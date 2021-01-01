Just want to say you'll hear people talk about how the new CL is similar to this Super League. While that's ignoring the fact that the biggest bone of contention is the guaranteed permanent spots, the reason it's similar to the Super League is because the Super League clubs were pushing for those changes. This is why the UEFA fella was calling Agnelli and Woodward snakes.



It's just crazy to me to see people talk about oh well UEFA's new format is just as shite when the Super League clubs are the reason for that too.