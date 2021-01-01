« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 130 131 132 133 134 [135]   Go Down

Author Topic: Breakaway Super League  (Read 100963 times)

Online bornandbRED

  • aka physioSTALKER
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,384
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #5360 on: Today at 12:23:40 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 12:19:44 pm
Outside of the thing that's obviously wrong with it, what's wrong with it?

They havent even announced a formal structure as of yet so no confirmation whether the no relegation is time limited or not. Or how the 5 invitational teams will qualify for invitation. If thats the major issue then its a stumbling block that can probably be negotiated - and they have repeatedly said they want to negotiate with the authorities to iron this out.

Youd think theyre proposing to bomb Anfield the way some are reacting. Sky/UEFA and the gang have done a stellar job of whipping up a frenzy here.
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,135
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #5361 on: Today at 12:23:48 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 12:17:16 pm
Barely getting any work done today trying to keep up with all this. 


Same here ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline The cock who signs his posts Mitch

  • What was your name again? It's on the tip of my tongue. Oh *there* it is, thanks.
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 61
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #5362 on: Today at 12:24:09 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 08:23:26 am
The government can't do shit about this. Please tell me what the government have done to stop the tech giants or the media companies. NOTHING!!

The Tories are just jumping all over this to try to get votes.  Don't be fooled.

Can't? Are you nuts, the Government set the Laws of this country and any club that is based here is ruled by them.

They could impose the German model and give the supporters 50% +1 share of the club.

Personally I would do something quick and easy. I would announce that all broadcast ESL matches must be free to air in the UK, in line with other sporting events. Result, the complete collapse of this scheme.

Logged
Mitch, who likes to sign his name because he has some manners, unlike the Mods who have so little an ant couldn't drown in it.
 They mistake their self righteousness and self pity for principles and they have so much of those that the Titanic could sink in it!


Mitch

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,034
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #5363 on: Today at 12:24:11 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 12:22:57 pm
I don't "know" that. I wouldn't be surprised. But Kenny is a director..

Wasn't it more of a ceremonial role? Could be wrong though
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #5364 on: Today at 12:25:07 pm »
Quote from: Smellytrabs on Today at 12:11:20 pm
It would be interesting to see what the reaction to this is like amongst the Asian and American fans. I think the perception is that clubs think they can sacrifice the traditional support because the interest in the club from other parts of the world is so big that they will gain more than they will lose. Essentially, you can replace the 40'000 of us that may stop going with tourists who will pay more and buy more merch - and even if that doesn't happen, the TV money is going to be so good that an empty stadium is worth it. Or they could move the club to a part of the world where it would get filled. All in all, it relies on the Asian/American fans still having unwavering support/interest in the club.

But what if that isn't the case? What if those fans are also willing to turn their backs on it? So many games are going to be dead rubbers played to silent stadiums. Who wants to watch that?
I actually think this dichotomy is overstated. Foreign fans who don't have that local attachment are more likely to have picked their teams for other reasons. Remember that footage before the CL finals of all those international supporters clubs with the homemade banners singing YNWA? I think people are underestimating how many agree and empathise with the core ethos of the club. Even the ones outside that were attracted to the Premier League and Champions League because of its structure and excitement.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,034
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #5365 on: Today at 12:25:09 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 08:23:26 am
The government can't do shit about this. Please tell me what the government have done to stop the tech giants or the media companies. NOTHING!!

The Tories are just jumping all over this to try to get votes.  Don't be fooled.



They could refuse visas to foreign players of the ESL?
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,649
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #5366 on: Today at 12:25:09 pm »
Quote from: The cock who signs his posts Mitch on Today at 12:24:09 pm
Can't? Are you nuts, the Government set the Laws of this country and any club that is based here is ruled by them.

They could impose the German model and give the supporters 50% +1 share of the club.

Personally I would do something quick and easy. I would announce that all broadcast ESL matches must be free to air in the UK, in line with other sporting events. Result, the complete collapse of this scheme.


The Tories will do what their paymasters tell them to. Like every other capitalist country.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,699
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #5367 on: Today at 12:25:17 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:23:48 pm
Same here ;D

Hitting Command F more than during a transfer window.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,689
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #5368 on: Today at 12:25:29 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 12:22:57 pm
I don't "know" that. I wouldn't be surprised. But Kenny is a director..

