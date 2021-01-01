« previous next »
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #5640 on: Today at 01:57:00 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:52:17 pm
Like the ESL its behind a paywall.

Weird. It opened for me and I'm definitely not a subscriber.

I actually copy-pasted the whole thing here but it also automatically copied a warning saying doing that was a violation of terms of service, didn't want rawk getting in trouble :D
clinical

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #5641 on: Today at 01:57:23 pm
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 01:56:41 pm
I'm inclined to say let them sue us.

Of course but no chance FSG take that risk when it's their money.
Welshred

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #5642 on: Today at 01:57:53 pm
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 01:56:41 pm
I'm inclined to say let them sue us.

Same. Sue us into oblivion, relegate us to League Two, get rid of the owners who are only in it for greed and let those who really care rebuild the club.
Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #5643 on: Today at 01:57:59 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:57:23 pm
Of course but no chance FSG take that risk when it's their money.

c*nts.
Trendisnotdestiny

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #5644 on: Today at 01:58:09 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 01:55:55 pm
Good luck with that...

Its a group project :)
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #5645 on: Today at 01:58:09 pm
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Today at 01:55:05 pm
How about we break JP Morgan?

We could easily bring their phone lines and websites to a standstill.

I forget but weren't they one of the banks we did when Hicks was spotted sat on the bench with his coffee ?
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #5646 on: Today at 01:58:13 pm
Quote from: GinKop on Today at 01:14:53 pm
Complete leadership vacuum. I've always kept my powder dry when it came to FSG. Always figured them as well-meaning and willing to u-turn after inevitable gaffes they would make when learning about running a football club like ours.

But this one absolutely stinks. If they don't yet have a sense for the soul of this club, they never will. These discussions will have been going on for months.

Even if this house of cards falls down now, there has been too much damage done from this. The goodwill they had in the bank is gone.

I actually don't know right now what it means to be a supporter of LFC.
This.
I've noticed a subtle change post Peter Moore which I think coincided with the high point of FSGs ownership.
With him there it felt like there was a connection to the club and the City. Since he went we've heard shit all from Hogan.
Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #5647 on: Today at 01:58:31 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 01:57:53 pm
Same. Sue us into oblivion, relegate us to League Two, get rid of the owners who are only in it for greed and let those who really care rebuild the club.

Honestly, agree.
Fordy

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #5648 on: Today at 01:58:42 pm
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 01:47:28 pm
So, honestly. Where the fuck do we go from here?

Let all clubs have control of their tv rights and let the top 6 clubs have a bigger say on things.

Thanks where we go from here.

Sky can fuck off! UFEA can fuck off!
Fromola

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #5649 on: Today at 01:58:52 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:48:36 pm
He wants strong competition whilst spending nearly £2B on players , winning 10 out of 11 domestic titles, ensuring that the other clubs cant actually compete? Yeah right.

And sulking to high heaven at the one he didn't win.
scatman

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #5650 on: Today at 01:58:53 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:56:00 pm
Probably best to get in to non league

One of the best things I ever did, even better if you can get actively involved in a club. There's a lot of help that a non-league club needs and you'll get a lot back. Especially in the times we've had over the last year, just seeing and socialising with people working towards a common cause of joy for your community.
clinical

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #5651 on: Today at 01:59:11 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 01:58:13 pm
This.
I've noticed a subtle change post Peter Moore which I think coincided with the high point of FSGs ownership.
With him there it felt like there was a connection to the club and the City. Since he went we've heard shit all from Hogan.

Peter Moore is certainly missed.
Welshred

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #5652 on: Today at 01:59:18 pm
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Today at 01:58:09 pm
Its a group project :)

It's a company that makes $30bn in profit every quarter!

Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:58:09 pm
We could easily bring their phone lines and websites to a standstill.

I forget but weren't they one of the banks we did when Hicks was spotted sat on the bench with his coffee ?

Good luck with the phone lines everyone is working from home at the moment.
Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #5653 on: Today at 02:00:20 pm
City have just cut Pep's conference short cos he was laying into the plans  :o
Lusty

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #5654 on: Today at 02:00:22 pm
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 01:44:08 pm
Parliament and the courts decide the law. To use your Brexit example remember how long it took to get through? Remember how many times the government was dragged to, and beaten in, court? You can't just think up a load of bollocks and say it's law. The consequences of the law have to be considered and there are hundreds of very smart civil servants paid to make sure stupid laws, that will end up with the government losing in court, don't get through. And it'll still go wrong.

