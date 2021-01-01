We need to coordinate with the fanbases of the other 19 clubs and some of the bigger ones outside the Premier League to lobby and get the 50+1 rule signed into law. The fans have the momentum now, if they all join together and forget their tribalistic differences it has a shot.



I'm not sure there's much momentum across the spectrum for ownership changes to be honest. Defeating ESL? Absolutely. But 50+1? Do any City fan or Chelsea fan want their owners gone? What about Spurs? Everton? Villa? Do Newcastle fans want 50+1 or the Saudis?Are any of the TV networks and political figures who so vociferously eviscerated the ESL now demanding Sheikh Mansour and Roman Abramovich sell up shares back to the club? No, they're back to praising City and Chelsea per usual. They wanted to stop the Super League, not revamp football. As soon as the Super League is dead, most of the rest of the clubs won't care about it. Networks won't either. They'll be banging on about how "football won" while City continue to do what they do. Only some supporters (namely some of us, United, and Arsenal) may consider these changes, so as usual, we'll likely have to do it ourselves, and we can change LFC for the better (and maybe get 1 other big club's support onboard), but I don't expect other clubs, many of whom benefit from the current system and their owners, to join a 50+1 movement. Not initially anyway.