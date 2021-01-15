« previous next »
Breakaway Super League

Re: Breakaway Super League
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Yesterday at 11:48:16 pm
I might not be a fan of it.

But it wasn't instigated by FSG. Don't talk Gary Nevilles sweating distubingly misshaped dangling ballbags.

Oh yeah John Henry just happened to land on his arse as a vice chairman on the board of the new entity  ;D

And I wasn't referring to the Super League, I was referring to the vitriol aimed at the club by the likes of Martin Samuel. Clearly felt by Klopp and fucking clearly instigated by the c*nts in Boston. They don't decide to join the fucking thing we wouldn't be having articles like that about our club.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Re: Breakaway Super League
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 11:30:59 pm
https://twitter.com/alexkirkland/status/1384268897256296454?s=19

There it is.

Those supportive of the concept really ought to read this thread to get a sense of what really lies behind this. We don't need to speculate about motivations or plans when they're as clear as day:
"Real Madrid-Manchester or Barça-Milan is more attractive than Manchester against a smaller club... What does the world want? We have fans in Singapore, in China, all over the world, and you see that on social media, the followers we have. That's what brings in money."
If that's a sentiment you agree with, if that's the philosophy you think should direct football, then I don't really know what to say.

Yes, you can say, this is a philosophy that took hold a long time ago; but this is happening right here, right now. A move to change football forever by removing the principle of competition and buying a right to be at top table, forever. That's what's happening now, and that's what we need to fight now. Or we can accept that the game is fucked forever - in which case, why are we even here?
Re: Breakaway Super League
I have a hard time believing that anyone could watch Klopp's presser and come to the conclusion that he was prepped. His frustration was off the charts - it was hard to watch really.
Re: Breakaway Super League
Re: Breakaway Super League
Quote from: ThoroughlyMediocre on Yesterday at 11:52:54 pm
I have a hard time believing that anyone could watch Klopp's presser and come to the conclusion that he was prepped. His frustration was off the charts - it was hard to watch really.
Who could blame him if he walked. Thrown under a fucking bus or what?
Re: Breakaway Super League
The backlash is so universal. They don't have support from anyone. I'm now actually entertaining the idea that someone will get cold feet and it won't happen. Or they do it but compromise on some aspects.

Here's a sincere question. If you can design the UCL/European competition equivalent from scratch, how do you design it? Obvious open competition and fair merit-based allocation of money. What else?

I doubt any of us have much love for UEFA. Imagine a scenario where they compromise as a result of the backlash and suggest something that is actually good for everyone, whilst getting rid of UEFA. What does that scenario need to look like for you to be on board?
Re: Breakaway Super League
They created this unsustainable bubble, Galacticos etc.

Stick a fucking pin in it and be done.

Instead of a never ending pursuit of new revenue streams, code for how to fuck the fans, why not cut costs. Because that would actually take a bit of balls and competence.
Re: Breakaway Super League
Quote from: Arrowsmith on Yesterday at 11:53:50 pm
Who could blame him if he walked. Thrown under a fucking bus or what?
He isn't going anywhere. He said in the press conference after the game that he won't resign.
Re: Breakaway Super League
Quote from: babraham on Yesterday at 11:54:26 pm
I doubt any of us have much love for UEFA. Imagine a scenario where they compromise as a result of the backlash and suggest something that is actually good for everyone, whilst getting rid of UEFA. What does that scenario need to look like for you to be on board?

If you get rid of UEFA the ones that take over will just be as bad the whole thing is rotten
Re: Breakaway Super League
BAB. You said klopp is pr trained and pr briefed. He said in the interview he didnt know. If he did know, i would recommend he goes into acting
Re: Breakaway Super League
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 11:55:51 pm
He isn't going anywhere. He said in the press conference after the game that he won't resign.

