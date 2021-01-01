« previous next »
This has been the best 45 mins of our season
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 07:57:45 pm
and then bring in....

Give up mate, you'll never get an answer to that.
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:57:50 pm
we should form a new super league with Everton and play against them every week forever.

Wed have no team left after the 2nd week 😂
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:51:29 pm
Woodward resigned.

Interesting to see if LFC's counterpart does likewise.

Or is FSG actually show their faces in any of this...
Won't lie, this thread is hilarious
This will be an unpopular view. Until Sunday FSG were almost model owners. Building the stand extension, recruiting Klopp and by and large giving him what he wanted. The club does need to increase revenues in order to compete with the best. The best are by and large the 12 who were founders of the ESL plus PSG, Bayern and Ajax and probably Dortmund. What if FSG had not joined and the ESL went ahead? Were would that leave us ? What will happen now when the ESL collapses ? We will still not be able to compete with the likes of City and PSG and even Chelsea.  At least FSG had a solution that would enable us to compete. We will never be able to return the league to the pre Prem days given that this is now a global sport and our fan base is now global.
5 years on the naughty step
So Woodward has resigned, Chelsea and City have left. The whole world hate us. And the plans look to be in shambles.

Wasn't there a fella a few pages ago saying how smart Henry and that was?

No offence to him but if the CEO of Man Utd is fucking resigning then I think it's safe to say that this plan has been fucking stupid if they couldn't see the mass outrage this would cause

It's truly mind boggling the arrogance displayed here
Up the Purps
Quote from: eddymunster on Today at 07:58:34 pm
Give up mate, you'll never get an answer to that.

I know  ;D

I want us to adopt, no shit, the Chester model..
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:51:29 pm
Woodward resigned.

There is United's fall guy. They can avoid any reputational damage. It was all Woodward and the Scousers. And Woodward's done the honourable thing.
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 07:58:31 pm
This has been the best 45 mins of our season

Following the worst 3 days in our (football related) history.
Quote from: oojason on Today at 07:58:42 pm
Interesting to see if LFC's counterpart does likewise.

Or is FSG actually show their faces in any of this...
who even is our counterpart? woodward kinda does their signings, we are not getting rid of edwards (not even sure he is culpable).
Woodward going might oconvince the Glazers to sell up.

This is bad
Quote from: redalways on Today at 07:59:09 pm
This will be an unpopular view. Until Sunday FSG were almost model owners. Building the stand extension, recruiting Klopp and by and large giving him what he wanted. The club does need to increase revenues in order to compete with the best. The best are by and large the 12 who were founders of the ESL plus PSG, Bayern and Ajax and probably Dortmund. What if FSG had not joined and the ESL went ahead? Were would that leave us ? What will happen now when the ESL collapses ? We will still not be able to compete with the likes of City and PSG and even Chelsea.  At least FSG had a solution that would enable us to compete. We will never be able to return the league to the pre Prem days given that this is now a global sport and our fan base is now global.

Stop being so sensible and level headed. Get your pitch fork out.
What a bunch of fucking amateurs the whole lot are.
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 07:58:27 pm
Posts like this do my head in. I'm equally as upset about what they've done, but who do you honestly expect will come in? They're not going to just hand over the keys to the club and say "here you go." if they sell, they'll want a massive amount of money that only an oil-rich nation can afford. Or a corrupt billionaire ala Abramovich. Then everyone will be whining about how we've sold our soul, etc.

exactly.

But they will surely know now that so much work needs to doing to even begin to repair this damange.

They need to start with having a more connecting presence within the club. I woild hope Billy Hogan gets hung out to dry here, and is replaced, for starters.
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 07:58:27 pm
Posts like this do my head in. I'm equally as upset about what they've done, but who do you honestly expect will come in? They're not going to just hand over the keys to the club and say "here you go." if they sell, they'll want a massive amount of money that only an oil-rich nation can afford. Or a corrupt billionaire ala Abramovich. Then everyone will be whining about how we've sold our soul, etc.

