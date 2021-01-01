« previous next »
Newsflash; FIFA have been corrupt.

FSG bought into the PL assuming that FFP was beginning.

How has that worked out?

The Yank system has flaws, but was built for maximum return (quelle surprise).  It also safeguards FFP by installing salary caps and enforceable penalties that will hold the Spanish, Italian and Oil Clubs to a higher financial standard which may keep spending down a bit and will be far more transparent financially.

As mentioned, the FA has done very little to safeguard the lower leagues.  A SL is a bargaining opportunity to get the rich to invest in the poor.
Quote from: J_Kopite on Today at 10:39:07 am
Wasting energy by pointing out things that are irrelevant.

This is going to be a process, sorting out the bad things about the current game is only going to happen if fans unite, first behind the abolishing of this ESL idea, then everything can and should follow, but people like seem like you'll be happy telling everyone how right you are and its all terrible, which to me is fiddling while Rome burns.

Go on then.... what's irrelevant?
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 10:29:02 am
That sky are only up in arms about something when it suits them, I'd guess. They don't care about Mike Ashley, H+G, Oil Money, ticket prices, kit prices, local's being priced out, subscription fees, the rich getting richer and the fans getting fucked. But when their own product might be diluted they're quite happy to devote hours of propaganda to how awful it all is because please, please won't someone think of the revenue streams.

I'm not in favour of the ESL. But that doesn't make the current system, or whatever version of it UEFA want next, right.

Half the reason the CL and the thing that they want to follow is so screwed is because of the clubs that want to form the Super League pressuring to make those changes

Literally the whole point of the new CL stages was to give those SL clubs a mini version of the SL where they play eachother more... They agreed to it to stop a SL from happening...

The Super League clubs are the problem here
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 10:38:13 am
If we go full bore into the ESL (closed shop version) do you accept it and move on?. I wouldnt. It would cross the line for me and I would be done with top flight football.

Honestly? I don't know. I've struggled to get into football this season, I don't know if that's a mix of us struggling, or general apathy over the shit that VAR has turned into, plus the way we're seemingly getting fucked over on any minor decisions. I've never been so angry at matches as I have this season.

It depends if the clubs actually realise, and deal with, some of the underlying issues around matches. If they don't, I expect I'll carry on my trajectory of drifting away.
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 10:38:13 am
If we go full bore into the ESL (closed shop version) do you accept it and move on?. I wouldnt. It would cross the line for me and I would be done with top flight football.

I know they dont need me, but there will be millions like me which they do need collectively.
It wouldn't even need to be a conscious decision. There would be no enjoyment and no reason to watch. Our first PL game next season: we've just been given £300m by JP Morgan to buy players with. We thrash Villa. Yay! Aren't we great! Best team! Best players! Best coach!
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 10:41:05 am
How many times do we have to say that opposition to the ESL is not support for the status quo.  We're 127 pages in and we've gone over it on every page.

If you pay for a match day ticket or have a Sky subs you support the status quo
The proposed Town Hall meeting that Hogan was to hold with LFC employees has been pulled according to David Lynch on Twitter.

Sky are reporting that some executives are getting cold feet - not happy with the media strategy - no doubt Perez going on late night Spanish TV and going off piste has affected that.

I note that the ESL employed Theresa May's and Johnson's former spin doctor for comms. Oops.
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 08:47:40 am
The only thing I'm confused about is people saying now that they are going to walk away from football and stop supporting the club.

Why didn't they do that in 1992 which was a far bigger change? This really just affects UEFA and the way they have been running things (And surely no one is seriously going to say how great UEFA are?)

Once the league stops being arsey then there is no need for stupidity from the governing bodies - if they try and stop people playing in the Prem it will be successfully be challenged in court on precedence. If they try and stop people playing for their country  it will be successfully be challenged in court on precedence.



Lots of sabre rattling and moaning going on at the moment, but I don't think it's as big a deal as people are making out.

It's just the natural extension of what happened in 1992. Personally 'I'm too old for this shit' and will just support the lads and hope that they can get that little lump of plastic in the net while shouting 'hurrah' at apt opportunities (Hopefully in the ground)

If people are going to gib their STs then that, of course, is up to them, but there are plenty of other people that would rip your arm off for one, so if you are thinking of doing that then do it in the cold light of day after real reflection. If you lose it then you probably won't get it back.

