This is a shitshow
Quote from: The cock who signs his posts Mitch on Today at 01:43:07 pm


Governments decide how things are and private companies have to suck it up.

In China,Russia & Cuba.

Deluded.
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:14:02 pm
Pep won't answer any questions regarding the ESL.

He just did.

Guardiola: "It's not sport when there is no relation between effort and success, it's not sport. It's not sport if it doesn't matter if you lose. I've said many times I want the best competition as possible. It's not fair if teams fight at the top and cannot qualify.'
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 01:44:18 pm
He said something about withdrawing police funding for match days for the clubs, or even preventing players getting work visas .

The first one might be possible, Im not so sure about that second one?

Visas are essentially given at the home office's discretion. Government can pretty much do whatever the fuck they want with them.

Whether they do or not is another question.
Quote from: scatman on Today at 01:43:30 pm
It's horrifying. I despise all of them, absolutely all of them.

Patrick Bamford speaking about racism last night was telling. Then I remembered that Trippier got a bigger ban for betting than the Slavia Prague player did for racism.

Exactly, none of these moral guardians come out of this shitshow smelling of roses.

All various c*nts.
Quote from: Sinos on Today at 01:41:09 pm
His serious proposal for standing against it was to cut police funding for matches, so do you think he is looking for the right headlines or to stop the ESL?

Honestly, I think he's looking to stop it. It's such an easy win if he does it, it's like a religion for half the population. If football wasnt as popular, he probably wouldn't have done anything.
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 01:46:04 pm
He just did.

Guardiola: "It's not sport when there is no relation between effort and success, it's not sport. It's not sport if it doesn't matter if you lose. I've said many times I want the best competition as possible. It's not fair if teams fight at the top and cannot qualify.'

So, honestly. Where the fuck do we go from here?
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:36:47 pm
https://twitter.com/TeleFootball/status/1384484116771508224


No surprise there. The entire league is funded on JP Morgan getting the TV money.
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 01:44:18 pm
He said something about withdrawing police funding for match days for the clubs, or even preventing players getting work visas .

The first one might be possible, Im not so sure about that second one?

'GLOBAL BRITAIN' where the government can remove your workers rights when they need to conveniently distract from Government ministers thieving. I can't wait to see what Brexit Britain will look like in 5 years
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:45:58 pm
Pep Guardiola speaks

Guardiola says he doesnt know what the super league is going to create and only found out about it just before the announcement. He goes on to say that managers speak about a lot of things but theyre not the right people to ask about the ESL because they dont have all the information; when he does, hell give his opinion. He says he loves and supports his club and hed love the president of the committee to go around the world explaining the reasons for whats happening. As yet, hes not been asked how he feels about what we know right now.

He wants the best, strongest competition possible, but that its not sport when success is guaranteed  Sport is not a sport when the relation between the effort and reward dont exist. Its not a sport when it doesnt matter if you lose. Its not fair if teams fight at the top and cannot qualify.

He also says we need to be told why, for example, Ajax Amsterdam and their five European Cups arent involved  he wants clarification  and that to arrive at this point tells us that Uefa have failed. Hes not spoken to his players about it yet because theyve got a game coming up, then says all clubs and bodies are looking after themselves, noting that Lewandowski missed Bayerns tie against Paris because he got injured on international duty.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/live/2021/apr/20/european-super-league-backlash-builds-against-breakaway-plan-live
He wants strong competition whilst spending nearly £2B on players , winning 10 out of 11 domestic titles, ensuring that the other clubs cant actually compete? Yeah right.
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 01:47:28 pm
So, honestly. Where the fuck do we go from here?

Managers will let their contracts run down and clubs will appoint managers who are happy to manage teams competing in the ESL I imagine.
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 01:44:18 pm
He said something about withdrawing police funding for match days for the clubs

Oh yeah, that will stop them in their tracks. As you were everyone...
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 01:41:16 pm
Breaking news now is that lawyers have filed injunctions to prevent Fifa and UEFA issuing bans on players from playing in whatever competition.
It's not the players fault so I don't even know why this type of shite was brought up.
Just remember in the next few weeks when Nike start announcing the kits for next season that LFC (FSG) get 50% of whatever you pay for your kit.

