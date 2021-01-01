« previous next »
Online kkjellquist

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #3800 on: Today at 06:01:50 pm »
Quote from: The cock who signs his posts Mitch on Today at 05:53:17 pm
It's what the sports franchises do in the USA. They go to where the owners can get the most money. Look up the Dodgers just for starters.


Yes and No....some teams are barely rooted and seem to move very easily.  Certain teams, Green Bay Packers for example, are very English in their connection to the community.  Owners regularly want a new stadium with at least a partial investment with tax dollars.  When voters say No it's easy to find a city that wants a team and is willing to build a stadium to get one. 

As a yank I hate to see all this for your game.  One of my favorite aspects of European football is how unique it felt when I started following.  Visiting Anfield was nothing like an American sporting event and it felt special. 

It's brutal and I'm sorry. 

My favorite quote lately;
"The answer to all your questions is: Money."  TV exec Don Ohlmeyer
Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #3801 on: Today at 06:01:51 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 05:59:54 pm
I don't care so much about the greed and the capitalism. That ship sailed long ago, and this is just another iteration.

I have a much more selfish issue with this. The experience, the sport itself, will be much worse. Football has to be competitive to be exciting, otherwise it's just preseason boredom. ESL will many more games meaningless.

Another huge issue, a few years down the road, is that by disconnecting from Uefa and the domestic leagues, the clubs will also be able to disconnect from their cities and become true US-style franchises. Uefa & CL won't be open for ManC moving to Dubai, but ESL will. That means dead stadiums.

That ship has already sailed with VAR.
Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #3802 on: Today at 06:02:27 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on Today at 05:58:49 pm
I agree with this. I greatly enjoy your input in this thread. An American-style league with salary cap and trading would be interesting, if they are going through with this super league anyway. Best-of-5 or seven playoff games could create some new rivalries as well.

I prefer the current format, but it looks like were at the point of no return here.
I don't think EU regulations will allow salary caps, drafts or trading US-style. That's why we got the Bosman case
Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #3803 on: Today at 06:02:30 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 05:26:24 pm
'Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea will likely be banned from this seasons Champions League semi-finals, UEFA executive committee member Jesper Moller told broadcaster DR on Monday.

The clubs must go, and I expect that to happen on Friday. Then we have to find out how to finish (this seasons) Champions League tournament, said Moller, who is the head of the Danish FA. There is an extraordinary executive committee meeting on Friday.'


^ from https://www.theguardian.com/football/live/2021/apr/19/european-super-league-latest-reaction-to-breakaway-football-competition-live?page=with:block-607dae408f08080a7ae65756#block-607dae408f08080a7ae65756


That'd be proper piss-your-pants hilarious.

Imagine the Blue Loon 'fewm'

And PSG would always have the biggest of big, fuck-off asterisk next to their win.

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #3804 on: Today at 06:02:57 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 05:59:54 pm
I don't care so much about the greed and the capitalism. That ship sailed long ago, and this is just another iteration.

I have a much more selfish issue with this. The experience, the sport itself, will be much worse. Football has to be competitive to be exciting, otherwise it's just preseason boredom. ESL will many more games meaningless.

Another huge issue, a few years down the road, is that by disconnecting from Uefa and the domestic leagues, the clubs will also be able to disconnect from their cities and become true US-style franchises. Uefa & CL won't be open for ManC moving to Dubai, but ESL will. That means dead stadiums.

Exactly by disconnecting from domestic leagues its much easier to disconnect from your local community local fans and local support which lets be honest is the foundation of Liverpool FC hence its name.
Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #3805 on: Today at 06:02:59 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:45:10 pm
Ian Holloway is saying the ESL is goes against the memory of Prince Phillip.  Well that's that then.

Hahahaha
Online scouseman

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #3806 on: Today at 06:03:14 pm »
I wounder if this will lead to renewed calls for Rangers and Celtic to request a place in the PL especially if the 6 clubs get thrown out or get allowed into this new format?
Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #3807 on: Today at 06:03:15 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 05:48:59 pm
Its all signed. Its not stopping now.