He also said he's been here 6 years, can you remind me how long his contract is.
Re: Breakaway Super League
Superleague is not good but still it is better than corrupted uefa, fifa and champions league!
Re: Breakaway Super League
Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 11:57:09 pm
If you get rid of UEFA the ones that take over will just be as bad the whole thing is rotten
So is there a way to do it better?
Re: Breakaway Super League
I get why the owners did what they did and up until tonight I was on the fence but with an inclination to probably back the proposals.

Tonight though, watching the game it felt different, yes I got behind the team but it wasn't the same, then watching the interview with the boss afterwards killed it for me.

What the answer is though I have no idea, is there a way back from the brinkmanship? Who knows?

Hopefully though it will all act as a catalyst for change as the interview that I saw with Jürgen was equally as condemning of UEFA as he was of any of these proposals
Re: Breakaway Super League
Quote from: Robotforaday on Yesterday at 11:52:34 pm
Those supportive of the concept really ought to read this thread to get a sense of what really lies behind this. We don't need to speculate about motivations or plans when they're as clear as day:
"Real Madrid-Manchester or Barça-Milan is more attractive than Manchester against a smaller club... What does the world want? We have fans in Singapore, in China, all over the world, and you see that on social media, the followers we have. That's what brings in money."
If that's a sentiment you agree with, if that's the philosophy you think should direct football, then I don't really know what to say.

Yes, you can say, this is a philosophy that took hold a long time ago; but this is happening right here, right now. A move to change football forever by removing the principle of competition and buying a right to be at top table, forever. That's what's happening now, and that's what we need to fight now. Or we can accept that the game is fucked forever - in which case, why are we even here?

no, no, you got it all wrong - it's about saving football! Florentino's immensely generous soul is bleeding for not only the big clubs, also the smaller ones!

"UEFA is a monopoly but it needs to be more transparent. We want to save football for the next 20 years, it is in a time of serious danger. If you win, you receive 120 to  130m from UEFA but with #SuperLeague we will earn much more" (actual quote from Florentino)
Re: Breakaway Super League
Quote from: babraham on Yesterday at 11:54:26 pm
The backlash is so universal. They don't have support from anyone. I'm now actually entertaining the idea that someone will get cold feet and it won't happen. Or they do it but compromise on some aspects.

Here's a sincere question. If you can design the UCL/European competition equivalent from scratch, how do you design it? Obvious open competition and fair merit-based allocation of money. What else?

I doubt any of us have much love for UEFA. Imagine a scenario where they compromise as a result of the backlash and suggest something that is actually good for everyone, whilst getting rid of UEFA. What does that scenario need to look like for you to be on board?
personally they need to fuck off the europa league. Id say have tiers to the champions league. Top tier is 8 groups of 5 (40 teams). Same rules apply as the current CL. Teams that finish bottom of their group get replaced with teams that finish in the quarter finals onward in the second tier of the champions league. Teams that fall out of that second tier are replaced by teams that do well domestically. This gives the big clubs the more guarantee of being in it that they crave but also gives smaller teams chance to establish themselves in it through domestic performance. So once you are in you are in until you get relegated from it.
Re: Breakaway Super League
Quote from: Desert Red Fox on Today at 12:03:04 am
no, no, you got it all wrong - it's about saving football! Florentino's immensely generous soul is bleeding for not only the big clubs, also the smaller ones!

"UEFA is a monopoly but it needs to be more transparent. We want to save football for the next 20 years, it is in a time of serious danger. If you win, you receive 120 to  130m from UEFA but with #SuperLeague we will earn much more" (actual quote from Florentino)

I'm reading a lot of the stuff from Perez.  I mean, is this April Fool's Day gone wrong or something?  He must be trolling right?  It's crazy the shit he comes out with.
Re: Breakaway Super League
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 11:55:51 pm
He isn't going anywhere. He said in the press conference after the game that he won't resign.
I just love this man.

His resilience, his guts. He's one hell of a human being. Truly inspirational.

