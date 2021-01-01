« previous next »
Author Topic: Breakaway Super League... The Times  (Read 60569 times)

Online Dave McCoy

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #3320 on: Today at 03:00:05 pm »
These Ceferin quotes on Angelli are gold.  The face eating leopard is now eating my face type stuff.
Offline MNAA

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #3321 on: Today at 03:00:10 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 12:03:24 pm
They'll still be pissed when their best players get poached though.

Football is full of hypocrites though, does anyone think West "null and void" Ham would have done anything but jump at an ESL place if it was offered to them.

Hicks and Gillett were runing the club into the ground for years before fans made serious efforts to stop going to the games (and lets be honest that was only when we were truly shit under The Hodge).

We make out that we are better than most other fans and don't want sugar daddy owners, but then you nip into the transfer threads and its full of people saying the owners should put their hands in their pockets and go out and spend big.

The ESL is an awful idea in many ways, but that kind of greed driven decision isn't new, football has been walking down this path for a long time now.

If it happens then economically it will be driven by the global broadcasting rights, if they lose some match going fans I doubt the various teams will get too excited, they will cut ticket prices if they have to keep grounds full its not a big part of their revenue in this new model anyway, they will just want full houses to help sell "the experience".

Welcome to the culmination of where football has been drifting for a while.
Brilliant
"We decide when the game is over"

Online Fromola

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #3322 on: Today at 03:00:26 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:38:31 pm
If we want to continue our journey of being a sustainable Club with ambition to grow and continue winning trophies then we should absolutely be part of that process and have a seat at the table rather than outside that group. Billy Hogan

Paywalled Athletic article

https://twitter.com/Simon_Hughes__/status/1384137191434059785?s=20

Could this be why Peter Moore spewed it? He wouldn't have backed this personally.
Online redmark

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #3323 on: Today at 03:01:17 pm »
Quote from: Believe on Today at 02:55:16 pm
Interesting to read the bit in Hogan's statement confirming a threefold increase in support for lower league and grassroots football.
An aspiration not backed up by the league being a part of an actual football governing body; and what use will the 'solidarity' money be if the concept undermines and slashes the value of domestic league TV revenues?
Offline elsewhere

« Reply #3324 on: Today at 03:01:30 pm »
CNN homepage says "Top stars react with fury to Super League decision"

Then the article only has Ander Herrera's tweet ;D
Online The North Bank

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #3325 on: Today at 03:01:50 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:55:08 pm
Where's TNB?  :o


Thank you Stan for this wonderful idea, Ill be eternally grateful to your mighty moustache.

Fuck off you c*nt. Its not like we ll ever win the ESL , with no relegation Stan's cash chow dream has finally been realised and its not results related.
Online redmark

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #3326 on: Today at 03:03:09 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:55:48 pm
Haven't us, utd and chelsea left uefa?

I'm not even sure we'd be allowed in champions league as things stand.
No, we've left the ECA. Clubs aren't directly affiliated to UEFA, national governing bodies (i.e. the FA) are.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #3327 on: Today at 03:03:15 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:55:48 pm
Haven't us, utd and chelsea left uefa?

I'm not even sure we'd be allowed in champions league as things stand.

Wasn't it just the executive committee and the ECA though? I don't think we actually resigned from UEFA. Might be wrong.
Online bornandbRED

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #3328 on: Today at 03:03:22 pm »
Dunno about you lot but Im already engrossed by all this. Beats Norwich away all day and it hasnt even kicked off yet
Online Phil M

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #3329 on: Today at 03:03:41 pm »
Online Al 666

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #3330 on: Today at 03:03:59 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:00:26 pm
Could this be why Peter Moore spewed it? He wouldn't have backed this personally.

Ayre backed down over the ticket fiasco, Moore did likewise over furlough. My opinion is that Moore was pushed and wasn't offered a new contract. Billy Hogan has no connection with the Club or City and won't be interested in going against FSG.
Online Mimi

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #3331 on: Today at 03:04:32 pm »
Quote from: Believe on Today at 02:55:16 pm
Interesting to read the bit in Hogan's statement confirming a threefold increase in support for lower league and grassroots football.



