it has.  For example, if Sheikh Mansour keeps prices low and invests in the local community, do you force him to sell?  For what it's worth, 50+1 could very popular among a lot of clubs, but maybe not so at others.  There's also the removal of the possibility of some rich billionaire bankrolling a team to the top.  With what we've seen in the English game, it's pretty obvious money matters, and money keeps you at the top.  No matter what people on a forum might say, Chelsea have become a "big team," as much as we don't want to admit that.  With the current climate, maybe it's not the Saudis, but a Newcastle/West Ham/Everton/Villa could still have dreams of competing at the very top when they get that investment.  When you go to 50+1, you're asking everyone to accept that this mass infusion of money (actual or theoretical) will likely not happen ever (who's going to invest hundreds of millions to end up at 49.9% and not make key decisions?).  It then comes down to how you run your club, which is heavily skewed towards the biggest clubs in terms of supporter base, commercial revenue, etc.  The Bundesliga is the example of that.  In the PL, you'd still have the Bayern of the league, except it would just be 3/4 of them, and then everyone else. 

We can have lower ticket prices, supporter-approved decision-making, and a more sustainable game.  But, clubs outside the top will have to accept that they're almost certainly never to compete for trophies.  That they can never elevate themselves (like Chelsea and City did) and get a consistent seat at the top table within a short of amount of time.

Which leads to:  the more stringent enforcement of FFP.  City fans went paranoid about the "cartel" last year, but some supporters outside the top clubs might see FFP as a way for the existing top clubs to keep their financial advantage.  In addition to everything else that's beneficial about fan ownership, limits on sustainable spending would be great for us, but look at our commercial advantage.  How does a Newcastle ever hope to compete with us?

The thing is, it was a more equitable game back in the 60s/70s/80s.  Plenty of teams had aspirations and dreams, and some (like Forest notably) achieved crazy things.  Even with our great run, many clubs had a chance at the championship, the FA Cup, and even European trophies.  When you had Sky and the advent of the PL, you noticed very quickly the explosive commercial growth.  And the commercial growth was especially obvious for Manchester United (and us and Arsenal behind them).  If you enforce limits on spending that's based on revenue, you will likely gatekeep the top.  The fact that Chelsea and City broke through by spending billions and literally cheating FFP (or in Chelsea's case, ignoring losses before any limits were put in place) only serves to show football supporters outside the top clubs that the only way to compete consistently is to have money pumped in.  Jack Walker's Blackburn Rovers were an early example of this in the PL era also.

So, it's easy for us to say:  fan ownership and FFP.  If that works for us, it will still likely keep us near the top (not like FSG was pumping in their own money anyway).  But how would the rest of the PL react to us telling them that they must abandon the current model, must abandon any hope of money being pumped in (despite the fact that in the PL era, that's been about the only way clubs have broken through at the top), and must adapt a model that clears benefits the top clubs in both the short-term and long-term.

I see that supporters have many interests aligned.  But I don't know if we can get to those same interests the same way.  The supporters at LFC, United, and Arsenal may like the German model, but would everybody else sign up for it?  Some would, but I'm willing to bet a lot of clubs' supporters currently owned by billionaires might object (City and Chelsea being obvious here) and those that are hoping for major investment may also want to hold off (Newcastle supporters would probably love to take the club off Ashley's hands, but would they also be interested in a billionaire consortium that promised megabucks?).

It does feel like we can get a groundswell of support at least on key issues football supporters face, but tribalism and the hope for competitive improvement may hinder progress towards legislation quite a bit.

I'd like to see more engagement all around from supporters in England and beyond on 1) what the key issues are and 2) also how they may want to get there.  If we're in a period of change, we might as well see what can be done (and if differences can be overcome).

I don't want the conversation on the football environment to end just because the ESL has collapsed.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,252
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8710 on: Today at 03:06:00 am »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 03:01:59 am
I hope the fans carry this momentum to take FA and UEFA to task now too. We really need change.

