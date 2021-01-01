« previous next »
Reply #8560 on: Today at 12:10:47 am
Reply #8561 on: Today at 12:12:14 am
John Henry or anyone from FSG still have not spoken directly to the fans, or provided an explanation as to why they wanted to support ESL.

They are so illiterate about footballing mores that they did not realize that fans hate UEFA, too. They arrogantly went with greed as their sole motivation and thought the fans would fall into line with whatever they proposed.

Fans have limited power on their own to take on UEFA; fans need the owners to support their calls for accountability and transparency, but the owners just cannot put aside their own greed. Mainly because the owners do not love football. 

It's such a monumental fuck up by FSG - they own an asset that is worth more than a billion dollars, and they likely can never watch a live game at Anfield ever again (unless they come in disguise!). I bet they feel more angry than sad by that.
Reply #8562 on: Today at 12:13:03 am
Good new, unforgivable what FSG did to us, the players and the manager. Fucking c*nts

Quote from: Mimi on Today at 12:12:14 am
... and they likely can never watch a live game at Anfield ever again

Right! Fucking dickheads, the arrogance and hubris of these Enron types is monumental. smartest guys in the room my arse - fucking morons
Reply #8563 on: Today at 12:13:19 am
Reply #8564 on: Today at 12:13:54 am
Quote from: RafaKlopp on Yesterday at 11:44:18 pm
Well we have our disagreements then. I dislike you putting the soul of the club in speech marks, as if it doesn't matter. I think it does matter. The history and roots of the club matter far more than money in my opinion. It's not a metaphorical death of the club. The club came to be through working class people. When that's gone, when you have owners putting out statements like they have done today, then the club is in serious trouble.

The soul of the club is not in the hands of FSG, though they are expected to respect it and reflect it.  The soul of the club will continue long after they have gone and whatever they do will not extinguish it. The soul is primarily maintained by us fans, by groups such as SOS. It is respected and reflected by Jurgen and players such as Jordan and Millie. It is powerful, as has been shown in the past, and its what makes us special and pretty well unique in this country. I respect your concern but things are not quite as bad as you portray though a hell of a lot of work is needed to cure the wrongs in the game.
Reply #8565 on: Today at 12:14:15 am
Quote from: Cracking Left Foot on Today at 12:03:18 am
The frustrating thing about this is that it was all so avoidable. Ask Kenny, Hendo, Tony Barrett, Jurgen what they think and what the ramifications would be. Now in just 48 hours the club is a toxic brand.

Ive been largely supportive of FSG but have called them out when they fucked up. The fuck up here is just too large, and I can see them selling up before the year is out. The big question is - to who?

Tony Barrett I actually forgot existed, think he might of to
Reply #8566 on: Today at 12:15:38 am
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 11:01:26 pm
You really can. Reads like it was penned by a petulant 11 year old.

Leeching c*nts.
When you compare it to Tottenham's (Daniel Levy's) statement, FSG come off as mean-spirited, unrelenting and unrepentant. Wow. They were not even trying to save face.
Reply #8567 on: Today at 12:15:45 am
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 11:54:57 pm
People might fairly disagree with what I am about to write, and I'm interested to see what others think.

For all the talk of "fan power," I think this was almost entirely a result of extreme media backlash (front page news, constant discussion on Sky, HoC etc). I think the idea of a ESL was awful so not defending that for a second, but it's a shame the reaction to clubs like City and PSG doing what they want and being owned by states doesn't come with the same level of tenacity.
I would love to see it, there has been total silence from these heroic pundits and politicians about the way city operate. Not one of them has spoken up about it, unfortunately it's unlikely to happen.
Reply #8568 on: Today at 12:16:11 am
Quote from: diggerling! on Today at 12:07:23 am
I doubt it would start as a financial transaction because that would be beyond the reach of most fansbases, and it would be overseen by the Tories for whom it would be beyond the pale, but a 50+1 voting share could be legislated for without too many problems.

