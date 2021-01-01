Having had a day for everyone's thoughts to settle a bit, which particular elements of the ESL plan are the worst for you:



A. All of it. Absolutely everything.

B. LFC's (and 14 other clubs') permanent entry into the ESL meaning automatic qualification for them and shutting out all but 5 other clubs each season, making the ESL pretty close to a closed shop.

C. LFC might get kicked out of domestic football, including the Premier League.

D. The owners are concentrating on raising the wealth of the club.

E. We will never win Big Ears again.

F. The fear that the club will be majorly or permanently separated from the local community.

G. That Tottenham were invited.



I have to say that B is the big one for me. UEFA's alternative proposals aren't ideal, and with a better structure for the ESL I can see a competition that's better than what UEFA is offering, and prevents options C and F from happening.



Thoughts?