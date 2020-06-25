« previous next »
Author Topic: Breakaway Super League

PeterTheRed

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #8640 on: Today at 01:20:35 am
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 01:11:07 am
I'm with you up until the part in bold. Thing is, those you might consider as an evil would be dragging clubs into that 'super' league which have been painstakingly built by ordinary people and supported for over 100 years by ordinary communities. My take is that these thieves should not be allowed to hijack what was built with blood, sweat and tears, then rip it away from those people and communities whose blood it's in.

I understand that. In an ideal World, it would be the best if all of the 20-30 clubs in this evil Super League are plastic clubs like Man City, PSG or Chelsea. But, this is not an ideal World, and what was built with blood, sweat and tears is already being taken away from the ordinary people, through the high prices of the PL and CL tickets, or through the expensive TV subscriptions. We are no longer what we once were, and will never be ...
MacAloolah

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #8641 on: Today at 01:21:46 am
What an utter shit show the last few days have been, not entirely sure where it's got us apart from a mess, fans alienated, other clubs alienated.

What they were trying to achieve was not necessarily a bad thing, had they not had the guaranteed seat at the top table in it, there might have been legs in the proposal. They got the narrative totally wrong though. UEFA are the enemies, and reform is needed at the top of the game.

Will this be the catalyst for action?

It's time to put a proper FFP system in place and stick with it.
MBL?

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #8642 on: Today at 01:21:58 am
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 01:18:10 am
Of course. I agree with you. I said yesterday that the game has been self-harming for a long time now. An awful lot of people need to look at themselves, and that includes the clubs too. We live in times where it's encouraged to look after No1 and only No1. It's Thatcherism being played out everywhere. Greed is good. Cutting your grannies throat to gain an advantage is acceptable. We see it in all aspects of life today, and on a grand scale in football. It's what's led to the ESL looking to pull up the drawbridge on the rest. It's protect the self, but fuck the rest. The behaviour of clubs is very much part of the problem. No one is clean on this.
Im probably more angry that this stupid misguided greedy decision has made the prem, uefa, sky and that dirt rag doll Johnson the heroes.
King Kenny 7

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #8643 on: Today at 01:22:02 am
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Today at 12:55:47 am
Me too. 

4 million supporters x $1000 investment (10 shares) = 4 Billion valuation (may be drastically inflated and maybe supporters could get a deal that outside owners could not)

The first million are hardest, but if it was collected over 5 years as a part of a negotiated buy out) then we would have time on our hands.

Must say here in the States there is a lot of money on the sidelines (as real estate prices are inflated, low returns in the cash/bond market, and really bizarre valuations in a propped up stock market) which might come out of hibernation.   

Imagine - investing in something you believe in -- down to the very fibre of your being --- enough people with shared values and a few honest, great leaders/stewards might just transform LFC from a corporate entity exploiting the capitalistic system into Bill Shankly's vision of what true socialism means.

Imagine.




Well I think this is a real possibility - globally I think we have the fanbase.
Sarge

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #8644 on: Today at 01:22:13 am
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:15:36 am
I really hope this doesnt turn into an fsg out thing other than people online saying it. We could and probably would be in a worse position if that were to happen. Arsenal and possibly united will up their game in this regard but they have been run badly for years so rolling the dice makes sense for them. Wed be wise to avoid such actions even though theyve made fools of us here. Hicks and Gillette were 100 times worse than these and that was literally us being threatened with administration and relegation.

We dont need to like them but we can keep our heads and understand that the we could be much worse off.



I do understand that i really, really do and i was a real fan of FSG but the way they went around this really gets me, klopp on the tv defending us after only hearing of this on Sunday was jawdropping for me.

If they stay they really need to up there game but that joint ESL Statement above does my fears no good if i am honest. And yes i get the Oil, Yank, Russian gangster and human rights violating points i seriously do but i'm disgusted by this and FSG have left a very bad taste in my mouth.
harleydanger

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #8645 on: Today at 01:22:49 am
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 01:19:56 am
Thank goodness that is over.
 

