Breakaway Super League

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #4240 on: Today at 07:54:55 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 07:48:24 pm
I dont get why some still dont get it
I think many of them do. At least some of those constantly misdirecting about Sky/Neville's hypocrisy support the Super League and are just stirring up shit and division to deflect attention from its obvious, fatal flaws.
We Are Liverpool.

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #4241 on: Today at 07:56:28 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 07:39:31 pm
All of those who are against the super league need to stop attacking those who are on our side for perceived hypocrisy or whatever. If we're to successfully fight this everyone needs to be united not attacking all sides because so and so might have voted one way or another or someone else took money off someone else.

Kloppo just said this too mate.  We have to find a way to make a unified statement of togetherness that does not punish undeserving parties in the midst of our anger.

Great comment Welshy
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #4242 on: Today at 07:57:03 pm
Quote from: redmark on Today at 07:54:55 pm
I think many of them do. At least some of those constantly misdirecting about Sky/Neville's hypocrisy support the Super League and are just stirring up shit and division to deflect attention from it's obvious, fatal flaws.

Id genuinely be stunned if anyone on here actually likes this shitty idea.

We just need better messengers with less hypocrisy and self interest.

I wonder who the first founders to drop out will be. My moneys actually on us...
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #4243 on: Today at 07:57:09 pm
I dont know which I have more contempt for the ESL proposal or the stink of hypocrisy emanating from the football world, Sky , UEFA, etc who over the past 20 years have done more than anyone to corrupt the culture of the game in the  pursuit of money .

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #4244 on: Today at 07:57:13 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 07:51:52 pm
Oh FFS, do you choose every opinion to disagree with Neville?
Klopp is on the same side, btw
but he's neville he's a manc twat he played for united
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #4245 on: Today at 07:57:29 pm
How much you want to bet we get none of this for Chelsea/Brighton tomorrow or the Spurs and ManC games on Wednesday?
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #4246 on: Today at 07:57:31 pm
I fuckin hate Neville
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #4247 on: Today at 07:57:32 pm
Quote from: redmark on Today at 07:54:55 pm
I think many of them do. At least some of those constantly misdirecting about Sky/Neville's hypocrisy support the Super League and are just stirring up shit and division to deflect attention from its obvious, fatal flaws.

You can still think Neville is wrong and the Super League is shit
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #4248 on: Today at 07:57:33 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:56:33 pm
Null and void c*nt.

No he was not.
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #4249 on: Today at 07:57:43 pm
The amount of whataboutery in this thread is precisely why theyve got us all by the bollocks. I dont give a fuck about what Gary Neville, Carragher or Leeds have done in the past, I care about the fact that the club thats been my life for 30 years are being decimated by some temporary arseholes TODAY. I need everyone on my side.
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #4250 on: Today at 07:57:44 pm
What is Neville talking about? He's chatting absolute shit
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #4251 on: Today at 07:57:52 pm
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Today at 07:37:04 pm
This was the kind of thing I was hoping to see (an explanation of ESL and how they justify it).

And after reading it, it smells more of PR bullshit than anything of substance and makes me physically sick.

Fight back with wallets and voiced protests - the only route now.

Thanks for the link.

Quote
Citing Covid, it warns that the accumulated losses of top-level clubs exceed 5bn (£4.3bn). The value of live media rights is stagnating or declining as some of our competitions fail to meet the needs of fans and new generations seek entertainment in ways which didnt exist 10 years ago, it says.

The weaknesses in the foundations of football have been known for many years, Covid simply exposed their severity and none of the games stakeholders have come up with a solution. Inaction is no longer an option.

