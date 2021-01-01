I dont think the severity of this situation has hit some people yet. The future of the football club is now in jeopardy. The super league will happen eventually, the money people now involved in this project wont just give up.



The super league is going to be modelled after the US model of sports franchises. Overlay a map of the US and part of Canada over a map of Europe and it stretches from Liverpool to the Gulf States, from Scandinavia to North Africa. A super league franchise could be in any city within that area and a franchise could move to any city within that area.



FSG will tell us whatever we want to hear, the next owners FSG sell us to will tell us whatever we want to hear. The reality is the city of Liverpool will not be an attractive location for a football franchise in the future. Whoever we have owning us will know they can only milk so much out of the locals and the city compared to other cities. Our own owners have already alluded to it a number of times referencing the difference in cost per ticket in a market like Liverpool compared to other cities.



The future of football is not going to be marketed to or at us. It will be marketed to people not even interested in football right now, it will be marketed to people not even born yet. Cities as far as Dubai and Qatar can bid for a franchise. They can attract a franchise from cities not generating enough money for their owners. Cities can build and pay for brand new stadiums with a huge number of corporate boxes and hand over the keys to the owners in a bid to attract a football franchise. In the same way a company can shut a factory down in one country and move to another country overnight, the same can and will happen with football in the future.



Whatever were told now by the owners doesnt matter. This is what the future holds. I think everything is on the table now, including hitting the doomsday button and taking everything down, owners included.