It's not over. UEFA needs to be dealt with next, then the PL.

Craig 🤔

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #8646 on: Today at 01:23:00 am
Quote from: King Kenny 7 on Today at 01:22:02 am
Well I think this is a real possibility - globally I think we have the fanbase.

How many local fans you think have a spare grand?
MacAloolah

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #8647 on: Today at 01:23:42 am
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:11:26 am
I highly doubt there are 4m Liverpool fans with $1000 disposable income which could be spent buying a share in the club.
indeed and even if there was, you'd still have posters cry arsing that the club was not spending enough on transfers despite the fact they now own it!
Sarge

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #8648 on: Today at 01:25:28 am
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:23:00 am
How many local fans you think have a spare grand?

Payment schemes can work and its not a grand thats a pie in the sky figure.
MacAloolah

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #8649 on: Today at 01:25:36 am
Quote from: King Kenny 7 on Today at 01:22:02 am



Well I think this is a real possibility - globally I think we have the fanbase.
I doubt it very much
Samie

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #8650 on: Today at 01:25:40 am
ESL people's statement.

Sarge

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #8651 on: Today at 01:26:05 am
Quote from: MacAloolah on Today at 01:23:42 am
indeed and even if there was, you'd still have posters cry arsing that the club was not spending enough on transfers despite the fact they now own it!

Then let them moan to the mirror ;D
MBL?

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #8652 on: Today at 01:28:01 am
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 01:22:13 am
I do understand that i really, really do and i was a real fan of FSG but the way they went around this really gets me, klopp on the tv defending us after only hearing of this on Sunday was jawdropping for me.

If they stay they really need to up there game but that joint ESL Statement above does my fears no good if i am honest. And yes i get the Oil, Yank, Russian gangster and human rights violating points i seriously do but i'm disgusted by this and FSG have left a very bad taste in my mouth.
Whats a better alternative to them? I just cant see one. I get that people are pissed off but we need to be realistic here.
Son of Spion＊

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #8653 on: Today at 01:28:24 am
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 01:12:46 am
Its why the time would be right to strike, use the anger generated by this, (which we/our owners are totally complicit in) and try to force through some genuinely serious FFP-type rules, sadly though I suspect Neville, Boris and the rest of footballs saviours will simply go back to sleep again now the immediate threat looks to have been seen off.

This is absolutely the right time to make some genuine improvements to how the game is run. Binning the ESL off should not be the end, but rather the beginning of real change.

Like you, I also suspect the current self-appointed moral guardians of the game will crawl back under their rocks again by next week and none of the things causing real discontent within the sport will be addressed.

Going straight back to the shambolic apathy and malaise we've seen in recent years just won't cut it. The Premier League and UEFA really need to get the house in order because if it doesn't, at some point a better thought-out breakaway proposal might be much more palatable and the outrage far more muted. They've had a major shot across the bow, and they need to heed the warning because future shots might just land on target.
Sarge

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #8654 on: Today at 01:29:29 am
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:28:01 am
Whats a better alternative to them? I just cant see one. I get that people are pissed off but we need to be realistic here.

I know that but the alternative i cant answer that if i am honest, as i say was a big fan but this has certainly turned my head on them, but look lets see what they do from here.
Samie

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #8655 on: Today at 01:30:31 am
Juve and Real Madrid are the ones who've not officially left.  ;D
disgraced cake

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #8656 on: Today at 01:30:46 am
I'm actually glad they haven't made a statement. It would be bullshit anyway. Right now I bet every single person involved in the ownership is absolutely fucking seething with their 'legacy fans' - They probably can't fucking stand us. Fuck them, because it's about to become properly uncomfortable for them. You will never be forgiven by those fans you've written off for associating this clubs name with this piece of shit idea.
Pie Eyed

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #8657 on: Today at 01:33:42 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:25:40 am
ESL people's statement.



"due (to) the pressure OUT on them...."

You'd think with all the money that they're throwing around, they could have thrown some of it at a proof-reader?