I get the covid thing. Who could have expected 0 attendance? It's a terrible thing and it hurts every club and every plan.
But if we're talking a long term trend where people seek other forms of entertainment - I wonder why? How about ticket prices? If you have grown up going to every game, you will continue. If you have watched the odd game, perhaps you have come to accept following a team is more or less unaffordable. No wonder people find other things to do. To be successful in the long run, people need to be able to do what fans have done for decades - go watch the games together with their friends. The Super League solution appears to be the direct opposite. Thats not good.
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #4252 on: Today at 07:57:54 pm
Quote from: ThoroughlyMediocre on Today at 07:50:30 pm
From Leeds' perspective, it probably was a way to indicate the t-shirts weren't directed at them (the players), as it's understood they were not involved with the decision. Hence the invitation to join in with the protest, as unlikely as it is that it would have been accepted.

Look at Klopp starring at them from the side line , he sees it as direct at his players at this moment
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #4253 on: Today at 07:58:02 pm
i have a very efective idea can someone pass it to those in the know. ITK!!!

just before kick off when the cameras are on, the team forms a circle chain chanting very loudly, "SUPER LEAGUE SUPER LEAGUE SUPER LEAGUE!
Then in the midddle out pops a smiling Klopp pulling up his jersey to reveal a t-shirt of Henry with a text saying. "OUR HENRY IS A FRIEND TO ALL CLUBS!"

this all ends with a loud "we willl never walk alone!" war cry from all the players1
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #4254 on: Today at 07:58:13 pm
Quote from: tray fenny on Today at 07:57:31 pm
I fuckin hate Neville

Fair enough but is he wrong with what he said yesterday and tonight?
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #4255 on: Today at 07:58:30 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:56:33 pm
Null and void c*nt.

He always wanted to see Liverpool crowned champions and wanted the league restarted but okay see we are just lying now.
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #4256 on: Today at 07:58:34 pm
Neville thinks Sky are national tv.
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #4257 on: Today at 07:58:41 pm
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 07:57:44 pm
What is Neville talking about? He's chatting absolute shit

You never mentioned that before.
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #4258 on: Today at 07:59:02 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 07:52:17 pm
He's having a go now you tit!

Just called them "scavengers" for the second time.

If you want this to stop then you need to be smart. Find out what you have in common with Neville, and Manchester United fans etc etc who also want this to stop. Build alliances on those grounds. Or....play the divide and rule game and lose.

Neville was going on about the state of Old Trafford and it rusty stadium and the fact that they hadnt invested in the immediate area - it is derelict. It takes the ESL for him to have a go at the owners when he was silent before tonight you TIT 😀
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #4259 on: Today at 07:59:05 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 07:58:41 pm
You never mentioned that before.

He works for FSG ;D
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #4260 on: Today at 07:59:34 pm
Watch the footy
Spirit Of Shankly: 'European Super League - a statement'
Reply #4261 on: Today at 10:18:15 pm
Spirit Of Shankly: 'European Super League - a statement'

https://spiritofshankly.com/european-super-league-a-statement


'Liverpool Football Clubs confirmation, made at 11.30pm on 21 April 2021, that they have joined Europes leading clubs in agreeing to form a new competition, the European Super League is both shocking and shameless.

Spirit of Shankly were formed when the result of broken promises by the clubs previous owners threatened LFCs existence. This proposal threatens to destroy everything on which our club was built.

And the reason? Greed, pure and simple.

The Champions League, as was its predecessor the European Cup, is the pinnacle for LFC, for the players, for the manager and for us the supporters. Liverpools success in this competition is because of the work the team put in the season before to qualify. It is a special competition and made so because you have to compete to book a place.

LFCs standing and support around the world is because of our storied ventures in this competition.

No more anticipation of who LFC will be drawn against. A breakaway Super League will not only stamp on footballs competitive ideals, but will take with it LFCs history and stature, tainting our name, for what? The pursuit of money.

Anfield on a European night is special because its competitive, because winning or losing can mean there will be more, or its the last for a season. Its special because of the supporters.

What is the point in continuing with this season? The breakaways chosen clubs dont need to push to qualify for an elite competition. Theyre straight through to a closed shop, a private members club for the rich

There will be no further supporter engagement or consultation. The flags and banners used to market LFC to new support are being removed from the Kop, and we will call a virtual public meeting to discuss next steps.