He does use the word three does get mentioned and also the words football pyramid, but the rest, I do not follow. How do 15 clubs fund grassroots football throughout Europe? Surely any money to be made from this thing is going to go into the owners pockets.

Online Ziltoid

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #3332 on: Today at 03:04:40 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 02:57:03 pm
You're not alone, the feeling of your kids having to go and support Everton would make any father sick to their stomach mate.

They can go and support Leeds/Huddersfield/Bradford or the Fax.  Even better they can support some team in Moldovia.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #3333 on: Today at 03:04:46 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 03:03:22 pm
Dunno about you lot but Im already engrossed by all this. Beats Norwich away all day and it hasnt even kicked off yet

So did Suarez
Online DonkeyWan

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #3334 on: Today at 03:04:54 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 02:28:42 pm
Yeah football was already shite and filled with greed, we get it.

Perhaps a better (genuine) question would be: do you think you'll be as happy to support LFC if they're in this and expelled from PL and UEFA?

Of course not, but that is not the point. What is annoying me is the way UEFA/FIFA etc. are galvanising opposition to the 12 by isolating them and calling them the dirty dozen etc. As fans we should be opposed to the ESL, but equally we should be opposed to UEFA/FIFA dictating the rights and wrongs of the argument. The second they piped up with their 'Boooos' fan groups, rather than aligning themselves with these arseholes should have been straight on it to say "shut the fuck up, this on you UEFA/FIFA/FA, don't try to blame others for the mess you have made. Shut the fuck up, its time for the fans to come out and dictate what's right and wrong. Not only are we against the ESL, but we are against reforming the CL and against all the sportwashing corruption etc. This is on you and we want change to the whole thing".

Instead, UEFA/FIFA/FA clicked their fingers and the whole lot came out like performing seals.
Online Chakan

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #3335 on: Today at 03:05:32 pm »
Gotta think what happens to the CL if this kicks off.

West Ham v Seville, next years final

Online Phil M

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #3336 on: Today at 03:06:10 pm »
Fabrizio Romano
@FabrizioRomano
·
27m
Alexander Ceferin: These are so-called big clubs, it is clear that the big clubs of today were not always big clubs. Juventus were in Serie B, Man United before Mr. Ferguson was I don't know where.
Online scouseman

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #3337 on: Today at 03:06:29 pm »
Liverpool FC
Built by Shanks
Broke by Yanks X2
Online Dim Glas

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #3338 on: Today at 03:06:33 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:05:32 pm
Gotta think what happens to the CL if this kicks off.

West Ham v Seville, next years final

PSG vs Bayern final for the next 23 years more like.
Online oojason

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #3339 on: Today at 03:06:42 pm »

'UEFA announces new format for club competitions to be introduced as of 2024/25 season':-

UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League reforms conclude two years of widespread consultations

www.uefa.com/insideuefa/mediaservices/mediareleases/news/0268-1213f7aa85bb-d56154ff8fe8-1000--uefa-announces-new-format-for-club-competitions-to-be-introduce


'The UEFA Executive Committee today approved a new format for its club competitions as of the 2024/25 season.

The reforms come after an extensive consultation across the football family and received unanimous backing from the ECA Board and the UEFA Club Competitions Committee (made of a majority of club representatives) last Friday.

The changes made are designed to secure the positive future of European football at every level and meet the evolving needs of all its stakeholders. Unequivocally confirming joint commitment to the principle of open competition and sporting merit across the continent, the common purpose has also been to sustain domestic leagues.

Commenting on the new format, UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin, said:

"This new format supports the status and future of the domestic game throughout Europe as well. It retains the principle that domestic performance should be the key to qualification and reconfirms the principles of solidarity right through the game and of open competition.

"This evolved format will still keep alive the dream of any team in Europe to participate in the UEFA Champions League thanks to results obtained on the pitch and it will enable long-term viability, prosperity, and growth for everyone in European football, not just a tiny, self-selected cartel.

"Football is a social and cultural treasure, enriched with values, traditions and emotions shared across our continent. As the governing body and responsible stewards of the European game, it is UEFAs role to safeguard this legacy while leading positive future development of football in Europe for national associations, leagues, clubs, players, and fans at every level. This is why we had an extensive consultation process over the last two years which led to the unanimous backing of our proposal and we are convinced that these reforms achieve those objectives."