I cant see the Tories going for that, will be over the moon if Im wrong I really will but it goes against everything those bastards stand for and will be the mother of all legal battles.
Reply #8569 on: Today at 12:17:46 am
Quote from: Onward Liverpudlian on Today at 12:10:06 am
The system that has created a disadvantage for us (Oligarchs and Sheiks) cannot be compared with our hard won global appeal over many decades.

I would be happy for a major cut of those overseas incomes to be filtered down to lower leagues and grassroots.
Agreed - but it's more complex than it sounds. If Liverpool and United acquire the ability to make their own broadcasting deals, or stream their own games direct, the collective broadcasting value of the rest of the PL plummets. It's not clear, at all, that there is an additional magic source of revenue that the PL (the 3rd or 4th most valuable sports league in the world) isn't already tapping into, that would allow us to increase our revenue take without reducing that of other clubs.

Yes, our success over decades and the fans that generates has value. But that success wasn't achieved in a vacuum; it was achieved playing against, and/or buying players from, tens of other clubs, from Everton to Southampton to Watford to Scunthorpe. Our success and global reach doesn't exist without the rest of the football pyramid.
Reply #8570 on: Today at 12:18:33 am
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 11:49:15 pm
Nah. We were deliberately left out.
Let's see
In my mind our owners see us as 'stakeholders' not 'fans' - it's why, despite them being hard-nosed money men, they back down when we 'react' - they recognise that we're integral to the success of the 'franchise',  hence 'stakeholders' - in the FSG definition of 'fans', pfft, you can always 'get' new ones - they're a dime a dozen via social media.
Of course, they fucked up royally by not consulting any of their stakeholders (fans, players, manager), but in business, anyone below the 'C' Suite is rarely consulted about 'high level strategy' (no unions either to have taught them that consultation is kinda important)
Reply #8571 on: Today at 12:18:44 am
Quote from: diggerling! on Today at 12:10:10 am
They can't just 'gift' money to the clubs can they? It still has to go down as debt, to be repaid at some unstated point in the future at x rate of interest. I'm sure Chelsea owe Abramovich a yacht or two.

Not sure if this is a whoosh? Have you paid any attention at all to what's happened at Man City over the last decade?
Reply #8572 on: Today at 12:23:07 am
Quote from: redmark on Today at 12:17:46 am
Agreed - but it's more complex than it sounds. If Liverpool and United acquire the ability to make their own broadcasting deals, or stream their own games direct, the collective broadcasting value of the rest of the PL plummets. It's not clear, at all, that there is an additional magic source of revenue that the PL (the 3rd or 4th most valuable sports league in the world) isn't already tapping into, that would allow us to increase our revenue take without reducing that of other clubs.

Yes, our success over decades and the fans that generates has value. But that success wasn't achieved in a vacuum; it was achieved playing against, and/or buying players from, tens of other clubs, from Everton to Southampton to Watford to Scunthorpe. Our success and global reach doesn't exist without the rest of the football pyramid.

One of the most important points raised on this thread.
Reply #8573 on: Today at 12:23:32 am
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 11:54:57 pm
People might fairly disagree with what I am about to write, and I'm interested to see what others think.

For all the talk of "fan power," I think this was almost entirely a result of extreme media backlash (front page news, constant discussion on Sky, HoC etc). I think the idea of a ESL was awful so not defending that for a second, but it's a shame the reaction to clubs like City and PSG doing what they want and being owned by states doesn't come with the same level of tenacity.
I think you're spot on - Sky/BT shat themselves as the financial implications of their cash cows walking over to another pasture sank in and went into overdrive to stop it from happening.
Reply #8574 on: Today at 12:24:55 am
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 12:23:07 am
One of the most important points raised on this thread.

Yep it's a great post in full!
Reply #8575 on: Today at 12:25:58 am
Quote from: Gaz75 on Today at 12:15:45 am
I would love to see it, there has been total silence from these heroic pundits and politicians about the way city operate. Not one of them has spoken up about it, unfortunately it's unlikely to happen.