We already have sold our soul to a group of American billionaires why do people think theyre any less worse than city or Chelsea owners they are all evil bastards who need to fuck off out the club. The club needs to be majority owned by the fans. These owners have shit on us time and again.
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 07:58:31 pm
This has been the best 45 mins of our season

Second only to the 2 minutes or so where I thought wed beaten Everton in injury time.
Are we still the pariahs or has anyone else been getting grief over it?
The bad news is that now we can kinda have to regret the 2 points we dropped yesterday.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:59:37 pm
There is United's fall guy. They can avoid any reputational damage. It was all Woodward and the Scousers. And Woodward's done the honourable thing.

How many tin foil hats do you have? Seriously!
Funnily enough, Woodward used to work for J.P Morgan.
Woodward only left his Uefa spot i think.
Quote from: Mr Kipling on Today at 07:59:54 pm
Woodward going might oconvince the Glazers to sell up.

This is bad

Theres these two fellas I know call Tom and George they know something about run sports franchises 😂
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 07:57:45 pm
and then bring in....
It wont matter as long as they cheat financially in the interest of LFC.
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 07:59:25 pm
So Woodward has resigned, Chelsea and City have left. The whole world hate us. And the plans look to be in shambles.

Wasn't there a fella a few pages ago saying how smart Henry and that was?

No offence to him but if the CEO of Man Utd is fucking resigning then I think it's safe to say that this plan has been fucking stupid if they couldn't see the mass outrage this would cause

It's truly mind boggling the arrogance displayed here

The best bit is that some posters on here actually wanted these clowns to run the new league.
I mean, its the Glazers name all over the statements, a Glazer who was on the board, and the Glazers brain child. No way should they be letting Woodward take the flak, if anything he needs more power at that club, not less.
These have certainly been a very weird ~14 months
The Germans must be enjoying this.... if only they had a word for it.
Ed must've been at the heart of this super league idea. The dream is over.
Quote from: alvaro on Today at 08:00:59 pm
The bad news is that now we can kinda have to regret the 2 points we dropped yesterday.
It has to be replayed in a neutral stadium imo.
Quote from: Mr Kipling on Today at 07:59:54 pm
Woodward going might oconvince the Glazers to sell up.

This is bad

The game is fucked anyway. This was just a sideshow circus. Now Sky, Neville City and Chelsea can tour the country and boast of how they saved the game.
Quote from: will2003 on Today at 08:01:21 pm
Theres these two fellas I know call Tom and George they know something about run sports franchises 😂

If only  :D

Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:02:13 pm
The game is fucked anyway. This was just a sideshow circus. Now Sky, Neville City and Chelsea can tour the country and boast of how they saved the game.

True, and we'll constantly get our name dragged through the mud for this.
Quote from: Sir Psycho Sexy on Today at 07:59:53 pm
who even is our counterpart? woodward kinda does their signings, we are not getting rid of edwards (not even sure he is culpable).

Billy Hogan.

It was Peter Moore - but he quit not so long ago. Also had some interesting things to so say on twitter lately. https://twitter.com/PeterMooreLFC
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 08:01:19 pm
Woodward only left his Uefa spot i think.

Nah think he's gone gone according to the news
Quote from: upthereds95 on Today at 08:00:41 pm
We already have sold our soul to a group of American billionaires why do people think theyre any less worse than city or Chelsea owners they are all evil bastards who need to fuck off out the club. The club needs to be majority owned by the fans.These owners have shit on us time and again.

That's not happening.
Is this the quickest thread to reach 175 (and counting) pages in 2 days ? Hmmm
Quote from: alvaro on Today at 08:00:59 pm
The bad news is that now we can kinda have to regret the 2 points we dropped yesterday.

But football has won, PSG saved us all.
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 08:01:19 pm
Woodward only left his Uefa spot i think.

All previous abuse is forgiven if thats true!