An oasis of normality in a sea of surreal madness.
Re: Breakaway Super League
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 12:05:33 am
I'm reading a lot of the stuff from Perez.  I mean, is this April Fool's Day gone wrong or something?  He must be trolling right?  It's crazy the shit he comes out with.
Mad as a box of frogs.

Can't wait to hear what our glorious overlords from across the pond have to say about it.
Re: Breakaway Super League
The US franchise model for sport has been on the agenda for football in Europe for a very long time.

There are so many problems with the current model which financial fair play has failed to address. You cant run football as it is when you buy success without there being consequences. Money runs football and the investors need a guaranteed return. Its all about cost and not value.

The corruption. hypocrisy and incompetence of Sky, UEFA, FIFA, the Premier League and the FA is staggering. The accusation of greed coming form Sky, UEFA and the Premier League is even more staggering. 39th game anyone? lets move Wimbledon to Milton Keynes they dont have a team, racism sure, here's a 5k fine, City have broken all  the rules, well they've paid some really good lawyers so it doesn't matter anymore.

The lack of action from the UK government in not addressing the ownership issues, the lack of community involvement, the lack of fan representation but then insisting they bail out 'football' is gross hypocrisy.

the champions league only came about because the Italian clubs didn't like getting knocked out the European cup early (by us)  and losing income, the group stages is all about generating that income ££££££

then there's the money that UEFA and FIFA take from the game just because they can

sky built itself on football, took it from the terraces to the armchair, killed off the public competition, greed or fear of competition? when United, Liverpool, Madid could earn 100m plus from each game if they owned their own tv rights.
 
Do I support a super league, no I don't but don't lets pretend the current set up is sustainable without drastic change.

The German model, with 50% fan ownership, with guaranteed seat on the board, with shared tv rights, with cheap tickets and proper stadiums with fan friendly services but thats not what Uefa is offering is it or the premier league or the government - they are offering a false vision of a game which is corrupt to its core and no longer services the fans that created it. If we had any sense we would be saying hold on a minute here - we need to fix lots of things not just beat up on the big clubs - for wanting more -

So the outrage of a breakaway league for the big hitters, those with a wide fans base is no more outrageous than the Glazers using the united fans to buy Malls in the US, or Hicks and Gillet trying to do the same with us,  or Mike Ashley's destruction of Newcastle, or Levy's mini me Abramovitch impersonation acting as a front for another businessman with no interest in football other than how much he can make from it

the super league is about £££££ but its just the end result of the fact that football is now all about ££££££ and those who have it now are threatened and outraged that their incompetence is threatened - its a threat to the status quo and whether it happens now or in 20 years what does it matter unless all of the problems are addressed and UEFA and FIFA ( world cup where, is it again?, the nations league anybody? ) are drastically changed - my worry in the reaction to the proposals is that those other organisations will think themselves invulnerable and untouchable.

So I'm disappointed with the woe is me reactionary stuff - its the end of football - well football has been dying on its arse for some time in my eyes and it needs something to change -

The idea of a super league  with no relegation is a disgrace, the idea you don't need to earn you place likewise but the idea that something has to change in the game, that actually it needs to be made more competitive not less I can get behind that.  There should not be a dozen dominant sides , Derby, Forest, Villa, Red  Star, Valencia,  etc should all have  chance to win. It should not be possible for 15 teams to own all of the best players, best managers - that's where the problem rests - the whole concept of that has to be done away with - then the whole landscape changes, it becomes a genuine competition, not a business deal  - football is broken but just raging against a super league is not the answer, - we need better plans and ideas that make it a genuine competition, that reduces the power of those big clubs, that makes equality more important.

