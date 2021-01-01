This will be an unpopular view. Until Sunday FSG were almost model owners. Building the stand extension, recruiting Klopp and by and large giving him what he wanted. The club does need to increase revenues in order to compete with the best. The best are by and large the 12 who were founders of the ESL plus PSG, Bayern and Ajax and probably Dortmund. What if FSG had not joined and the ESL went ahead? Were would that leave us ? What will happen now when the ESL collapses ? We will still not be able to compete with the likes of City and PSG and even Chelsea. At least FSG had a solution that would enable us to compete. We will never be able to return the league to the pre Prem days given that this is now a global sport and our fan base is now global.