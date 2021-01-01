and then bring in....
we should form a new super league with Everton and play against them every week forever.
Woodward resigned.
Shut the fuck up and put some respek on Lucas name playboy
Give up mate, you'll never get an answer to that.
This has been the best 45 mins of our season
Interesting to see if LFC's counterpart does likewise.Or is FSG actually show their faces in any of this...
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
This will be an unpopular view. Until Sunday FSG were almost model owners. Building the stand extension, recruiting Klopp and by and large giving him what he wanted. The club does need to increase revenues in order to compete with the best. The best are by and large the 12 who were founders of the ESL plus PSG, Bayern and Ajax and probably Dortmund. What if FSG had not joined and the ESL went ahead? Were would that leave us ? What will happen now when the ESL collapses ? We will still not be able to compete with the likes of City and PSG and even Chelsea. At least FSG had a solution that would enable us to compete. We will never be able to return the league to the pre Prem days given that this is now a global sport and our fan base is now global.
Posts like this do my head in. I'm equally as upset about what they've done, but who do you honestly expect will come in? They're not going to just hand over the keys to the club and say "here you go." if they sell, they'll want a massive amount of money that only an oil-rich nation can afford. Or a corrupt billionaire ala Abramovich. Then everyone will be whining about how we've sold our soul, etc.
There is United's fall guy. They can avoid any reputational damage. It was all Woodward and the Scousers. And Woodward's done the honourable thing.
Woodward going might oconvince the Glazers to sell up.This is bad
So Woodward has resigned, Chelsea and City have left. The whole world hate us. And the plans look to be in shambles.Wasn't there a fella a few pages ago saying how smart Henry and that was?No offence to him but if the CEO of Man Utd is fucking resigning then I think it's safe to say that this plan has been fucking stupid if they couldn't see the mass outrage this would causeIt's truly mind boggling the arrogance displayed here
The bad news is that now we can kinda have to regret the 2 points we dropped yesterday.
Theres these two fellas I know call Tom and George they know something about run sports franchises 😂
The game is fucked anyway. This was just a sideshow circus. Now Sky, Neville City and Chelsea can tour the country and boast of how they saved the game.
who even is our counterpart? woodward kinda does their signings, we are not getting rid of edwards (not even sure he is culpable).
Woodward only left his Uefa spot i think.
We already have sold our soul to a group of American billionaires why do people think theyre any less worse than city or Chelsea owners they are all evil bastards who need to fuck off out the club. The club needs to be majority owned by the fans.These owners have shit on us time and again.
