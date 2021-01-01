Parliament and the courts decide the law. To use your Brexit example remember how long it took to get through? Remember how many times the government was dragged to, and beaten in, court? You can't just think up a load of bollocks and say it's law. The consequences of the law have to be considered and there are hundreds of very smart civil servants paid to make sure stupid laws, that will end up with the government losing in court, don't get through. And it'll still go wrong.



Nationalisation isn't going to happen. Every industry nationalised was either because it was on it's arse, in the national interest or a threat to the well being of the public. Football is none of that. Also see what happens to an economy when you seize the assets of American citizens or other nations.



If you want to rely on Boris to save us from capitalism, good for you.



I have already said that the Government doesn't want to nationalise the football industry. If it wants to impose the 50+1 model though it can do and there is nothing the clubs could do.Just like it puts international matches on its free to air list, it could do the same for ESL matches. They have the power, just need the will and if it is politically popular, why wouldn't you?Governments can be found in breach of existing Law. However, they can just then change the Law to suit. Like the prorogation of Parliament said to be against the Law, so the Government will change the Law to make it lawful.