Further decisions regarding matters such as the rebalancing of the access list, match dates, seeding system, format for the finals, coefficients and financial distribution will be made by the end of the year and potential adjustments to the format approved today could still be made if necessary.

At the same time, UEFA will also reaffirm its strong financial commitment to the whole of European football and initiate steps to ensure that greater financial solidarity will be delivered to a wider spectrum of clubs who do not participate in UEFA club competitions. This will reinforce the solid foundation on which the game in Europe is built.

UEFA will also open a dialogue with all relevant stakeholders with a view to proposing safeguards and protections for players health across competitions at all levels.


Format details

Taking the total number of teams from 32 to 36 in the UEFA Champions League, the biggest change will see a transformation from the traditional group stage to a single league stage including all participating teams. Every club will now be guaranteed a minimum of 10 league stage games against 10 different opponents (five home games, five away) rather than the previous six matches against three teams, played on a home and away basis.

The top eight sides in the league will qualify automatically for the knockout stage, while the teams finishing in ninth to 24th place will compete in a two-legged play-off to secure their path to the last 16 of the competition.

Similar format changes will also be applied to the UEFA Europa League (8 matches in the league stage) and UEFA Europa Conference League (6 matches in the league stage). Subject to further discussions and agreements, these two competitions may also be expanded to a total of 36 teams each in the league stage.

Qualification for the UEFA Champions League will continue to be open and earned through a teams performance in domestic competitions.

One of the additional places will go to the club ranked third in the championship of the association in fifth position in the UEFA national association ranking. Another will be awarded to a domestic champion by extending from four to five the number of clubs qualifying via the so-called Champions Path.

The final two places will go to the clubs with the highest club coefficient over the last five years that have not qualified for the Champions League group stage but have qualified either for the Champions League qualification phase, the Europa League or the Europa Conference League.

All games before the final will still be played midweek, recognising the importance of the domestic calendar of games across Europe.'

Online Ziltoid

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #3340 on: Today at 03:06:43 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 02:58:56 pm
Join Ziltoids kids and support the Ev?

Now you're being a right c*nt  ;)
Online The North Bank

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #3341 on: Today at 03:06:43 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:05:32 pm
Gotta think what happens to the CL if this kicks off.

West Ham v Seville, next years final

Might be this year's final
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #3342 on: Today at 03:07:01 pm »
This is more a symptom of the way the world and culture in general is going right now - which I'll make an effortpost about later if I can be bothered - but the more I think about this the more I think it's going to backfire against the 12 massively.

Every professional organisation, domestic government and fan base is against this - even the fans of the clubs involves - and the brand is already toxic, perhaps terminally so, which is going to make it difficult for the clubs to pick up that golden media deal. I also think UEFA and the domestic leagues will take this as an excuse to cut away at the large clubs' power by rejigging the finance balance for the competitions once it becomes clear the Super League won't be feasbile at those figures. And they'll have the backing of every other team in Europe and every government to do so.

Offline elsewhere

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #3343 on: Today at 03:07:09 pm »
Good Lord, did Ceferim actually say that?
Online Dim Glas

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #3344 on: Today at 03:07:41 pm »
Quote from: Phil M on Today at 03:06:10 pm
Fabrizio Romano
@FabrizioRomano
·
27m
Alexander Ceferin: These are so-called big clubs, it is clear that the big clubs of today were not always big clubs. Juventus were in Serie B, Man United before Mr. Ferguson was I don't know where.

he should have gone after Manchester CIty to actually make a point. 
Offline Raul!

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #3345 on: Today at 03:07:57 pm »
Well thats it then. Fucking 47 years. Thanks for the memories LFC.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #3346 on: Today at 03:08:22 pm »
Wonder what the reaction was to the first European Cup?
Online tubby pls.

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #3347 on: Today at 03:08:35 pm »
Quote from: Phil M on Today at 03:06:10 pm
Fabrizio Romano
@FabrizioRomano
·
27m
Alexander Ceferin: These are so-called big clubs, it is clear that the big clubs of today were not always big clubs. Juventus were in Serie B, Man United before Mr. Ferguson was I don't know where.