The media, sky and all their talking heads obviously now fall in line and tell us everything is fine now, since its to their financial benefit. But we really cant allow them to control the narrative.

We all need to remind them that everything isn't fine now.

We may have pulled back from jumping into the fire, but football is still firmly in the frying pan with the heat on full. This fact needs pushing hard now.
Logged
Legacy Fan And Proud Of It.

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,483
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8711 on: Today at 03:06:44 am »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 03:01:59 am
I hope the fans carry this momentum to take FA and UEFA to task now too. We really need change.

The media, sky and all their talking heads obviously now fall in line and tell us everything is fine now, since its to their financial benefit. But we really cant allow them to control the narrative.

I fear that all too many fans will fall into line with the tv companies with this fiction that things are now fine, albeit with a side order of wanting the six clubs to be punished.
Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,282
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8712 on: Today at 03:12:36 am »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Today at 02:59:27 am

****  the biggest problem running a club via self-governance is it is much harder than just showing up to matches or the usual supporter role. 

I don't know about that. It depends whats involved in self-governance. If we're talking about the German 50+1 model, then not really.

I'm actually a member of a German club. The only difference is that you get an invite to the AGM every year, where the club leadership is elected. They then sit on a board with the club's commercial partners to actually run the club. Involvment as a member is minimal, and the chance to influence what is happening about as big as in general politics.

When German fans are unhappy with their club, they will still protest much in the way British fans do (ie with marches, letters, banners etc, not via the member's structure of their clubs.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online aw1991

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,225
  • Love Firmino, hate bastards
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8713 on: Today at 03:14:49 am »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Today at 02:59:27 am
I do think so.   

****  the biggest problem running a club via self-governance is it is much harder than just showing up to matches or the usual supporter role.
Yes that is a concern. A Liverpool fan will have his heart in the right place, but would he always make the right decisions for the club?

Maybe create a structure where fans have more control over club decisions rather than total control, and the ability to veto stuff like the ESL.
Logged

Online Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,144
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8714 on: Today at 03:18:34 am »
So where do we go from here?

We want the club to be competitive and challenge for the PL and a CL title regularly. We dont want ticket prices to go up. We want a bigger stadium. We dont want a sugar daddy.

We are in a league with Chelsea and Man City who can spend whatever they like whenever they like. We also have PSG in the CL who can do the same. Despite being perpetually broke, Madrid and Barcelona are able to spend ridiculous amounts on a regular basis. Bayern are totally dominant in the Bundesliga which makes them formidable in the CL.

Our only hope is to do what Man Utd have done and become a commercial powerhouse with huge revenues from sponsors. There actually has been remarkable progress here, but even Man Utd have struggled to compete for a decade now.
Logged

Online Redcap

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,959
  • You wrote a bad song Petey!
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8715 on: Today at 03:35:53 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 03:18:34 am
So where do we go from here?

We want the club to be competitive and challenge for the PL and a CL title regularly. We dont want ticket prices to go up. We want a bigger stadium. We dont want a sugar daddy.

We are in a league with Chelsea and Man City who can spend whatever they like whenever they like. We also have PSG in the CL who can do the same. Despite being perpetually broke, Madrid and Barcelona are able to spend ridiculous amounts on a regular basis. Bayern are totally dominant in the Bundesliga which makes them formidable in the CL.

Our only hope is to do what Man Utd have done and become a commercial powerhouse with huge revenues from sponsors. There actually has been remarkable progress here, but even Man Utd have struggled to compete for a decade now.

I think we're conflating a few different issues.

The competitive nature of the PL means we will never be a Bayern. There's no way that even in the best of all universes version of events that could happen.

So the operating environment of English football can only change so much, and that means we simply won't be winning the league every season. Won't happen.

But I don't think there's necessarily heaps wrong with how Liverpool is being run on a number of fronts - commercially the club's been run if not impeccably, then certainly very well. On the other hand, from a sporting perspective, I don't think we can ignore the fact that we remain world leading in how we scout and recruit within a budget.

