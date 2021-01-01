"Americans this, Americans that"
"Red Sox this, Red Sox that". "NFL this, NFL that"
"American owners don't understand this, don't understand that "
Blah blah blah
This is the brainchild of Florentino Perez of Real Madrid, and Agnelli of Juventus. Perez is the one briefing the press about it.
They, more than anyone else, have wanted a European league, for a long time. It's a way to respond to the rise to dominance of the EPL. And they are the clubs currently losing the most money.
Last time I checked, they were not "Americans" . . .