This is just it. It's become acceptable. There are a few journos who write about it (Miguel Delaney used to do a lot of work on it), but there isn't any reason the reaction shouldn't be as forceful from pundits like Neville and Carra. You only have to look at how quickly Newcastle United fans were adding Saudi flag emojis to their Twitter handles when all that was kicking off. Genuinely scary stuff. Fans know it's a short-cut to success and they just don't care enough. You only have to look at some of the responses on here to our own owner's questionable actions to realise we live in a particularly apathetic age.
Reply #8576 on: Today at 12:27:39 am
Reply #8577 on: Today at 12:28:05 am
Quote from: Filler. on Yesterday at 11:46:27 pm
Fascinating that American sports owners came up with a great theory about winning in modern sports based thru moneyball - wrote books about it, had films made about it - and in some aspects managed to ring true with some evidence filtering thru behind it... yet sat on a board that conspired to invent this. Makes you think.

This is the story of neoliberalism

1.  Sell free markets (moneyball tactics) as narrative
2.  Assess rules and resources in new market (Analytics/Edwards)
3.  De-regulate (change the rules in your favor)
4.  Privatize (turn public resources into private assets) - build up valuations
5.  Cut social supports (disconnect the fan base and monetize product)
6.  Protect profits (monopoly)

This is the American way ---->   sell a story, develop a plan to plunder, change the rules, privatize gains, cut social supports, and protect profit.....

Pick an industry in the US since 1980 that has not gone this way (except maybe Oligopoly instead of Monopoly).... and you'll see the same processes
Reply #8578 on: Today at 12:29:13 am
Quote from: Mimi on Today at 12:12:14 am
It's such a monumental fuck up by FSG - they own an asset that is worth more than a billion dollars, and they likely can never watch a live game at Anfield ever again (unless they come in disguise!). I bet they feel more angry than sad by that.

Well, they can. But theyll have 50,000+ angry fans constantly berating them to the point where Klopp himself will probably have to march up to the directors box, grab the fuckers and chuck them out onto the street in order to get fans back to cheering the team on.
Reply #8579 on: Today at 12:32:10 am
What a shit statement from our club hierarchy.   :butt

At least we getting paid to bow out.
Reply #8580 on: Today at 12:34:45 am
Quote
UEFA offered an staggering amount of money to Premier League clubs to leave Super League. The same offer was not made to the Spanish clubs, who are seen as the associations enemy. [@mundodeportivo]
Reply #8581 on: Today at 12:35:52 am
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 12:25:58 am
This is just it. It's become acceptable. There are a few journos who write about it (Miguel Delaney used to do a lot of work on it), but there isn't any reason the reaction shouldn't be as forceful from pundits like Neville and Carra. You only have to look at how quickly Newcastle United fans were adding Saudi flag emojis to their Twitter handles when all that was kicking off. Genuinely scary stuff. Fans know it's a short-cut to success and they just don't care enough. You only have to look at some of the responses on here to our own owner's questionable actions to realise we live in a particularly apathetic age.

Lets be honest, a good number of our fans who are against the Super League, will be in favor of new Chinese, Saudi or Russian owners at LFC, as long as that means unlimited transfer funds.

The Super League has failed only because SkySports and beIN Sports were threatened by it, and the owners of the 12 clubs underestimated the power of these networks and their owners, the real kingmakers in present times.

Add to that the money UEFA offered the English clubs in order to stay in the Champions League, and the entire thing stinks to the heavens ...
Reply #8582 on: Today at 12:36:36 am
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 12:10:47 am
https://twitter.com/MaaxiAngelo/status/1384615277464367105?s=19

Great thread.

