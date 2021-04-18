« previous next »
Breakaway Super League

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #6320 on: Today at 06:19:46 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 05:55:57 pm
How can it be done so we don't have this similar conversation in five years time?

This is the kicker for me. Big reform now. Or something worse. This is last chance saloon stuff, this causes things to get fixed or you just have to accept that there's no fixing it.
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #6321 on: Today at 06:19:56 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 06:16:52 pm
I can't see how any rumoured discontent by any English side would be either Spurs or Arsenal. They aren't even top 6 in this country currently.

They might still not like the idea of a boring league of same-same every year? Even if they themselves would benefit from it. We could well miss out on CL next season too, and we still don't want the fricking ESL.
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #6322 on: Today at 06:20:45 pm
Just thinking about this is so depressing. Its as if football for me will never be the same again.
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #6323 on: Today at 06:20:45 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 06:16:24 pm
This salary cap, transfer fees... does anyone knows more about this?

They make you look silly.



Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #6324 on: Today at 06:20:45 pm
Quote from: Norse Red on Today at 06:01:58 pm

We all know whom that is, and he is lurking in the background as we speak.




Even hed struggle to produce the reddies these days, wed cost about ten times what it cost last time he was looking around.
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #6325 on: Today at 06:20:47 pm
Quote from: TheYashLFC on Today at 06:18:38 pm
Well I will just disagree with you then, I think John Henry is a very capable and smart individual who has made billions through smart investments. I'm grateful for what they have done for this club and we have enjoyed some of our best moments with this ownership group but of course they have messed this up beyond my wildest dreams and there is no way of coming back from this.

Not defending their actions at all and definitely think this was such a poor decision.
Saying not defending their actions after a paragraph of defending their actions is an interesting take.

I can see that you and I have different values and principles where it comes to appraising whether people are smart. For me, acquired wealth through successfully gambled investments amounts to very little.

Am equally uninterested in their silly PR to try and rationalise their riches - 'son of farmers' done good aspirational nonsense. Might help them feel more comfortable about their life choices, but I'm not deferential enough to be interested in it nor do I don't find myself aspiring to be like these kinds of rich people
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #6326 on: Today at 06:21:09 pm
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #6327 on: Today at 06:21:16 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 06:19:46 pm
This is the kicker for me. Big reform now. Or something worse. This is last chance saloon stuff, this causes things to get fixed or you just have to accept that there's no fixing it.

And yet nobody has any actual proposals or am I just missing them?
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #6328 on: Today at 06:21:31 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:05:22 pm
Its 100% happening. As if uefa or FIFA can afford a euros or World Cup without the best players. Theyll lose too much money if that happens and thats the bottom line.

Another nonsense point really.

These competitions are far far bigger than any individual player or players.

When tennis stars used to turn professional and therefore being unable to play Wimbledon and the majors, it did not affect these competitions.
Rod Laver and his ilk may have been far and away the best players in the world but what did people pay to watch, Wimbledon or those professional players playing endless matches amongst themselves?

There is no doubt these players will be banned, international football is run by UEFA and FIFA and clubs are also affiliated to these organisations and have to accept their rulings on releasing players for duty. This ESL would be outside their jurisdiction and could tell them to f off when it came to releasing players. there is no way FIFA is going to accept relinquishing control of this.

The World Cup and the Euros will carry on, will continue to attract competition for broadcasting and sponsorship.

 Who cares that some of the best players aren't there? That happens every competition anyway as certain countries don't qualify. George Best never made a single appearance in the finals of these competitions
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #6329 on: Today at 06:22:09 pm
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 06:19:39 pm
One things thats pissed me off about thus was the timing of the announcement (unless it was leaked?).  The day before a Liverpool game, so wed bare the brunt of the initial anger and Klopp would be the first top six manager to have to face questions about it. Thanks, FSG!  :wanker

The timing was more to do with when UEFA were going to announce reforms to the champions league format.

Klopp unfortunately, and I think Tuchel too, had to be the first to give their opinions.
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #6330 on: Today at 06:22:44 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 06:19:56 pm
They might still not like the idea of a boring league of same-same every year?

I don't think they wandered into this idea without knowing that this was a possibility and now they're getting cold feet.

3 things would cause a change of heart at this point in my view - the reaction, more money or shifting sands inside the group in terms of what's on offer. No one is getting cold feet because 'dunno its not as exicitng as it first sounded'.
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #6331 on: Today at 06:23:28 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 06:19:46 pm
This is the kicker for me. Big reform now. Or something worse. This is last chance saloon stuff, this causes things to get fixed or you just have to accept that there's no fixing it.
All governing bodies need to look into this. Having meaningless internationals, so many tournaments etc. If it doesn't happen now it never will.
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #6332 on: Today at 06:23:34 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 06:18:32 pm
Uefa didn't implement FFP correctly when it had the chance iirc. That ship has sailed?

