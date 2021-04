An aspiration not backed up by the league being a part of an actual football governing body; and what use will the 'solidarity' money be if the concept undermines and slashes the value of domestic league TV revenues?



I'm not saying I wholeheartedly support the idea of an ESL but if there's a scenario in which the wealth within the game is more evenly divided and a move that allows bigger clubs more say in turn genuinely does some good (and simultaneously ends the corrupt cartels of UEFA and FIFA!) then it's certainly worth looking at for me.There's also no suggestion that the Premier League will be devalued, any more so than it is now with the existence of the CL in current format and that in which it's going to evolve into from 2024.