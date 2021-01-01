.Spirit Of Shankly: 'European Super League - a statement'https://spiritofshankly.com/european-super-league-a-statement
'Liverpool Football Clubs confirmation, made at 11.30pm on 21 April 2021, that they have joined Europes leading clubs in agreeing to form a new competition, the European Super League is both shocking and shameless.
Spirit of Shankly were formed when the result of broken promises by the clubs previous owners threatened LFCs existence. This proposal threatens to destroy everything on which our club was built.
And the reason? Greed, pure and simple.
The Champions League, as was its predecessor the European Cup, is the pinnacle for LFC, for the players, for the manager and for us the supporters. Liverpools success in this competition is because of the work the team put in the season before to qualify. It is a special competition and made so because you have to compete to book a place.
LFCs standing and support around the world is because of our storied ventures in this competition.
No more anticipation of who LFC will be drawn against. A breakaway Super League will not only stamp on footballs competitive ideals, but will take with it LFCs history and stature, tainting our name, for what? The pursuit of money.
Anfield on a European night is special because its competitive, because winning or losing can mean there will be more, or its the last for a season. Its special because of the supporters.
What is the point in continuing with this season? The breakaways chosen clubs dont need to push to qualify for an elite competition. Theyre straight through to a closed shop, a private members club for the rich
There will be no further supporter engagement or consultation. The flags and banners used to market LFC to new support are being removed from the Kop, and we will call a virtual public meeting to discuss next steps.
To the players, staff and our manager, we are not withdrawing support from you.
As current custodians of our club, Fenway Sports Group have talked so often of the importance of fans, only to disregard them to fill the coffers. The CEO, Billy Hogan, recently admitted how important the support is in the ground, and he was impatient for us to return. Shame on you.
Signed
Spirit of Shankly
Spion Kop 1906
The LFC fans forum
Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association
Kop Outs
LFC Official Supporters Club
