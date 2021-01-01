« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 108 109 110 111 112 [113]   Go Down

Author Topic: Breakaway Super League  (Read 85829 times)

Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,651
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #4480 on: Today at 12:16:41 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:11:40 am
ALL of us would go to war for that man. We truly are blessed to not have a manger that is damn fine coach but he's also a damn fine man.  :)

I wouldn't

Unless I had some fluffy slippers and Stella on-top - on the back of a giant Llama
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online lamad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 806
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #4481 on: Today at 12:16:59 am »
Oh and yeah, I can totally see Klopp walk because of this.
Logged

Online justsean

  • Two goals in his first two minutes of match commentary. Take a bow...
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,838
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #4482 on: Today at 12:17:28 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:15:59 am
Question: How far down the road are we for the 12 clubs to turn back? Presumably our dear leader has already signed the contracts for the ESL?

Florentino Perez to El Chiringuito: "The contract of the #SuperLeague is binding. Nobody can leave, we will work all together. All the clubs signed the contracts last Saturday, there's no problem".

An absolute rake of quotes on Fabrizio Romano's twitter feed from this interview - but the above one is the most alarming.
Logged

Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,651
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #4483 on: Today at 12:18:19 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:15:59 am
Question: How far down the road are we for the 12 clubs to turn back? Presumably our dear leader has already signed the contracts for the ESL?

7,514.2 feet
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,668
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #4484 on: Today at 12:18:59 am »
Quote from: justsean on Today at 12:17:28 am
Florentino Perez to El Chiringuito: "The contract of the #SuperLeague is binding. Nobody can leave, we will work all together. All the clubs signed the contracts last Saturday, there's no problem".

An absolute rake of quotes on Fabrizio Romano's twitter feed from this interview - but the above one is the most alarming.

Thanks mate.

Fuck me! Not turning back now I feel.  :-X
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,349
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #4485 on: Today at 12:19:30 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:15:59 am
Question: How far down the road are we for the 12 clubs to turn back? Presumably our dear leader has already signed the contracts for the ESL?

Possibly but if the whole thing falls on its arse who is going to enforce that contract seeing as its an agreement between clubs? If it falls on its arse then the clubs go crawling back to UEFA and that isnt compatible with seeking remedies for breach of contract in this instance.

Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,262
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #4486 on: Today at 12:19:55 am »
Just want to say you'll hear people talk about how the new CL is similar to this Super League. While that's ignoring the fact that the biggest bone of contention is the guaranteed permanent spots, the reason it's similar to the Super League is because the Super League clubs were pushing for those changes. This is why the UEFA fella was calling Agnelli and Woodward snakes.

It's just crazy to me to see people talk about oh well UEFA's new format is just as shite when the Super League clubs are the reason for that too.
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,904
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #4487 on: Today at 12:20:09 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:15:59 am
Question: How far down the road are we for the 12 clubs to turn back? Presumably our dear leader has already signed the contracts for the ESL?

Haven't they signed a statement of intent  ? They can still back out.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,717
  • JFT 96
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #4488 on: Today at 12:20:19 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 12:19:30 am
Possibly but if the whole thing falls on its arse who is going to enforce that contract seeing as its an agreement between clubs? If it falls on its arse then the clubs go crawling back to UEFA and that isnt compatible with seeking remedies for breach of contract in this instance.



They have signed a contract with JP Morgan.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10
Pages: 1 ... 108 109 110 111 112 [113]   Go Up
« previous next »
 