Because some of us were just starting to wear big boy pants in 1992 Andy.
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Quote from: jambutty on Today at 10:41:44 am
A SL is a bargaining opportunity to get the rich to invest in the poor.
Bollocks is it. The rich will scatter some crumbs to make you feel better.
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 10:42:38 am
The proposed Town Hall meeting that Hogan was to hold with LFC employees has been pulled according to David Lynch on Twitter.

Sky are reporting that some executives are getting cold feet - not happy with the media strategy - no doubt Perez going on late night Spanish TV and going off piste has affected that.

I note that the ESL employed Theresa May's and Johnson's former spin doctor for comms. Oops.

That Perez interview was fucking mad. He came out with some right bizarre statements. Shortening the game? Fucking hell.
Quote from: eddymunster on Today at 10:42:21 am
Go on then.... what's irrelevant?

"Gary Nevilla hates Liverpool! Sky Sports have an agenda! Karen Brady! There was a breakaway in 1992!" and the like.
If you feel comfortable doing so in the current circumstances and are not happy with this, please consider attending the protest at Anfield on Saturday.
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 10:38:13 am
If we go full bore into the ESL (closed shop version) do you accept it and move on?. I wouldnt. It would cross the line for me and I would be done with top flight football.

You can even remove the factors of morality and sporting fairness from this.

From a pure "product" perspective, it sounds abysmal - boring, repetitive, devoid of all the drama, suspense and intrigue that makes football (still) worth watching.

There are better things to do with our lives.
We should probably split threads.

We can have a "Sickened by the hypocrisy of those speaking out" thread

We can have a "I hate the ESL, but football is already fucked so why fight it?" thread

And then we can have the thread "Most people are in agreement that the ESL is fucked, and that also the way football currently is is fucked - what are we going to do about it?" thread

The first two threads can weedle out the 2/3rds of unproductive posts.
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 08:47:40 am
The only thing I'm confused about is people saying now that they are going to walk away from football and stop supporting the club.

Why didn't they do that in 1992 which was a far bigger change? This really just affects UEFA and the way they have been running things (And surely no one is seriously going to say how great UEFA are?)

Once the league stops being arsey then there is no need for stupidity from the governing bodies - if they try and stop people playing in the Prem it will be successfully be challenged in court on precedence. If they try and stop people playing for their country  it will be successfully be challenged in court on precedence.



Lots of sabre rattling and moaning going on at the moment, but I don't think it's as big a deal as people are making out.

It's just the natural extension of what happened in 1992. Personally 'I'm too old for this shit' and will just support the lads and hope that they can get that little lump of plastic in the net while shouting 'hurrah' at apt opportunities (Hopefully in the ground)

If people are going to gib their STs then that, of course, is up to them, but there are plenty of other people that would rip your arm off for one, so if you are thinking of doing that then do it in the cold light of day after real reflection. If you lose it then you probably won't get it back.

People are allowed to have a strong opinion about an issue, even though you did not have it before on similar ones.

It's like when we started having discussions in the supporter's group here in Norway, to push our club to take a stance on boycotting the World Cup. We are allowed to do this, even though we didn't take an official stance on the World Cup in Argentina. Mostly because most of us were not even born, or were really young to even be able to process such issues.

Quote from: B0151? on Today at 10:09:22 am
This is what we need to be fighting for.

Regardless of your opinion about the Super League, no football club should be able to make a huge decision like this with zero consultation with fans or staff. It should be the tipping point for football in this country.

Echo that
Quote from: J_Kopite on Today at 10:45:02 am
"Gary Nevilla hates Liverpool! Sky Sports have an agenda! Karen Brady! There was a breakaway in 1992!" and the like.

Not once have I said or even seen something as dumbed down as that on this thread and ive read the last 60 or so pages.

Quote from: eddymunster on Today at 08:52:55 am
Finally!

The laughable thing about this whole debacle is how much of a shitshow finances in football & the absolute toothlessness that the governing bodies have developed without the ESL. I'm only 33 and footbal is obscene and almost unrecognisable compared to the game I have watched my entire life, so I dread to think what it's like for some of the more experienced members on here.

I've posted a few times regarding the hypocritical nature of the way this is being portrade by people that are more than happy to feed at the current SKY & BT teat, done fuck all while the cost of attending games skyrockets, watched as UEFA and FIFA change and introduce rules & format changes as they see fit (as even Jurgen said last night) as they cream it in off the poularity of the biggest clubs.

