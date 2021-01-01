I think what might help, a lot, is if all the parties interested in stopping a super league - not the fans, the corporations - actually said more than 'this would be awful'. If they acknowledged their own failings. If Uefa, Fifa, The PL, Sky ,BT, The government [yeah some chance I know] actually said 'we're against the super league but what it shows us is that unfettered greed in football has been it's ruination. Now is the time to put a stop to that.'. Then you'd have my attention. Because until it's that, or something like that, all you're left with is: Our brand of capitalism: good. Your brand of capitalism: bad. And I don't really like choosing, so I'd rather the whole thing just went tits up.