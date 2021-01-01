« previous next »
What does binding mean though? Anyone is at liberty to breach a contract if they want to, the caveat of that is that if they do breach it then theyre vulnerable to to claimant pursuing a claim against them for damages. Damages will aim to put yourself in the same position you were in before the breach happened.

If, say, 6 of the 12 clubs get cold feet and leave, are those clubs getting sued by the 6 that didnt want to leave? If they do sue them then whats the calculation of the damages from a competition which would, at that point, have never actually existed?

Of course there could be strong terms in these contracts to enforce strong financial remedies in the event of a breach but you can just as easily argue that the contracting clubs would be daft to enter into such an agreement when they knew that the super league was likely to be challenged so vociferously.

Or specific performance...
One thing needs to be said: In the post-Benitez era, the appointment of FSG as owners of the club, their restructuring of the club and hire of competent staff like Ayre and Edwards is responsible for the modern revival of LFCs profile and its most successful period in recent history. The fans remember. FSG will never walk alone.

"The logic in the world at the moment, and football is not outside of this, is that the rich get rich at the expense of the poor... And then they demand more privileges."

- Marcelo Bielsa

As usual, Klopp and Bielsa are people of a different breed. They're both class.
They have made it clear they are not withdrawing support for the manager or team. Just FSG.

They asked the manager and players to stand up and be counted and both Klopp and Milner did.

So they are saying the flags are there for the owners, not the team? Sorry i don`t buy it. They are openly turning their backs on Klopp and the team.

Good riddance to them, we can make new flags.
UEFAs Alexander Ceferin confirms: The players that will play in the Super League will be banned from playing in the World Cup and Euros. Ceferin. They will not be allowed play for their national teams.

This probably won't hold in court due to the
@marktuitert
 /
@nielskerstholt
 ruling in their case against ISU, which clarifies why the #SuperLeague was announced only months after the EU General Court judgment.
Football clubs waited on this ruling for years:
https://curia.europa.eu/jcms/upload/docs/application/pdf/2020-12/cp200159en.pdf
The story behind it is that ice skaters
@marktuitert
 and
@nielskerstholt
 wanted to participate in commercial events that weren't organized by the ISU, the sole international sports federation recognised by the
International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The ISU threatened to ban them for life from professional ice skating events if they participated in a (lucrative) Icederby in Dubai (2014). Tuitert and Kerstholt filed a complaint and the European Commission (2017) and European General Court (2020) ruled in favor.

This enables professional athletes to participate in events that aren't organized by the sports body. Tuitert: "This is a victory for the sport. Associations can no longer reject athletes from events that are beneficial to the athlete."

Many football clubs (and agents) have been following this ruling and final decision closely over the last years as they knew this could be as big as the Bosman ruling. After six years of appeals from the ISU, the final decision was made in december 2020.

Of course, one potential solution is that the national football federations refuse to bring the Super League players into their national team, but then they'll know they won't make it to next rounds. Great philosophical discussion material for game theory fans. To be continued!

Would that apply for the premier league and champions league aswell I wonder.
The prem leagues threat of pulling players isnt going to hold up. So forget that one

This is now what has been coming since 1992

A fight between the fans and the money men

Sky can fuck off with their isnt it terrible shit. They built the foundations for this
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

So they are saying the flags are there for the owners, not the team? Sorry i don`t buy it. They are openly turning their backs on Klopp and the team.

Good riddance to them, we can make new flags.

Youre completely twisting facts to suit an agenda there.

They removed the flags as a symbol of football without fans is nothing.

The players and manager will have the support of the fans, but the owners wont.
the fans and football itself are bigger than one man. The response was spot on.

I back Klopp over Spion Kop 1906.
you still trying to hint that hes lying or something, so you can come back when he doesnt leave and call him out? 

Maybe listen to what he said in the interviews before and in the press conference after. He doesnt expect to be in on these decisions, what hes pissed off about is the abuse he and his players are getting - having it hurdled at them by Leeds Utd pricks today in the city centre clearly hurt, and having the tabloid scum media in the UK putting it on them and abusing our anthem is hurting him too. But he has made it clear before he doesnt agree with the superleague - he said it 2 years ago, he hasnt changed his mind.

Its us that are pissed off that they dont have the courtesy to talk to him first, they are cowardly having him  front up to it all.

I watched his post match and presser. I love the bloke as much as anyone on here, so would never call him out.

Its because I have respect for him that I think hed walk if Saturday was indeed the first hed heard of this happening. I dont think it was -  that doesnt mean hes lying as Saturday may have been the first time hed heard it was confirmed, and its likely true he wasnt actively involved in the decision making process.