These big TV companies (Sky) have created this monster and suddenly, like Patrick Bamford said last night, it's amazing how quick these people are up in arms as soon as they're hit in the pocket.

I really struggle to fall in line with the current pundit narrative, it makes me very uneasy to be suddenly side with the very corporations that I've watched through my life ruin the game.

Something drastic has to change, the ESL is not the solution, but finances in football are broken and something needs to be done. Who here can honestly say they believe that UEFA, FIFA and the FA are the people to do it?

The Champions League with it's new format combined with the old boys clubs of UEFA and FIFA vs the ESL just seem like two slightly different flavours of shit sandwich the fans are supposed to swallow while they pay through the nose for replica kits and an ever expanding array of TV packages.

The only issue anyone in my view has to oppose the ESL is the lack of a competitive nature in the qualification process, which is an issue I completely agree with. If that's your beef then fine, but otherwise lets not pretend one set of greedy basteards are any different to the next set.

Respond to my previous post quoted instead of going for the low hanging fruit.
Everton's statement is nice and everything but they aren't the moral arbiters here. They are owned by a very rich accountant whose good mate is Usmanov. Their sponsorships and dealings - including transfers - have been suspicious over the past few years and they even got around getting sanctioned by saying that they had sold the fucking option of naming rights to a stadium that still hasn't started getting built.

All this outrage is laughable. People in glass houses shouldn't throw stones.
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 10:42:31 am
If you pay for a match day ticket or have a Sky subs you support the status quo
That's absolute bullshit mate, sorry.  It's been done to death in here, but that's like saying you can't complain about capitalism if you own an iPhone.  You'll never get anything changed.
The SL will also give Jurgen his 5 subs which is great for our Club and every Club that plays so many matches.
Quote from: ThePoolMan on Today at 10:29:19 am
But we wont lose like that. The reason why the club wants to do this ESL development is because it will centralise so much wealth in the founding clubs that our squads will have so much quality we will be lilke Real Madrid and Barcelona vs the rest of La Liga. There may be wild card losses or a freakish result like Leicester winning the league one year, but almost all the time, it will be business like usual and the reds overrunning and tearing apart vastly overmatched teams. The thing is - even though the CL does not guaranteed teams in it, the reality is that economically, it has resulted in the giant clubs being in the CL almost all the time because of their economic strength. We already have a economically guaranteed hegemony right now.

But there will be 6 English teams with this power. Most of the 6 will probably get to a point in every season where they can't win the league, at which point - what is the point of competing? Might as well take it easy, play the kids. Sounds great.
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 10:46:04 am
We should probably split threads.

We can have a "Sickened by the hypocrisy of those speaking out" thread

We can have a "I hate the ESL, but football is already fucked so why fight it?" thread

And then we can have the thread "Most people are in agreement that the ESL is fucked, and that also the way football currently is is fucked - what are we going to do about it?" thread

The first two threads can weedle out the 2/3rds of unproductive posts.

Not a bad idea honestly. At the very least, a thread directly about fan action could be a huge help - weed out the arguing and just get to what is being done and when
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 10:46:04 am
We should probably split threads.

We can have a "Sickened by the hypocrisy of those speaking out" thread

We can have a "I hate the ESL, but football is already fucked so why fight it?" thread

And then we can have the thread "Most people are in agreement that the ESL is fucked, and that also the way football currently is is fucked - what are we going to do about it?" thread

The first two threads can weedle out the 2/3rds of unproductive posts.

Maybe a 4th one with 'I'm going to comment unnecessarily on posts I think are unnecessary to try and take a bizarre moral high ground over others who actually agree with me'?

Guess where your posts goes....?

Oh fuck, mine too :duh
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Quote from: redmark on Today at 10:36:52 am
That's pretty much how life works, from every social conflict to every war. There's no set of perfect guys, only shifting, temporary, tactical alliances. Unless you're a purist who opposes everything (which would indeed prompt the iPhone/capitalism meme, and means you shouldn't watch Liverpool at all).
What is your ideal solution then? As things stand we will not be getting anywhere near Abu Dhabi for the foreseeable. We now are extremely close to having a league where only one team can win, City fans make a big thing out of creating a closed shop by winning 10 out of 11 domestic trophies.  The super league, in some form , will happen. The champions  league is already a form of that. There are teams from every major league that are 99.9999% certain of qualifying every season. The draws are even seeded to ensure that none of the smaller clubs reach the final stages, thus ruining the spectacle league of the finals.
The current system has already created a situation where only the very richest clubs can actually win the big trophies .
Although UEFA and the FA are c*nts... a SL is against everything this club stands for. Change is needed but not under that form. My email to the club from today...