The threats weren't working,this is the next step & a big fuck you to the bottlers at UEFA,sides want ffp & that's the big driver in all this imo.
Online Gray Hamster

  • Not bong eyed but quite fond of little furry things.....
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #3808 on: Today at 06:03:41 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 06:01:31 pm
As Kylie poetically said 

I'll forgive and forget
If you say you'll never go
'Cause it's true what they say
It's better the devil you know



Word
😂
Online J_Kopite

  • Is he or isn't she? Cougar toy.
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #3809 on: Today at 06:03:47 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:59:49 pm


Every one of that posters comments in this thread have been terrible so I put them on ignore.
Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #3810 on: Today at 06:04:03 pm »
Quote from: kkjellquist on Today at 06:01:50 pm
Yes and No....some teams are barely rooted and seem to move very easily.  Certain teams, Green Bay Packers for example, are very English in their connection to the community.  Owners regularly want a new stadium with at least a partial investment with tax dollars.  When voters say No it's easy to find a city that wants a team and is willing to build a stadium to get one. 

As a yank I hate to see all this for your game.  One of my favorite aspects of European football is how unique it felt when I started following.  Visiting Anfield was nothing like an American sporting event and it felt special. 

It's brutal and I'm sorry. 

My favorite quote lately;
"The answer to all your questions is: Money."  TV exec Don Ohlmeyer

Bingo.
Online plura

  • Bear with me
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #3811 on: Today at 06:04:09 pm »
We have evidence of FSG's 'ability to backtrack'. I wouldn't think it is out of the realm of possibilities. It is still the best possible outcome right now, so let's see what happens when further shit comes their way.
Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #3812 on: Today at 06:05:15 pm »
Well I'm looking forward to reading about the court battles considerably more than the footy, it's got the strong whiff of a load of overhyped shite all over it. The prospect of only ever playing against those other teams for the foreseeable future is dull as shit. But hey, I'm just a Legacy Fan, what do I know having supported my club for over 40 years? I won't be forking out for more subscriptions or paying premium prices to see what will inevitably turn out to be overpriced dross. But then they aren't banking on guys like me being part of it; it's the money from New Fans they want. Next thing we'll be the fucking Dubai Reds or some other shite, playing matches in all 4 corners of the world to attract new fans, and of course paying subscribers who will need space by their seats for a bag of merchandise from the club shop. Nah, sorry, give me a cold away in Middlesbrough in the cup over yet another game against Real Madrid served with canapés and surrounded by rich wankers on business events. This is just wrong on every level, and it'll be the New Fans who will be making small group of rich men even richer through extortionate ticket prices and an endless stream of garbage merchandise, all sponsored by *insert generic brand here*.

Look, we all know the game needs reforming, but to chuck the toys out and say fuck you to not only every other club in the league structure but also the history of the tournaments we hold dear to us as fans is just too far. UEFA is definitely far from perfect, but I'll have ol' big ears over whatever nonsense Perez et al have between theirs. The sheer elation of winning number six only made me dream of winning number seven and more. But with this piece of stupidity, the club can kiss that, and our heritage, goodbye. So I'll be doing the same in return. Cheers for 40-odd years of fun Old LFC, it's been a blast. I'll be having nothing to do with the New LFC.
Online kkjellquist

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #3813 on: Today at 06:05:29 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 05:59:54 pm
The experience, the sport itself, will be much worse. Football has to be competitive to be exciting, otherwise it's just preseason boredom. ESL will many more games meaningless.


This....one of the worst aspects of US sports is the maddeningly long and meaningless regular seasons.  I am a fan of American football, but I rarely watch until the last couple weeks of the regular season and playoffs.  NBA & NHL regular seasons are almost completely pointless.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #3814 on: Today at 06:06:06 pm »
Quote from: plura on Today at 06:04:09 pm
We have evidence of FSG's 'ability to backtrack'. I wouldn't think it is out of the realm of possibilities. It is still the best possible outcome right now, so let's see what happens when further shit comes their way.