Dont see why UEFA or the FA cant change the rules if they dont work, they fuck about with the offside rule every season FFS so if they can change the rules of the game they can change how its run, especially when all but 2 or 3 clubs would support it.
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #6333 on: Today at 06:23:58 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 06:21:16 pm
And yet nobody has any actual proposals or am I just missing them?

Nobody meaningful. It's why the choice of the current set up or the ESL doesn't feel all that great to me to be honest. Something much more raidcal needs to happen. And I'm not sure it will.
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #6334 on: Today at 06:24:22 pm
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 06:13:08 pm
Live stream of their protest https://youtu.be/HvnieFO2sho

That's a pretty good turnout..

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #6335 on: Today at 06:24:38 pm
It's a tad weird to see Chelsea fans protesting about greed ruining football, you know, given Abramovich has helped push football in this direction and their previous owner, Bates, being a bit of a twat during his ownership with them and others (notably Leeds).
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #6336 on: Today at 06:24:39 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 06:19:56 pm
They might still not like the idea of a boring league of same-same every year? Even if they themselves would benefit from it. We could well miss out on CL next season too, and we still don't want the fricking ESL.
Then what do they think the Super League consisted of it was guaranteed entrance into it forever.
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #6337 on: Today at 06:24:43 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:17:42 pm
Chelsea fans can fuck off, they were waving bank notes in the stands when the Russian mafia bought them. Trying to pretend theyre a proper club now. They started all this.

If some of these owners declared war on hell, I'd find the odd word of praise for the devil.

Quote
My name is Luca and my brothers name is Matteo. When we were both little, a team that played about two miles down the road from where we lived had players called Gianluca Vialli and Roberto Di Matteo. And basically thats the story of how we became Chelsea fans.

As our father was an immigrant to this country, we didnt have the family ties to any club that are the basis of many peoples relationship to football. Despite this, however, we found in a local team, something that somehow represented us. A club that was unequivocally a London club, and yet at the same time seemed international and, well, Italian.

Weve both supported Chelsea ever since. But what exactly is it that were devoted to? Not the players  they come and go. Not the manager for the same reason, and certainly not the ownership   as theres little to be proud of there. As Chelsea fans, we cant even really invoke a more tenuous object of allegiance in the form of the badge, because even that has changed during our time following the club.

The affinity between us and Chelsea  between any fan and any team  is something much more abstract. Its about what that club represents to you in the time and place that you live in. Its about what the club means when it is seen through your eyes, after having been refracted through your community, your place and your history  in both a personal and a folk sense.

It is in this sense that football clubs can never be just businesses. Nor though, for that matter, can they ever be just football clubs. They are institutions that both create and represent community. They are assets to local places in every sense of the word: they generate money and jobs, but they also generate pride, belonging and meaning. None of this is an accident of history or a weird cultural projection by the way. In most cases, football clubs were built by local people to serve these ends. Working class communities came together to create things they felt were useful and important, and the football clubs we see today are the product of this.

The relationship of capitalism to institutions of this nature can only ever be parasitic. Most clubs were not founded as businesses, and the connection of fans to them is not really analogous to traditional customer-proprietor relationships. Legal ownerships may have spiralled out of local control over the course of decades, but the clubs can never truly belong, in any meaningful sense of that word, to the people that own them in monetary terms. If you dont believe me, think of AFC Wimbledon and MK Dons. Which one of those clubs represents the actual continuation of Wimbledon FC? The Club, any club, transcends its own legal categorisation.

The proposed European Super League is an effort to sever these links between institutions and the people and places that built them. Legacy fans, as the proponents of the plan describe them, who are overwhelmingly against the new proposals, will be replaced with fans of the future. The local, imagined as parochial, old fashioned and embarrassing, will be replaced by the global. Or more likely, by Amazon Prime. 

Throughout their history, football clubs have been living, fluid institutions. There have been ups and downs, peaks and troughs, and these cycles have closely mirrored the wider picture of whats been going on the places they represent. The owners of the 12 clubs that plan to breakaway are, however, in the words of William F Buckley, standing athwart history yelling stop. They are saying that their control of clubs will be eternal not temporary  and that the current footballing order, randomly produced by the past century of competition, will now be frozen in indefinite suspended animation.