The fact hes still actively praising the owners, calling them smart and shrewd operators and saying hes more committed than ever and criticising UEFA.. reading between the lines thats not far off a very light endorsement.
I think this'll make Klopp walk if it goes through and I'll probably switch off from football too. We were on the right track to finally getting back to consistent trophies and this'll decimate everything. A good team, our best manager in three decades, and we are trying to piss it all away. I understand that our financial results that are yet to be released might show a big loss which makes this situation for us, but this absolutely could not have been the only solution. This season feels like 2010-11 first half as I feel the same sense of crisis and despair at where are club is at.
So they are saying the flags are there for the owners, not the team? Sorry i don`t buy it. They are openly turning their backs on Klopp and the team.

Good riddance to them, we can make new flags.

Go on then. Make some. The club are going to need them.
So they are saying the flags are there for the owners, not the team? Sorry i don`t buy it. They are openly turning their backs on Klopp and the team.

Good riddance to them, we can make new flags.

Something like this.



When we were protesting against Hicks and Gillet did you think we were turning our back on the team then as well.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

'Hearing the first cracks may be beginning to appear in the ugly, misshapen edifice of the ESL. Told two English clubs are close to losing their nerve.'

https://twitter.com/OllieHolt22/status/1384296559668461576
I think this'll make Klopp walk if it goes through and I'll probably switch off from football too. We were on the right track to finally getting back to consistent trophies and this'll decimate everything. A good team, our best manager in three decades, and we are trying to piss it all away. I understand that our financial results that are yet to be released might show a big loss which makes this situation for us, but this absolutely could not have been the only solution. This season feels like 2010-11 first half as I feel the same sense of crisis and despair at where are club is at.
Post match presser. He said he's not leaving and if anything, the problems make him more likely to stick around to sort it out (or something to that effect).
The imbecile formerly known as babraham. But now called babraham again! Though still an imbecile. Sadly.

Klopp: "We have to change from doubters to believers...NOW"

I back Klopp over Spion Kop 1906.

Klopp and Spion Kop 1906 are on the same side.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

This league will have salary cap!! It is great addition, and I hope it will work well.
We should get few more players and we have big chances to be the first champions next year.
'Hearing the first cracks may be beginning to appear in the ugly, misshapen edifice of the ESL. Told two English clubs are close to losing their nerve.'

https://twitter.com/OllieHolt22/status/1384296559668461576

City and Chelsea is my bet. Everything Ive read over the last few days points to them joining up quite reluctantly.
Post match presser. He said he's not leaving and if anything, the problems make him more likely to stick around to sort it out (or something to that effect).

He'll stay to help sort out the crisis I am sure. He wont resign in the middle of the season. If at the end of the season, this does go through, I think he'll leave and probably return to Dortmund/Bayern/Germany. I absolutely cannot see Klopp managing us in this closed league system.
City and Chelsea is my bet. Everything Ive read over the last few days points to them joining up quite reluctantly.

Wouldn't be surprised if Henry and the Glazers haven't been played here. We put our name to it, they then become the good guys who bring the game back from the brink.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Youre completely twisting facts to suit an agenda there.

They removed the flags as a symbol of football without fans is nothing.

The players and manager will have the support of the fans, but the owners wont.

Twisting what facts? Klopp has said he doesn`t want the flags removed. That should be good enough for any Liverpool supporter. These fekkers are trying to divide supporters and they are doing a very good job.
'Hearing the first cracks may be beginning to appear in the ugly, misshapen edifice of the ESL. Told two English clubs are close to losing their nerve.'

https://twitter.com/OllieHolt22/status/1384296559668461576

Florentino Perez said all 12 signed up on Saturday and it's binding.
City and Chelsea is my bet. Everything Ive read over the last few days points to them joining up quite reluctantly.

It's definitely not Spurs/Arsenal(They literally have little to lose and would see it through as the wind blows) Or Utd(Vice Chairman - Quoted everywhere).
City and Chelsea seem to be the ones. Could also be us if Klopp and the lads internally put enough pressure (In all honesty, we are the league leaders at back tracking after making awful decisions).
Having had a day for everyone's thoughts to settle a bit, which particular elements of the ESL plan are the worst for you:

A. All of it. Absolutely everything.
B. LFC's (and 14 other clubs') permanent entry into the ESL meaning automatic qualification for them and shutting out all but 5 other clubs each season, making the ESL pretty close to a closed shop.
C. LFC might get kicked out of domestic football, including the Premier League.
D. The owners are concentrating on raising the wealth of the club.
E. We will never win Big Ears again.
F. The fear that the club will be majorly or permanently separated from the local community.
G. That Tottenham were invited.

I have to say that B is the big one for me. UEFA's alternative proposals aren't ideal, and with a better structure for the ESL I can see a competition that's better than what UEFA is offering, and prevents options C and F from happening.