It is the best outcome. They will forever be known as utter c*nts but at least they may not go through with it.
Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #3815 on: Today at 06:06:16 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:01:51 pm
That ship has already sailed with VAR.
VAR is shit for similar reasons. It kills the excitement and emotions of the goals. It's an amazingly stupid way of ruining a product, like commercial breaks in a movie.
There's still lots of room to make football worse though. More pointless games with that awful preseason vibe.
Online Gray Hamster

  • Not bong eyed but quite fond of little furry things.....
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #3816 on: Today at 06:06:52 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 06:02:30 pm

That'd be proper piss-your-pants hilarious.

Imagine the Blue Loon 'fewm'

And PSG would always have the biggest of big, fuck-off asterisk next to their win.


Id be absolutely dumbfounded if this happens.....It just isnt going to happen.
Online RedForeverTT

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #3817 on: Today at 06:06:58 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 05:28:35 pm
What we will have in reality over the next few years is just another NBA/ABA scenario, with the clubs split in the ESL and the UCL. In the end, the ESL will probably consume the remaining top clubs from the UCL, and a single European Super League will be created, probably without participation in the domestic leagues. I respect anyone's opinion, but if I have learned something during my life, it is that you can't stop progress, no matter how hard you fight against it. And to be honest, we have all contributed to this, from the very first moment when we started buying expensive PL and CL tickets, SkySport subscribtions, expensive club kits and other merchandise, and turned ourselves into football consumers. The baby is born (even though it looks very ugly), and we can't put it back because we don't like it ...

Thats quite a realistic scenario. Perhaps more closely resembling NBA and college Basketball that also has a strong following, lots of money but more local and acts as feeder to NBA.
Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #3818 on: Today at 06:07:06 pm »
Quote from: kkjellquist on Today at 06:05:29 pm
This....one of the worst aspects of US sports is the maddeningly long and meaningless regular seasons.  I am a fan of American football, but I rarely watch until the last couple weeks of the regular season and playoffs.  NBA & NHL regular seasons are almost completely pointless.

I dont really understand this argument. Wasnt the first division all about just one team getting into the premier competition?
Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #3819 on: Today at 06:07:29 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 06:01:34 pm
Its funny because this poster actually kinda agrees with the super league.

Who,me ?
Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #3820 on: Today at 06:07:38 pm »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 06:03:14 pm
I wounder if this will lead to renewed calls for Rangers and Celtic to request a place in the PL especially if the 6 clubs get thrown out or get allowed into this new format?

Is there no talk of Rangers or Celtic invited to ESL? They've got absolutely massive fanbases and profiles. Ajax as well, Marseille, Valencia, Benfica, Sevilla. I know Porto have turned it down.
Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #3821 on: Today at 06:08:02 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:07:29 pm
Who,me ?

Nah the poster you quoted.
Online PIPA23

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #3822 on: Today at 06:08:22 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on Today at 05:58:49 pm
I agree with this. I greatly enjoy your input in this thread. An American-style league with salary cap and trading would be interesting, if they are going through with this super league anyway. Best-of-5 or seven playoff games could create some new rivalries as well.

I prefer the current format, but it looks like were at the point of no return here.

Part of why the teams want this super league... like AC Milan and Madrid is that the PL is getting all the attention away because of its quality...

part of why the PL teams including us want this is unclear to me... no other thing than money is why they want this...

the PL is getting better and more competitive in a way with teams like West Ham, Leicester in the mix and former top teams like Arsenal fighting in mid-table currently...

Do they want a salary cap and competitiveness in the super league? don't be stupid, they have competitiveness right now in the PL and still, they can not understand that you have to EARN your position...

the only thing to improve football is to have a salary cap within the domestic leagues so the game is fair to all... but no relegation and European teams being more important rivals than domestic teams is the stupidity of the highest order.

The main reason these clubs are where they are are the FANS... all football is about tradition, support, helping the community and taking the best talents from a young age, and making them fight to be a part of their home team...

I'm sick of this idea of super league. it is disrespectful to the fans, the traditions, the game...the opponents... this is not the traditions that pushed us and rest of the clubs to where they are now. it is the opposite of that.
Online CHOPPER

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #3823 on: Today at 06:08:53 pm »
Has the RAWK hierarchy reached out to the sister fingering sweaty scruff manc lot, yet?


Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #3824 on: Today at 06:09:26 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 05:59:06 pm
Its better for all the clubs , this is unanimously condemned from the top to the bottom. And West Ham are above is right at this moment who were in relegation zone last year, Leeds just got promoted and are a win today away from being above us also.

In the 80s before the Premier League how many teams won the league? Us Arsenal Everton.

Tell that to my brother who is a Southampton fan. I am pretty sure he would say they have no chance from the start. As for the 80's the league tables for the most part were competitive and there were both big and smaller teams in the mix, the likes of Ipswhich, Nottingham Forest, QPR, all finished high up in the table. Now we have gaps of crazy numbers between the elite and everyone else. It's really not the same.
Online kkjellquist

  • Believer
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #3825 on: Today at 06:11:04 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 06:07:06 pm
I dont really understand this argument. Wasnt the first division all about just one team getting into the premier competition?

I'm saying our regular seasons are pointless most of the time because nothing is really on the line until the playoffs.  The problem in the NBA and NHL is so many teams make the playoffs it ends up being a second season.  The ESL could be like that if the same teams play each other endlessly and then have some meaningful games for a trophy at the end. 
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #3826 on: Today at 06:11:56 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 05:44:59 pm
Pretty clear what some are trying to do on here but if you call them out on it they deny they support this

I think if they support it then should just say so... Rather than having best of both worlds where they can deny they're in favour of this while trying to make the case for it, getting to call everyone hypocrites and such

Well, I am probably the only one who has openly supported the idea of the Super League at these boards for years. Not because it is perfect, but because it is better than the shit the corrupt and incompetent UEFA and PL are serving us.

If I am to give my money, I'd rather give it to the club directly, than to give it to some corrupt bureaucrats at UEFA and the PL, or to SkySports.

The old game of football died with the old Division One and the old European Cup. The new game of football is a monster, but it is my choice to support the monster that fucks up the PL and UEFA, the organisations that burried the Division One and the European Cup.

I won't stop supporting LFC because we will be competing in the ESL. Just like I didn't stop supporting us when we sold our soul to the devil, and joined the PL and the CL.

Tonight, we have a game that is very important for our fight to win the top 4 trophy. Fuck me, that is as cringe as the ESL, if not more. And I will still watch it, and support us as I always do ...
Online CHOPPER

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #3827 on: Today at 06:11:57 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:09:26 pm
Tell that to my brother who is a Southampton fan. I am pretty sure he would say they have no chance from the start. As for the 80's the league tables for the most part were competitive and there were both big and smaller teams in the mix, the likes of Ipswhich, Nottingham Forest, QPR, all finished high up in the table. Now we have gaps of crazy numbers between the elite and everyone else. It's really not the same.


Did you buy him to be your brother?



Online Al 666

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #3828 on: Today at 06:12:46 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 05:38:47 pm
I feel similarly. There's an alternative reality where we aren't involved in this and Al 666, Spirit of Shankly, Spion Kop 1906 etc. are lambasting FSG for being short-sighted and us being left behind while the other top clubs prosper.



To be honest mate that is absolute bollocks.
Online Red Raw

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #3829 on: Today at 06:12:58 pm »
Online scouseman

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #3830 on: Today at 06:12:59 pm »
is there similar backlash against this new super league from other clubs fans as well  or is it just us?
Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #3831 on: Today at 06:13:07 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 05:26:24 pm
'Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea will likely be banned from this seasons Champions League semi-finals, UEFA executive committee member Jesper Moller told broadcaster DR on Monday.

The clubs must go, and I expect that to happen on Friday. Then we have to find out how to finish (this seasons) Champions League tournament, said Moller, who is the head of the Danish FA. There is an extraordinary executive committee meeting on Friday.'


^ from https://www.theguardian.com/football/live/2021/apr/19/european-super-league-latest-reaction-to-breakaway-football-competition-live?page=with:block-607dae408f08080a7ae65756#block-607dae408f08080a7ae65756

It wont happen. Theyll eventually let it continue and Manchester City, who were thrown out before the competition started only to be let back in, will have been thrown out a second time only to be let back in again, will probably end up winning it and thus the crowning the most farcical year of football ever.
Online Skeeve

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #3832 on: Today at 06:13:29 pm »
Quote from: plura on Today at 06:04:09 pm
We have evidence of FSG's 'ability to backtrack'. I wouldn't think it is out of the realm of possibilities. It is still the best possible outcome right now, so let's see what happens when further shit comes their way.

