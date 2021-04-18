I do think something has to be done because the premier is on the way to becoming uncompetitive at the top.

But the whole lack of relegation and teams getting invited , kills it for me. Nothing more than an exhibition year round friendly event.



Liverpool won it for the first time in 30 years last year and were out of the title race mathematically weeks ago. How can that be uncompetitive? Leicester won it 5 years ago after nearly going down a year earlier and getting promoted 2 years earlier. 2 different teams in between them years won it. West Ham and Leicester have great chances of being in the CL next year which brings money and then they have the chance to improve, stay in it, get more money then eventually have a proper title crack. This is the way it should be and its what these rats dont like. The old top 4 of us Chelsea, Mancs and Arsenal was far more uncompetitive. There were times when we finished 4th and were closer to 18th and going down than winning it. Utd won it 3 times in a row at least once. Chelsea blitzed everyone for 2 years and in 04/05 they conceded about 10 goals and lost 1 game.The fact a key member of the old top 4 Arsenal could finish bottom half this season proves your point is wrong. It wouldnt be a huge surprise if Liverpool/Spurs/Chelsea (the so called top 6 even before this shite came about) finish outside the top 6 this season.Its these type of comments that the parasites planning this will love to hear.Proper financial fair play and fielding academy player rules have been needed for decades. Thats why its not competitive. Who do the likes of Arsenal whove been absolutely dreadful since 2006 think they are. All this is greed and self preservation as clubs are scared of losing out to the likes of West Ham, Leicester or Everton who lets be honest could/should have broken in a couple of times but theyre flappers and like shooting them selves in the foot.