capitalism cannot work unchecked with football, the free market dictates that you will have what we have a few dominant clubs - it needs proper regulation to ensure competition - as things stand the more success you have the more money you make the more success is guaranteed - its inevitable - I don't blame big business for supporting big business that's their role - its UEFA and the Premier League that have allowed that to happen. they have done nothing to change it or challenge it - they have in fact encouraged the likes of City and Chelsea to throw their money around - why has the funding not gone to fans, stadiums , grass roots - no instead agents , players, investors all taken care of before the supporters - they have created this monster they are to blame - so my anger is saved for them not the big 6 who have simply laid out the reality before everybody - it is ugly and repulsive but that is the game these days - its not personal its just business - so the anger should be directed at those in charge who have allowed this to happen not those taking advantage of it  - just my opinion of course aint worth much when all is said and done, just alone voice in the wilderness. - rambling gibberish but had to get some stuff out of my head.

so no to the super league but also no to the status quo - time for the fans to actually be involved in football and genuine competition to be introduced otherwise whether now or in a few years the big clubs will own the game. 
Re: Breakaway Super League
Quote from: MacAloolah on Today at 12:02:45 am
I get why the owners did what they did and up until tonight I was on the fence but with an inclination to probably back the proposals.

Tonight though, watching the game it felt different, yes I got behind the team but it wasn't the same, then watching the interview with the boss afterwards killed it for me.

What the answer is though I have no idea, is there a way back from the brinkmanship? Who knows?

Hopefully though it will all act as a catalyst for change as the interview that I saw with Jürgen was equally as condemning of UEFA as he was of any of these proposals

This is the bit I can't get my head round . Ultimately if the proposals don't go ahead what actually happens next
Re: Breakaway Super League
So much angry emotion and cynicism in this thread over what will be a superior version of the CL - led by the clubs instead of some corrupt regulatory body and allow the club to bathe in money, buy more players, invest in our youth system, the ground and the local region.

Quote from: Arrowsmith on Yesterday at 11:50:58 pm
If they have a team in this 'Super' League, the Premier League will be treated with disdain like the League Cup.

Saturday afternoon watching the Under 18s play Brighton ahead of Wednesday's clash at Juventus.

You may as well go the whole hog and rename the 'brand' the Wichata Wankstains.

It doesnt change anything except remove the top four for CL qualification. Which was how it was pre-1992 anyway.

Its amazing how this thing has been turned into some kind of apocalypse for football by the press. Chomsky - Manufacturing Consent is a good read.

Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 11:49:07 pm
Stop making assumptions about what we will or won't be doing 2 or 3 years down the line.

You haven't a fucking clue.

Some of us are lifelong reds that hold this club dear in our hearts and we'll have big decisions to make over the next few months whether or not we give up the game we love just so some rich c*nts can get richer.

If they're really worried about the profitability of the business have a look internally and cut wages and transfer spending.

If you dont think the club briefed Klopp before his interviews today then sheesh... head out of arse please.

Equally, if you think this will make viewership go down rather than up.

And what am I? A fucking alien? Its nothing to do with profitability - its about making the game bigger and more attractive to a global audience and creating the highest level of football.

Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:51:37 pm
No you called him a liar.

Youre seeing things again.

Re: Breakaway Super League
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 11:55:51 pm
He isn't going anywhere. He said in the press conference after the game that he won't resign.

No, but when he walks in a meeting with Mike Gordon tomorrow and Mike tries to give him a bollocking for going against the idea, do you not think he might just tell them to shove their shit job up their arse?

Imagine if your boss did that to you?

He was clearly angry that a decision that has been made from higher management, that wasn't communicated to him, is now being lay at his door. It's lay at Liverpool supporters door. When Liverpool get bad press its on the manager, the staff, the players & the fans. The abuse him and the team received in Leeds today, the protests outside the stadium, the t-shirts Leeds printed, the articles printed, the pundits all chirping in with their 2 pence, the protests that are planned this weekend etc....he's the one that having to deal with all this shit, not the gutless John Henry and FSG.

So what would you do?