For every £70 kit you dont buy, you keep £35 from the pockets of the club
Little new to be added,  but there are some elements worth looking at:
Re Uefa's failures,  I look back at the evolution of their competitions,  even before Chelsea and City,  there was a clear pattern of shifting the odds towards the bigger clubs. The biggest clubs have always pressed for more and more,  this will create an atmosphere ripe for corruption. Even the latest iteration looks to be a result of this pressure / 'negotiation'.  You cannot improve UEFA unless you find a mechanism to clear that pressure exerted by the bigger clubs, these things aren't independent from each other.

If you rightly complain about City's unfair advantage,  and we join up, closed shop,  we'll be then competing in the regular league with an estimated 300 million advantage against 14 other clubs. The problem,  would be us (and the other 5)

The super league as an attempt to enforce financial control over City and Chelsea,  for us to compete,  is all theory at this point. 

 I'm looking at whether this control is most likely from government intervention in response to this event,  new action from UEFA or super league clubs successfully controlling a fellow founding member where national laws couldn't,  and there's no clear choice,  with the limited detail.





Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 01:48:49 pm
Managers will let their contracts run down and clubs will appoint managers who are happy to manage teams competing in the ESL I imagine.

And it won't matter if they're shit managers because you can't get relegated anyway.

This is the end of football.
Quote from: Sinos on Today at 01:39:48 pm
We all know this ESL will replace the Prem and this is what the fight is really about. You're right we haven't been in the champions league that often, but our transfer spend and wage bill means even when not in it
 has meant nobody can ever seriously challenge us without unlimited resources.
I don't think that's what the fight is about personally. The plans are to replace the CL not the Prem, that's what I've been arguing about anyway. It would be a whole other level for the Prem

In terms of your point though, Leicester will finish above Spurs and Arsenal for the second consecutive season and have won a PL more recently than either. How is that not challenging? Everton have finished above top 6 teams plenty of times in PL history.

Your point is that our position is entrenched at the top. But once upon a time our position was entrenched in the top 2. Since then we won the league once in 30 years, 2nd a handful of times. And a lot of that is pre Chelsea and City. We have a big advantage but things can change with good and poor management. We want to remove that risk for £££
Leaked Super League documents reveal US-style plan to transform elite footballs finances

https://www.ft.com/content/e80299a4-8012-447a-8512-c24e149304b1
It's no secret that UEFA and FIFA are absolute morons. I reckon the clubs have tried over the years to get real change and just thought fuck them we'll do it are own way because they aren't listening.

The problem with this ESL is it only protects the elite clubs. The model is all wrong.

I'm all for European clubs taking control of the competitions but not in the manner the have suggested.
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 01:44:38 pm
Aye, the same Nike who use chinese concentration camps to manufacture their shite. Like they care about anything but the money.

And Standard Chartered with it's involvement in Opium profits in its early days. Wonder whose money they launder now...

Look at EA sports as well, they make money off of "loot boxes" to the tune of 1 billion/yr, i think just from the FIFA game alone
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 01:49:17 pm
It's not the players fault so I don't even know why this type of shite was brought up.

UEFA panicking
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 01:49:17 pm
It's not the players fault so I don't even know why this type of shite was brought up.

The idea is if they can't play for their countries, they wont want to play for those clubs in the league, then its a 'super' league with Hulk, Alex Teixeira and a 40 year old Tevez. 'The best players, every week'.
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:45:58 pm
Pep Guardiola speaks

Guardiola says he doesnt know what the super league is going to create and only found out about it just before the announcement. He goes on to say that managers speak about a lot of things but theyre not the right people to ask about the ESL because they dont have all the information; when he does, hell give his opinion. He says he loves and supports his club and hed love the president of the committee to go around the world explaining the reasons for whats happening. As yet, hes not been asked how he feels about what we know right now.

He wants the best, strongest competition possible, but that its not sport when success is guaranteed  Sport is not a sport when the relation between the effort and reward dont exist. Its not a sport when it doesnt matter if you lose. Its not fair if teams fight at the top and cannot qualify.

