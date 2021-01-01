« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 117 118 119 120 121 [122]   Go Down

Author Topic: Breakaway Super League  (Read 93777 times)

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,142
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #4840 on: Today at 09:17:56 am »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 08:56:29 am
Can I ask, if this FSG make a U-Turn and the SL still goes ahead without us..would you be happy with that?

I know obviously the SL is awful and that if it goes ahead it would be a travesty... But I think us missing out on that is a worse case scenario.

FYI.. I am certainly not pro Super League.

Not really no.

This wasn't really a difficult one. They seem to have really underestimated the size and influence of the club. If we'd declined the invite and then said 'Look, things need to change domestically, in Europe and globally but we're happy to stay in the current systems as long as changes are made' then we'd be sat right now with great publicity and goodwill. Instead they've again put us front and centre of the criticism, and stayed deathly quiet in the process. Look at Bayern and PSG. They're being painted now as shining beacons of decency.

And if it went ahead, we wouldn't miss out regardless. As with Bayern, Dortmund and PSG. If it ended up going ahead and we'd stayed out initially, we'd quite easily get straight in. We're one of the biggest 3/4 teams in the world, and could pretty much have guided this the way we wanted.
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online redwillow

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 510
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #4841 on: Today at 09:18:34 am »
Its going to happen. The FA, UEFA can make threats but deep down they are powerless. I dont want it to happen but its going to, the best case scenario for this is for them to work together and find a way to run this new European competition along side domestic leagues.

If you look at UEFA's changes they implemented yesterday, its basically the same fucking thing - top clubs mindset is 'why would i be paid X for this when i could be paid Z for the same thing?' same as me going into work and being told i can either sign a new contract for £100 an hour or do the exact same work, never get sacked for £800 an hour
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,479
  • Believer
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #4842 on: Today at 09:18:35 am »
I take it that there remains radio silence from the executives at the club ? 

I am a pretty calm fella, long in the tooth and generally can see things from all sides......but I am absolutely seething that the boss wasn`t briefed on this prior to any announcement and then essentially thrown to the wolves on Sky. He was magnificent in what he said and the way he delivered it, but fucking hell the best thing that has happened to the club in a good while and they treat him like that ?!!  Disgraceful.

As for people banging on about sky, neville et al, understand that your enemies enemy is your friend. Some solidarity on the underlying message is what is needed and not hypocrisy point scoring. It is a pointless waste of energy. Anyone against this, especially those with a big voice (like Neville) should be applauded for vociferously voicing their disapproval.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline G1 Jockey 4(betfair)

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,306
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #4843 on: Today at 09:18:45 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 09:00:49 am
Exactly! The PL changed lots of things about the business of football, of course it did...and LFC got left behind. but on the football integrity stuff, it changed nothing. There was no discernible difference from the last football league division one to the first PL. Teams got relegated and teams got promoted.  Its why when they trot out PL records all the time it stills grates.  Continuity was maintained. This however just rips up everything. Its nuts that some cant understand that.

There was. Clubs were at more risk of going bust unless they were taken over by rich owners.
The moment football became capitalised , that changed it for good.

The promotion relegation issue you mention is a valid point.
But have you read the starting conditions for the ESL?

There will be promotion and drop outs...which i think will change to promotion and relegation if it succeeds.
They will surely add more teams and have divisions.

Our position would be privileged , which i can see the concerns.

but weighing everything up...and throwing in the UCL new format which looks just as elitist and pandering to big clubs (and more boring than the current setup)...a proper league sounds like a good idea...from a football purist's point of view.

i now have a season ticket at a Spanish 3rd tier club and understand we have zero chance now or in the past of rising to La Liga unless we had a rich owner...this move does not affect us

Integrity our end is avoiding getting an owner to try to get us to La Liga then cashing in....
Logged
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on January 25, 2015, 02:45:32 pm
Freedom of Speech unless you get shouted down and abused by the in-crowd.

Online Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,040
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #4844 on: Today at 09:18:48 am »
Quote from: eddymunster on Today at 09:02:28 am
If you're supporting football you're already supporting greed. Zeb is absolutely on the nose with this. We should be protesting the current state of the game, not just the ESL.
Exactly. The new Champions League plan is just as bad.

Nearly every league around Europe is already very uncompetitive and I can't see a way back from it. The top clubs aren't going to accept less and the only way to make it more competitive is to share the tv rights out more evenly which will never happen.