'Dear Liverpool,

Something weird happened this morning... I did go to the bakery and suddenly realized that I'm ashamed of wearing a Liverpool sweat (as I usually do)... The club I support was meant to stand for something.. for the small people who work hard to achieve something together as Bill Shankly would say. 'Believe that you're the best and then go out and prove it!' - right?
Playing in a league by default is simply ...go out and play .. it means nothing! No need to believe and no need to prove anything as you're amongst 'the elite' already. It's about the beer and the popcorn and it will be without me.

I will need to change my 'wardrobe' now and intend to cancel my membership ...

I remain a Liverpool supporter in my heart but of the club.. not the franchise.. .

Kindly,'
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:44:20 am
That Perez interview was fucking mad. He came out with some right bizarre statements. Shortening the game? Fucking hell.

Quite clear that there is no media strategy. Who was the absolute clown to thought allowing the Glazers to speak for all English clubs in that statement - and allow such words to be put on their websites?

Clear that UEFA thinks some of the English clubs can be bought back from the brink - Ceferin: I would like to address the owners of some English clubs. Gentleman, you made a huge mistake. Some will say greed, others disdain, arrogance, flippancy of Englands football culture. But it doesnt matter. What matters is that there is still time to change your mind. Clear that he has seen the protests building up and down the country - and no doubt if this is not resolved by the weekend, there is the danger that games may get disrupted.

I've just tweeted Standard Chartered's account to see if they have any comment - it may be an idea to start peppering such accounts - if only to get something public from them - because - the one thing that has truly disappointed me during all this is the lack of accountability from individual owners in the past 48 hours - and yet you've got Perez going borderline Eddie the Eagle on late night Spanish TV and talking about quarters of 15 fucking minutes. Get The Fuck In The Sea.
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:44:20 am
That Perez interview was fucking mad. He came out with some right bizarre statements. Shortening the game? Fucking hell.
And people think giving c*nts like him the power is the answer

They would love to be able to make changes to the rules of football with the click of a finger to make it more exciting
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 10:15:05 am
Morning all,

I'm very much in the camp of going to war against the ESL, but not for the sake of keeping the status quo - because that has given us two corrupted World Cup bidding processes, a failed Financial Fair Play and a situation where sports-washing is fair game.

UEFA, FIFA and any potential ESL are three sides of the same shitty, corrupted, unfettered capitalistic coin.

Just what is it we want to come out of this?

Is it the 50 + 1 rule - ala the German model - because if that's the case, we really should have pushed for that at the birth of the Premier League. There needs to be an end goal.

This is it. The game is broken as it is, the ESL closed shop proposal is not the answer, the 'Big Picture' proposal from last year was not the answer, the current PL is not the answer.

Everton complaining? Of course they have a right to because it means less income for them..

However it is because of the popularity of clubs like us (and Utd) that they have even a cat in hells chance of starting work on a new stadium.

Where would these small clubs (Good one Rafa!) be without the popularity of us (and Utd) across the world.

But it looks like any proposal that comes forward to change anything is going to get a massive backlash - so when is change going to happen?

As well as greater fan involvement in our clubs, I want more of the games income to trickle down to the lower leagues and grassroots.

A good compromise would have been to allow the popular 'worldwide' clubs like us (and Utd) to keep the vast majority of their income derived from overseas rights where clubs like ours are more popular than the PL itself- with grassroots and the lower leagues getting a serious cut.

I want any new formula of income distribution to enhance the game as a whole - I want no extra benefits for the jealous, null and void blackmailers (and who said no to Klopps plea for 5 subs during a pandemic). Perhaps we can all agree on this.


Can anyone help me out, I'm looking for a twitter thread someone posted about how the breakaway of the PL happened posted earlier in this thread.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 10:46:04 am


And then we can have the thread "Most people are in agreement that the ESL is fucked, and that also the way football currently is is fucked - what are we going to do about it?" thread



We really need that thread and it needs to be kept purely about methods of fighting the ESL and the bigger fight after that. If people want to discuss the merits of fighting it/not fighting it etc it can be done here, but an activist thread would be really useful.