Not really helping himself there.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #3348 on: Today at 03:08:38 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 03:07:01 pm
This is more a symptom of the way the world and culture in general is going right now - which I'll make an effortpost about later if I can be bothered - but the more I think about this the more I think it's going to backfire against the 12 massively.

Every professional organisation, domestic government and fan base is against this - even the fans of the clubs involves - and the brand is already toxic, perhaps terminally so, which is going to make it difficult for the clubs to pick up that golden media deal. I also think UEFA and the domestic leagues will take this as an excuse to cut away at the large clubs' power by rejigging the finance balance for the competitions once it becomes clear the Super League won't be feasbile at those figures. And they'll have the backing of every other team in Europe and every government to do so.



Agreed. If they step back from this, which seems more likely than unlikely now, they lose the Super League threat they've had for 30 years.
Online Andy82lfc

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #3349 on: Today at 03:08:40 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on Today at 03:04:40 pm
They can go and support Leeds/Huddersfield/Bradford or the Fax.  Even better they can support some team in Moldovia.

Thought this was a smart move.

Come on the Mariners! PA report as follows: Grimsby have responded to the proposed launch of the super league by offering fans of the English clubs involved the chance to trade in their shirt for a Mariners one. The shirt amnesty is open to holders of any Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham or Chelsea shirts that are less than three seasons old. In return the club are offering a replica 2020-21 Grimsby shirt, with the unwanted Premier League kits to be donated to local youth groups and humanitarian projects in Africa.

In light of recent events surrounding the introduction of the European Super League, Grimsby Town Football Club will be running a shirt amnesty for those who hold shirts for the English clubs involved, a statement on the club website read. Without fans, football and Grimsby Town Football Club are nothing. We would like to thank you for the fantastic support you have provided us this season and we cannot wait to welcome you back to Blundell Park as soon as possible.
Offline The cock who signs his posts Mitch

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #3350 on: Today at 03:08:58 pm »
For elite players, quite a number will demand a move. They will argue that this move is a fundamental breach of their contract, trying to get them to play in an unsanctioned league and preventing them playing for their national teams and that therefore their contract is null and void and they can leave with no transfer fee.

Who thinks Harry Kane would play at a club that prevents him from representing his country? Brazilian players are like gods in their country, how many are going to be willing to forgo ever appearing for their country, to be a pariah rather than a god?

People might say players will do anything for money, however we know that isn't true or a large number of the elite would be playing in China or the USA. They can be multi millionaires playing for many clubs out with any 'super league'.

If money is everything to these players, why are they not all playing for Chinese clubs, maybe US clubs? They go to these clubs when their international careers are over and done with.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #3351 on: Today at 03:09:08 pm »
Quote from: smurfinaus on Today at 02:42:07 pm
Question. What do you guys think will ultimately happen?. And who is supplying the pot of money to entice the clubs to join?.
Is it confirmed the clubs have actually signed up?

It'll get called off.
Online bornandbRED

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #3352 on: Today at 03:09:23 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 02:57:03 pm
You're not alone, the feeling of your kids having to go and support Everton would make any father sick to their stomach mate.

Are they going to support a team in the league that Mbappe Neymar Salah Van Dijk Messi Haaland etc play in in the biggest stadiums with the best managers and is advertised, displayed, plastered on billboards, the internet, on TV and on video games everywhere and all the kids talk about at school.

Or Everton with Tom Davies and Seamus Coleman on Eurosport? I think we all know the answer. Its akin to suggesting children will play chess instead of PlayStation because their old man did.
Online Tobelius

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #3353 on: Today at 03:09:25 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:07:41 pm
he should have gone after Manchester CIty to actually make a point.

Propably scared to death of their lawyer army.
Online Slippers

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #3354 on: Today at 03:09:49 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 03:06:42 pm
'UEFA announces new format for club competitions to be introduced as of 2024/25 season':-

www.uefa.com/insideuefa/mediaservices/mediareleases/news/0268-1213f7aa85bb-d56154ff8fe8-1000--uefa-announces-new-format-for-club-competitions-to-be-introduce


'The UEFA Executive Committee today approved a new format for its club competitions as of the 2024/25 season.

The reforms come after an extensive consultation across the football family and received unanimous backing from the ECA Board and the UEFA Club Competitions Committee (made of a majority of club representatives) last Friday.