Even in the Premier League which shares the income out between the league it is getting less even every tv deal.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,761
  • The first five yards........
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #4845 on: Today at 09:18:51 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 08:59:07 am
:D

He's not wrong though to be fair.

But it's as tedious and irrelevant as the ESL will be.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,278
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #4846 on: Today at 09:19:27 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:11:49 am
Perez just wants money for Real Madrid.

Same as FSG for Liverpool. Although FSG is in reality for themseleves. I doubt they'd even invest it all.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,075
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #4847 on: Today at 09:19:37 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:11:49 am
Perez just wants money for Real Madrid.

As someone said on the BBC this is just to mask years of financial mismanagement by clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona (who would have well been screwed financially even without the pandemic).
Logged

Online kloppismydad

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,667
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #4848 on: Today at 09:19:58 am »
What happens if we aren't a part of the ESL? We will play in the PL in matches against Everton, Leeds, Leicester, and enjoy those experiences rather than dull our excitement for the CL matches.

Our local fans will have the opportunity to travel to new cities and revisit old ones as the CL draw is made each season. The excitement of welcoming a team like Ajax to Anfield will still persist.

Fuck the ESL. Football will still survive but the passion will be evaporated from that "product".
Logged
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

After every second place finish we failed to capitalise

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,065
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #4849 on: Today at 09:20:16 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 09:09:58 am
Well I didnt expect to wake up and see Klopp being criticised by other fans for deflecting the argument by having a go at rat boy. I thought he was the only manager to come out so far and speak out against it. Has rivalry in this country become that fucking pathetic even at such a time fans should be uniting? I knew it was back but fuck me Klopp and Milner take a stand against all this outrage an they are still vilified.

If thats the case then seeing Liverpool plastered all over the shop as the poster boys for hatred in all this, front and back pages, makes sense, maybe they are just feeding the masses what they want.

Football has become far too toxic in this country to save. ESL or no ESL.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,098
  • Member of The Pack
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #4850 on: Today at 09:21:25 am »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 09:19:58 am
What happens if we aren't a part of the ESL? We will play in the PL in matches against Everton, Leeds, Leicester, and enjoy those experiences rather than dull our excitement for the CL matches.

Our local fans will have the opportunity to travel to new cities and revisit old ones as the CL draw is made each season. The excitement of welcoming a team like Ajax to Anfield will still persist.

Fuck the ESL. Football will still survive but the passion will be evaporated from that "product".

Exactly. Your country's refusal to be named in the ESL says it all.
Logged
One thing needs to be said: In the post-Benitez era, the appointment of FSG as owners of the club, their restructuring of the club and hire of competent staff like Ayre and Edwards is responsible for the modern revival of LFCs profile and its most successful period in recent history. The fans remember. FSG will never walk alone.

Online Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,040
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #4851 on: Today at 09:21:27 am »
Quote from: G1 Jockey 4(betfair) on Today at 09:18:45 am
There was. Clubs were at more risk of going bust unless they were taken over by rich owners.
The moment football became capitalised , that changed it for good.

The promotion relegation issue you mention is a valid point.
But have you read the starting conditions for the ESL?

There will be promotion and drop outs...which i think will change to promotion and relegation if it succeeds.
They will surely add more teams and have divisions.

Our position would be privileged , which i can see the concerns.

but weighing everything up...and throwing in the UCL new format which looks just as elitist and pandering to big clubs (and more boring than the current setup)...a proper league sounds like a good idea...from a football purist's point of view.

i now have a season ticket at a Spanish 3rd tier club and understand we have zero chance now or in the past of rising to La Liga unless we had a rich owner...this move does not affect us

Integrity our end is avoiding getting an owner to try to get us to La Liga then cashing in....
That was the difference with all the new TV deals. Before you could get promoted and compete straight away and that doesn't  happen now. Or if it does it is very rare.

It used to be more on the performance of your team and the ability of your coach.
Logged

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,003
    • Save Liverpool FC
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #4852 on: Today at 09:21:49 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:08:23 am
Not with this government. They will never side with people over big business which funds them.
Funnily enough, that's why they might support some change here. Firstly, they have a lot of new 'red wall' MPs who could benefit from a change seen to help football fans.

