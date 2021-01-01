Football has now entered the domain of other games and announced the release of their new MMO experience, the ESL!!!!!



Soon you will be able to pick a team to follow then you will be free to move around the site and explore. Each team will have its own history trail. You will be able to view the first decade of events free.



No need to worry about missing out on key moments that lead to future events either as we will alert you to dlc that covers those events as you encounter them (big fuckoff shimmering arrow pointing at a red button to press).



The world is a big place and this club has many fans that share your love for your chosen team. It's like having lots of extra family but without the arguments!! Feeling lonely? Join a classic match room. There you can watch your chosen match with others and talk in real time, relive those memories!



We also cater for those with more adult tastes but be warned these rooms are not moderated so anything shouting, cursing or noises associated with scoring will not be filtered.



.........and then we have *'@**'#world!!



Book a dream holiday in the sunshine of (insert tax haven) alone or with a group. While you are here visit a recreation of our iconic stadium and have your picture taken with one of our holographic club legends. Insert yourself in to a hologram of a piece of club history and replace a hero to lift that trophy on the podium.



Holidays also include a standard ticket to a matchday and a limited edition match day program worth xxx.



The sun, the sea and lots of chances to score, what could be better?



Sign up now to begin viewing your history trail and reliving those cherished memories .......Just press that button (fuckoff shiny arrow pointing at a red sign up button).



Not English? Then choose your language below.



Italian

Spanish

Scouse