Amateur from top-to-bottom.
jckliew

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #8658 on: Today at 01:33:54 am
FSG has shown their true colours. Their priority is not about Liverpool FC perse but about creating shareholders value for the owners. That is quite clear.
They have not apologise for their actions whcih means that they probably still believe in the scheme of things.
So where do we go from here as a club named Liverpool FC? 
Cu Chulainn

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #8659 on: Today at 01:36:05 am
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 01:28:24 am
This is absolutely the right time to make some genuine improvements to how the game is run. Binning the ESL off should not be the end, but rather the beginning of real change.

Like you, I also suspect the current self-appointed moral guardians of the game will crawl back under their rocks again by next week and none of the things causing real discontent within the sport will be addressed.

Going straight back to the shambolic apathy and malaise we've seen in recent years just won't cut it. The Premier League and UEFA really need to get the house in order because if it doesn't, at some point a better thought-out breakaway proposal might be much more palatable and the outrage far more muted. They've had a major shot across the bow, and they need to heed the warning because future shots might just land on target.
Yep. Well Lineker's already said "we've got our game back", as though everything's rosy in the garden again. Not sure the working-class people who can't afford the £60 or whatever it costs to watch their clubs would agree.

We've seen such an incredible non-partisan energy in England over the last few days, and now's the time to use it to clean the game up and get a better deal for fans. Would be a real shame if it just ebbed away now the Super League is dead. 
Samie

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #8660 on: Today at 01:36:44 am
Perez ain't happy.  ;D

Quote
The Super League will file a LAWSUIT against the Premier League clubs that left. [@jpedrerol]
PeterTheRed

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #8661 on: Today at 01:37:40 am
Quote from: MacAloolah on Today at 01:21:46 am
It's time to put a proper FFP system in place and stick with it.

From the moment UEFA were bullied by Man City's lawyers, that ship has sailed. As horrific as it sounds, the Super League was the last chance of establishing a consistent FFP model at the top of the club game in Europe. From now on, PSG and Man City will be making the rules. Ceferin effectively giving Mansour a blowjob today is a clear indication of that ...

Quote
City are a real asset for the game and I am delighted to be working with them for a better future for the European game.

The story about the FFP is dead and burried ...
Redcap

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #8662 on: Today at 01:38:16 am
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 01:25:28 am
Payment schemes can work and its not a grand thats a pie in the sky figure.

I've had my doubts but I guess spelled out that way it's possibly workable.

There are a lot of fans that can't spare the $1000, but for every 10 fans that can't, there's possibly one that can spare $10,000 etc.

I for one would be happy to invest a few thousand in the club to take it out of the hands of FSG - no strings attached. I don't care if I lose my entire investment, but if it means our club can belong to us, that's more than worthwhile.

I know I'm very privileged when I say this, and not everyone can do the same thing, but I think if everyone that can spare what they can are happy to take the same risk, that's a reason to be optimistic.
aw1991

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #8663 on: Today at 01:39:39 am
My heart's bleeding for all those billionaires not getting even reacher thanks to those hard working fans who don't want their passion taken from them.
Sarge

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #8664 on: Today at 01:40:39 am
Quote from: Redcap on Today at 01:38:16 am
I've had my doubts but I guess spelled out that way it's possibly workable.

There are a lot of fans that can't spare the $1000, but for every 10 fans that can't, there's possibly one that can spare $10,000 etc.

I for one would be happy to invest a few thousand in the club to take it out of the hands of FSG - no strings attached. I don't care if I lose my entire investment, but if it means our club can belong to us, that's more than worthwhile.

I know I'm very privileged when I say this, and not everyone can do the same thing, but I think if everyone that can spare what they can are happy to take the same risk, that's a reason to be optimistic.

Indeed and i am sure there are some on here more experienced than myself who know and understand the inner workings of such an idea.
MBL?

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #8665 on: Today at 01:42:25 am
 Im a bit mystified by the overreaction to this. Didnt we know early on that fsg wanted the super league? I dont remember the outrage then.