He's a "Director" not an actual Director involved with the running of the club.
Logged

Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,186
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #5369 on: Today at 12:25:39 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 11:46:29 am
Our owners have literally put forward a proposal to take competition out of football but Al's previous criticism of these venture capitalists was 'absurdly OTT'?

I don't wish to speak for Al, but I very much doubt anyone is happy with today's state of affairs.

I don't necessarily agree that the proposal will "take competition out of football". Granted, it will change it, but not remove it.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,699
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #5370 on: Today at 12:25:49 pm »
Quote from: The cock who signs his posts Mitch on Today at 12:24:09 pm
Can't? Are you nuts, the Government set the Laws of this country and any club that is based here is ruled by them.

They could impose the German model and give the supporters 50% +1 share of the club.

Personally I would do something quick and easy. I would announce that all broadcast ESL matches must be free to air in the UK, in line with other sporting events. Result, the complete collapse of this scheme.

Deluded.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,076
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #5371 on: Today at 12:26:03 pm »
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on Today at 12:17:10 pm
But you didn't see it coming did you ?

Sugar-coating and false promises from US (sports) venture fund people..

No, who could guess they would fuck us over; signs were all over the place

You think any other owner would do any different? Anyone who isnt a charity would be making the same decisions as FSG, despite how awful those decisions are.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,218
  • BAGs
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #5372 on: Today at 12:26:35 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 12:14:05 pm
Shearer calling for all involved to be banned from the league.

Ah, yes. Another pearl of wisdom from the master of punditry there.

Yes, Alan - let's ban the 6 clubs that make the most bank and more or less make the entire brand of the top flight in English football. Sky will be loving you at the moment, which is about the only positive thing to take from such an asinine statement.
Nice one Alan. Yes, let's throw the baby out with the bathwater. That'll sort everything. ::)

It's not the fans. It's not the managers and players that want this abomination. It's not Liverpool FC that want this, it's only the current custodians who want it, and they don't have the support of the test of the club (fans, manager, players).

But yes Alan. Punish those who want no part in it anyway. That'll show them.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:30:13 pm by Son of Spion＊ »
Logged
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Bitters? They're just plastic Manc's in Lonsdales.

Online disgraced cake

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,464
  • Seis Veces
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #5373 on: Today at 12:26:42 pm »
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on Today at 12:20:33 pm
Kenny, 77 pounds, furlough "this means more". negative net spend, complaining on FPP, how they treat red sox/bunking or what you call it..

they don't care about sports, they don't care about people - they care about money and it has been obvious the whole way..

April 15th - John Henry and pet Linda - tweeted about Hillsborough - knowing very well that they fuck the city and suppporters overs 3 days later..

Says it all.. Disgusting people

Yep. I thought Klopp's comments last night were largely good, but at one point he said that the owners are fundamentally good people. I'm afraid I can't agree with you there Jurgen. That's for every reason you list above Johnny and many more, including not letting Jurgen know about all this shite and letting him talk about it in front of tens of millions of people worldwide after what must have been one of the most stressful days in ages. They aren't good people at all.

Don't think it can be stressed enough how important the players and staff of these clubs are going to be. They fucking *have* to make their actual feelings heard, they have the platforms to do so.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,274
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #5374 on: Today at 12:27:32 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 12:23:40 pm

Youd think theyre proposing to bomb Anfield the way some are reacting. Sky/UEFA and the gang have done a stellar job of whipping up a frenzy here.
You guys can fuck off with that. I was in this thread as soon as the news was announced and haven't watched Sky or paid attention to anything UEFA have said. People think it's shite and it has nothing to do with Sky or anyone. Get the fuck over it and stop with that insulting shite.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,203
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #5375 on: Today at 12:27:46 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 12:24:11 pm
Wasn't it more of a ceremonial role? Could be wrong though

Non executive seat on the board.

I want to know - not opinions, but from the man himself - if he was told. Because while a bit ceremonial what he said when he joined made it sound like he would actually be consulted and involved..

"I am looking forward to working with the board of directors and contributing to the strategic issues that affect Liverpool Football Club."

Want to know what he thinks. If he was told. I EXPECT he wasn't..

But we need leadership right now, and Klopp and Kenny are the two Liverpool men I most trust
Logged

Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,130
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #5376 on: Today at 12:28:02 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 12:23:40 pm
They havent even announced a formal structure as of yet so no confirmation whether the no relegation is time limited or not. Or how the 5 invitational teams will qualify for invitation. If thats the major issue then its a stumbling block that can probably be negotiated - and they have repeatedly said they want to negotiate with the authorities to iron this out.