While the ESL is clearly a horribly bad attempt at fixing the problem, I'd hope that any u-turn from the breakaway clubs would only come in response to a significant commitment to change from uefa and fifa. they need to change things in a manner that doesn't simply consist of adding yet more games into any already bloated schedule or rebranding games to try and hide their pointlessness, for the long term health of the game there needs to be a lighter schedule for the top players and there also needs to be robust financial controls.
Online Gray Hamster

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #3833 on: Today at 06:13:48 pm »
Quote from: plura on Today at 06:04:09 pm
We have evidence of FSG's 'ability to backtrack'. I wouldn't think it is out of the realm of possibilities. It is still the best possible outcome right now, so let's see what happens when further shit comes their way.
Their intention was always likely to backtrack (my guess after they negotiated you more favourable revenue distribution with UEFA) but honestly, i think theyve made a huge mistake here. Massive reputational damage.
Online CHOPPER

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #3834 on: Today at 06:14:09 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:12:46 pm
To be honest mate that is absolute bollocks.

You're now a group?


Can I have a badge please mister?..............We could do T-shirts? 
Offline Samie

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #3835 on: Today at 06:14:16 pm »
Quote
Florentino Pérez will speak tonight about all questions regarding the European Super League! Is the first time in a while that hes agreed to give out an interview or answer questions. [@elchiringuitotv]
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #3836 on: Today at 06:14:16 pm »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 06:12:59 pm
is there similar backlash against this new super league from other clubs fans as well  or is it just us?

Pretty universal.
Online naYoRHa2b

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #3837 on: Today at 06:14:20 pm »
After a few hours to reflect I feel torn, conflicted and just general anger. I know this super league isn't the answer. It feels hollow and I see local people where I live seriously upset. I've gradually become disillusioned with football in general for a long time and I've grown to resent the authorities and the money around football even though I'm complicit by doing nothing about it and still wanting my team to be successful and earn the money to buy better players.

I know deep down this isn't right but I also know that if it doesn't go ahead nothing changes and it gradually gets worse anyway. It's like I'd take a quick death over a slow one.
Offline Armin

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #3838 on: Today at 06:14:28 pm »
We all have to set our own limits in life, work out what we can and cannot live with, draw our own lines in the sand.  For me, this is one of those moments and the issue is crystal clear with little to no room for confusion. There's no way this can be interpreted or explained away as anything other than what it is. Cynicism, greed, opportunism of the basest kind and an action taken with blatant disregard for the sporting principles on which the game rests.

That Liverpool FC have signed their names to it must be regarded as one of the greatest misjudgements in the history of the club. A fatal misreading of the fanbase, a failure to listen and to understand the very thing which gives the club its value. A failure on an institutional level of personnel within the club and its stakeholders to communicate to the owners that this decision doesn't just open up a period of bad press or a temporary disruption to commercial activity, but will be the cause of an endless, damaging civil war where one side will never give in and never concede, because their investment is far greater than any figure on a balance sheet could ever represent.

The only answer to this is to ensure that it fails in its objective to create a cash cow for the parties concerned. Not a penny should go to any club including that supports this folly or broadcaster or commercial partner that enables it.  No discussion online should be possible without the voice of those whose heritage is being taken from them being heard. No potential sponsor should be under any illusion that their involvement will not be portrayed in the most negative form possible. No quarter should be expected or given until this ill conceived venture is dead and buried and an apology extended to the fans whose interests and emotional and financial investment have been ignored.

Online Al 666

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #3839 on: Today at 06:14:48 pm »
Quote from: plura on Today at 06:04:09 pm
We have evidence of FSG's 'ability to backtrack'. I wouldn't think it is out of the realm of possibilities. It is still the best possible outcome right now, so let's see what happens when further shit comes their way.

Can they backtrack though. According to Hogan we have signed up for the ESL.