No doubt they have fucked it up in a way that they couldnt have imagined but they never pretended they werent going to do it.

scatman

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #8666 on: Today at 01:44:47 am
wow some people shouting FSG out and saying they'd rather have anyone but them even if it was arab states or the chinese. Someone even posting a pic of Dubai's sheikh who abducted his own daughter multiple times to imprison. The Chinese state? the one that has concentration camps and is attempting ethnic cleansing? Fuck me, it's like some of you have not learnt fuck all in the last 48 hours. Yeah you can have your arabs and chinese then but I'm out.
wemmick

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #8667 on: Today at 01:45:37 am
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 01:33:54 am
FSG has shown their true colours. Their priority is not about Liverpool FC perse but about creating shareholders value for the owners. That is quite clear.
They have not apologise for their actions whcih means that they probably still believe in the scheme of things.
So where do we go from here as a club named Liverpool FC?

Back to the status quo. Our owners arent any different than others. They are capitalists. They want to make as much money as possible and succeed on the pitch. That hasnt changed. Current bad feelings aside, wed be making a mistake hounding them out of the club. FSG make mistakes, and are too top-down in their decision making, but they also react reasonably to pressure or outrage from us. They have also created a really firm financial footing for the club, have invested large sums in the club infrastructure (the training center and Anfield), and recruited Klopp. The supporters can work with FSG, even if we dont completely trust them. They dont need to apologize. They just need to fucking listen and react when we speak. Thats good enough, better than many clubs have.
kavah

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #8668 on: Today at 01:50:53 am
Quote from: scatman on Today at 01:44:47 am
wow some people shouting FSG out and saying they'd rather have anyone but them even if it was arab states or the chinese. Someone even posting a pic of Dubai's sheikh who abducted his own daughter multiple times to imprison. The Chinese state? the one that has concentration camps and is attempting ethnic cleansing? Fuck me, it's like some of you have not learnt fuck all in the last 48 hours. Yeah you can have your arabs and chinese then but I'm out.

I know mate, to get to this level of mistrust is epically bad leadership. Imagine being the most hated people on Merseyside. Arrogant c*nts like Henry think they are smarter than anyone else. Arrogant and patronizing not to engage. The fella is a menace and the sooner he's run out of the club the better.
Redcap

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #8669 on: Today at 01:54:04 am
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:42:25 am
I’m a bit mystified by the overreaction to this. Didn’t we know early on that fsg wanted the super league? I don’t remember the outrage then.

No doubt they have fucked it up in a way that they couldn’t have imagined but they never pretended they weren’t going to do it.

You're going to get absolutely eviscerated, but before you do..

A Super League idea has been in existence since about forever, but it's been pie in the sky until more recently. The most recent example with saw of a power grab was the Big Picture Project last year, and I think that was the closest thing we've seen to an actual attempt at a breakaway from a subset of big clubs to protect their own interests.

There's a big difference between something being kicked about as an idea and a very shitty, cynical version of that idea being launched overnight with no consultation or warning.

And I think the latter point is key. There was a version of this where the backlash would not have been as fierce, if they had consulted the fans and come up with something that was marginally less heinous as a result. It still would have likely been amoral, but the sense of betrayal would not have been as extreme.

That's one of the really interesting things about FSG which I find fascinating. In so many ways they've been a model for how to run club without unlimited funds. They've been commercially incredibly smart, and invested wisely on the sporting side to achieve success on the pitch. When we would the CL and certainly when we won the league, we were the toast of Europe because so many pieces of the puzzle were carefully and cleverly assembled.

But now we've had this. An unmitigated PR cluster - Henry and Hogan would have had to take a dump on the Hillsborough Memorial for it to be much worse. If you had told anyone that 12 clubs would attempt an overnight coup of football, I think most would have told you that it would be met with about as much outrage as it's been met with. It's not rocket science. And yet FSG, some of the smartest operators in European football over the past 5 years, were a party to this? It's very, very strange.