The changes made are designed to secure the positive future of European football at every level and meet the evolving needs of all its stakeholders. Unequivocally confirming joint commitment to the principle of open competition and sporting merit across the continent, the common purpose has also been to sustain domestic leagues.

Commenting on the new format, UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin, said:

"This new format supports the status and future of the domestic game throughout Europe as well. It retains the principle that domestic performance should be the key to qualification and reconfirms the principles of solidarity right through the game and of open competition.

"This evolved format will still keep alive the dream of any team in Europe to participate in the UEFA Champions League thanks to results obtained on the pitch and it will enable long-term viability, prosperity, and growth for everyone in European football, not just a tiny, self-selected cartel.

"Football is a social and cultural treasure, enriched with values, traditions and emotions shared across our continent. As the governing body and responsible stewards of the European game, it is UEFAs role to safeguard this legacy while leading positive future development of football in Europe for national associations, leagues, clubs, players, and fans at every level. This is why we had an extensive consultation process over the last two years which led to the unanimous backing of our proposal and we are convinced that these reforms achieve those objectives."

Further decisions regarding matters such as the rebalancing of the access list, match dates, seeding system, format for the finals, coefficients and financial distribution will be made by the end of the year and potential adjustments to the format approved today could still be made if necessary.

At the same time, UEFA will also reaffirm its strong financial commitment to the whole of European football and initiate steps to ensure that greater financial solidarity will be delivered to a wider spectrum of clubs who do not participate in UEFA club competitions. This will reinforce the solid foundation on which the game in Europe is built.

UEFA will also open a dialogue with all relevant stakeholders with a view to proposing safeguards and protections for players health across competitions at all levels.


Format details

Taking the total number of teams from 32 to 36 in the UEFA Champions League, the biggest change will see a transformation from the traditional group stage to a single league stage including all participating teams. Every club will now be guaranteed a minimum of 10 league stage games against 10 different opponents (five home games, five away) rather than the previous six matches against three teams, played on a home and away basis.

The top eight sides in the league will qualify automatically for the knockout stage, while the teams finishing in ninth to 24th place will compete in a two-legged play-off to secure their path to the last 16 of the competition.

Similar format changes will also be applied to the UEFA Europa League (8 matches in the league stage) and UEFA Europa Conference League (6 matches in the league stage). Subject to further discussions and agreements, these two competitions may also be expanded to a total of 36 teams each in the league stage.

Qualification for the UEFA Champions League will continue to be open and earned through a teams performance in domestic competitions.

One of the additional places will go to the club ranked third in the championship of the association in fifth position in the UEFA national association ranking. Another will be awarded to a domestic champion by extending from four to five the number of clubs qualifying via the so-called Champions Path.

The final two places will go to the clubs with the highest club coefficient over the last five years that have not qualified for the Champions League group stage but have qualified either for the Champions League qualification phase, the Europa League or the Europa Conference League.

All games before the final will still be played midweek, recognising the importance of the domestic calendar of games across Europe.'

What a time to be not quite alive.
Online The North Bank

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #3355 on: Today at 03:10:01 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 03:08:22 pm
Wonder what the reaction was to the first European Cup?

This is what Florentino Perez is saying, that the European cup which Real were one of the founders of was also initially met with protestation
Online Mwaniki

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #3356 on: Today at 03:10:22 pm »
Why are we blaming the FSG?

When they came into the club, they literally rescued us from imminent administration. They put a lot at risk, to get the club, fight law suits and not only get the club and take over massive debt, but really, rebuild the club to the point that weve won another champions league, and are currently the English Champions.

Surely, the supporters of this club know what it is to have owners who are Driven by Greed. If those had stayed on, Im not sure we would have been in contention for being founding members of this super league today, if not already been wound up. (See Valencia for comparison).

So lets then look at the table for FSG. When coming into the club, we knew they didnt come in under a banner of altruism. They saw the potential of the club, financially, and knew that by investing into the club, and building it up to its proper potential, they could begin to reap the benefits of what the clubs potential is.

Just last week, forbes club valuation was released, and Liverpool ranked 5th, just behind united. Less than 5 years ago, we were just about trailing spurs on this list.