To the players, staff and our manager, we are not withdrawing support from you.

As current custodians of our club, Fenway Sports Group have talked so often of the importance of fans, only to disregard them to fill the coffers. The CEO, Billy Hogan, recently admitted how important the support is in the ground, and he was impatient for us to return. Shame on you.


Signed

Spirit of Shankly
Spion Kop 1906
The LFC fans forum
Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association
Kop Outs
LFC Official Supporters Club



Re: Spirit Of Shankly: 'European Super League - a statement'
Reply #4262 on: Today at 10:21:07 pm
It tells you something when the Liverpool official supporters club are calling out FSG.
Re: Spirit Of Shankly: 'European Super League - a statement'
Reply #4263 on: Today at 10:23:11 pm
well said  my friends 
Re: Spirit Of Shankly: 'European Super League - a statement'
Reply #4264 on: Today at 10:23:23 pm
Good stuff. Do we know if this is mirrored across the other five clubs?
Re: Spirit Of Shankly: 'European Super League - a statement'
Reply #4265 on: Today at 10:24:39 pm
Thank you.
Re: Spirit Of Shankly: 'European Super League - a statement'
Reply #4266 on: Today at 10:25:09 pm
Thanks for posting Jason
Re: Spirit Of Shankly: 'European Super League - a statement'
Reply #4267 on: Today at 10:28:34 pm
Fsg have let the club and the city down- well done SOS for calling it.
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #4268 on: Today at 10:30:17 pm
Carragher calls out Sky and then Neville backs them up. Shows his true colours.
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #4269 on: Today at 10:31:00 pm
Jurgen having a good pop at Neville. Class
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #4270 on: Today at 10:31:08 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 06:40:11 pm
Do mate, please do, You get a little welcome pack now. I never left.
I have rejoined for what it's worth.
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #4271 on: Today at 10:32:30 pm
Good, straight to the point statement that from SoS, no messing about, no wasted words.

And very glad to see them pointing out that they are not withdrawing support for the team and manager, even though we know that, it did need saying publicly.
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #4272 on: Today at 10:32:55 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 10:31:08 pm
I have rejoined for what it's worth.

Well done mate.
Re: Spirit Of Shankly: 'European Super League - a statement'
Reply #4273 on: Today at 10:34:39 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 10:18:15 pm
Spirit Of Shankly: 'European Super League - a statement'



Well said. At least the majority see sense in this.
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #4274 on: Today at 10:34:48 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 10:18:15 pm
Spirit Of Shankly: 'European Super League - a statement'

https://spiritofshankly.com/european-super-league-a-statement


'Liverpool Football Clubs confirmation, made at 11.30pm on 21 April 2021, that they have joined Europes leading clubs in agreeing to form a new competition, the European Super League is both shocking and shameless.

Spirit of Shankly were formed when the result of broken promises by the clubs previous owners threatened LFCs existence. This proposal threatens to destroy everything on which our club was built.

And the reason? Greed, pure and simple.

The Champions League, as was its predecessor the European Cup, is the pinnacle for LFC, for the players, for the manager and for us the supporters. Liverpools success in this competition is because of the work the team put in the season before to qualify. It is a special competition and made so because you have to compete to book a place.

LFCs standing and support around the world is because of our storied ventures in this competition.

No more anticipation of who LFC will be drawn against. A breakaway Super League will not only stamp on footballs competitive ideals, but will take with it LFCs history and stature, tainting our name, for what? The pursuit of money.

Anfield on a European night is special because its competitive, because winning or losing can mean there will be more, or its the last for a season. Its special because of the supporters.

What is the point in continuing with this season? The breakaways chosen clubs dont need to push to qualify for an elite competition. Theyre straight through to a closed shop, a private members club for the rich

There will be no further supporter engagement or consultation. The flags and banners used to market LFC to new support are being removed from the Kop, and we will call a virtual public meeting to discuss next steps.