Quite simply, they are planning to take whats not theirs. Institutions that have been created by local people, and then built through symbiotic relationships with other clubs across the entire football pyramid, will now be transformed from community assets, to simple financial assets among a portfolio of other interests for individuals and hedge funds. Of course, this has been a gradual process. But the creation of a new, non-competitive league, against the wishes of the fans, will mark a point of no return  a point where football clubs not only change what they, but what they can be.

At New Local, we have spent the last few years campaigning for community power, and making the radical case that somethings should exist beyond market or state control. The story of the European Super League may not be the most important story to demonstrate the relevancy of this agenda, but it may be the clearest. What communities have can, at present, be randomly taken away from them. The forces that govern our lives are not under our control.

If we take the idea of democracy seriously, then we must challenge this.

https://www.newlocal.org.uk/articles/the-super-league-a-major-loss-for-community-powered-football/
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #6338 on: Today at 06:25:06 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 06:20:47 pm
Saying not defending their actions after a paragraph of defending their actions is an interesting take.

I can see that you and I have different values and principles where it comes to appraising whether people are smart. For me, acquired wealth through successfully gambled investments amounts to very little.

Yes we do have different views.

And I did not defend them at all, all I said was they are smart business people who have made a terrible judgement call.

You should learn to read more carefully instead.
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #6339 on: Today at 06:25:34 pm
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 06:24:22 pm
That's a pretty good turnout..



Did you see they sent Petr Cech out to try and calm everyone down?! Just got shouted over and told to do one.

Bottles and cans being thrown now. One fan just got dragged away by the police. This will kick off very soon.
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #6340 on: Today at 06:26:18 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:23:34 pm
Dont see why UEFA or the FA cant change the rules if they dont work, they fuck about with the offside rule every season FFS so if they can change the rules of the game they can change how its run, especially when all but 2 or 3 clubs would support it.

Enforcing them is the problem isn't it?
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #6341 on: Today at 06:26:26 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 06:17:51 pm
What do you mean?

I heard they will have limits on transfer fees, some sort of FFP, so i asked if anyone knows something more detailed about this
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #6342 on: Today at 06:26:56 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 06:21:16 pm
And yet nobody has any actual proposals or am I just missing them?

50+1 supporter ownership by law. Then these things don't happen (German clubs nowhere near this shitshow).

It'll never happen of course under the Tories. The Super League will hopefully get stopped by hook or crook, but there's no desire in the game for anything to change. All clubs are interested in is their own interests which usually consists of making more money.
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #6343 on: Today at 06:27:02 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 06:21:16 pm
And yet nobody has any actual proposals or am I just missing them?
First do no harm is a good place to start.
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #6344 on: Today at 06:27:04 pm
Quote from: Norse Red on Today at 06:01:58 pm

We all know whom that is, and he is lurking in the background as we speak.



Human rights violator. If people want FSG to sell up to people like that, your critisism of an ESL is invalid.
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #6345 on: Today at 06:27:40 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:23:34 pm
Dont see why UEFA or the FA cant change the rules if they dont work, they fuck about with the offside rule every season FFS so if they can change the rules of the game they can change how its run, especially when all but 2 or 3 clubs would support it.
They can't even get offside right though ;D

Do UEFA and more importantly FA have the backbone to do that now?

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #6346 on: Today at 06:27:45 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 05:53:40 pm
I do think something has to be done because the premier is on the way to becoming uncompetitive at the top.
But the whole lack of relegation and teams getting invited , kills it for me. Nothing more than an exhibition year round friendly event.

Liverpool won it for the first time in 30 years last year and were out of the title race mathematically weeks ago. How can that be uncompetitive?  Leicester won it 5 years ago after nearly going down a year earlier and getting promoted 2 years earlier. 2 different teams in between them years won it. West Ham and Leicester have great chances of being in the CL next year which brings money and then they have the chance to improve, stay in it, get more money then eventually have a proper title crack. This is the way it should be and its what these rats dont like. The old top 4 of us Chelsea, Mancs and Arsenal was far more uncompetitive. There were times when we finished 4th and were closer to 18th and going down than winning it. Utd won it 3 times in a row at least once. Chelsea blitzed everyone for 2 years and in 04/05 they conceded about 10 goals and lost 1 game.

The fact a key member of the old top 4 Arsenal could finish bottom half this season proves your point is wrong. It wouldnt be a huge surprise if Liverpool/Spurs/Chelsea (the so called top 6 even before this shite came about) finish outside the top 6 this season.

Its these type of comments that the parasites planning this will love to hear.