Youd think theyre proposing to bomb Anfield the way some are reacting. Sky/UEFA and the gang have done a stellar job of whipping up a frenzy here.

Doesn't seem to me that the reaction has been media-led, for the most part. Many of us had a fairly visceral, instinctive reaction to it as soon as the plan was revealed, and that opinion has not changed with time for reflection. That Sky and UEFA will try and ride the wave of indignation to preserve their own assets is obvious, but not particuarly important right now.
Logged

Online lolowalsh

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 171
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #5377 on: Today at 12:28:13 pm »
I'm surprised Mike Ashley didnt beg the super league to invite Newcastle
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,538
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #5378 on: Today at 12:28:16 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 12:21:55 pm
Wonder if the King was even informed

if they didn't inform Jurgen then they sure as hell didn't inform Kenny
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,283
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #5379 on: Today at 12:28:18 pm »
I hope FSG sell up after this. But they won't and if they did would be to a group who are just as bad if not worse.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline elsewhere

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,342
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #5380 on: Today at 12:28:44 pm »
If Super League goes through, I will never pay off my JP Morgan credit card balance.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,689
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #5381 on: Today at 12:28:46 pm »
https://twitter.com/footballdaily/status/1384459946641616898

Quote
A senior figure at one of the Premier League 'Big 6 clubs' has warned 'don't expect us to back down and walk away from our plans' in regards to the European Super League
Logged

Online Robotforaday

  • Fifty shades off white
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,668
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #5382 on: Today at 12:29:02 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 12:23:40 pm
Youd think theyre proposing to bomb Anfield the way some are reacting. Sky/UEFA and the gang have done a stellar job of whipping up a frenzy here.
You're crazy if you think that Sky/UEFA are the ones that have me "frenzied".
I was up until 3am in blind horror the night I read FSG's own representation of what they were doing. Last night my horror was intensified by Perez's insane ramblings. That's nothing to do with Sky or UEFA. It's a direct reaction to what's coming out of the mouths of the instigators of this scheme.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,156
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #5383 on: Today at 12:29:33 pm »
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on Today at 12:17:10 pm
But you didn't see it coming did you ?

Sugar-coating and false promises from US (sports) venture fund people..

No, who could guess they would fuck us over; signs were all over the place


This specifically? Nah.

I'm not majorly surprised though. They bought us with the intent of benefiting from FFP, and have seen UEFA fuck it off. They put forward a lot of decent ideas with 'Project Big Picture' and had a similar reaction then, and a pretty quick climbdown. Which they should have learnt from, and clearly didnt and just doubled down instead.
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,203
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #5384 on: Today at 12:29:53 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 12:28:16 pm
if they didn't inform Jurgen then they sure as hell didn't inform Kenny

Already answered this chief.
Logged

Online Jono69

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 695
  • You make pigs smoke!
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #5385 on: Today at 12:29:53 pm »
Quote from: The cock who signs his posts Mitch on Today at 12:24:09 pm
Can't? Are you nuts, the Government set the Laws of this country and any club that is based here is ruled by them.

They could impose the German model and give the supporters 50% +1 share of the club.

Personally I would do something quick and easy. I would announce that all broadcast ESL matches must be free to air in the UK, in line with other sporting events. Result, the complete collapse of this scheme.

They really don't .
Logged
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,773
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #5386 on: Today at 12:30:01 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 12:23:40 pm
They havent even announced a formal structure as of yet so no confirmation whether the no relegation is time limited or not. Or how the 5 invitational teams will qualify for invitation. If thats the major issue then its a stumbling block that can probably be negotiated - and they have repeatedly said they want to negotiate with the authorities to iron this out.

Youd think theyre proposing to bomb Anfield the way some are reacting. Sky/UEFA and the gang have done a stellar job of whipping up a frenzy here.

No, you'd think if they were competent football people  ;D as you suggested they might have actually confirmed some of the more contentious points before announcing it to the whole world.

And fuck off with the SKY/UEFA shit, we hate them as much as you do.

They're not proposing to bomb Anfield, at the end of the day Anfield is only 4 stands, what they're proposing to do is bomb the very essence that makes Anfield what it is.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
Pages: 1 ... 130 131 132 133 134 [135]   Go Up
« previous next »
 