Well I'm looking forward to reading about the court battles considerably more than the footy, it's got the strong whiff of a load of overhyped shite all over it. The prospect of only ever playing against those other teams for the foreseeable future is dull as shit. But hey, I'm just a Legacy Fan, what do I know having supported my club for over 40 years? I won't be forking out for more subscriptions or paying premium prices to see what will inevitably turn out to be overpriced dross. But then they aren't banking on guys like me being part of it; it's the money from New Fans they want. Next thing we'll be the fucking Dubai Reds or some other shite, playing matches in all 4 corners of the world to attract new fans, and of course paying subscribers who will need space by their seats for a bag of merchandise from the club shop. Nah, sorry, give me a cold away in Middlesbrough in the cup over yet another game against Real Madrid served with canapés and surrounded by rich wankers on business events. This is just wrong on every level, and it'll be the New Fans who will be making small group of rich men even richer through extortionate ticket prices and an endless stream of garbage merchandise, all sponsored by *insert generic brand here*.



Look, we all know the game needs reforming, but to chuck the toys out and say fuck you to not only every other club in the league structure but also the history of the tournaments we hold dear to us as fans is just too far. UEFA is definitely far from perfect, but I'll have ol' big ears over whatever nonsense Perez et al have between theirs. The sheer elation of winning number six only made me dream of winning number seven and more. But with this piece of stupidity, the club can kiss that, and our heritage, goodbye. So I'll be doing the same in return. Cheers for 40-odd years of fun Old LFC, it's been a blast. I'll be having nothing to do with the New LFC.