But how are you meant to take advantage of the financial situation when there are flawed rules? FSG made it clear that they were big fans of FFP. In come clubs like Chelsea, PSG and Man City, flouting the rules any way which they can. And routinely, UEFA and the Premier league turn a blind eye to it. So some clubs can literally be financed by countries, but you are meant to keep playing fair, while other clubs are able to use under-handed tactics to flout the rules, with a corrupt regime in place.

The ESL to me is a needed solution. Unlike entities like UEFA, the ESL would regulate its own members. And money is a big motivator for compliance. In the big tournaments being likened to it e.g. the NBA or NFL, members have to abide by the rules voted on and agreed on by owners orthey can lose their ownership. So they stay relatively clean.

Additionally though, this could be very beneficial and lucrative for the top players in the game. Beneficial from a standard perspective. These clubs will finally be able to afford the best facilitates, both for fans and their players, in the world easily. Today, they have to undertake huge loans to achieve these. No more. We will see massive investments in sports science, data and scouting. The players union for the ESL may also mean that playing for a team in this league changes your financial future irrecovacbly over time. There is no reason that soccer is the biggest game on the planet, but the best players in the world, who drive the most popularity, are out-earned by NBA and NFL players. They need to be rewarded for their talent equitably too.

All this to say, much as I get there are consequences to the grassroots teams at some level, we cannot vilify the owners for making a move, we would all feel we had to make, in the same position. This is the next evolution of the game.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #3357 on: Today at 03:10:31 pm »
Manchester United: why ESL is a good thing
Jamie Jackson

Manchester Uniteds stance, it is understood, is that the club view the European Super League as actually good in the long-term for football, as a whole. The belief is the ESL will be a far superior product to the Champions League as it is to pit the strongest teams with the best players against each other on a regular basis. This will strengthen the game in the short-term too, is the stance, and will also mean the best chance of recruiting new fans while also ensuring Uniteds current ones are kept on board.

United believe a bigger financial pie will be created which will mean larger solidarity payments for the rest of football than currently on offer. There is a concession that those clubs in the ESL will not play in the Champs League but, again, the view is that the latter competition can still continue. On the closed shop of guaranteed sides, the stance is that places remain open so while the dream is narrowed of competing against the very best it remains alive.

There is a view that Covid has not created but exposed clubs overspending and un-sustainability and so the ESL will allow financial frameworks and limited profit to be imposed to secure their future. All concerns of fans and other of the games constituencies are acknowledged and understood but the hope is that in time, just as the Champions League, Premier League, and Matt Busby taking United into the European Cup against the FA wishes, the ESL will be accepted as a vital refresh/evolution of the game.

The club point to how, say, United-Real Madrid, Manchester City-Juventus, and etc, is far more popular with TV audience numbers and etcetera than United, City and the rest versus smaller continental teams which occurs in what is viewed as a tame-ish group stage. Again, United accept they cannot be 100% sure of overkill of regular glamour fixtures but believe they are on firm ground. As they do with regard to their legal position though they dont want this issue to be decided in court as they wish to be a constructive process involving ongoing dialogue with Uefa.

Claim it is the ESL is not a breakaway league as its midweek calendar allows domestic league and cup competitions to continue. Accept players will have a range of views. Not expected to be any on the record comment today from the club. United, the insistence is, do not wish to alienate any fan due to their participation in the ESL 

https://www.theguardian.com/football/live/2021/apr/19/european-super-league-latest-reaction-to-breakaway-football-competition-live
Online Sinos

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #3358 on: Today at 03:10:33 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 02:44:04 pm
It will be interesting to see if any of the sponsors start making any noise about this, that is the one set of opinions the clubs might actually care about.

I imagine they have already run this by major sponsors to gauge interest and that is why they are pushing ahead full steam
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
« Reply #3359 on: Today at 03:10:40 pm »
The consultation process with the supporters was fantastic, wasn't it? LFC did themselves proud there.

They're very lucky that the grounds are empty at the moment too. COVID, it turns out, was a window of opportunity for the privateers. No Kop bellowing its disapproval, no black banners, no making common cause with the away fans.

The whole thing stinks. I hope if this thing goes ahead that Gerry's estate prevents LFC from using YNWA as its motto. Let the tossers have 'This Means More' instead. 