Nationalisation isn't going to happen. Every industry nationalised was either because it was on it's arse, in the national interest or a threat to the well being of the public. Football is none of that. Also see what happens to an economy when you seize the assets of American citizens or other nations.

If you want to rely on Boris to save us from capitalism, good for you.
The current Government has a massive parliamentary majority.  They can do what they want.  There's nothing anyone can do to stop them.  Courts are no use because parliament is sovereign, the courts cannot overt turn an act of parliament.  EU state aid rules would have prevented the government getting involved but that's obviously no longer a factor.  Your Brexit example doesn't work because you're comparing to a minority government.  You will note that Brexit sailed through after the 2019 election handed Boris a majority.

One of the worst things about this is it gives the current government a really easy win.
Andy82lfc

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #5655 on: Today at 02:00:24 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:51:46 pm
UEFA panicking

In a nutshell as is most of the stuff they have come out with. They know if this actually goes ahead they are finished, done. The PL will be worried about the same so I expect some big threats to come out from them also.

The PL may have more of a chance to break a deal though if the six guaranteed to keep domestic league fixtures for example. UEFA are fucked either way though.

FIFA seem a bit hush too, suppose if they have plans for a club World Cup as rumoured they need these teams on board.
Qston

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #5656 on: Today at 02:00:32 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:58:09 pm
We could easily bring their phone lines and websites to a standstill.

I forget but weren't they one of the banks we did when Hicks was spotted sat on the bench with his coffee ?

I think it might have been them or black rock. My memory plays tricks. I know we barraged them with emails which caused a major a rethink !

By the way, there is also an email address for the new super league if you want to get in touch with them. Just saying......
fucking appalled

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #5657 on: Today at 02:00:39 pm
We'd fucking destroy League 2 as well, we'd win every game
lfc_col

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #5658 on: Today at 02:00:40 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 01:49:32 pm
Just remember in the next few weeks when Nike start announcing the kits for next season that LFC (FSG) get 50% of whatever you pay for your kit.

For every £70 kit you dont buy, you keep £35 from the pockets of the club

Wonder if these could be remade

Fromola

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #5659 on: Today at 02:00:44 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 01:49:17 pm
It's not the players fault so I don't even know why this type of shite was brought up.

It was even briefed that the ESL owners were happy if players couldn't play for internationals as it's the clubs that pay their wages and they're effectively loaning their assets out.
The cock who signs his posts Mitch

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #5660 on: Today at 02:00:45 pm
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 01:44:08 pm
Parliament and the courts decide the law. To use your Brexit example remember how long it took to get through? Remember how many times the government was dragged to, and beaten in, court? You can't just think up a load of bollocks and say it's law. The consequences of the law have to be considered and there are hundreds of very smart civil servants paid to make sure stupid laws, that will end up with the government losing in court, don't get through. And it'll still go wrong.

Nationalisation isn't going to happen. Every industry nationalised was either because it was on it's arse, in the national interest or a threat to the well being of the public. Football is none of that. Also see what happens to an economy when you seize the assets of American citizens or other nations.

If you want to rely on Boris to save us from capitalism, good for you.

I have already said that the Government doesn't want to nationalise the football industry. If it wants to impose the 50+1 model though it can do and there is nothing the clubs could do.

Just like it puts international matches on its free to air list, it could do the same for ESL matches. They have the power, just need the will and if it is politically popular, why wouldn't you?

Governments can be found in breach of existing Law. However, they can just then change the Law to suit. Like the prorogation of Parliament said to be against the Law, so the Government will change the Law to make it lawful.
Trendisnotdestiny

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #5661 on: Today at 02:02:06 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:58:09 pm
We could easily bring their phone lines and websites to a standstill.

I forget but weren't they one of the banks we did when Hicks was spotted sat on the bench with his coffee ?

They have a long and sordid history.

https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/jpmorgan-chase-co-agrees-pay-920-million-connection-schemes-defraud-precious-metals-and-us
https://www.corp-research.org/jpmorganchase#:~:text=Two%20month%20later%2C%20the%20Justice,on%20probation%20for%20three%20years.
