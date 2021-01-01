3/32 (~10%) NFL teams have moved in the last 5 years. As more money comes into the sport, this'll happen more often here in the US as well. Cities will offer teams bigger stadiums in richer cities and move them there. Half (24/50) of the US states have no sports teams in any major domestic league. In Europe, it'd be hard to not find one in a random 50 mile radius.



Even in NBA, NHL, MLB you'd see one happening every decade which sounds infrequent, but given the size of those leagues, is still significant when compared to England, where MK Dons is probably the only mainstream team to have done so.



Ah, but how much more money before it becomes more common? Those three NFL teams all had long standing disputes with their municipal governments over stadium refurbishments (Raiders, Chargers, and Rams). They didnt simply leave because richer cities offered them bigger, better-financed stadiums. I mean Las Vegas isnt a larger media-market than the Bay Area. It took a long time and several legal battles for them to get to that point. Two of those teams took a huge financial risk moving to cities that had no regional support, let alone if they had been in Europe where local language, regional identity, and nationality play a significant role in supporting clubs. Im just saying I dont think that is a legitimate line of argument against the Super League. The fact that European clubs are more densely populated than franchises in the U.S makes it even less likely that the clubs move more or often.Im not sure the Super League is a good idea. Its selfish to say the least, but the transition toward American-style franchises isnt really an issue. They will work differently in Europe because they will have to.