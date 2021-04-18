Its 100% happening. As if uefa or FIFA can afford a euros or World Cup without the best players. Theyll lose too much money if that happens and thats the bottom line.
Another nonsense point really.
These competitions are far far bigger than any individual player or players.
When tennis stars used to turn professional and therefore being unable to play Wimbledon and the majors, it did not affect these competitions.
Rod Laver and his ilk may have been far and away the best players in the world but what did people pay to watch, Wimbledon or those professional players playing endless matches amongst themselves?
There is no doubt these players will be banned, international football is run by UEFA and FIFA and clubs are also affiliated to these organisations and have to accept their rulings on releasing players for duty. This ESL would be outside their jurisdiction and could tell them to f off when it came to releasing players. there is no way FIFA is going to accept relinquishing control of this.
The World Cup and the Euros will carry on, will continue to attract competition for broadcasting and sponsorship.
Who cares that some of the best players aren't there? That happens every competition anyway as certain countries don't qualify. George Best never made a single appearance in the finals of these competitions