It would also be good to have a poll to see who currently feels that they will walk away from the club if the ESL happens.
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 10:47:18 am
But there will be 6 English teams with this power. Most of the 6 will probably get to a point in every season where they can't win the league, at which point - what is the point of competing? Might as well take it easy, play the kids. Sounds great.
Yup, PL will be the new league cup
Except, it will also be hugely unfair to the weaker teams. Some of them will be lucky and play our kids, some of them will be unlucky and play our strongest team. That's not an issue in a cup
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 10:48:41 am
Quite clear that there is no media strategy. Who was the absolute clown to thought allowing the Glazers to speak for all English clubs in that statement - and allow such words to be put on their websites?

Clear that UEFA thinks some of the English clubs can be bought back from the brink - Ceferin: “I would like to address the owners of some English clubs. Gentleman, you made a huge mistake. Some will say greed, others disdain, arrogance, flippancy of England’s football culture. But it doesn’t matter. What matters is that there is still time to change your mind”. Clear that he has seen the protests building up and down the country - and no doubt if this is not resolved by the weekend, there is the danger that games may get disrupted.

Yep. It was so bizarre, statements from Glazer on our website. Perez's comments. It was all very rag tag.

Also interesting to see the apathy from Spain and Italy. They don't seem to have protested the way we have here.
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 10:09:22 am
This is what we need to be fighting for.

Regardless of your opinion about the Super League, no football club should be able to make a huge decision like this with zero consultation with fans or staff. It should be the tipping point for football in this country.

That's the key. This forces the conversation. Where it leads I couldn't tell you, but at least there is some element of the conversation happening.
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

This!

Quote from: YJT on Today at 10:35:47 am
The way football is at the moment, I don't see a good side in this battle and I can see myself becoming even more disillusioned with professional football either way.

On the one side you have the FA/British government/Premier league which had ample time to draft legislation to keep the game as "the peoples' game" and implement a German 50+1 model and restrict certain owner types, but stood by as United were bought purely as a financial investment with a leveraged buyout, stood by as Chelsea bought the league through unprecedented spending and then stood by even more as a country upped the ante with Man City and stood by as clubs across the country have went bankrupt and they have already allowed one team relocate. Then you have the self-serving other clubs which refused the 5 substitutions this season as the only major league in Europe, and of course the null and voiders who were only looking out for their bottom-line last season. The government is apparently still in communication with the Saudis over their buyout of Newcastle. On top of this the implementation of VAR has been a farce this year and instead of some acknowledgment of this, they try to save face with bullshit reasons for decisions such as armpits being offside.

Then the "custodians of the game" FIFA were happy to give the world cup to Qatar through a proven rigged election, which they have shown no interest in re-visiting. They don't care that thousands have died preparing it or that many fans cannot be themselves when visiting the country and disregarded their own rules that it needs to be played in summer while doing so, requiring all the major leagues to re-draft their seasons. They're also planning to create some kind of global nations league, expand the world cup even more and increase the club world cup as well, which is a money grab at the costs of the clubs paying these players.

And then to UEFA who's love of the game and inclusivity didn't stop them making bullshit changes to the CL which were purely done to increase income among the richest (and themselves) while showing real consideration for the fans by allocating major finals to such accessible places such as Baku and placing more and more games behind paywalls. The Nations league is shite and raises income for them through increasing the workload on players paid for by the clubs.

On to the Leeds t-shirts. Earn it? What like Man City, earned their spot at the top table? Like PSG? Like Leipzig?
And the game is for the fans is it? How many tickets are available for fans at major finals? Fans were at the forefront of the decision to play a major European final in Azerbaijan? To play the Italian and almost Spanish super cup in Saudi Arabia? To give the world cup to Qatar where gay fans cant be themselves and female fans will need to watch their behaviour, and that may not be even enough as the treatment of rape victims in Dubai has shown. To put more and more football behind a paywall is for the fans is it? Along with fans requiring more and more subscriptions to watch the games. I could go on and on

On the other side clearly, the ESL is a power grab and awful idea. A closed Competition is shit, playing the same clubs year in year out is shit, it is inevitable games will be played abroad and a real risk that teams will be moved in the future. I personally can't see how this will be financially viable. It's clear that they wont be allowed to stay in the national leagues, and I don't see how this competition will compensate for 60+ league and European games which they currently play, especially as the Uefa champions league will be rivalling them for ratings and subscriptions. I feel this would be a lose/lose for all concerned. All leagues, clubs and likely nations will have an even greater financial crisis due to the value of their competitions plummeting and the ESL clubs will have nowhere to return to should this explode in their faces, and I don't see how this will be a clear success when PSG, Bayern and so on stay behind and could compete for the new generation of stars.