Edit: To the point about consultation, if indeed football does need saving in the way that they claim that it does (and let's face it, it has a few issues), why not lead with that and try to build consensus around what the problem is first? Few would disagree that there significant systemic inequities with how it's run. From there, you can start to push for some sort of a solution. I don't think anyone would accept the version of the solution they've put forward, which fundamentally destroys the sport in Europe, and perhaps globally. But at least it would have been a common understanding from which a conversation can begin.
Son of Spion＊

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #8670 on: Today at 01:54:15 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:20:35 am
I understand that. In an ideal World, it would be the best if all of the 20-30 clubs in this evil Super League are plastic clubs like Man City, PSG or Chelsea. But, this is not an ideal World, and what was built with blood, sweat and tears is already being taken away from the ordinary people, through the high prices of the PL and CL tickets, or through the expensive TV subscriptions. We are no longer what we once were, and will never be ...

Again, I agree with much of that. Yes, much of what we had already has been taken from us and abused, but we do still hold some of what we had. Entry into that abomination would have been the end of even that. I believe we should still protect what little is left if we can.

I'm definitely all for reform in the game, but it has to be sympathetic rather than destructive. I'd have been overjoyed if the sportswash vehicles were pulling out and starting their own league elsewhere. They are killing the game, so we'd all be glad to see the back of them. Yes, I know even those were built by ordinary people and supported by local communities for generations, but if appears the vast majority of their followers are happy and content being owned by monsters, so let them go if they wish. I'd rather we had no part in that though.

A major problem is that some owners should never have passed the fit and proper test. Also, strict fair play rules needed setting out and enforced from the off. Sadly, the genie was let out of the bottle and left to create havoc, and putting her back in the bottle is so difficult without major action. The game is now suffering because of that lame leadership and apathy.

Anyway, I think my gist is that just because we have been robbed of 75% of what once belonged to us doesn't mean we should just give up the last 25%.

Trendisnotdestiny

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #8671 on: Today at 01:57:25 am
Quote from: King Kenny 7 on Today at 01:22:02 am



Well I think this is a real possibility - globally I think we have the fanbase.

I think so too. 

The right thing to do is find out what works best for the people of Liverpool, supporters of the club, the employees of the club, staff, and the players and do that.   We need owners who respond to each of these groups with the kind of love that previous owners have pursued debt and profit.   The only solution I have seen in operation that works (and they'll always be problems) is the German model of ownership (50% + 1) where labor/supporters own the club and make decisions along side capital.   

Shankly has already provided the vision
Dalglish has shown us what leadership/stewardship is about
Rafa /Kloppo showed us how to dream of better putting away the past

Current ownership has showed us their true intentions.   We better get to work so that the next generation of Liverpool FC fans can have their own club - owned by them in part.
Son of Spion＊

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #8672 on: Today at 02:01:32 am
Quote from: scatman on Today at 01:44:47 am
wow some people shouting FSG out and saying they'd rather have anyone but them even if it was arab states or the chinese. Someone even posting a pic of Dubai's sheikh who abducted his own daughter multiple times to imprison. The Chinese state? the one that has concentration camps and is attempting ethnic cleansing? Fuck me, it's like some of you have not learnt fuck all in the last 48 hours. Yeah you can have your arabs and chinese then but I'm out.

I'd just like to clarify that I mentioned China in a tongue-in-cheek way earlier. I've not noticed China mentioned by anyone else, although it's a big thread and I might have missed it.
Anyway, if it was my comment you saw, I was far from serious.
Trendisnotdestiny

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #8673 on: Today at 02:02:02 am
Quote from: scatman on Today at 01:44:47 am
wow some people shouting FSG out and saying they'd rather have anyone but them even if it was arab states or the chinese. Someone even posting a pic of Dubai's sheikh who abducted his own daughter multiple times to imprison. The Chinese state? the one that has concentration camps and is attempting ethnic cleansing? Fuck me, it's like some of you have not learnt fuck all in the last 48 hours. Yeah you can have your arabs and chinese then but I'm out.

We need our own ownership group - from supporters.  Think about how much money global fans have spent buying LFC products over the last decade (surely, we could save that collectively and buy our club back?)