The man has had a huge amount of stuff to deal with over the past few months. There will become a point where enough will be enough.
Re: Breakaway Super League
Quote from: Desert Red Fox on Today at 12:03:04 am
no, no, you got it all wrong - it's about saving football! Florentino's immensely generous soul is bleeding for not only the big clubs, also the smaller ones!

"UEFA is a monopoly but it needs to be more transparent. We want to save football for the next 20 years, it is in a time of serious danger. If you win, you receive 120 to  130m from UEFA but with #SuperLeague we will earn much more" (actual quote from Florentino)


Jürgen also called UEFA & FIFA out about money and said that things have to change & that he doesn't like the new CL format.
Re: Breakaway Super League
Quote from: babraham on Today at 12:01:36 am
So is there a way to do it better?

Probably in an ideal world yes but as we don't live in one no
Re: Breakaway Super League
Quote from: Arrowsmith on Today at 12:07:12 am
Mad as a box of frogs.

Can't wait to hear what our glorious overlords from across the pond have to say about it.

They sold the Red Sox's Steven Gerrard in Mookie Betts, slashed the budget and have been hiding for a year. It has been radio silence it will be the same here.
Re: Breakaway Super League
Quote from: arbiarbi on Today at 12:00:49 am
Superleague is not good but still it is better than corrupted uefa, fifa and champions league!
But it would include the Sportswash vehicles, so not exactly squeaky clean itself.

If it were, why would it invite such repugnant and corrupt participants who everyone knows are already blatantly cheating the sport?
Re: Breakaway Super League
Quote from: arbiarbi on Today at 12:00:49 am
Superleague is not good but still it is better than corrupted uefa, fifa and champions league!
ban
Re: Breakaway Super League
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:09:19 am
They sold the Red Sox's Steven Gerrard in Mookie Betts, slashed the budget and have been hiding for a year. It has been radio silence it will be the same here.

Thats a tiny bit naughty. Betts had a year left and was refusing to sign with them again, so they had little to no choice but to get something for him. It was not their intention to allow him to leave. They also had the highest payroll in the sport with no prospects in the minor, so had to trim. Theyre still running one of the highest wage bills in the league.
Re: Breakaway Super League
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:11:01 pm
Klopp: "I heard today that I will resign but I feel responsible for the team, for the club and for the relationship we have with our fans. I will try to sort it somehow."

ALL of us would go to war for that man. We truly are blessed to not have a manger that is damn fine coach but he's also a damn fine man.  :)
Re: Breakaway Super League
Quote from: Vulmea on Today at 12:08:20 am
The US franchise model for sport has been on the agenda for football in Europe for a very long time.

There are so many problems with the current model which financial fair play has failed to address. You cant run football as it is when you buy success without there being consequences. Money runs football and the investors need a guaranteed return. Its all about cost and not value.

The corruption. hypocrisy and incompetence of Sky, UEFA, FIFA, the Premier League and the FA is staggering. The accusation of greed coming form Sky, UEFA and the Premier League is even more staggering. 39th game anyone? lets move Wimbledon to Milton Keynes they dont have a team, racism sure, here's a 5k fine, City have broken all  the rules, well they've paid some really good lawyers so it doesn't matter anymore.

The lack of action from the UK government in not addressing the ownership issues, the lack of community involvement, the lack of fan representation but then insisting they bail out 'football' is gross hypocrisy.

the champions league only came about because the Italian clubs didn't like getting knocked out the European cup early (by us)  and losing income, the group stages is all about generating that income ££££££

then there's the money that UEFA and FIFA take from the game just because they can

sky built itself on football, took it from the terraces to the armchair, killed off the public competition, greed or fear of competition? when United, Liverpool, Madid could earn 100m plus from each game if they owned their own tv rights.
 
Do I support a super league, no I don't but don't lets pretend the current set up is sustainable without drastic change.

