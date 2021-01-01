Exactly! The PL changed lots of things about the business of football, of course it did...and LFC got left behind. but on the football integrity stuff, it changed nothing. There was no discernible difference from the last football league division one to the first PL. Teams got relegated and teams got promoted. Its why when they trot out PL records all the time it stills grates. Continuity was maintained. This however just rips up everything. Its nuts that some cant understand that.



There was. Clubs were at more risk of going bust unless they were taken over by rich owners.The moment football became capitalised , that changed it for good.The promotion relegation issue you mention is a valid point.But have you read the starting conditions for the ESL?There will be promotion and drop outs...which i think will change to promotion and relegation if it succeeds.They will surely add more teams and have divisions.Our position would be privileged , which i can see the concerns.but weighing everything up...and throwing in the UCL new format which looks just as elitist and pandering to big clubs (and more boring than the current setup)...a proper league sounds like a good idea...from a football purist's point of view.i now have a season ticket at a Spanish 3rd tier club and understand we have zero chance now or in the past of rising to La Liga unless we had a rich owner...this move does not affect usIntegrity our end is avoiding getting an owner to try to get us to La Liga then cashing in....