So I'm relatively satisfied that in terms of both our commercials and our sporting decisions, we're a very good version of what's possible.

But where we need to change, is that we need to not be owned by people who are willing to betray the will of the fans at a moment's notice to further their own commercial interests. That, and that alone is where fan ownership will help.

It won't be easy, because I don't think you can take our commercial and sporting operations for granted. If we have to evict FSG, it's no certainty that fans will simply be able to take the existing infrastructure they've created and use it more responsibly. It might take years to rebuild back to where we are again. But is there a happy alternative after a betrayal of this scale? I don't know that there is.

I'm not pitching in on the discussion around UEFA and FIFA reform. I'd like to see that but that's orders of magnitude more difficult again. It's one thing for the world to unify on a single thing that everyone hates. Building consensus around how to take apart the existing system and rebuild it is a whole different story.
Logged

Online smurfinaus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,664
  • Hi Ho Hi Ho its off to <insert location> we go :P
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8716 on: Today at 03:40:19 am »
How does the german 50+1 model actually work realistically? (its been mentioned Bayern and Dortmund didnt join because of this..RB is a different story...)
Logged

Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,849
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8717 on: Today at 03:45:26 am »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 03:05:49 am
I think the challenge is that different clubs will have different ways to achieve similar goals.  While there are some goals all supporters would like (e.g. more affordable ticket prices, more community involvement from the club), there's no unified way to solve it.  That's part of the reason everything has continued to progress the way it has.  For example, if Sheikh Mansour keeps prices low and invests in the local community, do you force him to sell?  For what it's worth, 50+1 could very popular among a lot of clubs, but maybe not so at others.  There's also the removal of the possibility of some rich billionaire bankrolling a team to the top.  With what we've seen in the English game, it's pretty obvious money matters, and money keeps you at the top.  No matter what people on a forum might say, Chelsea have become a "big team," as much as we don't want to admit that.  With the current climate, maybe it's not the Saudis, but a Newcastle/West Ham/Everton/Villa could still have dreams of competing at the very top when they get that investment.  When you go to 50+1, you're asking everyone to accept that this mass infusion of money (actual or theoretical) will likely not happen ever (who's going to invest hundreds of millions to end up at 49.9% and not make key decisions?).  It then comes down to how you run your club, which is heavily skewed towards the biggest clubs in terms of supporter base, commercial revenue, etc.  The Bundesliga is the example of that.  In the PL, you'd still have the Bayern of the league, except it would just be 3/4 of them, and then everyone else. 

We can have lower ticket prices, supporter-approved decision-making, and a more sustainable game.  But, clubs outside the top will have to accept that they're almost certainly never to compete for trophies.  That they can never elevate themselves (like Chelsea and City did) and get a consistent seat at the top table within a short of amount of time.

Which leads to:  the more stringent enforcement of FFP.  City fans went paranoid about the "cartel" last year, but some supporters outside the top clubs might see FFP as a way for the existing top clubs to keep their financial advantage.  In addition to everything else that's beneficial about fan ownership, limits on sustainable spending would be great for us, but look at our commercial advantage.  How does a Newcastle ever hope to compete with us?

The thing is, it was a more equitable game back in the 60s/70s/80s.  Plenty of teams had aspirations and dreams, and some (like Forest notably) achieved crazy things.  Even with our great run, many clubs had a chance at the championship, the FA Cup, and even European trophies.  When you had Sky and the advent of the PL, you noticed very quickly the explosive commercial growth.  And the commercial growth was especially obvious for Manchester United (and us and Arsenal behind them).  If you enforce limits on spending that's based on revenue, you will likely gatekeep the top.  The fact that Chelsea and City broke through by spending billions and literally cheating FFP (or in Chelsea's case, ignoring losses before any limits were put in place) only serves to show football supporters outside the top clubs that the only way to compete consistently is to have money pumped in.  Jack Walker's Blackburn Rovers were an early example of this in the PL era also.