The German model, with 50% fan ownership, with guaranteed seat on the board, with shared tv rights, with cheap tickets and proper stadiums with fan friendly services but thats not what Uefa is offering is it or the premier league or the government - they are offering a false vision of a game which is corrupt to its core and no longer services the fans that created it. If we had any sense we would be saying hold on a minute here - we need to fix lots of things not just beat up on the big clubs - for wanting more -

So the outrage of a breakaway league for the big hitters, those with a wide fans base is no more outrageous than the Glazers using the united fans to buy Malls in the US, or Hicks and Gillet trying to do the same with us,  or Mike Ashley's destruction of Newcastle, or Levy's mini me Abramovitch impersonation acting as a front for another businessman with no interest in football other than how much he can make from it

the super league is about £££££ but its just the end result of the fact that football is now all about ££££££ and those who have it now are threatened and outraged that their incompetence is threatened - its a threat to the status quo and whether it happens now or in 20 years what does it matter unless all of the problems are addressed and UEFA and FIFA ( world cup where, is it again?, the nations league anybody? ) are drastically changed - my worry in the reaction to the proposals is that those other organisations will think themselves invulnerable and untouchable.

So I'm disappointed with the woe is me reactionary stuff - its the end of football - well football has been dying on its arse for some time in my eyes and it needs something to change -

The idea of a super league  with no relegation is a disgrace, the idea you don't need to earn you place likewise but the idea that something has to change in the game, that actually it needs to be made more competitive not less I can get behind that.  There should not be a dozen dominant sides , Derby, Forest, Villa, Red  Star, Valencia,  etc should all have  chance to win. It should not be possible for 15 teams to own all of the best players, best managers - that's where the problem rests - the whole concept of that has to be done away with - then the whole landscape changes, it becomes a genuine competition, not a business deal  - football is broken but just raging against a super league is not the answer, - we need better plans and ideas that make it a genuine competition, that reduces the power of those big clubs, that makes equality more important.

capitalism cannot work unchecked with football, the free market dictates that you will have what we have a few dominant clubs - it needs proper regulation to ensure competition - as things stand the more success you have the more money you make the more success is guaranteed - its inevitable - I don't blame big business for supporting big business that's their role - its UEFA and the Premier League that have allowed that to happen. they have done nothing to change it or challenge it - they have in fact encouraged the likes of City and Chelsea to throw their money around - why has the funding not gone to fans, stadiums , grass roots - no instead agents , players, investors all taken care of before the supporters - they have created this monster they are to blame - so my anger is saved for them not the big 6 who have simply laid out the reality before everybody - it is ugly and repulsive but that is the game these days - its not personal its just business - so the anger should be directed at those in charge who have allowed this to happen not those taking advantage of it  - just my opinion of course aint worth much when all is said and done, just alone voice in the wilderness. - rambling gibberish but had to get some stuff out of my head.

so no to the super league but also no to the status quo - time for the fans to actually be involved in football and genuine competition to be introduced otherwise whether now or in a few years the big clubs will own the game. 


Great Post.
Re: Breakaway Super League
Quote from: arbiarbi on Today at 12:00:49 am
Superleague is not good but still it is better than corrupted uefa, fifa and champions league!

Yes because Im sure an organisation with billions of pounds being paid out would be totally free of potential corruption.
Re: Breakaway Super League
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 12:08:57 am
No, but when he walks in a meeting with Mike Gordon tomorrow and Mike tries to give him a bollocking for going against the idea, do you not think he might just tell them to shove their shit job up their arse?

Imagine if your boss did that to you?

He was clearly angry that a decision that has been made from higher management, that wasn't communicated to him, is now being lay at his door. It's lay at Liverpool supporters door. When Liverpool get bad press its on the manager, the staff, the players & the fans. The abuse him and the team received in Leeds today, the protests outside the stadium, the t-shirts Leeds printed, the articles printed, the pundits all chirping in with their 2 pence, the protests that are planned this weekend etc....he's the one that having to deal with all this shit, not the gutless John Henry and FSG.

