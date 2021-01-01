They saw the threat of being kicked out of their CL semi final
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Our official Watch partner are pulling out.
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!
Again, I am so baffled by the incompetence. It fail in like 2 days, and it seema they were not able to answer basic questions: can we play for the national team? I would assume they would have explored everything in detail
The saviour of mankind.
Anyone know what time it is?
Is that for real? I'm sure it's a massive loss.
I had never heard of Tribus but I like them now.
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
I see that fraud Pirlo is supporting the greedy league.
Official from city nowhttps://twitter.com/mancity/status/1384603706113540096?s=21
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.
I still wonder if it was all a bluff. Still an utter shitshow, but a bluff at heart.
Won't open.
Ive been totally unexcited about the whole thing.Never thought for one moment it would happen It was just all so un-necessary
So how long now before FSG out hots up? Weve come out of this the worst in England. They still havent said anything. A complete sham.I dream of a Liverpool owned by Liverpool fans. Not clueless folk who dont understand the off-side rule and dont understand the concept of relegation.
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
Super league not gonna happen on their watch then.
Derek Chauvin verdict on Sky News on second now for thosr who are interested.
"I'm not in the mood to elaborate at the moment"
Does Mane do social media at all?
Really? They fucking slipping that one in while no one is paying attention? He better get fucking life
it really is not true especially in regards to NBA. Last 2 years were crazy due to pandemic but other than that the league is doing just fine and as international as it could be.
What the fuck are the club waiting for? It's over, ye lost. Release a statement backtracking and then start looking for offers to buy the club.