So, it's easy for us to say:  fan ownership and FFP.  If that works for us, it will still likely keep us near the top (not like FSG was pumping in their own money anyway).  But how would the rest of the PL react to us telling them that they must abandon the current model, must abandon any hope of money being pumped in (despite the fact that in the PL era, that's been about the only way clubs have broken through at the top), and must adapt a model that clears benefits the top clubs in both the short-term and long-term.

I see that supporters have many interests aligned.  But I don't know if we can get to those same interests the same way.  The supporters at LFC, United, and Arsenal may like the German model, but would everybody else sign up for it?  Some would, but I'm willing to bet a lot of clubs' supporters currently owned by billionaires might object (City and Chelsea being obvious here) and those that are hoping for major investment may also want to hold off (Newcastle supporters would probably love to take the club off Ashley's hands, but would they also be interested in a billionaire consortium that promised megabucks?).

It does feel like we can get a groundswell of support at least on key issues football supporters face, but tribalism and the hope for competitive improvement may hinder progress towards legislation quite a bit.

I'd like to see more engagement all around from supporters in England and beyond on 1) what the key issues are and 2) also how they may want to get there.  If we're in a period of change, we might as well see what can be done (and if differences can be overcome).

I don't want the conversation on the football environment to end just because the ESL has collapsed.


Good post.  But there are some things to consider here:

1. We have to confront what our manager has been saying for years now (the prices of player transfers, wages, agents and assorted fees) are unsustainable for most clubs.

2. You cannot confront the problems of nouveau riche billionaire buy-in clubs (Man City, Chelsea) by replicating their management styles; LFC need their own decision-making process

3.  It has never been more clear than now -- that how LFC is run is vastly more important to its survival than the number of high-priced transfer prospects


In terms of your other comment, I have a few more comments in response - again I mean these responses respectfully and not trying to minimize the points you make:

1.  How the rest of the PL react is not really our business imo, especially the hollows of Chelsea and Man City;   This outside hero billionaire things needs resistance and ridicule not emulation or admiration -   LFC's ethos is much different than those two clubs.   We need to go our own way imo.

2.  And again, we are not in the business of telling any other club how to operate -- not sure how this got entangled.  I am not saying we have to institute the German model for all clubs in Germany to mirror that of all clubs in the PL.    No, I think we need to use the German template of 50% + 1 as a guide for LFC in operating a community-led effort to own LFC and control a portion of the decision-making capabilities.

3.  This has to be thought of as a next-generation idea.   It would require years to implement (legal, structural, financial, social, and practical obstacles exist), but committing to an idea of self-ownership using Shankly's vision has to be much preferred to the game shitshow we've been watching --- the wealthiest outsider billionaire posing as a good scouser idea.


No in terms of your questions, I enjoyed them:

We can use the groundswell now to study the idea and start building in that direction.  Also, you rightly point out that there may be some clubs more predisposed than others for the German model -- and so you can cross-fertilize ideas and start putting together lists - things that work, things that will not work or need to be attended to, to work.   The next steps after doing one's due diligence involve

A.  Identifying leaders in the soccer community from Liverpool who are trusted and represent or embody the values the group want to be
B.  Create a leadership committee to explore what has to be done to own LFC outright (Soccer, Finance, Community, Employee, Legal and Marketing/Sponsor layers represented)
C.  Start the financial planning pieces (researching how much it would take to buy LFC, messaging, where to find investors, sharpening responsibilities and rights of shareholders)
D.  Identify expertise/resources in the community that can grow with the club over time (vendors) 

Create a report and share it with the public ---->  Values of group & its leaders (Who), How long will it take (When),  How much will it cost (amount), Action Steps to proceed (What)
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer
Pages: 1 ... 213 214 215 216 217 [218]   Go Up
« previous next »
 