I have personally become very disillusioned with football and I can personally see me falling out of the game as a spectator no matter what happens. I already watch considerably less football this season. I have never watched any Nations league games, wasn't planning on watching the Euros and definitely won't be watching the Qatar word cup, so not much is needed for me to totally give up watching.
It was not a conscious decision to become a Liverpool fan. My dad was from there and was a Liverpool fan so I naturally became one as well. Im thinking what alternatives I have and I live in Switzerland near Zurich. The owners of FC Basel are currently locked in court over the ownership of the club. The main owner wants to sell his shares to a British investment group, but the Degen brothers (yes that Degen) fancy themselves as mini Mendeses and claim they have first refusal on these shares. Then in Zurich. 20 years after Euro 2000 Zurich still doesnt have a football stadium. The clubs are playing in a piss poor athletics stadium and Grasshoppers is currently in the second division and have been taking over by some unknown Chinese group which are working with the real Mendes together.
I could follow my local Irish team more strongly, but enough has been written about the achievements of the FAI already and you already have American investors turning the top clubs into a circus there as well. So, its not just like the elite game is rotten. The total global professional game has problems. The real issue here is billionaires trying to protect and increase their wealth against billionaires outraged that their potential earnings could be capped. Fans are to be used as nothing more than soundbites and marketing instruments by both sides, when deemed useful, and the hope is that these fans will eventually simply become consumers.

Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 08:47:40 am
The only thing I'm confused about is people saying now that they are going to walk away from football and stop supporting the club.

Why didn't they do that in 1992 which was a far bigger change? This really just affects UEFA and the way they have been running things (And surely no one is seriously going to say how great UEFA are?)

Once the league stops being arsey then there is no need for stupidity from the governing bodies - if they try and stop people playing in the Prem it will be successfully be challenged in court on precedence. If they try and stop people playing for their country  it will be successfully be challenged in court on precedence.



Lots of sabre rattling and moaning going on at the moment, but I don't think it's as big a deal as people are making out.

It's just the natural extension of what happened in 1992. Personally 'I'm too old for this shit' and will just support the lads and hope that they can get that little lump of plastic in the net while shouting 'hurrah' at apt opportunities (Hopefully in the ground)

If people are going to gib their STs then that, of course, is up to them, but there are plenty of other people that would rip your arm off for one, so if you are thinking of doing that then do it in the cold light of day after real reflection. If you lose it then you probably won't get it back.

People will walk away from football, they wont buy tickets, merch or subscriptions. Which in term means stop supporting the club. But I would be sure that the fans of those clubs who broke away would fight to get back their club.
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 10:51:13 am
That's the key. This forces the conversation. Where it leads I couldn't tell you, but at least there is some element of the conversation happening.

Agree with this. Change is happening, just hope all stakeholders in football have a say and sustainable solutions are put forward.
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 10:51:13 am
That's the key. This forces the conversation. Where it leads I couldn't tell you, but at least there is some element of the conversation happening.

It will hopefully be the trigger point for reform of football in this country, and not via a breakaway league.

The cat was out the bag when UEFA were handed proof of City's corruption and still couldn't enforce FFP.

The only solution I can see in this, and have ever seen for many years now is to adopt the German model.
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 10:47:18 am
But there will be 6 English teams with this power. Most of the 6 will probably get to a point in every season where they can't win the league, at which point - what is the point of competing? Might as well take it easy, play the kids. Sounds great.

Exactly. It reduces the Premier League to nothing. The goals and aspirations of 86 other clubs in the football pyramid reduced to them just playing glorified friendlies every week because at the end of the day none of it matters as they can't play in biggest competition in the world
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:40:58 am
there is nothing wrong with us getting one or even Chelsea should we fail to qualify through the league and it helps a club like ours not completely have the backside of our bank balance fall off based on one season.
Why should we be bailed out by smaller clubs when things go tits up due to our own mismanagement?
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 10:42:54 am
Because some of us were just starting to wear big boy pants in 1992 Andy.

Not necessarily ... it's probably because some of us are aware that not all changes are the same. Yes, the Premier League and the Champions League changed the game in several ways, but neither were radical and both had the backing of the football authorities. This is radical in that it is an entirely new competition which bypasses the football pyramid in place, and it doesn't have anyone's support.