Thoughts?
Wouldn't be surprised if Henry and the Glazers haven't been played here. We put our name to it, they then become the good guys who bring the game back from the brink.

So you saying this is the long con for Project Big Picture mate?  ;D
Klopp and Spion Kop 1906 are on the same side.

Not according to Klopp, who doesn`t want flags removed.
Wouldn't be surprised if Henry and the Glazers haven't been played here. We put our name to it, they then become the good guys who bring the game back from the brink.

I have faith in FSGs ability to backtrack after getting cold feet and make the best of a terrible situation they created. I will not be surprised if we are one of the two, only because I see our owners absent from all quotes and media put out for this thing and only Agnelli/Glazers/Perez have talked heavily about it in public as well as been recognized as Chairmans/Vice-Chairmans.
There are a lot of names in this thread that I dont recognise, despite their hundreds of posts, backing this thing to the hilt. Weird.

You could go look at the Rawk Feedback name change thread...could give some clues as to whos who and who has sought for a name change over the years
One thing needs to be said: In the post-Benitez era, the appointment of FSG as owners of the club, their restructuring of the club and hire of competent staff like Ayre and Edwards is responsible for the modern revival of LFCs profile and its most successful period in recent history. The fans remember. FSG will never walk alone.

I have faith in FSGs ability to backtrack after getting cold feet and make the best of a terrible situation they created. I will not be surprised if we are one of the two, only because I see our owners absent from all quotes and media put out for this thing and only Agnelli/Glazers/Perez have talked heavily about it in public as well as been recognized as Chairmans/Vice-Chairmans.

Our CEO gave quotes today saying "They believe it's for the best for our future".
Our CEO gave quotes today saying "They believe it's for the best for our future".

Just read that! Very much a Yep, this is happening and maybe even a We dont really have a choice.
just this really

B. permanent entry into the ESL  ...

the Leeds T shirts "Earn It"
You would think it was the manager and the players taht decided to make a breakaway league.
It's bad enough dealing with a shortened football season yet with the full calender, and with all the injuries we've had, going on such a horrible home run, and even the fantastic success of finally winning the league was overshadowed by a pandemic, and now another bombshell is dropped on the manager/players/staff.

And the personal family losses suffered by Jurgen and Ali.
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Not according to Klopp, who doesn`t want flags removed.

It's not Klopp or the teams fault that they are caught in the crossfires but it doesn't make it the wrong thing to do. Fans are allowed to protest against this. What other ways do you suggest fans can show their disagreement to this decision? Every act makes headlines and puts more pressure on the club. It's a travesty that it's come to this and I feel a lot for Klopp and the team but the future of us and football is more important than how strongly we finish the season.
It's not us or the Mancs who are getting cold feet over this if that's true from the quotes tonight from the journo.  Chelsea is possible and Abu Dhabi FC have more money than anyone combined, so they're not bothered.
Not according to Klopp, who doesn`t want flags removed.

He loves Spion Kop and the Spirit of Shankly and they love him mate. Jurgen knows these fans are the club - the true owners. I'm sure he'll understand - he's got such emotional intelligence. We need unity now.  :scarf
I often wonder sometimes how ludicrous itll be in the far future when Liverpool/United are on 80 odd titles and how odd and pointless that number sounds compared to 20. It has a stale feel to it

You then realise it wont get to that.

Theyll change it up because nothing in an ongoing business is left to go stale. Ever

This day and others like it are as inevitable as the tide. It might not happen this time because for me its too much too soon

But its coming and you need to be ready if your in the era where a big shift happens
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

It's all a bluff if these are accurate quotes from Perez:

All we have done is a public note to start talking (to UEFA)

We dont think the new CL format will work. Nobody does.

And they want to start it in 2024! And clubs will be dead by then!
UEFA wants to create conflict between the 12 teams in the Super League.

They see Manchester City and Atletico Madrid as the 'weakest' targets. [@lequipe]
You have to ask ?

The Club,LFC will never ever be moved to another city and anyone who seriously thinks that is an option needs to get themselves to a quiet room & log out of life for a bit

Jesus...shite-athon detected...
One thing needs to be said: In the post-Benitez era, the appointment of FSG as owners of the club, their restructuring of the club and hire of competent staff like Ayre and Edwards is responsible for the modern revival of LFCs profile and its most successful period in recent history. The fans remember. FSG will never walk alone.

Awfully glad that were now at the point where the Spion Kop 1906 group arent fans somehow.

Crazy isn't it? Full solidarity with them. It's sad that it genuinely hurts Klopp and the players - at other clubs it wouldn't - but it's for the best and I think the vast majority of fans agree that it should be done.

I totally understand the logic of supporting the team and not the owners, but it's a necessary evil I think. 
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Would it be a good or bad idea to organize a massive protest around Anfield on Saturday and literally attempt to stop the game from being played?