Secondly, football isn't infact big business on the scale of real big business (though the founders of the ESL would like it to be). Mostly because - by their standards - we legacy fans don't part with enough cash to make it so. We're discussing a scheme that might bring in £3bn-£4bn a year across the fifteen biggest clubs in Europe. Actual big businesses have revenues far in excess of that, each. Not between them in a clubby cartel which needs to exclude others to function.
Logged
We Are Liverpool.

Online redwillow

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 510
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #4853 on: Today at 09:23:20 am »
Real Madrid, Liverpool, United - owners convinced they are the only ones keeping football going and they genuinely think they are not respected by governing bodies in a financial sense

Italian clubs - league has been in a downward slope since early 2000's, corrupt as they come and struggle to attract big name players. Italian FA has already agreed to running the ESL alongside Serie A, probably hoping they can bring in better players.

Barcelona - in a tonne of debt, this is a life line to them

Arsenal & Spurs - must be pinching themself they have even been offered the chance

City & Chelsea - dont need the money, but from a commercial sense they are fully aware they could be left behind and aware the other clubs will now have the same financial pull as them
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,133
  • Meh sd
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #4854 on: Today at 09:24:56 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:10:41 am
I guess you are happy for the status quo to remain then. What fun we will have battling for 4th place and wishing we werent 20 points + behind Abu Dhabi every season.
I'm saying that ESL doesn't have much to do with that problem. It's neither the source nor the solution
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,455
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #4855 on: Today at 09:26:03 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:16:52 am
Lots of people chomping at the bit for the super league to not go ahead. Thats fine, what I dont see tho is any kind of solution for the shit show we currently have? How many people on here have said they are ready to walk away from football this season? Surely that shows how broken it currently is? Yet now all of a sudden those very same people want to preserve the very thing they wanted to walk away from?
Im not bothered if it goes ahead or not, I dont see it as much different to the creation of the PL and then the CL. I will support Liverpool whatever league they are in but I dont want what is currently happening to continue. Strict regulations of club finances is the only way to get the game back on track.

Again - opposing the ESL is not the same as supporting football in its current guise. It is not one or the other. If ever there was a moment when everyone is galvinised enough to say "enough is enough" to unchecked greed in football, then this is it.

But if we want to take on UEFA/FIFA/PL/whoever, then first we need to stop the ESL. If the ESL goes ahead then that is the game we know and love, and the club we know and love gone forever.

It is as simple as that.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,278
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #4856 on: Today at 09:26:03 am »
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 09:23:20 am
Real Madrid, Liverpool, United - owners convinced they are the only ones keeping football going and they genuinely think they are not respected by governing bodies in a financial sense

Italian clubs - league has been in a downward slope since early 2000's, corrupt as they come and struggle to attract big name players. Italian FA has already agreed to running the ESL alongside Serie A, probably hoping they can bring in better players.

Barcelona - in a tonne of debt, this is a life line to them

Arsenal & Spurs - must be pinching themself they have even been offered the chance

City & Chelsea - dont need the money, but from a commercial sense they are fully aware they could be left behind and aware the other clubs will now have the same financial pull as them

If anyone pulls out it's city and chelsea. City especially. They can continue to spend whatever they want.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,517
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #4857 on: Today at 09:26:31 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:06:29 am

Meanwhile we have the supreme irony of the British PM opposing an idea which is based purely on the principle he was recently venerating - greed.

Yep.....a point not missed by Barney Ronay in his latest article

'Plus, of course, that well-known protectionist and guardian of the little man Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. This is presumably the same Johnson who used the Margaret Thatcher Lecture to state that inequality is essential to the human order, that hedge funds and the Gordon Gekkos of London should be treated as kings, and who speaks with a great throbbing flush of libido-driven excitement about the innate virtues of the wealthiest 2%'.


https://amp.theguardian.com/football/2021/apr/19/power-grab-in-a-pandemic-european-super-league-absence-of-fans-tv-income
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online fenre

  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 399
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #4858 on: Today at 09:26:47 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:10:41 am
I guess you are happy for the status quo to remain then. What fun we will have battling for 4th place and wishing we werent 20 points + behind Abu Dhabi every season.

We won the league last year. It was pretty great
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,278
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #4859 on: Today at 09:27:59 am »
City and PSG are major parts of the problem. To get players now clubs have to spend so big. Partly because of those two clubs. Madrid and Barca have gone into huge debt trying to keep up.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Pages: 1 ... 117 118 119 120 121 [122]   Go Up
« previous next »
 