No more outside hero's with big bank accounts or exotic deep pockets to tickle our fantasy budgets.  This is a club more than any I know that needs to be run by the supporters, the people of Liverpool, and labor in conjunction with capital, but not subservient to it.   
Skeeve

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #8674 on: Today at 02:04:44 am
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 01:33:54 am
FSG has shown their true colours. Their priority is not about Liverpool FC perse but about creating shareholders value for the owners. That is quite clear.
They have not apologise for their actions whcih means that they probably still believe in the scheme of things.
So where do we go from here as a club named Liverpool FC?

Have their colours ever changed, it has always been about increasing the value of the club, including on the field success in competitions with some degree of ffp, so uefa's ongoing cowardice with regards to the policy will have been a significant factor in their willingness to break from the CL.
aw1991

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #8675 on: Today at 02:05:49 am
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Today at 02:02:02 am
We need our own ownership group - from supporters.  Think about how much money global fans have spent buying LFC products over the last decade (surely, we could save that collectively and buy our club back?)

No more outside hero's with big bank accounts or exotic deep pockets to tickle our fantasy budgets.  This is a club more than any I know that needs to be run by the supporters, the people of Liverpool, and labor in conjunction with capital, but not subservient to it.
Do you think this is something that could genuinely happen? Seems like clubs of our size aren't usually fan owned.
Bergersleftpeg

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #8676 on: Today at 02:07:27 am
Well done FSG.You have dragged the clubs name through the mud and damaged your own brand and got absolutely nothing in return.

Im glad this over as I couldnt live with the no relegation bit, but it is incredible to me that the owners can announce something so big only to immediately do a U-turn. Do they have any idea what they are doing?
Trendisnotdestiny

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #8677 on: Today at 02:07:53 am
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 01:22:49 am
It's not over. UEFA needs to be dealt with next, then the PL.

100% mate.  We cannot just go about our business and let UEFA/PL/FIFA off with a close scare.

And then we sort out our next generation owners --- preferably us, the supporters.
MBL?

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #8678 on: Today at 02:13:04 am
Quote from: Redcap on Today at 01:54:04 am
You're going to get absolutely eviscerated, but before you do..

A Super League idea has been in existence since about forever, but it's been pie in the sky until more recently. The most recent example with saw of a power grab was the Big Picture Project last year, and I think that was the closest thing we've seen to an actual attempt at a breakaway from a subset of big clubs to protect their own interests.

There's a big difference between something being kicked about as an idea and a very shitty, cynical version of that idea being launched overnight with no consultation or warning.

And I think the latter point is key. There was a version of this where the backlash would not have been as fierce, if they had consulted the fans and come up with something that was marginally less heinous as a result. It still would have likely been amoral, but the sense of betrayal would not have been as extreme.

That's one of the really interesting things about FSG which I find fascinating. In so many ways they've been a model for how to run club without unlimited funds. They've been commercially incredibly smart, and invested wisely on the sporting side to achieve success on the pitch. When we would the CL and certainly when we won the league, we were the toast of Europe because so many pieces of the puzzle were carefully and cleverly assembled.

But now we've had this. An unmitigated PR cluster - Henry and Hogan would have had to take a dump on the Hillsborough Memorial for it to be much worse. If you had told anyone that 12 clubs would attempt an overnight coup of football, I think most would have told you that it would be met with about as much outrage as it's been met with. It's not rocket science. And yet FSG, some of the smartest operators in European football over the past 5 years, were a party to this? It's very, very strange.
Its a catch 22 in a way because this could only work with the big boys being locked in. They may well play dumb now but I bet they knew fans wouldnt go for a closed shop and its why nobody was consulted.

Its pretty clear now the big drivers were the Spanish who are in a financial mess and were desperate to get this going. The yanks in the prem have always wanted this so are happy to join the gang and then tell Chelsea and city you can come with us with actual ffp or stay where you are. Im assuming here of course although it seems very plausible.

You just need to look at the biggest losers here after all is said and done. Madrid/Barca with the debt they have is number 1.

Like everybody Ive forgotten about Spurs here who really look like they needed this? Gone into huge debt over the stadium, loads of players needed and they sacked mourinho thinking they were in for a big pay day. Ha.