Proper financial fair play and fielding academy player rules have been needed for decades. Thats why its not competitive. Who do the likes of Arsenal whove been absolutely dreadful since 2006 think they are. All this is greed and self preservation as clubs are scared of losing out to the likes of West Ham, Leicester or Everton who lets be honest could/should have broken in a couple of times but theyre flappers and like shooting them selves in the foot.
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #6347 on: Today at 06:28:32 pm
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 06:25:34 pm
Did you see they sent Petr Cech out to try and calm everyone down?! Just got shouted over and told to do one.

Bottles and cans being thrown now. One fan just got dragged away by the police. This will kick off very soon.
That sounds more like Chelsea.
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #6348 on: Today at 06:28:58 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 06:22:44 pm
I don't think they wandered into this idea without knowing that this was a possibility and now they're getting cold feet.

3 things would cause a change of heart at this point in my view - the reaction, more money or shifting sands inside the group in terms of what's on offer. No one is getting cold feet because 'dunno its not as exicitng as it first sounded'.
Mm, are we talking about the club owners or the fans?
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #6349 on: Today at 06:29:23 pm
Quote from: The cock who signs his posts Mitch on Today at 06:16:39 pm
There is legal precedent.

Columbia set up an unsanctioned league and employed some elite players from around the world, including England. These players were suspended by their host associations and FIFA. Even when this league collapsed and the players returned they found themselves with hefty suspensions from playing in their original leagues.


That's interesting!  Thanks for that context.

The team nature of the event (not just individual ice skaters for example) might make it different, including the contracts with national teams/FAs, etc.  Probably a moot point, but I can see the cabal fighting that in court.
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #6350 on: Today at 06:29:35 pm
Hope Petr is wearing his rubber helmet.
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #6351 on: Today at 06:29:48 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 06:28:32 pm
That sounds more like Chelsea.

Haha - seems to have returned to a good old sing song now thankfully.
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #6352 on: Today at 06:30:29 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 06:16:24 pm
This salary cap, transfer fees... does anyone knows more about this?
ESL clubs would be restricted to spending 55% of their revenue on footballing costs (player wages, transfers, etc.).

Of course - a) where's the other 45% going? (see: owners' pockets); b) in a league where the rules are set by 15 of the richest clubs, what's to stop them changing those rules to suit themselves?
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #6353 on: Today at 06:30:37 pm
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 06:13:08 pm
Live stream of their protest https://youtu.be/HvnieFO2sho

I watched 10 seconds of that

Enough to see someone chuck a stick at a female police officer and for some fat bloke tell another officer to faak off

Horrible cretins
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #6354 on: Today at 06:31:34 pm
Quote from: TheYashLFC on Today at 06:25:06 pm
Yes we do have different views.

And I did not defend them at all, all I said was they are smart business people who have made a terrible judgement call.

You should learn to read more carefully instead.

I have read what you're saying just fine. You just don't appear aware of your cognitive dissonance and poor appraisal of them, where you ignore all their other previous terrible judgement calls - solely because of the successes of the people at the club that matter.

This couldn't be more clearly defending them: "I'm grateful for what they have done for this club and we have enjoyed some of our best moments with this ownership group"

You think the rich guy who bought us must be really smart because he's made lots of money, I say not necessarily.
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #6355 on: Today at 06:31:45 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:26:56 pm
50+1 supporter ownership by law. Then these things don't happen (German clubs nowhere near this shitshow).

It'll never happen of course under the Tories. The Super League will hopefully get stopped by hook or crook, but there's no desire in the game for anything to change. All clubs are interested in is their own interests which usually consists of making more money.

Tories the current incumbents, imagine if they actually enforced that and it worked. ESL or effectively Tory rule indefinitely? Lovely.
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #6356 on: Today at 06:31:53 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 06:30:37 pm
I watched 10 seconds of that

Enough to see someone chuck a stick at a female police officer and for some fat bloke tell another officer to faak off

Horrible cretins

At least they aren't chanting loadsamoney anymore.
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #6357 on: Today at 06:31:53 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:08:42 pm
Chelsea fans (yes, Chelsea fans) are blocking the team entrance to the stadium with a lie down protest inthe road.

If youve lost Chelsea fans... this cant be successful?

Chelsea Pitch Owners own the name Chelsea FC and the Stamford Bridge freehold and I saw a tweet that they are re-examing the lease.
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #6358 on: Today at 06:32:16 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 05:49:06 pm
Ex Madrid president Caledron baffled how Tottenham are in this ;D
I laughed when someone wrote Spurs joining this Super League is like Bananaman getting a call to join The Avengers
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #6359 on: Today at 06:32:38 pm
I would add to that Arsenal like Super Gran