He also says we need to be told why, for example, Ajax Amsterdam and their five European Cups arent involved  he wants clarification  and that to arrive at this point tells us that Uefa have failed. Hes not spoken to his players about it yet because theyve got a game coming up, then says all clubs and bodies are looking after themselves, noting that Lewandowski missed Bayerns tie against Paris because he got injured on international duty.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/live/2021/apr/20/european-super-league-backlash-builds-against-breakaway-plan-live

So in essence he is in agreement with Klopp and fair play to him for saying what he thinks. Klopp and Pep are powerful managers with a voice. I am pretty sure that Klopp will be making his feelings well known to the owners, and we can hope that Pep is doing likewise. For both to say in public that they don`t like the basic premise is a big thing. The question really is though whether the owners will care what they think ? Short term headache for long term gain ? or alternatively short term headache that actually has a direct impact on the long term gain.

Many questions as yet unanswered and this has very rapidly blown up in their face with universal condemnation from a lot of unlikely bedfellows
Seriously even if you wanted to pull out, how do you pull out if you're going to get sued to the point of extinction?  ???
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 01:41:16 pm
Breaking news now is that lawyers have filed injunctions to prevent Fifa and UEFA issuing bans on players from playing in whatever competition.

Are they going to issue an injunction against themselves, the ESL, at the same time for saying who can and cannot play in their competition?

Being private organisations, they can set the rules about who plays and who doesn't, indeed it is the whole rationale behind the ESL. If Leicester took them to court saying they should be admitted as they are clearly more 'super' than Arsenal for instance, what do you think the ESL response would be?
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:50:33 pm
Leaked Super League documents reveal US-style plan to transform elite footballs finances

https://www.ft.com/content/e80299a4-8012-447a-8512-c24e149304b1

Like the ESL its behind a paywall.
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 01:47:28 pm
So, honestly. Where the fuck do we go from here?

Into the ESL, regardless of the potential consequences.
Quote from: Sinos on Today at 01:35:06 pm
Promotion and relegation are for the other 14 teams as the last 20 years have proved, so please stop peddling this nonsense that we are in a competitive environment. We are the top of the food chain and you don't want to change it and are dressing it up as moral crusade.
That doesn't make sense even by your standards so far in this thread.
what a fuckin mess
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 01:52:30 pm
Into the ESL, regardless of the potential consequences.

If managers stood down en masse, players went on strike etc., it wouldn't make a difference would it?
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 01:47:28 pm
So, honestly. Where the fuck do we go from here?

How about we break JP Morgan?  Go to where the money is - go after the brand of criminality masked as finance.
Quote from: Sinos on Today at 01:35:06 pm
Promotion and relegation are for the other 14 teams as the last 20 years have proved, so please stop peddling this nonsense that we are in a competitive environment. We are the top of the food chain and you don't want to change it and are dressing it up as moral crusade.

Yet it only takes a couple of bad seasons for us to get down there, because we haven't doesn't mean we can't. The need to improve our levels each season is on the threat of not getting Champions League or staying in the Premier League which is completely removed in this league. Remember Leeds being too big to go down? Newcastle were too big to go down too. Under Hodgson there was a very realistic threat that we could have gone down. Under this new "competition" that will be removed, the need to improve completely taken away as each club is going to get its piece of the pie anyway. Finish bottom of the league? Who cares, we got £300m out of it this year!
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 01:54:28 pm
If managers stood down en masse, players went on strike etc., it wouldn't make a difference would it?

Not if its true that we can pretty much be sued into oblivion if we pull out of it.
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Today at 01:55:05 pm
How about we break JP Morgan?

Good luck with that...
Probably best to get in to non league
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 01:46:04 pm
He just did.

Guardiola: "It's not sport when there is no relation between effort and success, it's not sport. It's not sport if it doesn't matter if you lose. I've said many times I want the best competition as possible. It's not fair if teams fight at the top and cannot qualify.'

Since when is relegation the only form of jeopardy in a league?
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:52:05 pm
Seriously even if you wanted to pull out, how do you pull out if you're going to get sued to the point of extinction?  ???

And Perez will make sure he sues alright.
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 01:55:48 pm
Not if its true that we can pretty much be sued into oblivion if we pull out of it.

I'm inclined to say let them sue us.
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 01:46:29 pm
Exactly, none of these moral guardians come out of this shitshow smelling of roses.

All various c*nts.

Everyone is facing a choice between Scylla and Charybdis.