Spot on. Raises an interesting point; while it can be commendable to a degree that Neville, Carragher et al have clearly shown a strong opinion and in hindsight will likely end up feeling a bit embarrassed by some of their statements, they also need to remember that their employers have helped to create the mess the game is in. Yes, 29 years ago the stadiums were largely shite and some of the quality of football was a bit industrial, so the game needed investment. But Sky and the like have created the monster through ever increasing TV deals, which have largely lined the pockets of players, owners and agents as well as many pundits looking for an easy gig after retirement. Transfer windows have become additional entertainment - fishing on Twitter for gossip from dubious random sources no-one has heard of before and taking as gospel, tracking private jet flights and laughing about the Babelcopter, and then of course those who still enjoy the self-flagellation of watching Sky Sports News on deadline day, watching Jim White and his fucking yellow tie and laughing at fans waving dildos behind reporters when we all know fuck all is going to happen. I thought football was about a game, not a circus. All we've seen over the past 48 hours is the ugly face of what actually goes on behind the scenes, in this case some of the clowns trying to oust the ringmaster in front of a baying crowd.

This whole sorry episode is a classic example of leopards eating their own face, so while I get what Neville and Carragher are saying, it's time for all corners of the game to step out of the circus and back out onto a slightly more level playing field. And while I admire the players from the various clubs for sticking their necks out, they also need to think about the folks who fund their massive contracts. The owners are guilty as charged on this occasion, but the whole of the game needs to listen more to the fans, not just to lunatics like Perez, his ludicrous schemes and his utter lack of a grasp on reality.
Reply #8583 on: Today at 12:37:00 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:34:45 am


I'd take anything from MundoDeportivo supporting the Spanish sides with a big pinch of salt mate  :D
Reply #8584 on: Today at 12:37:10 am
Quote from: Gaz75 on Today at 12:15:45 am
I would love to see it, there has been total silence from these heroic pundits and politicians about the way city operate. Not one of them has spoken up about it, unfortunately it's unlikely to happen.

In fact i'm sure I remember Carra in particular praising Manchester City and saying they needed ownership like that to make up for their lack of global brand and history like what we and Utd have.

Carra, Neville, Lineker - hyprocrites the lot!
Reply #8585 on: Today at 12:37:11 am
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 12:18:44 am
Not sure if this is a whoosh? Have you paid any attention at all to what's happened at Man City over the last decade?
not a whoosh. Chelsea do owe Abramovich well over a billion that can be called in with 18months notice and will presumably be payable when he sells up. Dunno about City, other than theyve obviously spent shitloads on the team and infrastructure. Id assumed that was on the books as a liability but maybe not.
Reply #8586 on: Today at 12:37:40 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:34:45 am

Spanish press, with Spanish clubs in danger of bankruptcy, claiming English clubs have been bribed to leave them in the lurch. Far from convincing.
Reply #8587 on: Today at 12:38:46 am
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 12:06:26 am
I actually thought Man Utd's statement was quite telling.
"We have listened carefully to the reaction from our fans, the UK government and other key stakeholders."
They probably anticipated bad reactions from fans, UEFA, PL, Sky, but didn't anticipate the government would get involved.
Accumulatively it was probably all too much.

This!

When the Government said 'If the Premier League don't stop this we will, we will drop a legislative bomb on it'. You can imagine panic alarms going off in all those boardrooms. That is a hell of a strong statement from a Government, not one they could easily row back from, when this issue is so important to the GBP.

These billionaire owners may have really shot themselves in their wallets this time though. The Government may well follow through with a review of football ownership governance anyway and put a real spoke in these billionaires future moves.
Reply #8588 on: Today at 12:39:15 am
Hey, anyone know if there are any movements by Liverpudlians to institute a German system to ownership for LFC (50% + 1 style of ownership)?

I mean, this kind of planning (next generation LFC ownership planning) takes time and energy.   And it does seem that the current milieu of owners just does not fit with our ethos.

And as such, wouldn't be prudent to start researching, planning, saving, building relationships for a time when LFC supporters, local leaders, and financially competent people could lead our club into an era where the values match the decisions being made on behalf of the club?

I am sure its being discussed.   The choices ought not be between (fucking hedge fund neoliberal hyper-capitalist Americans and sovereign wealth funds run by oil magnates).

We would need to find the Scouse Klopp (someone from the local community, who comes from a football background and yet has stayed to true to the root of Liverpool).

Really interested in spending time on this idea.