So what would you do?

The man has had a huge amount of stuff to deal with over the past few months. There will become a point where enough will be enough.

Spot on

Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:11:40 am

ALL of us would go to war for that man. We truly are blessed to not have a manger that is damn fine coach but he's also a damn fine man.  :)

This as well
Re: Breakaway Super League
"The logic in the world at the moment, and football is not outside of this, is that the rich get rich at the expense of the poor... And then they demand more privileges."

- Marcelo Bielsa
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on April 18, 2021, 11:27:11 pm
I feel sick. I actually feel a bit like crying.
So I had a super busy work day with no time for any news and in the evening I come here to page 25 from last night and see it has gone up to over a hundred. Mum phoned and said 'did you hear' and I did not even have much nerve to discuss it. But yeah, I feel sick and a bit like crying, too. Is this overly dramatic? Not really when you consider what a football club means, i.e. for me the many grey hairs and incredible joy this club has brought me over the years. I have already signed off of the international competitions (no intention watching anything from Qatar and related games) and this now means no more LFC. More time to read books, listen to music and watch films I guess.

What makes me really really want to cry is seeing my dad, who will be 80 later this year and who, for a hot second, has played semi professional early in his life just before the Bundesliga started and football means the world to him. To have him witnessing this shitshow and finally complete sell out of the sport breaks my heart on top of it breaking due to this farce. For his sake I hope Bayern will continue to say no (he is a Bayern supporter which is something we are often at loggerheads about, but should they manage to keep some integrity here, fair play to them).

Anyway. It was good while it lasted. RIP. 1892-2021.
Re: Breakaway Super League
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 12:08:54 am
It doesnt change anything except remove the top four for CL qualification. Which was how it was pre-1992 anyway.

Its amazing how this thing has been turned into some kind of apocalypse for football by the press. Chomsky - Manufacturing Consent is a good read.

If you dont think the club briefed Klopp before his interviews today then sheesh... head out of arse please.

Equally, if you think this will make viewership go down rather than up.

And what am I? A fucking alien? Its nothing to do with profitability - its about making the game bigger and more attractive to a global audience and creating the highest level of football. Youre seeing things again.
Probably the most ridiculous post in the thread, a tour de force from start to finish. Hey, having a system where the league champion is the only qualifier is exactly the same as a system where the same six teams qualify every year. Anyone who disagrees has been brainwashed by the press. This is exactly what Noam Chomsky would want!
Re: Breakaway Super League
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 11:55:41 pm
They created this unsustainable bubble, Galacticos etc.

Stick a fucking pin in it and be done.

Instead of a never ending pursuit of new revenue streams, code for how to fuck the fans, why not cut costs. Because that would actually take a bit of balls and competence.

Its entirely sustainable actually - there is a goldmine awaiting these ESL clubs if they are allowed autonomy of how to market themselves and the competitions theyre in.

What isnt is relying on the current model where the majority of PL clubs are subsidised by TV revenue generated by interest that is almost exclusively concentrated in the 6 at the top, yet distributed throughout the league.

Capitalism and football would not go hand in hand in an ideal world, but given how far weve let the game slide and the global demand that has been created - this is all inevitable..
Re: Breakaway Super League
Quote from: aggerdid on Today at 12:10:34 am
ban

Where is the ban for Manchester City and their violating financial fair play rules ?
Why UEFA accepted their appeal? Because they are corrupt and underpaid
Re: Breakaway Super League
Quote from: arbiarbi on Today at 12:00:49 am
Superleague is not good but still it is better than corrupted uefa, fifa and champions league!


Created by Fiorentino Perez, the most honest and un-corrupted man in Footballs history.


With all due respect.... F*ck you

Sincerely,
AK1892
Re: Breakaway Super League
Question: How far down the road are we for the 12 clubs to turn back? Presumably our dear leader has already signed the contracts for the ESL?