To the players, staff and our manager, we are not withdrawing support from you.

As current custodians of our club, Fenway Sports Group have talked so often of the importance of fans, only to disregard them to fill the coffers. The CEO, Billy Hogan, recently admitted how important the support is in the ground, and he was impatient for us to return. Shame on you.


Signed

Spirit of Shankly
Spion Kop 1906
The LFC fans forum
Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association
Kop Outs
LFC Official Supporters Club



https://spiritofshankly.com : https://twitter.com/spiritofshankly : www.facebook.com/spiritofshankly : https://www.instagram.com/spiritofshankly

https://twitter.com/SpionKop1906 : www.facebook.com/SpionKop1906 : https://liverpooldsa.co.uk : https://twitter.com/LiverpoolDSA

https://twitter.com/LFC_LGBT : https://www.facebook.com/LiverpoolFCLGBTSupporters : www.facebook.com/LFCSC1961



Can we have a separate thread for this or pin the SOS statement
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #4275 on: Today at 10:36:01 pm
Quote from: kavah on Today at 10:34:48 pm
Can we have a separate thread for this or pin the SOS statement
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #4276 on: Today at 10:37:15 pm
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 10:23:23 pm
Good stuff. Do we know if this is mirrored across the other five clubs?

There was an earlier statement by Spirit Of Shankly on that today mate...


https://twitter.com/spiritofshankly/status/1384160110491037698


'A joint statement from us & other supporter groups representing the so called 'Big Six' on #ESL plans

@MU_ST @AST_arsenal @THSTOfficial @WeAre1894 @ChelseaSTrust @WeAreTheFSA @FansEurope #EnoughIsEnough #NoToEuropeanSuperLeague':-

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #4277 on: Today at 10:38:14 pm
Quote from: kavah on Today at 10:34:48 pm
Can we have a separate thread for this or pin the SOS statement

It was a separate thread mate - though has been merged in here for some reason.
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #4278 on: Today at 10:38:26 pm
I think the bigger concern for LFC isn't the breakaway league (or the bizarre overreaction to it in the media. Royals and politicians jumping on the bandwagon. Really?) Rather the fear that this will be the first step in stripping the club out of Liverpool (a medium-sized city on the periphery of Europe) and relovating the 'franchise' closer to bigger markets. If this truly follos the American model it will end up being brand rather than anything else that defines it.
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #4279 on: Today at 10:44:42 pm
I dont think the severity of this situation has hit some people yet. The future of the football club is now in jeopardy. The super league will happen eventually, the money people now involved in this project wont just give up.

The super league is going to be modelled after the US model of sports franchises. Overlay a map of the US and part of Canada over a map of Europe and it stretches from Liverpool to the Gulf States, from Scandinavia to North Africa. A super league franchise could be in any city within that area and a franchise could move to any city within that area.

FSG will tell us whatever we want to hear, the next owners FSG sell us to will tell us whatever we want to hear. The reality is the city of Liverpool will not be an attractive location for a football franchise in the future. Whoever we have owning us will know they can only milk so much out of the locals and the city compared to other cities. Our own owners have already alluded to it a number of times referencing the difference in cost per ticket in a market like Liverpool compared to other cities.

The future of football is not going to be marketed to or at us. It will be marketed to people not even interested in football right now, it will be marketed to people not even born yet. Cities as far as Dubai and Qatar can bid for a franchise. They can attract a franchise from cities not generating enough money for their owners. Cities can build and pay for brand new stadiums with a huge number of corporate boxes and hand over the keys to the owners in a bid to attract a football franchise. In the same way a company can shut a factory down in one country and move to another country overnight, the same can and will happen with football in the future.

Whatever were told now by the owners doesnt matter. This is what the future holds. I think everything is on the table now, including hitting the doomsday button and taking everything down, owners included.
