Spot on. Raises an interesting point; while it can be commendable to a degree that Neville, Carragher et al have clearly shown a strong opinion and in hindsight will likely end up feeling a bit embarrassed by some of their statements, they also need to remember that their employers have helped to create the mess the game is in. Yes, 29 years ago the stadiums were largely shite and some of the quality of football was a bit industrial, so the game needed investment. But Sky and the like have created the monster through ever increasing TV deals, which have largely lined the pockets of players, owners and agents as well as many pundits looking for an easy gig after retirement. Transfer windows have become additional entertainment - fishing on Twitter for gossip from dubious random sources no-one has heard of before and taking as gospel, tracking private jet flights and laughing about the Babelcopter, and then of course those who still enjoy the self-flagellation of watching Sky Sports News on deadline day, watching Jim White and his fucking yellow tie and laughing at fans waving dildos behind reporters when we all know fuck all is going to happen. I thought football was about a game, not a circus. All we've seen over the past 48 hours is the ugly face of what actually goes on behind the scenes, in this case some of the clowns trying to oust the ringmaster in front of a baying crowd.This whole sorry episode is a classic example of leopards eating their own face, so while I get what Neville and Carragher are saying, it's time for all corners of the game to step out of the circus and back out onto a slightly more level playing field. And while I admire the players from the various clubs for sticking their necks out, they also need to think about the folks who fund their massive contracts. The owners are guilty as charged on this occasion, but the whole of the game needs to listen more to the fans, not just to lunatics like Perez, his ludicrous schemes and his utter lack of a grasp on reality.