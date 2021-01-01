What is nauseating is the outrage and hand-wringing by the footballing authorities about the clubs supporting the ESL as being "moneygrabbing powermongers" and "killing football"



Decades and decades of financial irregularities, shameful behaviour of their own resources, mismanagement, dawdling and generally inept decision making... And yet they are acting surprised at this happening? Moreover, some of you are surprised that this is happening?!



It was inevitable. This concept has been on the cards for decades, but finally it's all come home to roost. The only thing they are gutted about is they'll have no snout in the trough and the gravy train they have ridden on has left the station without them. I find it highly sickening but very much in keeping with their modus operandii that they are now using the very fans that they have not listened to and shafted constantly to get on their moral high horse. UEFA and FIFA started the financial feeding fenzy long ago and have over the years, driven football into the ground. They have zero credibility. Football became secondary to making money years ago and they only have themselves to blame. The game is a joke, run by crooks and people only interested in themselves.



The problem now is that football has just irreversably changed. This isn't like time of old where it was always a hollow threat, but it is now a reality. It's finally here. It's been planned, created and has now been brought to life, but the big difference is that with this being announced, no matter what happens now the clubs associated with this are going to be targetted and pilloried by the ones not included. Legal battles will ensue, but these battles will at the heart of it have nothing whatsoever to do with the "greater good" and the fans, but pure self preservation.



Football has grossly mutated over the past 30 years. The Premier League coming into play, the demotion of the FA Cup to an irrelevance along with the League Cup to a lesser extent. Long established and historical clubs going to the wall. Hell, look at the "Champions League" and how that changed from the winners of the European leagues - the best of the best - playing each other to what it is now: basically to ensure that more often than not, the vast majority of the most monied and fashionable clubs in Europe get to play each other pretty much every season whether they win something or not... European Super League? The only way that what is being discussed now differs from the current Champions League is that it will be ringfenced and will take away the revenue stream from those very clubs that UEFA covet so much.



Me? I've been fed up with the status quo for ages. Fed up with shite football and overexposure to that shite football. Fed up with corrupt officials. Fed up with bungling inept associations.



Biggest issue?



Like I said above, in the past, all the talk about breaking away has been just that. It never amounted to anything and whether I or you agree with it, it's irrespective now as it simply has to happen. UEFA and FIFA are banking on it collapsing, but if it does, it will all have been posturing and empty threats which will make them stronger and more untouchable and if you think things are bad now, then you wait to see what happens if they get away with it again.





